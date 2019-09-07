Police parade 26 suspects over fake currency, others

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested and paraded 26 suspects who committed various degree of crimes ranging from culpable homicide, unlawful possession of counterfeit currency, armed robbery receiving of stolen vehicles, and trafficking in person to cultism.

The police also arrested 10 persons in connection with the gruesome killing of 35-yearold man accused of being a wizard and two notorious cultists terrorising inhabitants of Jos, the state capital. While parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Jos yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, highlighted the alleged offences committed by the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are over. Among the suspects, the CP said: “Ten suspects from Langtang North Local Government Area of the state who tortured, killed and buried in a shallow grave, one Nden Gungnim, whom they accused of being a wizard; two suspects in a case of unlawful possession of counterfeit currency.

“Four suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving of stolen goods; three suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, one notorious cultist in a case of unlawful possession of firearms; five suspects in a case of criminal conspiracy and trafficking in person and one notorious cultist in a case of culpable homicide and unlawful possession of firearms.” The CP also disclosed the recovery firearms and ammunition and called on citizens to be vigilant, especially as the ‘ember months’ are here, promising the command would intensify efforts to curb crime in the state. He said: “The ember months are here, the command is resolved to cut down on crime in the State.

We are down-strengthening the office personnel and deploying them to the field. There will be more visibility policing and better partnership with the public. We appeal to citizens to shun acts of extra-judicial killing by way of reprisal attacks.

“An offended party in a criminal matter should always bring his complaint before the Police for investigation and possible prosecution instead of taking laws into his own hands. The Command has succeeded to a very large extent in discouraging the public from giving colouration of tribe or religion to crime as crime is crime.” The Commissioner of Police further pointed out that another two other persons suspected to be cultists were also apprehended by the command for unlawful possession of fire arms, adding that assorted riffles were recovered from the suspects.

Like this: Like Loading...