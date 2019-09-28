Poor continental results and the ailing NPFL

Nigerian football is again under focus with the poor results being recorded by the country’s representatives on the continent. This scenario has become a yearly affair and it is very sad to experience this perpetually.

Continental football competitions are still in early stages and already, two representatives -Kano Pillars and Niger Tornadoes of Minna- have crashed out of CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Pillars lost 4-3 on aggregate to Asante Kotoko of Ghana. Pillars won 3-2 in Nigeria and lost 2-0 in Ghana. Niger Tornadoes however lost 2-1 in Nigeria to Santoba but the impressive 3-3 draw recorded away was not enough to earn them a qualification ticket.

Also competing in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba drew 0-0 at home against Al Hilal of Sudan in their last game. The return leg slated for this week is dicey and so Enyimba must score and avoid a defeat to scale through. A score draw could be good enough while a win will be perfect. This won’t be easy in an away fixture. Also last week, AS Pelican of Gabon defeated Rangers 2-1 and will be coming to Nigeria this Sunday for the second leg. It is another tough call because the Gabonese must not score here and Rangers will have to score at least three goals to be comfortable. A 1-0 victory can be enough but is very risky. As if these were not enough, the country’s CHAN team seeking a place in the home-based players’ Africa Nations Championship lost 4-1 to Togo also last Sunday.

This is too embarrassing. Any assemblage of players from the league should not be disgraced like that from any part of Africa and to make matters worse, it was Togo. Now, Nigeria will be praying and struggling to qualify for CHAN finals. It is bad enough that the country is yet to win the tournament but now the Nome Eagles are on the verge of ouster from the first match.

How did our football degenerate to this level? The lack of planning in the entire system is a major bane. It is important to look at the League Management Company and its operations. We were told the country’s league is now fashioned after that of England, the Premier League. That was the excuse given for the abridged league staged last season but somehow the EPL has started since August 10 and the Nigeria Football Professional League is yet to start almost two months after. There is no way the inactivity will not affect the performances of the players. Sad enough, there is no official reason for the delay and the Nigeria Football Federation has also been quiet. It is a shame that the country’s administrators fail to realize that there are decisions and actions that affect the others especially the actors who are working hard to make their careers better.

There is no way a friendly match would be like a competitive one. The issue of sponsorship is a big one but it is dependent on how well the league is being organized. If sponsors see seriousness and proper organization, they will embrace the league.

The problem of putting the league on television should be resolved no matter the amount this will cost because that could also facilitate sponsorship. Most of the facilities across the centres are very poor and this also affects the results the teams are posting at continental level. The welfare of these players is also paramount. Some of them are being owed salaries while their working conditions are so poor. These are salient issues the LMC and even the NFF should monitor to ensure we get it right.

As the clubs on the continent and the CHAN team fumble and struggle, the LMC and the NFF should be blamed. People blame Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for not inviting homebased players to the national team but the he cannot invite players who are idle. It was learnt that the kick-off date for the league was September 22 but that did not happen and there was no statement from the LMC or the NFF. Nobody knows when exactly the league season will start. Going forward, the harmonization of the NPFL calendar with that of England should be in concrete terms. Getting a sponsor for the league is important just as the arrangement for television is also vital. Nigerian teams on the continent also need technical assistance from the federation and they will do better with proper arrangement being made in all aspects of the league. The poor results on the continent will continue until the administrators fix the ailing league. Sport Extra 47 Sport Slaming adekunles@yahoo.com 08050498539 (sms only) Adekunle Salami

Like this: Like Loading...