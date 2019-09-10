Pilots’ strike to cost British Airways $98m in two days

850 flights cancelled

Planes on ground in Lagos, Abuja

AIG, airline owner’s shares drop by 3%

“Please don’t go to the airport,” British Airways urged passengers booked on its flights on Monday as 48-hour pilots’ strike caused mayhem at airports with nearly 100 per cent of the airline’s flights cancelled.

The unfortunate development has been described as “the biggest shut-down in history.”

The action is affecting flights across the globe and is expected to cost British Airways around $98 million in revenue loss and additional costs.

Over 200,000 passengers have been affected so far as hundreds of flights were grounded during the first day of the strike planned by the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) to last through Tuesday, September 10, then to resume on September 27.

British Airways operates over 850 flights a day and the pilots’ strike over pay and work benefits is the first of its kind in the company.

Customers have been offered refunds or the option to re-book for another date or on an alternate airline.

British Airways will today be forced to ground another 800 flights as a damaging walkout by its pilots enters the second day, with Chief Executive, Alex Cruz, admitting, for the first time, that the unprecedented strike action would “punish” its brand.

Two of the airline’s aircraft that landed in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday evening and early Monday morning respectively are parked at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

A top official of the airline told our correspondent that its two planes were on ground in Abuja and Lagos.

At the counters of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, it was obvious that the airline would not operate as workers were seen informing travellers of the strike.

The airline had earlier communicated to passengers through text messages, twitter and other means about the strike and urged them not to go to the airport.

The two aircraft, a B737-400 that weighs 386 tonnes parked in Lagos and A330 that weighs 230 tonnes parked in Abuja because of the strike, may incur several millions of naira in parking as the aircraft would be flown out tomorrow when the strike action is expected to be suspended.

Although New Telegraph could not get the cost of hourly parking of aircraft by airlines, a top official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, however, said parking charges for less than six hours for a B747-400, which BA operates to Lagos, goes for as high as N260,000 while parking of A330 costs about N200,000.

The carrier could be indebted to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the tune of N7 million for the three days of parking on the tarmac in line with international regulations.

Parking of aircraft costs so much. Some other countries charge hourly for parking of aircraft on the tarmac. In some other climes, charges are done based on the agreement airlines have with airport authorities, which determines what they pay for both landing and parking.

Airlines try to avoid these huge costs by doing a turn-around or carry extra crew along with the flight to fly the aircraft back.

The travel chaos came after pilots rejected a pay increase of 11.5 per cent offered by British Airways.

The airline had appealed in a statement, saying: “We understand the frustration and disruption BALPA’s strike action has caused our customers. After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this.”

The union argues that “the pilots remain very angry with BA” because the company has increased its profits – more than $3 billion annually, according to the International Airlines Group – on the backs of its pilots, with pay cuts and long hours.

“British Airways needs to wake up and realise its pilots are determined to be heard,” said Brian Strutton, BAPA’s General Secretary, who calculates that the strike will cost the company £40 million ($49 million) a day, but could be settled for £5 million.

“The pilots have previously taken big pay cuts to help the company through hard times,” Strutton said.

“Shares in AIG, which owns the UK airline, dropped around three per cent on Monday morning as BA grounded almost all its 1,700 flights, hitting 195,000 customers,” the Financial Times reported.

“The fall wiped off over £200 million from its market capitalisation as investors worried about the impact of the walkouts, with one top 10 shareholders admitting ‘you do get concerned about the situation’,” it added.

