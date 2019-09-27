Police discover ‘slavery’ home with 300 inmates in chains in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday uncovered a house with over three hundred persons in Rigasa community, Igabi local Government Area of the state where inmates were kept in a dehumanizing condition. Some of them according to the police were from Burkina Faso, Mali and other neighboring African countries. Among them were children who confessed to be abused homosexuality for over a period of time. The much elderly say they were subjected to daily recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers accompanied with torture.

Many were kept in chains on their legs and the scars of injuries from torture, could be seen on them. Some of them who narrated their experiences like, Bello Hamza 42 years old said, he was tricked to the centre by his family who were interested in taking over his share of family inheritance.

Hamza said: “I have spent three months here with chains on my legs. I am supposed to be pursuing my Masters in University of Pretoria, South Africa. I got admission to study Applied Mathematics, but here I am chained. “They claim to be teaching us Quran and Islam, but they do a lot of things here. They subject the younger ones to homosexuality.

“This is supposed to be an Islamic centre, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that, but engaging in homosexuality attracts no punishment. “Within my short stay here, somebody had died as a result of torture. Others have died before my coming due to poor health and torture.

They give us very poor food and we only eat twice a day; 11:00am and 10:00pm. “They have denied me a lot of things here. I am a family man, I have responsibilities, but I am chained here not knowing what is happening to my family members.

However, CP Ali Janga while briefing newsmen said, “we received an information that something is going on in this rehabilitation centre or Islamic center. So, I sent my DPO here to check what was going on. On getting here, we discovered that, this is neither a rehabilitation centre or Islamic school.

“You can see it yourself that, small children, some of whom are brought from neighbouring African countries like Burkina Faso, Mali and others and from across Nigeria. Most of them are even chained. “These people are being used, dehumanized. You can see it yourself. “The man who is operating this home claimed that, parents brought their children here for rehabilitation. But, from the look on things this is not a rehabilitation centre. No reasonable parent will bring his children to this place.

