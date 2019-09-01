News
Ponzi scheme in Ebonyi: N200m missing
…DSS arrest operators
- I was offered N20m, car bribe, says C’tte Chair
- We need our monies back –victims cry out
Some operators of non-registered empowerment, employment and charity organizations in Ebonyi State are now with Department of State Services (DSS) and police for allegedly dumping over 12,000 persons in the state over N500million in their operations.
This is even as Chairman of 13-man Committee set up to probe the matter alleged that he was offered N20million bribe and brand new car for compromise and that he has been facing lots of threats for refusing the offer.
The suspects were arrested following complaints to the state Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring by some of the victims who besieged the ministry seeking for its intervention to enable them recover their monies three months after they paid various amounts to the empowerment and charity organisations which promised them up to N1000% of their investments.
The leaders of the empowerment and charity organisations were picked up DSS and police at the Ministry of Human Capital Development at the weekend when the ministry invited them over the matter with the victims in attendance.
The operators, however, denied the victims and ever operating such schemes which led to their immediate arrest by the security agents for investigation.
Medical doctors, lawyers, widows, students, traders, wives of politicians and artisans subscribed to the ‘empowerment’ in order to pay school fees this month.
Some of the said empowerment schemes are operating from Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA).
One of the victims, Okeh Ann Uju, who is a trader in Abakaliki Main Market said she subscribed the first one with the sum of N30,000, the second one N10,000, third one N50,000 and the fourth one with N25,000.
“In all these, I have not received any proceeds from any of the subscriptions and I need my monies back since the time they promised to give us the proceeds. They told us that if you invest N5,000 you will be paid N50,000 in return. I had to subscribe to it because I have financial challenges and I need money to upgrade my business and pay my children’s school fees this September. The time they promised to pay us the return on our investment has elapsed and I heard the thing has issues.
“I was supposed to get my own returns on 9th of August for the first one, the second one 12th, the third one 22 and the fourth one on the 28th. I have not received any of the proceeds, so I need my monies back,” she lamented.
Another victim, Ekene Nworie, a student of Ebonyi State University said he put in N200,000 in the scheme in July to enable him raise his school fees and pay his house rent; but has not received return on his own investment.
He noted that it was one of his friends that introduced him to the scheme.
When contacted, the state Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Chief Uchenna Orji explained that ministry was inundated with very strong reports about the activities of money doublers and fake empowerment organisations who recently infiltrated into the state and duped unsuspecting members of the public and that he had to set up a committee to investigate the reports which according to him turned out to be true.
“So, on the basis of those reports, we had to set up Human Capital Development Taskforce headed by a Cleric Rev. Obumneme Joseph. It is a 13-man taskforce to crack down on these fake empowerment organisations. In addition to their mandate, I asked them to also help me crack all empowerment and employment opportunities especially by governmental organisations and development partners. So, the committee has two key mandates.
“Incidentally, the committee has swung into action and they were able to bring in very serious organisations that came into Ebonyi State and started swindling innocent citizens of this state, swindling the unsuspecting members of the public especially the widows, students, traders, civil and public servants a; telling them that if you bring N50,000 you will be given N500,000 in a month and if you bring in N5,000 you will receive N50,000 within a month and vice versa.
“And from our findings, these people have defrauded our people of more than N200million and this is what government cannot sleep and watch it happen in Ebonyi State,” he stated.
He regretted that the Chief Medical Director of AE-FUTHA, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah could not honour the meeting he was invited by the ministry over the involvement of some of the staff of the hospital in the scandal.
The CMD, however, refused to speak to Sunday Telegraph on the matter.
But his Media Consultant, Emmanuel Okechukwu said the Commissioner had no right to summon him and that he had announced invitation of the CMD first on radio before formally inviting him.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the committee, Rev. Obuneme Joseph yesterday raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life.
He alleged that he was offered N20million bribe and brand new car to compromise, which he refused and since then he had been receiving threatening phone calls.
“One of the operators of the groups called me and told me to meet him at Fatilami Park here in Abakaliki and receive N20million and brand new car but I told him no, that I can’t receive such offer.
“Since then I have been receiving phone calls from lines I don’t know threatening to deal with me if I don’t leave the matter since I refused to accept their offer. My life is in danger,” he said.
News
Osinbajo, economic team receive legal brief over UK judgement
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Economic Management team (EMT) yesterday received briefing from a Federal Government’s legal team made up of foreigners based in the United Kingdom over the $9.6 billion judgement against Nigeria by a British court.
A competent presidency source who was part of the closed door session confirmed to our correspondent that yesterday’s meeting by the Vice President was to receive an update from the Federal Government’s lawyer over the case, on what next steps needed to be taken.
“We just invited our lawyer to update us on the matter and what next action needs to be taken,” she added.
A British Court, on August 16, awarded the judgement authorizing P&ID to seize Nigerian assets anywhere in the world to the value of $9.6 billion for contract default.
New Telegraph gathered that the Federal Government has since jettisoned any idea to negotiate with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID) over the UK ruling.
A British Court, on August 16, awarded the judgement authorizing P&ID to seize Nigerian assets anywhere in the world to the value of $9.6 billion for contract default.
The meeting with Osinbajo started at his office at about 1:30p.m.
Those at the meeting included the Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo (SAN).
Others are the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari; acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
News
Sanwo-Olu: We’re in government to eradicate poverty
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that a responsible government will always strive to banish poverty, saying that the essence government in any country or state was to introduce strategies that would aid business activities and eradicate poverty.
Speaking when Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course at Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) led by a former Senate President, David Mark, paid a courtesy visit to the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, the governor said that anyone at the helm in any state must strive to ensure that policies introduced favour larger percentage of the citizens.
He said: “The real essence of governance is to take people out of poverty and create avenue for businesses to thrive. That is what government is all about.
“So for me, I have decided is to always ensure the greatest good is for the greatest number of people; that is the real dividend of democracy. We will ensure that in Lagos always.
“Lagos has been so many things to several peoples and we will ensure that to bake the state so that it becomes the melting point for all. It becomes a home for all and a place that everyone can feel happy to have contributed their quota to its development. “You effort is bringing succor to those that really need it. That further indicated that the foundation that you helped built several years ago, you have continued to ensure its survival. We thank God for you for believing in the narrative called Nigeria.
“Nigeria will continue to remember all of you for the good things that you have done for the development of this country. Your action has afforded us the reason to reflect and think of what peoples will say after we leave the public stage.”
Earlier in his remarks, Mark, who led other members including former Administrator of Lagos, Brig-General Raji Rasaki, retd, Tunji Olurin, and others, stressed that the alumni had embraced assistance to widows and indigent children across the country.
“Once you develop individual, one is developing the nation. We help to develop the widows and children of military personnel and the public as well. We do this in terms of providing for them as much as we can,” Mark said.
News
Ondo deputy gov: My detractors using media to create crack in Akeredolu’s govt
Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has described ongoing media attacks against him and his as an attempt to create animosity between him and his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Ajayi, who is currently the acting governor of the state following the working leave embarked upon by Akeredolu, maintained that those behind the move to smear his reputation were political jobbers who would fail in their quest.
In a statement issued yesterday by the Deputy Governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Allen Sowore, stated that “let those who are interested in becoming the Deputy Governor in the next dispensation wait till when Arakunrin Akeredolu is ready to pick who will run with him in the next election for the further development of Ondo State.”
Social media, particularly twitter had been inundated with allegation of perjury and forgery against the deputy governor over his academic records.
According to the allegations on Twitter, it was stated that while serving as Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi registered for the 2004 May/June Senior School Certificate Examination as a full-time student of Community High School, Mobolorunduro with registration number 4291420/058.
Besides, it was alleged that Agboola used 8th December, 1980, as his date of birth in order to be eligible as internal student of Community High School, Mobolorunduro but he later deposed to an affidavit for correction of date of birth on 9th March, 2006, at the Federal High Court, Akure, stating that he was born on 24th September, 1968.
But responding to the allegations in the statement, the deputy governor described it as a political war and propaganda against him, insisting that this was not the first time such a campaign would be launched against him, hence his resolve that such would not materialize.
It reads: “The attention of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi has again, be drawn to the deliberate sponsored media attacks to smear his reputation by some unscrupulous elements and political job seekers.
“These elements will stop at nothing to blackmail others for political gains. We know them and their tactics. One would have ignored them but for unsuspecting members of the public who may take their rabid lies and propaganda for truth.
“Like every other public office holders, in 2007, after Hon. Agboola Ajayi won election as a member of the House of Representatives, he was petitioned.
“The Court of Appeal which was then the highest court to adjudicate on election matters of the House of Representatives gave its verdict and vindicated Honourable Agboola Ajayi.
“It is therefore foolhardy and unfortunate that those who should know better are still wandering and wallowing in their pool of ignorance over matter which the judiciary has given its final verdict.
“In the past three months, the same stories aimed at smearing the reputation of the person of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi have been sponsored and planted in both conventional and online media platforms.
“The Deputy Governor will not be surprised if by tomorrow the same persons in their desperation start pasting; sharing the posters and handbills of the Deputy Governor, Alfred Agboola Ajayi to contest against the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN in the 2020 governorship election.
“The ultimate aim of these job seekers is to create animosity between the loyal Deputy Governor and his amiable boss.
“The Deputy Governor is undaunted, committed and most importantly loyal to the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in the collective desire to leave the State better than they met it.
“The seat of the Deputy Governor is an exalted seat, and let those who are interested in becoming the Deputy Governor in the next dispensation wait till when Arakunrin Akeredolu is ready to pick who will run with him in the next election for the further development of Ondo State.
“In the past, these same shenanigans have tried through other means to create a dichotomy between the Office of the Governor and his Deputy, they have failed. These latest media attacks too shall fall flat.”
News
South-East APC Assembly candidates canvass support for Buhari
Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly in the five South-East states in the 2019 general election yesterday pushed for a strong support-base for President Muhammadu Buhari in the zone.
The group under an umbrella of Conference of 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidates in the South-East stated that the APC-led Federal Government had done much in the South-East to win the confidence of the people of the area.
Its chairman, Mr. Afamefuna Ezenwafor made the appeal in Enugu while briefing journalists after his emergence as the leader of the group.
Ezenwafor said that they were confident in the policies of the Federal Government aimed at revamping the economy and placing it on the path of sustainable growth.
Ezenwafor, who mentioned the ongoing works at the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as some of the signature projects in the zone said that the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government had been beneficial to the youths in the area.
He said: “We have resolved to work with the party at various levels to promote the policies of the Federal Government in our respective constituencies.
“We will work with the leadership of the party in the South-East to begin to build a strong base for the party in future elections.”
News
EFCC seeks final forfeiture of Diezani’s $40m jewellery
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to order the final forfeiture of $40 million worth of jewellery seized from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.
EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, made the plea yesterday while arguing a motion seeking final forfeiture of 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone said to have been acquired by the former minister with proceeds of crime.
The judge had, on 5th July, 2019, while granting an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC, ordered the interim forfeiture of the items to the Federal Government.
Dissatisfied, Diezani, in a motion filed through her lawyer, Prof Awa Kalu (SAN), challenged the court’s jurisdiction to make the interim order, saying she was neither charged for any offence nor served with any summons by the EFCC.
She accused the EFCC of entering her apartment illegally and taking the items without any court order, saying her “right to own property and to appropriate them at her discretion,” under Sections 43 and 44 of the Constitution has been violated.
However, at yesterday’s proceedings, the EFCC’s lawyer urged the court to make a permanent order forfeiting the items to government.
This was after he had also proffered arguments as to the need for the dismissal of Diezani’s motion challenging court’s jurisdiction to make the interim forfeiture order for being an abuse of court’s process.
According to Oyedepo, Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, No 14 of 2006, empowered the court to make the interim forfeiture order and as such, the court’s jurisdiction is unquestionable.
“The applicant’s motion is an ‘Action in Rem’ which is targeted at the respondent’s asset and as the claims of any wrongdoing on our part for neither charging the former minister nor serving her with a summon goes to no issue,” he said.
The lawyer added that since the respondent (Diezani) has failed to come up with explanations as to how she was able to acquire the items, the court should be left with no other option than to permanently forfeit them to government.
Diezani’s lawyer, Nnamdi Awa-Kalu, also canvassed arguments in support of his client’s motion seeking to vacate the interim order of forfeiture. He insisted that the court lacked the powers to make the order.
Ruling on the contentious arguments has been fixed for 10th September, 2019.
According to the schedule attached to EFCC’s ex-parte motion, the jewellery, categorised into 33 sets, includes “419 expensive bangles; 315 expensive rings; 304 expensive earrings; 267 expensive necklaces; 189 expensive wristwatches; 174 expensive necklaces and earrings; 78 expensive bracelets; 77 expensive brooches and 74 expensive pendants.”
News
Scientists to regrow teeth enamel naturally
Researchers have invented a material, which could help people regrow their own tooth enamel naturally.
This is the findings of a new study that is published in the journal ‘Science Advances’.
The new development, which could be tested in humans a few years’ away, could save thousands of people the misery of a trip to the dentist for a filling.
The breakthrough is in using ultra-small clusters of calcium phosphate to form the correct structure of tooth enamel, which looks like fish scales.
When this was done on human teeth, a test using a thin probe found the regrown enamel was as hard as ordinary tooth enamel.
Over two days, it grew to almost three micrometres thick, which is about one-thirtieth the thickness of a human hair, the ‘mailonline’ reported.
Dental fillings are artificial substances that are used to fill in the holes or gaps in the enamel of decayed, broken or damaged teeth, occasioned by the consumption of too much sugar.
The hole is plugged using a cement or resin filling, which can lead to a potential infection or need to be replaced several years later when it becomes loose.
The ‘’mailonline’ reported that for over a decade, scientists have been trying to replace fillings by making tooth enamel regrow, by providing it with extra calcium phosphate.
The new enamel however did not have the right ‘fish-scale’ structure and consequently was too soft.
However, scientists have used extra tiny clusters of calcium phosphate, which organise into hard enamel within hours.
It has not yet been proven to work in the mouth.
A co-author of the study from Zhejiang University in China, Dr. Zhaoming Liu, said:“Our newly regenerated enamel has the same structure and similar mechanical properties as native enamel.
“We hope to realise tooth enamel regrowth without using fillings, which contain totally different materials and we hope, if all goes smoothly, to start trials in people within one to two years.”
The report quoted the Scientific Adviser for the British Dental Association, Professor Damien Walmsley as saying: “Regrowing teeth is the holy grail for dentistry, not least because it is so complex.
“We would love to see the end of fillings and this is one step closer to scientists being able to regrow teeth, although this is the start of the journey and there is still a long way to go.
“For now, we would like to see people preventing fillings by visiting their dentist, brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and reducing the amount of sugar they eat.”
Tooth enamel is the hardest part of the human body but it cannot repair itself, making dental decay one of the most common diseases in the world.
News
NLNG clocks 30, gears for celebration
…gets new communications manager
The Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, is set to mark it 30 years anniversary this year. This was disclosed by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs of the organization, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, who led a team to the corporate headquarters of New Telegraph yesterday.
Horsfall, the new Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs, is a medical doctor, chartered accountant and also a chartered Human Resources practitioner.
This new appointment, which takes effect from August, was made known to New Telegraph Newspapers management when the communication team of NLNG paid a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of New Telegraph Newspapers in Lagos, yesterday.
Horsfall, who expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome she received from the management team of New Telegraph, said: “This year is a special one for NLNG. We are 30 years as an organization and 20 years of safe and reliable production. We have done well in our various CSR projects in different areas such as literature, science, supporting universities and scholarships etc. So it’s time for us to sit back, reflect and also celebrate our achievements and how we have grown as an organisation to impact Nigeria positively. We want you to be part of that celebration in getting our success story out to Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world.”
Speaking on behalf of the communication team that came for the courtesy visit, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Head Media Relations and Corporate Communication, NLNG said: “Basically, we are here to introduce a new leadership in the communications section of NLNG to your organization. Dr. Sophia Horsfall is a seasoned manager and she took over at the beginning of August as manager, corporate communications.”
Other members of the team that came for the courtesy call were: Mr. Emma Nwantu, Social Media Adviser; Okana Achawe, Senior Media Relations Adviser and Yemi Adeyemi, Head of Brands and Public Affairs.
News
N840m fraud: ICPC wants court to freeze retired judge’s account
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has asked the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja for permission to confiscate the sum of N840million it allegedly traced to a proxy bank account that was operated by a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Mrs. Margaret Igbeta.
The anti-graft agency in an ex parte motion it filed for an order of interim forfeiture of the fund, alleged that the retired Judge, had while in service, lodged huge sums of money in the fixed deposit account she operated in the name of her maid.
The applicant told the court that funds the ex-Benue State Customary Court President lodged into the account that was domiciled in Ecobank Plc, accumulated about N870, 321, 492.15 between 2008 and 2019.
The Commission said the order it sought from the court would stop Mrs. Igbeta, from accessing the money “alleged to have been obtained through fraudulent activities in the course of her official duties.”
A statement that was signed by Spokesperson for the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed that the interim forfeiture application was brought against the ex-Judge, pursuant to Section 48 (1), (2) and (3) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 6 (6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
“The retired President of the Customary Court of Appeal was accused of operating a proxy fixed deposit account in the name of her maid, one Theodora Atsu, with Ecobank Plc, where she accumulated N870, 321, 492.15 between 2008 and 2019.
“She was said to have opened the account with her passport and the name of Atsu on the 5th of March, 2008, with an initial deposit of N8 million.
“She subsequently made several other huge deposits including N123, 745, 925.57 and N5 million, in the months of March and May, 2008.
“It was also noted by the Commission that the money was far above her legitimate earnings both as a judge and President of the Customary Court of Appeal within the period that the account was operated and would have used to meet the infrastructural needs of the citizens and development of the nation.
“ICPC therefore prayed the court to grant the order in the interest of the nation”, the statement added.
News
Ekiti to prosecute parents of out-of-school children
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has declared that parents who kept their school-age children out-of-school in the state would henceforth face criminal prosecution as the State’s Child’s Right Law had provided that all children must be given access to education.
The Ekiti State government had last week commenced school enrolment drive aimed at ensuring that all school-age children must register for the forthcoming 2019/2020 academic session.
Speaking in Eporo, Emure Ekiti during sensitization programme, Fayemi who called on parents and guardians to key into the free education programme of his administration, said education was not only free but compulsory in Ekiti State.
He added that it was an abuse of Child’s Right for any parent or guardian to deny school-age children an opportunity to go to school, saying the state government was providing free but quality education which parents must exploit to build a solid foundation for their children and wards.
Fayemi said: “We have a Child’s Right Act in Ekiti which prohibits parents from disallowing children of school-age to be out of school during school session. If your child is not in school when the school is in session, you have a lot to explain because we will apprehend the child whether he is found hawking on the street or engaging in any illicit activities which prevent the child from being in school.
“The parents will have to explain to the government or the relevant institutions why that child is not in school. In order to ensure that we implement that law, we have a family court in the state that takes responsibility for children that are not in school and parents who fail their responsibility.
“For us in Ekiti, it is not enough to say we have free education. We need to enlighten our people particularly in the rural communities on the importance of education and the necessity for their wards to be enrolled because education is also compulsory in our state and we are doing this for basic education level because we have experienced some challenges in the last four years in the state.
“Enrolment figure in the state used to be the highest in the country up till 2014, and then we suffered a decrease in enrolment according to UBEC national figure. We have a duty as a government to ensure that we get the figure back to where it used to be in order to build the foundation that is solid for our children and we have a duty to ensure that we don’t just encourage them to come to school but also provide everything to make sure education is pay-less for them whether in terms of the instructional materials or the school feeding that we now offer them in primary school or the encouragement we give the teacher to deliver competently.
“All these are things we are working on, and the school environment because it is not just the teacher quality but also the learning environment that contribute to the growth and development of the average child. You cannot put children in an environment where they can’t learn properly because they have no table and chairs, no fence to protect the school premises, the teachers don’t have all they need in terms of maintaining discipline, an entire gamut of responsibilities that we have as parents.”
News
World Bank to partner Abia against flood disaster
International financial institution, the World Bank has indicated interest to partner Abia State against devastating flood ravaging Aba, the commercial hub of the State.
Disclosing this in Aba, the Abia State Coordinator of Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, said that the World Bank had mapped out some of the flooding hotspot with a view to tackling the menace.
The identified hotspot, according to Onwughara included Obohia road, Uratta axis, Ngwa road and some axis of Port Harcourt which he said were in the first phase just as Omuma road and Ohanku road were put in the second phase.
Onwughara said that the projects would be funded by the World Bank with the Abia State government providing a counterpart fund as a partner in the project aimed at managing the effect of flood in Aba.
The coordinator, who said that the project which had a life span of 30 months, would commence by October called on the residents of Aba to give their maximum cooperation and see the project as their own.
He said: “We are at very last leg of the preparation of the project in 2018, a lot of consultants came in to do some socioeconomic studies, we environmental and social management, we did the resettlement action plan for a project of such magnitude.
“The entire soil investigation has been done. We prepared a design that is a world-class standard for deploying best practices globally. The designs have gone through layers of approval from here to Washington and came out cleared.
“The job is too big so we’ve split it into two units. We’ll start with Uratta and Umuagbai. This will cover sections of Port Harcourt road, Obohia road and take it down to Ngwa road.
“The advert has been done to pick contractors that will do this project, the valuation of the bid has been concluded and the reports have been forwarded to the World Bank.
“This month September, we are waiting for their no objection that the report is okay. By October we shall be able to award that contract because we expect that the World Bank.
“We are using this period to sensitise our people to prepare and get ready for the project. Everyone along the corridors of this project has been consulted and we call on everyone to cooperate with us on this.
“This project is devoid of that type of political interference because the World Bank is investing heavily and would want to see their money go down the drain.
“We wouldn’t want to experience another white elephant in the state; World Bank best practice in procurement was adopted. It passed through developing bid documents with global standard.
“The World Bank was working together with the procurement team in our project to develop that document. Because of the large volume of this project, it is called ‘a prior review project.
“For every stage of this project, we have to refer back to the bank to clear what you’ve done, when they certify it and say we can give you a go ahead with the next. We went through some rigorous processes to produce an acceptable bid document.
