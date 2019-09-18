Police arrest notorious car snatchers

D

etectives have arrested two suspected armed robbers who specialised in snatching cars in parts of Lagos State.

The suspects, Gideon Amuzie (25) and God’spower Imafidion (25), were arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Satellite Town, CSP Chike Oti, and his team members.

The police also recovered from them a black Honda Accord 2007 model, which they hid at Jemilogun Street, Ilogbo area after they stole it.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspects specialised in snatching vehicles from the owners or stealing the vehicles from where they were parked.

Elkana said during interrogation, Amuzie and Imafidion confessed that they stole the vehicle at a car wash at Satellite Town.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court after completion of the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, policemen from Area J Command, Ajah intercepted a van loaded with 20 bags of cannabis suspected to be Indian hemp at Itafaji Street, Lagos Island on Monday, about 2a.m.

One of the suspects, Usman Adeyemi (27), claimed he was called by the driver of the vehicle to come and fixed it when he had a mechanical fault.

Adeyemi said he was trying to fix the bus when policemen arrived.

He said: “When I was asked what was inside the vehicle I told the policemen I didn’t know what was inside, because my job was just to fix it and make it work.”

It was when the policemen opened it that I discovered that it was Indian hemp that was inside.”

Elkana, however, said discreet investigation was ongoing on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...