Police parade 20 suspects in Enugu

Enugu State Police Command yesterday paraded 20 cult leaders as well as other criminal elements at the police headquarters, Enugu.

Parading the suspects, the new Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Ahmad Abdulrahman, warned criminals and criminal-minded persons to desist from their illegal activities or leave Enugu.

Abdulrahman said that the assignment the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) sent him to do in Enugu had begun as he would not relent “until peace is returned to the once peaceful state.”

“The assignment the IG sent me to do in Enugu State has started and we are not going to relent until peace is brought to the once peaceful State,” he said.

The police boss said that they had visited Awgu and identified areas where people were attacking and kidnapping road users with a view to putting an end to such a heinous act.

“Last two days, we went to Awgu and we identified areas where people are attacking and kidnapping road users. We are putting in place mechanism to bring that to an end.

“I am warning criminals that they should desist from involving in crimes or we’ll allow the law to take its course,” he warned.

Speaking on the people paraded, Abdulrahman noted that the arrested cult leaders disguised and registered their Vikings Confraternity group with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a “simple organisation.”

“The group known as De Norsemen Klub was arrested at a hotel in Enugu at the weekend where they were having their function,” he said.

Among those paraded included a young man who is a member of Vikings, Tochukwu Ugwu from Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The suspect, Tochukwu was working with a suspected soldier, now being sought based in Kano that supplied him with lifejackets and arms which he said he used to protect himself.

He added that the said the soldier asked him to keep the bulletproof vest and the gun for him.

In the same vein, another suspected Ayes Confraternity member, Prince Samuel Nnamani, who hails from Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State was also paraded.

Speaking to newsmen, Nnamani said that he was forced to join cultism.

“They killed two students in my group in January. I was forced to join cultism,” he said.

However, a drama ensued when members of the De Norsemen Klub lead by the South East Zonal Coordinator, Okenwa Nnachi Uka, protested that they were not members of a cult group but an organisation duly registered and being operated everywhere in the country and beyond.

