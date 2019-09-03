Police arrest 4,904 kidnap, murder, robbery suspects

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that a total of 24,197 firearms of various calibres, ammunition, as well as stolen vehicles, were recovered in massive operations conducted between January and August.

Also within the period under review, police operatives arrested 4,904 murder, kidnap and other criminal suspects across the country.

Delivering his keynote address yesterday at the South-West geopolitical zone security summit in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the IGP noted that 277 of the total arms recovered, as well as 5,270 ammunition, came from the South-West.

A breakdown of the figures shows that: 1,356 firearms, 21,300 ammunition, 1,541 stolen vehicles were recovered during the sweeping operations, which were boosted by the launch of “Operation Puff Adder”.

While 552 murder, 2,015 armed robbery, 1,154 kidnap, and 1183 cult suspects were arrested, 837 kidnap victims were rescued within the said period.

Adamu gave further breakdown of the eight-month operations in the South-West region as follows: recovered stolen vehicles (484); murder suspects arrested (66); armed robbery suspects (363); kidnap suspects (147); and suspected cultists (425).

The police chief informed the audience, which had governors from the six states of the region, traditional rulers, as well as other critical stakeholders, that crime assessment in the last eight months showed signs of stabilisation.

This, he attributed to growing police, public partnership, with prospects of community policing.

Adamu said: “Generally-speaking, the security situation across the country has been stabilized. However, there are isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the South-West, particularly, along Benin-Ore-Lagos Highway and across Ondo State.

“The reality is that the current concerted operations of the Police and other security agencies across the country, particularly, along the Niger-Kogi-FCT-Kaduna-Katsina and Zamfara areas have engendered a dispersal and re-location of some of the criminals to new localities including the South West.

“In response to this emerging trend, we have been evaluating and re-evaluating our operational strategies while strengthening our institutional capacity in relation to the generation of actionable intelligence and the conduct of special operations directed at proactively responding to criminal situations across the country. I am delighted to note that ‘Operation Puff Adder’, which we launched as a strategy to stabilize the security profile in the country and other strategies that we have emplaced since January 2019, have so far been a success story.

“In consequence, between January and August 2019, a total of 552 murder suspects were arrested with 66 such arrests effected in the South-West. Similarly, 2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested with 363 of the figure arrested in the South-West, while 1,154 kidnapping suspects were also apprehended in various operations. Of the figure, 147 kidnap suspects were arrested in the South-West. Furthermore, 1,183 suspected cultists have also been arrested with 425 of this figure apprehended in the South Western States.

“In relation to recoveries, 1,356 firearms of various calibre and descriptions were recovered in various intelligence-led operations by the Police with 277 of such recoveries made in the South Western part of the country.

“Similarly, 21,300 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various intelligence-led operations with the highest number of 5,270 ammunition recovered from criminal syndicates in the South-West, including about 2,700 ammunition recovered in June 2019 from a cross-border arms smuggling syndicate in Oyo State.

“Furthermore, 1,541 stolen vehicles were recovered with 482 of such recoveries achieved in the South-West while a total of 837 kidnapping victims were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved in the South-West.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured the South-West stakeholders of plans to re-launch the Safer Highway’ Motorised Patrol Scheme as well as the ‘Safer City’ Scheme.

This, in the main, will tackle the growing incidents of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the region.

“Within this perspective and in relation to the South-West, we shall soon re-launch the ‘Safer Highway’ Motorised Patrol Scheme, as well as the ‘Safer City’ Scheme. We have since purchased new fleet of patrol vans to be deployed across our highways and cities.

“This will also involve the deployment of cutting-edge CCTV technology for surveillance functions across the highways and vulnerable locations in our communities in the zone and other parts of the country.

“In addition, a special operation is underway across the South-West geopolitical zone. The operation will specifically address the threat of kidnapping and armed robbery on the highways and other locations,” the IGP said.

Also, Adamu has reiterated the Force’s commitment to the full implementation of the community policing model of crime fighting.

