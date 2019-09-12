Metro and Crime
Police arrest abductors of ABU students
…suspect confesses collecting N5.5m ransom
Operatives of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) have arrested suspected abductors of three undergraduate students of the Faculty of Law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.
The students were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on August 26.
Also apprehended in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs were suspected “One Chance” robbers, who confessed to using “staplers,” to dispossess their victims of valuables.
The suspects were paraded yesterday alongside those who were alleged to have kidnapped a Kaduna-based lawmaker, Hon. Ibrahim Dabo, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.
Also paraded at the STS headquarters in Abuja, were suspects apprehended in connection with the kidnap of four Turkish expatriates at Gbale village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, sometime in July.
One of the suspects, who spoke with journalists, confessed that N5.5 million was paid by relatives of the students to facilitate their release.
Another suspect, Kabiru Abdullahi, linked to the kidnap of the Kaduna lawmaker, disclosed that they collected N10 million before they released the legislator.
Abdullahi, however, regretted that his gang members short-changed him when they collected the amount but lied to him that the ransom was just N6 million and subsequently gave him just N450,000 out of the amount.
He said: “We got N5.5 million to release the abducted students.”
The FPRO said the police arrested 58 suspects.
He said: “Fifty-seven are males and one is a female who, incidentally, is a Cameroonian.
“They have been comprehensively investigated and very clear prima facie cases have been established against them.”
Metro and Crime
Man docked for stabbing another’s eye
A 25-year-old man, Azeez Saka, who allegedly stabbed a man on his right eye with a knife, was on Thursday docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
Saka is to face trial on a charge of assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Mariam Dauda, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 10, at about 7.30p.m., at Conoil, Oyingbo bus stop.
He alleged that Saka had used a knife to stab the right eye of the complainant, Shafiu Musa, during a brawl.
Dauda said that the alleged offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates a three-year jail term for convicted offenders.
The Magistrate, Mr A.B Ajiferuke, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum, before adjourning the case until October 17, for mention.
Metro and Crime
EFCC arrests 13 Internet fraud suspects
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrests of 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja, and Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Thursday, said eight of the suspects were apprehended at the Life Camp area of Abuja, while the remaining five were nabbed by operatives at a location in Ilorin.
“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja and Ilorin Zonal Offices, have arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations. Eight of the suspects were arrested following a raid on their residence located at No. 16 Isaaya Shukari Crescent, Gwarinpa and C15 & A27 City of David Estate, Life Camp, Abuja.
“Those arrested are: Chiyiri Izuchi. Nurala Eze Kamchi, Amuka Shadrack, Nwegbediegwu Chekwubechukwu J, Chigbo Eze, Franklin Okafor, Ezeagwu Olisaemeka and Nnamani Chukwudera.
“They were arrested on September 9, 2019 following action on intelligence report indicating their involvement in internet fraud.
“Some of the items recovered from them, include several mobile phones, laptop computers, several International Passports, a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Avalon, Lexus 15 250, Mercedes 4matic C350, Mercedes C280, Mercedes GLA 280 and an Acura.
“The five other suspects arrested in Ilorin by the Commission’s Zonal Office in the Kwara State capital are, Stephen Odanye, Abolarin Kayode, Babatunde Muhammad, Adepoju Tomiwa and Akinbamidele Femi,” Uwujaren said.
Metro and Crime
Protest: Shot FUOYE student dies
- Varsity shut as Fayemi’s wife halts LG tour
One of the students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has reportedly lost the battle to stay alive after he was shot during a protest on Tuesday.
The students protested the continued power outage on the two campuses of university.
A reliable source at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, said the student, Okonofua Joseph, died yesterday.
Joseph was a student of Biology Education of the institution.
The protest led to attack on the convoy of the wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who was on local government advocacy tour.
Owing to the unrest, the authorities of FUOYE have shut down the institution indefinitely.
The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, said in a statement that the management also proscribed the students’ union government in the institution henceforth.
He said: “We hereby announce the immediate and indefinite closure of the university to forestall further breakdown of law and order.
“In the same vein, the students’ union of the institution is disbanded indefinitely. Following this closure, the students are hereby ordered to vacate the university premises no later than 10a.m. tomorrow 11th September 2019. Further developments will be communicated in due course.”
The state Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, in a statement, confirmed the attack on Fayemi.
Olumilua acknowledged that the protest might have started as a peaceful one, but there was an escalation to violence, possibly due to infiltration by hoodlums.
He said: “The convoy of the wife of the governor was attacked with several vehicles vandalised, leaving many people, including journalists, with varying degrees of injury.
“While not denying the students the right to express their grievances on any issue, it is expected that such be done without resulting to violence.
“As a responsible government, it is on record that the state government has been engaging the electricity company (BEDC) on how to improve the power situation in parts of the state, long before this unfortunate incident, and promises to continue to engage them on the improvement of their service delivery to Ekiti State.
“The general public is hereby advised to go about their normal activities as the situation is now under control.”
Meanwhile, Fayemi’s wife has announced the immediate postponement of the advocacy tour to allow proper investigation into the crisis.
Fayemi, in a statement announcing the postponement of the tour, sympathised with the family of the deceased.
She said: “I am deeply saddened that at least one fatality has been recorded. As a mother, my heart bleeds. All these students are my children, and no mother prays to weep over their offspring.
“I extend my sincere condolences to the family concerned, and I wish those who are still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.
“The Obirinkete Tour has been suspended pending a review of what transpired yesterday (Tuesday). I thank friends and all members of the public who have expressed concern over this. God bless you all.”
Metro and Crime
Again, bandits sack three communities in Niger
- ‘They came on over 30 motorcycles, armed with guns’
Bandits on Tuesday invaded three more communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.
This came less than 24 hours after the bandits attacked Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, youths of Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, blocked the Lagos-Kaduna Highway to protest banditry and incessant kidnappings in forests in the state.
Singing anti-government songs and calling on the Federal Government and the Niger State government to swiftly respond to their plight, the youth said they had been abandoned to their fate.
The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mr. Ahmed Inga, on Tuesday confirmed that bandits numbering about 200 took over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area in broad daylight the previous day, shot sporadically into the air and sacked the people from their homes.
The communities attacked by the bandits include Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa as well as Gidan Dogo-Gurgu village.
It was learnt that the heavily armed bandits, who were on top of motorcycles numbering over 30 and carrying three people each, ransacked the three communities and forced residents to run to Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.
A resident, Malam Dahiru, said the bandits were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.
He said: “They encircled us at Rafin Wayam village and took all our food, especially bread and beverages before they left for Pangu-Gari community.
“As at 6.45p.m. on Tuesday, there was exodus from the three villages with people numbering over 300 moving through the forest and rivers to safer places especially to the open camps in Kagara.”
Some of the youth, who carried various placards with inscriptions such as “We need help, Government save us,” “Help us with food, water,” among others, were chanting anti-government slogans over its slow approach to the plight of displaced persons sacked by bandits in the past three days.
Lamenting the poor condition of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, one of the youth, who gave his name as Jamilu, said “there are no foods, water and makeshift sanitary facilities”.
The youth also called on the state government to urgently send food and other basic necessities to the affected displaced persons from Kukoki, Rafin Wayam, Rafin Kwakwa, Gidan Dogo-gurgu, Maranji and Hanawanka.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, had on Tuesday confirmed the incident.
He said: “We are aware of these attacks in that area. The police are reviewing the security architecture of communities in the hinterland because it appears they are prone to this type of security breach.”
Abubakar told New Telegraph that the invasion took place around the hinterland areas.
He added: “The police have swung into action and we will do everything within our powers to protect the lives and property of the people in the affected areas.”
The PPRO promised that the bandits would be apprehended and brought to book.
Metro and Crime
Fire breaks out at NNPC Ibadan Depot
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday in Abuja announced a minor fire incident involving
Fire razed some fuel trucks at the loading bay of the Ibadan Depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) operated by its downstream subsidiary, Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC).
A statement by the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted NPSC Managing Director, Luke Anele, as saying that the fire, which was reported about 12.50p.m. was immediately brought under control by a team of NPSC firefighters within the precinct of the facility.
Anele said a team of NPSC experts were on their way to the scene of the incident to ascertain the root cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
The corporation promised that based on preliminary indicators, loading of petroleum products would resume in the depot in a few hours, while highlighting that the incident would not disrupt steady petroleum products supply in Ibadan and its environs.
The statement enjoined motorists not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products.
Metro and Crime
Soldiers rescue seven-year-old, six other kidnap victims
Soldiers attached to the joint Operation Thunder Strike deployed on the Kaduna-Abuja highway have rescued seven persons, among them a seven-year-old girl.
The victims were kidnapped at Rijana on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Saturday.
They were travelling from Ofa, Kwara State to Kaduna when their abductors dressed in full military uniform, stopped them in Rijana about 9.30p.m., and abducted seven of them.
They victims are Aishat Bisola (26), Ahmad Abdulrafiu (26), Maryam Abubakar (7), Suleiman Khadija (25), Lawal Temitope (23), Bala Abdullahi (52) and Abdulrazak Okunola (35).
However, the joint Operation Thunder Strike, a Defence Headquarters operation comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), deployed to tackle the security crisis on Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Birni Gwari and Kaduna-Zaria highways immediately swung into action to rescue the victims.
Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari, disclosed that since the inception of the operation, the troops had been trying their best to put an end to the ugly incidents which had been taking place along the axis.
He said: “Before the operation was launched, several cases of kidnapping on a daily basis were being recorded especially during the day. But since the inception of operation, we have been able to nip in the bud, such incidents and most of the cases that were recorded usually happen at night and that is why the Kaduna State government stopped the mounting of road blocks along the road.
“Based on the report on the incident by the police on Sunday, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that the innocent civilians are reunited with their families.”
The commander also disclosed that two AK47 rifles, 130 rounds of ammunition, five magazine, two mobile phones, N100,000 and three camouflage were recovered from the kidnappers.
One of the rescued victims, Bisola, said they were kept on a rock for the five days without food.
She said: “We trekked for over three hours before we reached the kidnappers’ den on mountain top.
“They collected all our phones and money while they were negotiating ransom between N10 million to N2 million.
“The kidnappers used to beat us every day. They even covered the face of another male victim and threatened to kill him if he does not bring money.
“They did not give us any food or water and we sat on the rock under rain and sun without any shelter from that Saturday till Wednesday when we were rescued.”
Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who received the rescued victims on behalf of the state government, commended the Army for the successful operation that led to the rescue.
Handing over the victims to the leadership of Offa Descendants Union (ODU), Aruwan said the victims would be taken to hospital for medical check-up.
The commissioner reiterated that no ransom was paid to the bandits before rescuing the kidnapped victims as he commended the military for a successful operation.
He said: “They were rescued due to doggedness of our troops and so, no ransom was paid to rescue the victims. We are thankful to the military for rescuing the victims.”
Aruwan also urged travellers to be cautious of travelling in the night and early in the morning.
Receiving the victims, the National Vice President, ODU, Prof, Tijjani Olanisimi, thanked the state government and the Nigerian military for rescuing their members.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest abductors of ABU students, Kaduna lawmaker
…as suspect confesses collecting N5.5m ransom
Operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS), have arrested the suspected abductors of three undergraduate students of the faculty of law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
The law students were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, on August 26.
Also apprehended in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, were suspected “One Chance” robbers, who confessed to using “staplers”, to dispossess their victims of valuables.
The suspects were presented on Wednesday alongside those who were alleged to have kidnapped a Kaduna lawmaker, Hon. Ibrahim Dabo, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.
Also presented at the STS Headquarters in Abuja, were suspects apprehended in connection with the kidnap of four Turkish expatriates at Gbale Village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, sometime in July.
One of the suspects, who spoke with journalists, confessed that the sum of N5.5 million was allegedly paid by relatives of the students, to facilitate their release.
Metro and Crime
Again, armed bandits invade, attack 3 more communities in Niger
- Witness: ‘They came in over 30 motorcycles, armed with guns’
The activities of armed bandits in Niger state has been taken to another level as less than 24 hours after they attacked Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday they reinforced and sacked three more communities in Rafi Local Government area.
Meanwhile, Youths in Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state, have blocked the Lagos-Kaduna Highway to protests the incessant armed banditry and kidnappings in the various forests around the area.
While chanting and calling on the federal and state governments to swiftly respond to their plight, the youths said, they have been abandoned to their fate.
It would be recalled that the Director General Niger state Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ahmed Inga on Tuesday confirmed that, armed bandits numbering about 200 took over Kokoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state in broad daylight on Monday, shooting sporadically into the air and sacking the people from their homes.
The communities attacked by the bamdits include, Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa as well as Gidan Dogo-Gurgu village.
It was reliably leanrt that in the latest attack, heavily armed bandits were on top of motorcycles numbering over 30, carrying three people each and ransacked the three communities and forced them to run to Kagara the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.
Metro and Crime
Tears of joy as Osinbajo presents prosthetic limb to armless man
It was an emotion galore at the rustic village of Jimeta in Yola North of Adamawa State when the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo presented a prosthetic limb to an amputee, Mohammed Adamu in the community.
For hours, the young man could not hold back his tears of joy, seeing the Vice President coming to sit in his room to present the artificial limb to him. It was learnt that Adamu lost his arm last year when he was attacked by a local gang.
An elated Adamu, who lamented that he had been rendered incapacitated with the loss of his arm since he was attacked by the hoodlums, said that with the provision of the artificial limb, the Vice-President had rekindled his hope while some of his ambitions could be actualised.
The young man, who now works as tailoring assistant, commended Professor Yemi Osinbajo for the gesture, saying that he hoped to continue his studies in Crime Prevention.
Speaking on the humanitarian intervention, Vice President Osinbajo described the gesture as part of the Federal Government’s driven interventions under the National Social Investment Scheme Hubs.
Professor Osinbajo explained that NSIP Hubs are Federal Government supported but private sector-led hubs that were established to prioritize creativity and home-grown solutions to regional challenges, adding that Mohammed became a beneficiary of the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub.
Writing on his verified twitter page, Professor Osinbajo said: ”In Adamawa, it was my utmost pleasure to meet Mohammed J. Adamu who lost his arm when he was attacked by a local gang last year. Because the hubs are designed to create solutions, Mohammed became a beneficiary of the North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub. He received a new prosthetic limb from the Northeast_iHub and now works as a tailoring assistant. ”
Metro and Crime
Police, Shi’ites clash as sect holds procession
IMN: Three of our members were killed λPolice: It’s a lie
M
embers of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called Shi’ites yesterday clashed with the police in major cities in the North.
In Kaduna, the IMN accused the police of killing three of its members during its procession commemorating “Ashura,” an annual religious rite.
But in swift reaction, the police denied the allegation, saying the Shi’ites were mischievous.
However, the IMN spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, told journalists that despite those killed, 10 other members of the group sustained various degrees of injury during the procession.
Musa said the police opened fire on their procession which started at about 6a.m., along the Nnamdi Azikwe Eastern bypass, not far from the metropolis.
The spokesman said they were approaching Bakin Ruwa in Rigasa area, one of the major junctions leading to the Kaduna-Abuja Railway Station, when the police started shooting at their members, who were moving by the side of the highway.
He said: “We started the procession early in the morning, about 6a.m., along the Western bypass.
“As we were moving by the side of the highway, the police arrived and started shooting.
“As of now there are three of our members that were killed and 10 people were injured.
“We were approaching Bakin Ruwa, in Ragasa area when the police attacked us. The procession was disrupted by the police and our members were dispersed with tear gas.”
But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, described the allegation as mischievous, saying that it was not true.
Sabo said the protesters were dispersed professionally, and that the police did not kill any of the protesters.
Meanwhile, there was security presence across the metropolis and environs even as residents went about their daily activities.
Later Sabo said IMN molested other road users and attacked security agents.
Sabo, in a statement, said that the ban on procession in the state was still very much in place and the IMN members should have been aware.
He said: “About 6.55a.m., we received information that members of the outlawed IMN popularly known as Shi’ites came out en mass on Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, Kaduna and at Kasuwan Mata area of Zaria city respectively on procession in respect of the annual Ashura Day, blocking the public highways, causing traffic jam and molesting commuters.
“It is on record that both the Federal Government of Nigeria and the government of Kaduna State have separately proscribed the group (IMN). Thus, teams of policemen quickly dispatched to the areas with a view to dispersing the unlawful assembly and to manage the traffic.
“However, on sighting the police, the protesters started throwing stones at them, hitting them with iron bolts, using catapults. The situation became very tensed and members became violent and unruly.
“In view of these therefore, minimum force was used in dispersing them. Four suspects were so far arrested and are being investigated. We have also recovered some exhibits which include catapults and iron bolts.
“The police succeeded in dispersing the unlawful assembly and brought the situation under firm control.”
The Shi’ites also clashed with the police in Bauchi.
The confrontation started about 10a.m., at the Central Market Roundabout and Tashan Babiye areas of Bauchi metropolis.
The police reportedly fired canisters of tear gas and gunshots to disperse the protesters. This forced the people to scamper for safety.
Witnesses said several people sustained gunshot wounds.
One of the witnesses said the police also arrested many Shi’ites.
“Early in the morning, the Shi’ites gathered to embark on their usual procession, but the police blocked the road and fired tear gas to disperse them.
“The police also fired gunshots and many were injured. Several others were arrested and taken away in police vehicles. Those injured were taken to the hospital. I heard that the Shi’ites also stoned the police. Although I didn’t witness that part, I was only told.
“I was around the Central Market about 10a.m., up to about noon. All the shops around that area were closed down and people ran for their lives. This is because the tear gas got to the traders who were in their shops. The houses around that area were also affected.
“Later on, the police started arresting people. The tear gas also affected pupils in a school around that area,” the witness said.
He said the police barricaded the road although motorists were driving slowly but it caused gridlock. Some people had to take alternative routes to get to their destinations.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallam-Goje, was also caught up in the incident.
Mallam-Goje said he also suffered from the tear gas that was fired by the police at Tashan Babiye around Bakin Kura area.
The state PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti, said that 28 IMN members were arrested.
In Abuja, the Shi’ites also defied heavy presence of security operatives to hold their Ashura procession.
The police had warned the sect to suspend the planned procession; saying that IMN had been proscribed by a court.
But the Secretary of the Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, had issued a statement countering the position of the police.
He also invited members and other Islamic religious leaders to participate in the Ashura procession.
Shi’ites in defiance to the order trooped out in their hundreds, held the Ashura procession.
Despite the heavy presence of almost all the security agencies along major roads leading to Abuja City Centres, members of the sect still found their way and marched along Wuse, Berger Junction and Area 1, within the nation’s capital.
In their usual manner, the Shi’ites formed themselves into men, women and children groups for the procession. The exercise was, however, done within 30 minutes to avoid open confrontation with security personnel.
But the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had said that the order stopping yesterday’s procession did not affect Muslim faithful observing the Ashura.
He said those affected by the ban were members of IMN, who had been designated as “terrorists”.
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement that Adamu gave the clarification following enquiries on the state of affairs.
Mba said the police chief had directed Commissioners of Police across the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General, to give effect to the ban.
He said: “…Against this backdrop, Muslims marking the commemoration of Ashura throughout the country along with other Muslims across the world are free to carry out the annual Ashura procession. They should, however, do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.”
However, the police said that there was no procession by IMN in Kano as they drafted armed personnel in and around the state.
The state PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said they had as early as possible ensure the presence of armed policemen to give peace a chance in the state.
However, reports said the fear of being killed prevented the Shi’ites from carrying out their procession.
An IMN member, who did not want his name in print, said they refused to come out knowing full well that there would be casualties at the end.
He said: “Anytime we came out we ended up losing our members and that is why this time around we refused to come out.”
It was learnt that some groups carried out the procession around their late leader’s home at Dala Shiek Muhammad Turi.
But the IMN spokesperson, Musa, said in a statement said in another statement that a dozens of their members were killed across the country.
Musa said what happened was a shame of a nation “who claims to be practicing democratic principles”. He, however, said that there was no crisis in Kano as they carried out their procession peacefully without hitches.
Trending
-
Sports22 hours ago
I’m still heir to Mikel’s throne, says Nwakali boasts
-
Politics4 hours ago
Rivers APC: Abe faction recognizes Ameachi as leader
-
Sports7 hours ago
Why I wanted Neymar back at Barca – Messi
-
Politics18 hours ago
Days of criminal elements over in S’West –Gani Adams
-
News20 hours ago
A’Ibom: Emmanuel to complete Etinan-Eket highway
-
News21 hours ago
IPOB reiterates commitment to Biafra project
-
Business21 hours ago
RCCG partners Lagos on infrastructure, hands over N180m projects
-
News21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu to end of shoddy road construction