Sports
Pogba returns for Carabao Cup
idfielder Paul Pogba is set to return to the Manchester United team for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against League One Rochdale on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old’s ankle injury ruled him out of France’s Euro 2020 qualifying wins against Andorra and Albania this month.
Pogba has missed three United games because of the problem.
“He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
After playing Rochdale, who are 17th in third tier, at Old Trafford, United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.
Pogba missed the 1-0 league win against Leicester on 14 September, the 1-0 Europa League victory over Astana and Sunday’s 2-0 league defeat by West Ham.
Sports
GOtv Boxing Night 20: Fans tip winner of Joe Boy, Real One clash
head of the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title bout, boxing fans have been giving their opinions on who they think will triumph between reigning champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, and West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu.
The bout, which headlines GOtv Boxing Night 20 slated for 12 October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos, is widely rated as the biggest boxing bout on Nigerian soil in more than two decades, the reason it has provoked enormous interest among boxing fans who have taken to the social media to express their views.
Both boxers remain undefeated since turning professional and are currently involved in a long-running war of words which, on four occasions, saw them being pulled apart to prevent an exchange of bare-knuckled punches.
A boxing fan, Moses Adejoh Mansa, believes that Joe Boy is a better boxer and will retain his title.
“Joe Boy all the way. Any day. Any time,” he posted on a Facebook thread on the coming bout. Sharing the same sentiment is another fan, who identifies himself simply as Adeola. He is convinced that the ABU champion is more skillful and will win the fight.
However, many others are rooting for Real One. Adetokun Abayomi Mike, for instance, admits that both boxers are very good, but tipped Real One to carry the day. “I go for Real One. I know both boxers well, but power will change hands on that day,” he wrote. He found many others agreeing with his sentiment, with Oluwatobi Sunday, Martins Abiola and Oladunjoye Lateef Olawale both posting “Real One all the way.”
To others, the fight is too close to call. Rising lightweight boxer, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, is torn between the two boxers, who he described as his favourites on the domestic scene. He stated that if it was up to him, he would prefer that they do not meet at this stage in their careers.
“I never wanted this fight to happen now because both are the best we have in Nigeria. I was hoping that Joe Boy would vacate the ABU title for Real One, while he goes after a bigger title. I don’t want either to lose,” he said with barely disguised regret that they two have been paired.
Another Facebook user, Zeezo Reezo, is similarly in two minds and just wants to see the better boxer win. “Real One is good, but Joe Boy is a good puncher, so let the better man win,” he wrote.
Joe Boy, a three-time winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night, is facing arguably his toughest opponent yet in Real One, who has also won the award on two occasions.
Sports
Neither of us like losing, says Messi about Ronaldo
ionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the FIFA Best award for 2019 and admits neither he nor an eternal rival “like losing”, but the Argentine insists their ongoing battle remains purely professional.
Barcelona’s talismanic skipper saw his efforts across the last 12 months recognised with another prestigious prize at a glitzy gala in Milan.
He was on hand to collect more silverware, with Ronaldo opting to stay away as he works to shake off a minor knock which has sidelined him at Juventus.
The Portuguese’s absence meant there was to be no reunion between two all-time greats, who last met at the UEFA awards in August, and Messi was left to take on questions about their relationship all by himself.
He maintains that there has never been any off-field rivalry between the two, with it merely their insatiable desire to be the best on the pitch which has driven them into direct conflict on a regular basis for well over a decade now.
Quizzed by FIFA on why people are surprised to find that the pair get along so well, Messi said: “Because of the big sporting rivalry that’s developed between us over the last few years, because one of us played for Barcelona and the other for [Real] Madrid, and because we won individual awards.
“People perhaps think the rivalry goes beyond football, but it doesn’t.
“We both want what’s best for our teams and neither of us like losing. It’s something we don’t accept. That’s why there’s that competitiveness between us. The important thing is that it stays there, out on the pitch.”
Sports
Rohr:I won’t beg Abraham to join Eagles
uper Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has said he will not make any fresh approach to convince Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham to commit his international future to Nigeria.
Tammy has already represented England at the youth cadre but still remains eligible to represent Nigeria with his fine start to the season prompting calls for Nigeria to push for him once again.
But Super Eagles Manager, Rohr said: “Tammy knows what to do if he wants to play for his fatherland.”
The Franco- German said Nigeria has a crop of good players that can deliver at the big stage and not ready to go on knees for any player.
“We have already sold our plans to him before his current run of goals for Chelsea.”
“I think we have done on our part on Tammy, now it’s up to him because he knows what to do if he wants to play for Nigeria. Like I said we are focused on the best players only for Nigeria and if he makes himself one then we are open to having him,” Rohr said.
“The idea is to call the best players available for selection so there’s a chance we call players who want to play for us without making a public show off it. We are happy for any Nigerian player doing well,” Rohr explained.
The Eagles handler was however silent on Tammy’s teammate Fikayo Tomori who has also excelled in the past few games in central defence and also scored a spectacular goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers two weeks ago.
Sports
CHAN: Togo’ll be beaten in Nigeria, says Sunusi
uper Eagles Team B striker, Ibrahim Sunusi, has assured Nigerians that the team will surely defeat the Hawks of Togo in the second leg and qualify for the African Nations Championship scheduled for Cameroon in 2020.
The Eagles lost 4-1 in Togo and must overturn the result in the second leg scheduled for October 18 if they must qualify for the championships which they finished second behind host Morocco in 2018.
Speaking with New Telegraph, Sunusi, who scored Nigeria’s only goal of the game, said they are planning to score as many as five goals.
While expressing his sadness over the scandalous loss, the 16-year old said they are going to attack the game the way the team did when they defeated Sudan in a U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers recently.
“I felt so bad after the game because we started well but didn’t end well and for my goal, I would happily take a good result in Togo over scoring and losing,” he said.
“I’m very optimistic; we will win the match Insha Allah. If Togo can score four goals against us then we can put five past them when they come to Nigeria.
“We are going to play them like we played Sudan as we will go for early goals so as to kill the game before the Togolese will know what befall them.”
Despite taking the lead as early as the 8th minute of the game, the home-based Eagles allowed their opponent into the game, allowing them to get the equaliser eight minute.
Despite going into the half time equal, the Eagles capitulated in the second half as their opponent hit them with three goals with the last one coming in the additional time.
Sports
Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Organisers move opening match to St. Patrick’s College
he venue of the kick off match of the 4th edition of Zenith Bank/ Delta Principals’ Cup football competition has been changed.
Zenith Bank in partnership with the Delta State Government revived the competition only three years ago after several years in limbo.
However, the opening match originally slated for the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba is now billed to take place at the St. Patrick’s College also in Asaba on Monday September 30.
Isioma Onyeobi College Asaba is scheduled to clash with Niger Mixed Secondary School also of Asaba in the opening encounter to be witnessed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his executive council.
The organisers of the developmental football tourney, Hideaplus Limited, explained that the change was necessary to enable the schools to have enough time to train on the pitch.
CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, said the issues of having huge fans watch the opening match was also considered.
Pemu Said: “We look at all areas and wanted the young players enjoy the game. Turn out at the St Patrick is expected to be huge because it is centrally placed and the size will also be an advantage for an opening match.
“The Stephen Keshi Stadium will still host the final match. We are making all the arrangements to ensure we start well.”
The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said that all aspects of the competition will be very well organized because the Local Organising Committee was ready for a great tournament.
“The participants will have huge fun because we have the best of everything and the governor is very passionate about this project,” Ukah said.
Meanwhile in some of the ongoing preliminary games, Ekpan Secondary School defeated Ebrumede Secondary School 3-0 while from Ugheli North, Ekredjebo Secondary School whipped Ofouma Secondary School 4-0 in another one sided encounter.
Sports
Nasarawa boss aims for another continental ticket
Chairman of Nasarawa United FC, Abdullahi Ibrahim Osanga, is optimistic of a good season for his team. He spoke about this and more in this interview with Cheke Emmanuel. Excerpts:
What was the state of Nasarawa United at the time you assumed office as chairman.
One thing I would like the public to know is that I was a passenger when I got elevated as the driver. Nasarawa United was a brand we came 4th in the last season we played continental so the management was up and doing till government felt there was the need to dissolve the management.
The 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional League will commence in few weeks to come how prepared for this season?
Definitely the challenges have been there but let me assure you that if the league kicks-starts tomorrow we are ready because of the experienced crop of players and the technical crew under the leadership of the technical adviser we have we can even face the Brazilian team we well prepared. We are not afraid because we have quality players. One important thing I would like the public to know is that neither me or any member of the management will not interfere in selecting the players it is absolutely the job of the technical adviser and until when he doesn’t bring result then I will say look you have failed to bring result. What we want is result. What we want is winning.
So what is your target in the coming season?
My target this season is championship,the least is continental. That is my target and this is achievable.
How do you intend to work with other members of the management to achieve the set target?
When I came on board the first inaugural meeting was to assign portfolios to all members of the management because Nasarawa United FC under my leadership is not going to be a one man show, if any issue comes up I will refer you to the appropriate person i think that will enable us to work as a team, I told them they should not do another person’s job. No. the Team Manager should not delve into the Technical Adviser’s job and the Welfare person not interfare with another person’s job and I think with that the work will be easy for us and me too so that the burden will not be much on me. When you delegate responsibilities you will have less stress, less burden.
One big challenge is delay in release of funds by government during matches, how do you intend to surmount this challenge.
I don’t think we will experience that this time around but until when you get to the bridge before you can cross it. But I don’t think this will happen even if it does, we have option ‘B’ we will always look elsewhere to compliment or solve the problem before going to government but with the pragmatic governor we have all the helm of affairs of the state, i am hopeful that there will be no delay in release of funds to the club for matches.
Sir, are you not worried that the successes of Nasarawa Amazons FC is overshadowing Nasarawa United, how do you intend to change the narrative?
I don’t really want to compare the two teams because we are all working for the state . Amazons’s success is purely their success and the glory goes to the state. I wouldn’t like to compare Amazons with Nasarawa United. We are doing well. We have played challenge cup it was penalty that knocked us out and we came second I think we have stages where you have about 32 clubs competing everybody goes there to win and if you don’t win today you will win tomorrow. There is a popular musician, late Bob Marley said whoever fight and run away lives to fight another day. One day will lift the trophy.
What plans do you have to market Nasarawa United FC to corporate organizations to attract revenue to the club?
We have started talking to companies that are operating from Nasarawa State. They have to contribute. We are talking to banks that are operating here we are talking to some partners and clubs home and abroad, Europe and Asian countries so that when we groomed our players we will be able to sell them to foreign clubs and the club and government will have money. It is going to a different brand all together.
How do you intend to carry along the supporters club and the media?
Media is my constituency and it will never be neglected. We are going to partner with the media, we are going to be friends and partners in progress. The supporters club will be issued identity cards to differentiate them between supporters and the fans so that when there is a problem at the stadium during matches maybe if there is any case of rough handling of official we can easily identify who did that whether it is the supporters or the fans. We plan to issue supporters club with reflective apron and identification number for easy identification should anything happen.
What is your message to the fans of Nasarawa United FC?
Patience, when they are patient we will get the result. It might be difficult but it is achievable. I call on the fans to be orderly, no abusive words and if whatever happens let people not take laws into their hands by the time we are able to do this we will achieve the desired success.
Sports
2019 IAAF Council Elections Ogba out,Gusau eyes VP slot
wo-time President of Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, is out of Wednesday’s elections into the IAAF Council.
Ogba,who failed four years ago in his bid to become the first Nigerian to be in the IAAF Council when the elections were held in Beijing,China decided to put his hat in the ring four years later and was initially not confirmed for the race.
In a message sent to the AFN by Niels Lindholm, IAAF’s Ethical Compliance officer sometimes in May this year,Ogba was told reasons why he was not cleared at that stage.
‘Thank you for your message.We would like to bring your attention to Rule 8.3 of the IAAF Candidacy Rules,which provides that candidate nomination forms can only be submitted for candidates who have been declared eligible by the IAAF Vetting Panel.
At present,this is not yet the case for Chief Ogba and therefore we are not able to acknowledge receipt of this nomination form.
I remain at your disposal should you wish to discuss the process in more details.The deadline for submitting nomination forms of eligible candidates is June 25,2019,’wrote Lindholm.
There were insinuations then that Ogba could be answering Athletics Integrity Unit,AIU’s questions on the allegation of doping cover-up by his administration in 2010.
However on July 26,the IAAF released the final list of candidates for the election and Ogba’s name was among the about 40 candidates vying for 13 Individual Council Members seats on offer while AFN President,Ibrahim Gusau,whose only claim to track and field was that he was a high jumper and 200m runner while he was in his teenage years was confirmed among the 11 candidates contesting for the four vice-president seats in the IAAF Council.
A few days later,Ogba’s name disappeared from the list with rumours flying that he has been disqualified from contesting in Doha this Wednesday.
The rumour mongers pointed to Rules 8.5 and 8.6 to argue their case. While the eligibility rule 8.5 states that a candidate can still become ineligible after he has successfully submitted his nomination form and before the election,rule 8.6 actually empowers the vetting panel the power to carry out a further assessment of a candidate’s eligibility at any time ,if it becomes aware of information that the candidate may no longer be eligible.
IAAF Senior Manager, Communications,Yannis Nikolaou however revealed that Ogba voluntarily withdrew his candidature.
‘As I have told you over the phone, Mr Solomon Ogba has withdrawn his candidature for individual IAAF Council member as he will not be able to devote the time needed to attend Council meetings and matters with his ongoing global business commitments,’wrote Nikolau in an email message sent on Tuesday September 10,2019.
Nikolau however confirmed that Gusau is still in the race.
”Mr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has put himself forward for a different position to Mr Solomon Ogba. Mr Gusau is running for a Vice President position on the IAAF Council,” he wrote.
Sports
Quadre clinches ITF Circuit titles
Oyinlomo Quadre claimed her second ITF Junior title of the season at the weekend as she cruised past Vipasha Mehra of India 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
The Nigerian prime seed produced a powerful performance as she established a comfortable lead all through the match to highlight her remarkable form heading to the end of the season.
Quadre took control of the early exchanges with some outstanding play, leaving Mehra, who had been invincible by not losing any set in the week-long tournament, looking short of ideas against the reigning CBN Open champion.
Mehra, the 2nd seed, had put together an astonishing 25-3 win-loss record this year and was bidding for her 4th title in her 5th final on the circuit this season, but couldn’t get to grips with Quadre’s flawless display.
It’s been a remarkable campaign for Quadre, who claimed the doubles title on Friday, with her partner, Yasmin Ezzat of Egypt, and has now capped it off with the singles crown.
Meanwhile, in the boys’ singles final, Abayomi Philips fell in straight sets to home favourite and top seed, Sylvester Monnou.
In his third final in a space of a month, Philips, who was targeting his second title on the circuit this year after his triumph in Accra last month, was defeated 6-1, 6-2, with Monnou proving too much for the 17-year-old on home soil.
Sports
‘Ukraine Eagles’ to face Brazil
uper Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed the names of the players likely to star in the October 13 international friendly between Nigeria against Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore.
The handler said he would invite the bulk of the players that did the country proud against Ukraine in Kiev.
The 66-year-old Manager is expected to unveil his squad for the game in the coming days with the likes of William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins and the three shot-stoppers – Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye making the cut.
However the pair of Benfica’s Tyronne Ebuehi and team captain Ahmed Musa will miss out from the tie, with the former Kano Pillars star yet to play for his Saudi Arabia side since he cropped an injury against Al-Fateh on August 30 during a league fixture.
“Most of the players who played against Ukraine like the vice-captain of the team Troost -Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Francis Uzoho, and the other two goalkeepers will be recalled to battle against Brazil.
“Some of these players will be invited again now to play against Brazil because they did so well against Ukraine,” Rohr was quoted as saying.
Sports
Revival paramount to everyone at Man United, says Woodward
anchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says “everyone at the club” is determined to bring back success by winning trophies.
Speaking to club investors after the club reported record annual financial revenues of £627.1m, Woodward – unusually – addressed on-field matters.
“Everyone at the club remains resolute in our desire to get Manchester United back to the top of English football,” he said. “We will continue to make the investments necessary to make that happen.”
United have finished in the top three of the Premier League once in six seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
They have failed to qualify for the Champions League three times during that spell and are eighth in the Premier League this season after six games.
The club estimate their failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League will cost them between £40m and £60m in reduced revenue for 2020.
“We and our growing global fanbase demand success,” said Woodward. “Success means winning trophies and that target has never changed.”
United have started this season disappointingly under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham left them seven points behind leaders Liverpool and trailing Leicester, West Ham and Bournemouth.
