Police go after ‘fetish’ pastor, invade church, dig altar
olice in Ondo State have stormed a popular Pentecostal church in Akure, over claims that its General Overseer (name withheld) was engaged in diabolical practice.
It was learnt that the policemen from the Force Headquarters in Abuja stormed the church located at Shasha in Akure North Local Government Area and dug the altar of the church.
The policemen, who were said to have been sent from the office of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Abubakar Adamu, were said to have invaded the church following a petition sent to the Force Headquarters against the popular Akure pastor.
A source in the church said the action of the policemen was not unconnected with an ongoing investigation over fetish allegation against the founder and pastor of the church.
The source said yesterday that some former members of the church wrote a petition against the founder that he planted some fetish objects on the altar of the church in order to draw more people to the church.
The source said the crisis started after the pastor broke away from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and changed the name of the church, some years ago.
He said: “After he changed the name of the church, some foundation and prominent members of the church started observing that he was derailing from the real Christian doctrine and spirituality.
“They also observed that the pastor was being fetish, that he planted some fetish materials on the altar of the church. So, many of them left the church.
“After leaving the church, they wrote a petition to the police to investigate the pastor. That must have been what led the policemen to dig the altar. ”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said policemen went to the church as part of the ongoing investigation into some allegations against the pastor.
He said: “There are some allegations against the pastor of the church, but we can’t disclose the allegations now until after our investigation. So what our men did in the church was part of the ongoing investigation.”
There is growing tension and anxiety in Lagos over increasing daylight robberies and other crimes perpetrated by cultists and robbers in the metropolis.
This was even as the Lagos State Task Force said that it has arrested another 71 miscreants around railway-line in Oshodi as part of efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, especially those operating at notorious black spots across the metropolis.
While some residents are raising concerns over increasing robberies during traffic and in some streets, other expressed worry over heavy presence of hoodlums smoking Indian hemp and using other hard drugs in their areas without anyone checking them.
Confirming the development, the Taskforce Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement team in Wednesday’s early morning raid, said that some of those arrested were in possession of suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol.
He explained that the crackdown is in line with the determination of the Task Force to curtail the activities of hoodlums who rob unsuspecting members of the public.
Egbeyemi reiterated that all identified black spots across the state would be continuously raided and arrested suspects would be fully prosecuted if found guilty, stressing that the present administration has zero-tolerance for all forms of crimes and criminality.
“Lagos State is the most populous in Nigeria as well as its economic heartbeat. As such, the state government is committed to providing a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors,” he said.
He, however, revealed that while 13 of all the arrested 71 suspects were released after a thoroughly screening by the Chairman. The only underage male among them was transferred to the Lagos State Correctional Centre for proper rehabilitation.
Three Islamic clerics held for fraud, serial rape
hree self-acclaimed Islamic clerics who specialised in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public have been arrested by the police in Ogun State.
The suspected fraudsters were also accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of their female victims.
The suspects, Aliu Abdulfatai (50), Sule Adebayo (36) and Lekan Olokodana (31), were arrested following a report by one of their victims.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident yesterday.
The PPRO said a female victim (name withheld) reported at Adigbe Police Station that she was duped of N70,000 by the suspects and also raped by one of them.
Oyeyemi disclosed that investigation revealed that one of the suspects had used the proceeds of their fraudulent acts to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos State.
The police spokesman added that the suspects got in contact with the female victim, a marketer with real estate company, on the pretext that they wanted to purchase large expanse of land.
He said: “The complainant, who is a marketer with a popular property/real estate company, was said to be on marketing assignment when she came across the suspects who claimed to be Islamic clerics and indicated interest in purchasing large expanse of land which they claimed they wanted to use for construction of their mosque.
“There and then, they introduced the issue of special prayer to their victim from where they came out with seeing a vision that the victim is under a spell which needs special deliverance prayer to cast out.
“As a result of this, they succeeded in fraudulently obtaining the sum of N70,000 from her after they lured her into their house where one of them forcibly raped her.
“On the strength of her complaint, the DPO, Adigbe Division, CSP Augustine Opadile, detailed his detectives to go after these hoodlums and bring them to justice.
“Their efforts paid off when three among them were apprehended while waiting for the victim to bring money they demanded. One of them escaped.
“On interrogation, they confessed being fraudsters and that has been their means of livelihood. It was also revealed that one of them has used the proceeds of their fraudulent acts to build a private school in Ikorodu, Lagos State.”
Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.
700 displaced as flood sacks Ondo community
lood accompanying a two-day rain has sacked the residents of Ayetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.
At least, 700 people have been reportedly displaced by the flood.
More than 500 people were rendered homeless while hundreds of houses were submerged in the flood, which paralysed the socio-economic activities of the community.
One of the affected residents, Mr. Emmanuel Aralu, said his property and other valuables were submerged in the flood and was unable to salvage anything.
Aralu said about 100 houses were affected while about 700 people were displaced.
The man said economic activities had been paralysed as most of the people who engage in fishing had abstained from the river and the ocean while most shops had been destroyed.
He said that the only church in the town, the palace, health centre and schools were all affected by the flood.
Aralu disclosed that some residents had fled the coastal community because of the development.
Another victim, Mrs. Margaret Ogunyemi, regretted that flooding had been a recurrent problem in the area.
Ogunyemi accused successive administrations in the state of being insensitive to the plight of the people of the area.
She said government had not been fair to the people of the community over the years and wondered why they should be abandoned in their time of need.
The woman said most of the residents had resorted to the use of canoes to access their houses.
She said: “We need help from government before the flood washes the community away. The state and Federal Government should come to our aid.
“The health centre, the palace, schools, shops and most houses here are flooded. We have been held in a place for days.”
Woman stabs husband to death over daughter’s birthday party
- Drug addict kills 80-year-old dad
23-year-old mother of one, Stella Peter, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at Tejuosho area of Lagos metropolis.
The suspect, it was learnt, murdered her husband, Haruna Bala, yesterday for refusing to give her money for the celebration of their daughter’s one year birthday party.
This came as a 35-year-old man, Habibu Ibrahim suspected to be a drug addict, allegedly stabbed his 80-year-old father, Malam Ibrahim Salihu, in Kano State.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that Stella and Haruna were not legally married, but lived together as a couple for three years and their union produced a baby girl who just turned one.
He said when Haruna declined to give her money for the birthday party of their daughter an argument ensued between them which turned violent.
According to the police spokesman, the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the husband at the back which led to his death.
Elkana said Stella claimed she picked up the kitchen knife out of annoyance and stabbed Haruna for refusing to give her money to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.
The PPRO said homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, had taken over the investigation.
He said: “The suspect will be charged to court for murder.”
Meanwhile, police said yesterday that they arrested, Habibu, of Asada village in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State for allegedly stabbing his father, Salihu, to death.
The state PPRO, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement that the suspect’s elder brother, Yahaya Ibrahim, reported at the Asada Doguwa Station on September 15, 2019 that Habibu had stabbed their father in the stomach about 1.30a.m.
The PPRO said that upon the receipt of the complaint, policemen at the station quickly mobilised and rushed the victim to Doguwa General Hospital where he later died about 6.30a.m.
Kiyawa said a post-mortem examination was conducted on the body and was later released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.
He said: “Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect is a drug addict and carried out the heinous crime under the influence of hard drugs.
“The suspect’s relatives made us to know that Habibu has been abusing drugs and that has been an issue which consequently led to the death of their father.”
The police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for a more discrete investigation.
Gunmen kidnap SAN, 12 others in Delta
unmen yesterday abducted a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Chike Onyemenam, on the Benin-Asaba Expressway, in Delta State.
The kidnappers struck at Utulu Junction, near the budding Mega City Housing Estate, at Issele-Azagba.
Also yesterday, kidnappers abducted 12 other people and took them inside bush.
This came a few months after a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was kidnapped along the same route and N30 million was allegedly paid to secure his release.
It also came two weeks after Miss Elizabeth, the younger sister of the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, was kidnapped within Asaba metropolis. She was released two weeks later after money allegedly exchanged hands.
The legal luminary was with another lawyer serving as his Personal Assistant (PA) who went with him to a site where he owns property on the expressway.
A family source in Asaba said Onyemenam’s abductors had established contact with his family and demanded N15 million ransom.
A member of the Asaba chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) wondered why lawyers suddenly became kidnappers’ prey.
He said: “The senior lawyer was kidnapped in a mysterious circumstance. We pray for his unconditional release. The incident has thrown the union into trauma. We are aware they have demanded N15 million but where do we raise this in this economic quagmire. They should leave members of the bar alone.”
In a similar incident, about 20 gunmen invaded Uvwiamuge in the Ughelli/Agbarho axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped about eight people.
The hoodlums operated for over 30 minutes before security operatives were drafted to the area.
Four other victims were abducted thereafter by the gunmen, who left with the 12 persons through the bush path.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) feigned ignorance about the lawyer’s abduction.
They, however, confirmed the abduction in Ugheli.
“Only one person was abducted in Ugheli. I’m not aware of the SAN’s kidnap,” the PPRO said.
Ogun: Two killed as Customs chase smugglers
wo persons were killed yesterday on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway when operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State attempted to arrest smugglers.
The victims were said to have been crushed to death while the Customs men on patrol were allegedly chasing suspects.
The incident occurred at Akinale village in Ewekoro Local Government Area.
New Telegraph learnt that a bus driver, who carried cartons of poultry products, lost control of the vehicle while running away from the Customs operatives and somersaulted.
The vehicle was said to have rammed into two people, killing them on the spot.
The victims included a roadside vulcanizer, who was described as a popular person in the area.
A witness blamed the Customs men for the death of the victims.
The Customs spokesman in the state, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the incident was being investigated.
Maiwada, who stated that he did not have the facts of what transpired, promised to avail our correspondent with detailed information as soon as possible.
He said: “We have launched an investigation. You know there are different components working within the command and they are of different strata.
“We are trying to confirm what actually transpired. If we get the team involved, by the time we have the details, I’m sure we are going to avail you with the information. Now, we don’t have the facts of what transpired.”
However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying two people were killed.
He said: “It’s true the Customs men were chasing the bus and it somersaulted and killed two people.”
Police arrest notorious car snatchers
etectives have arrested two suspected armed robbers who specialised in snatching cars in parts of Lagos State.
The suspects, Gideon Amuzie (25) and God’spower Imafidion (25), were arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Satellite Town, CSP Chike Oti, and his team members.
The police also recovered from them a black Honda Accord 2007 model, which they hid at Jemilogun Street, Ilogbo area after they stole it.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspects specialised in snatching vehicles from the owners or stealing the vehicles from where they were parked.
Elkana said during interrogation, Amuzie and Imafidion confessed that they stole the vehicle at a car wash at Satellite Town.
“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court after completion of the matter,” he added.
Meanwhile, policemen from Area J Command, Ajah intercepted a van loaded with 20 bags of cannabis suspected to be Indian hemp at Itafaji Street, Lagos Island on Monday, about 2a.m.
One of the suspects, Usman Adeyemi (27), claimed he was called by the driver of the vehicle to come and fixed it when he had a mechanical fault.
Adeyemi said he was trying to fix the bus when policemen arrived.
He said: “When I was asked what was inside the vehicle I told the policemen I didn’t know what was inside, because my job was just to fix it and make it work.”
It was when the policemen opened it that I discovered that it was Indian hemp that was inside.”
Elkana, however, said discreet investigation was ongoing on the matter.
Archbishop Martins to ordain five priests in Lagos
is Grace, Most Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, will raise five deacons to the priesthood on September 24, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.
The candidates are Rev. Paul Tobechukwu Ariole, Rev. Joseph Chukwuemeka Okafor, Rev. Harrison Chinagorom Okoli, Rev. Emmanuel Emenike Onyia and Rev. Reuben Simeon Onyebuchi.
The soon-to-be ordained priests will be welcomed by a large and vibrant Catholic faithful of the Archdiocese of Lagos. The Archdiocese of Lagos traces its beginning to the Vicariate of the Bight of Benin which was created in 1870, and eventually raised to an Archdiocese on the 8th of April, 1950, with the name Archdiocese of Lagos.
“The faith, dedication and commitment of these five young deacons are blessings from God to our Archdiocese. Their ministry and talents are vital to the needs of the flock God has entrusted to his Church. With over three million strong, energetic and faith-filled Catholic faithful, God has indeed blessed the Archdiocese of Lagos. Surely the entire Catholic faithful will journey with the newly ordained priests as they seek to know Christ Jesus in his Church and fulfil the purpose for which they have been called, chosen and ordained priests,” said Archbishop Martins.
The Chief Shepherd added that as priests and spiritual fathers they are to continue with Christ’s redemptive work in the midst of God’s people. He said that as faithful witnesses for Christ their lives must necessarily exude the apostolic zeal required for the new era of evangelism.
