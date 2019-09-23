Law
‘Poor remuneration killing young lawyers’
Ndukwe Maduabuchi is an indigene of Item in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State. Maduabuchi obtained his L.L.B at the Abia State University, Uturu and was called to Bar in 2018. He disusses his foray into the legal profession with John Chikezie
Background
My name is Ndukwe Maduabuchi and I am an indigene of Item in Bende Local Government Area, Abia State.
I am the last son of the Ndukwe’s family; a family of three boys. My father is a medical doctor while my mother studied Business Administration.
I attended Golden Child Montessori Primary School Aba, Abia State. I also attended Evangel Seminary School Ovom 1 Aba, Abia State and Federal Government College Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State for my junior and Senior Secondary School education respectively.
Thereafter, I proceeded to the Abia State University, Uturu where I obtained my L.L.B degree and further obtained my B.L at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.
I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2018. I am currently undergoing the compulsory National Youth Service programme (NYSC) in Kano State.
Law
Growing up, my immediate elder brother, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ndukwe (MBBS), was more inclined into joining the medical profession and I had no interest, whatsoever, in anything pertaining to the human anatomy, so I chose law.
Also, the learning structure of the Federal Government College, Ikot-Ekpene, which separated its students according to their desired profession, sharpened my desire.
I had no interest or business with chemistry and physics. I never learnt them. In the Art class, we were taught to focus more on literature, history etc., so as to channel our mental energy to those particular areas of knowledge we needed, and that routine was very effective.
However, in Nigeria, we certainly didn’t have opportunity to think outside the box and venture into software development, while growing up.
So, the legal profession caught my fancy because I believe in justice and what is right. And since law is the last avenue for the masses to seek redress, I wanted to be a part of that system.
First court appearance
My very first appearance in court was a good experience. It was a garnishee proceedings and I appeared alone. Law practice is an entirely different realm. The feeling was just unique and a bit overwhelming, but my law school education got me through that day, and just like fine wine, we get better with age while in the profession.
On that day, I appeared before Justice R.A Sadik of a Kano State High Court. When the case was called up, the judgement creditors and debtors announced their appearances respectively.
But when it was my turn to announce appearance, I almost froze. Seconds after, the words came right out and I felt a huge rush of relief of my body. And since after that experience, things have been a lot better.
Challenges as a young lawyer
As a young legal practitioner, coming into the profession, there’s a lot to learn. But the evil part is that this “learning” phase is so demanding and wrecking. And despite the tedious workload and hard work we put in, we get paid next to nothing. A lot of young lawyers have dependants and I assure you that almost no one would believe the mediocre pay lawyers get.
Most of the young lawyers are ashamed to disclose it and the last Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, conference just declared the incubation phase to be ten years. It’s not great as the profession has standards which one ought to live up to and the remuneration which young lawyers get discourages people from actually being part of the legal profession which they spent about 6 years acquiring.
Law school experience and undergraduate studies
Law school is firstly a post-graduate programme, and as such it’s one that is mentally challenging. Secondly it’s the last phase of education required of a legal practitioner before you can appear as an advocate in court. And such strictly deals with the procedural aspect of law. The undergraduate study, which on the other hand, deals with the substantive part of law, requires a space of five (5) years.
The Nigerian law school curriculum is humongous whilst the timeframe for proper assimilation is too short. There is certainly a huge difference between both.
Reforms in both undergraduate and law school
However, I would suggest that a learning period of four years, instead of five, should be stipulated for the undergraduate studies.
Also procedural law shouldn’t pop up first in the law school for law students. Rather, they should have a prior knowledge of the experience before coming to law school.
The law School recently changed its system of grading, which I’m not really in support of as the former grading system kept students on their toes. Those who wanted excellence had to strive to achieve it by scoring an A in all 5 courses. That way, academic class would be distinguished. But other than that, the law School is great for me.
Code of judicial conduct
Well, the judiciary in Nigeria, I would say is fair in its adherence to the judicial code of conduct. Most judges are diligent in their work, and as such you could tell about their integrity. They act strictly within the confines of their powers and don’t necessarily descend into the arena of conflict.
Talking about the judiciary and its independence, I will only say that judges should not meddle into partisan politics, but that’s not necessarily the case because the executives have their ways of strong arming judicial officers, sadly but true. We have hope in our democracy and as such all arms have room for growth.
The judiciary as an independent body has its practices and procedures. It has procedures for appointment, suspension and removal of judicial officers, and it is meant to work in tandem with other arms of government so as to perform checks in each other. The case of the Chief Justice of Abia State is a typical example of this “strong arming” as the State Legislature completely acted ultra vires their powers in suspending the Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Theresa Uzokwe without any prior recommendation by the National Judicial council (NJC) as it ought to be.
Same was seen in the case of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, as he was suspended without prior recommendation from the appropriate body. Thus keeping judicial officers on their toes, when it comes to dealing with the executive arm of government.
Future ambition
Life has endless possibilities and we always have to keep our fingers crossed. Right now, my ambition is to get to the apex of education, bag a professorship, then maybe become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.
Law
Xenophobia: Dust over Nigeria’s legal option
Ahamba, Adedipe, others differ on legal option
Notwithstanding apologies by South African government over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians a few weeks ago, lawyers have urged the Federal Government and victims of xenophobic attacks to consider legal option as an additional measure to compel the former apartheid country to pay for its xenophobia. AKEEM NAFIU reports
A
lthough outrage trail the recent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa weeks after tens of Nigerians were killed in the former apartheid country; the latest in a series of such attacks which started in late 90s, lawyers have asked the Federal Government to explore legal options to compel South Africa to pay for its xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens resident in the country notwithstanding its apology.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had last week apologised to Nigeria for the xenophobic attacks on its citizens.
The apology was tendered to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja, by the two special envoys the South African leader dispatched to Nigeria.
Ramaphosa’s special envoy, Jeff Radebe said “those incidents do not represent what we stand for as a constitutional democracy in South Africa and the president has apologised for these incidents.”
Initially, these attacks were infrequent and occasional. It, however, became repeated, constant and systematic events following laxity of governments of South Africa and other countries whose nationals have become victims.
Platitudinous were usually churned out by governments after each attacks in the past without any concrete plan to stem the tide.
Reports also had it that beside Nigerians, other nationals often targeted include the Somalis, Ethiopians, Malawians, Zimbabweans, Namibians, Zambians, Tanzanians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Mozambicans.
Although there was no document regarding lives and property loss, an estimated 118 Nigerians were said to have died in xenophobic attacks over the years while property valued at millions of Rands have also been lost.
Latest xenophobic attacks
The attack on Nigerians and their property in South Africa was said to have started on 29th August, 2019, following the killing of a South African taxi driver by an alleged drug peddler from Tanzania in Pretoria.
Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa have become target of attacks since that day just as foreign-owned businesses were been attacked as looting and setting ablaze of such property in different parts of the country became inevitable.
An auto shop belonging to a Nigerian was said to have been burnt overnight on 1st September, 2019.
As at Monday, last week, three persons were reported to have been killed while one person was hospitalized for inhaling fume.
Aftermath of attacks
The news of yet another xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa was greeted with deep resentment by Nigerians back home. Many people took to the social media to express their displeasure over the incident.
This might have also influenced Federal Government’s actions, which is seen as a departure from the usual issuance of mere statements each time such incident happened in the past.
To show his displeasure, President Buhari sent a special envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in compliance with Buhari’s directive, summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, to express Nigeria’s displeasure over the continued killing of Nigerians in South Africa.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also described the attacks as “reckless,” saying it “run against ideals South African leaders fought for.”
“It is unfortunate because Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the destruction and pulling down of apartheid. Besides, these acts of bigotry are entirely contrary to the very ideals that all the great South African leaders, including the present President fought for, and for which many gave their lives”, Osinbajo said.
Reprisal
There was also reprisal by Nigerians on some business interests of South Africans in the country. The Federal Government, however, ruled out reprisal as a solution to the problem.
Some Nigerians who engaged in the reprisal attacks were later arrested and dragged to court. In Lagos, about 83 persons who allegedly raided, destroyed and looted the Sangotedo and Surulere Shoprite malls were arraigned at a Yaba Magistrates’ Court.
Arrests in South Africa
The South African police last Friday reported that they have arrested 497 suspects who have been looting shops in Gauteng Province.
Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said 74 persons were arrested in Katlehong on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests since violence erupted in Johannesburg to 497.
Calls for legal action
Despite series of actions so far taken by the Federal Government to express Nigeria’s displeasure with the latest attacks, some senior lawyers are also pushing for legal action in addressing the issue.
The lawyers’ call is coming amidst plan by the House of Representatives to appropriate funds for Nigerian citizens in South Africa who wish to initiate legal proceedings against sponsors and perpetrators of the xenophobic attacks against them.
Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, unveiled the plan while addressing a world press conference in Abuja.
The Speaker said the time for talk was over and the legislature would not only determine the causes of the violence but also account for the loss of lives and property.
“The House of Representatives is ready to authorise legal funding for those citizens who wish to take legal action against identified perpetrators of the violence as well as those who sponsored them or permitted their actions to occur and to continue.
“There have been reports that state actors may have participated in the worst acts of violence; sometimes actively, at other times by standing and doing nothing whilst murder and mayhem was unleashed.
“We expect that the government of the Republic of South Africa will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and make public their findings whatever they may be. Where any of these claims are determined to be true, we expect also that the individuals responsible will be held accountable to the highest degree allowed by law,” he said.
It is in this spirit that the senior lawyers are asking that government and victims should explore judicial option in correcting the wrongs occasioned by the xenophobic attacks.
The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend said xenophobic attacks were not different to crimes against humanity and can be litigated at the International Court of Justice.
The lawyers, while condemning the latest attacks asked the Federal Government to show sustained interest in protecting the lives and property of any Nigerian in any part of the world.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, said government should institute legal action against the South African government with the aim of getting it to compensate victims of the attacks.
He said: “Nigeria government can institute legal action against the South African government and target their assets for the damages done to businesses of Nigerians.
“It is very wrong for anyone in South Africa to say our people are not entitled to compensation when people are being killed and their property damaged.
“It’s quite unfortunate that we are having these kinds of attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. During the apartheid era, Nigeria was a frontline nation in respect of its commitment to the liberation of black South Africans from the grip of the white minority regime.
“It is therefore a supreme irony that less than two decades after the end of apartheid, Nigerians would be the target of attacks by these black South Africans for whatever reason. This speaks about lack of knowledge of their history as well as the unreflective nature of these South Africans.
“The economy of South Africans as we read in the papers is in the firm grip of the whites and whatever Nigerians might be doing there will be menial jobs when compared to what these whites are doing. So, to turn on Nigerians and be killing them because of disapprove of their persons is an extreme measure that is barbaric, unfriendly and quite frankly unacceptable.
“So far, the Federal Government is adopting an African disposition of being brothers but I think we should take far more serious steps. I believe government can stop these attacks and it is evident that these attackers were encouraged by default by their leaders in South Africa. I think these attackers should be made to pay stiff penalties for their actions.
“So, I think it’s an issue that Nigeria needs to take very firm step on. We must not wait for more Nigerians to be killed before we do the needful. In the same vein, I am not in support of the reprisal attacks going on in Nigeria.
This is because most of these businesses are owned by Nigerians, they are only being managed by South Africans.”
Another silk, Chief Mike Ahamba, also urged victims of the attacks to institute legal actions against their attackers.
“The victims of the attacks can seek legal redress against those who destroyed their property. Besides, the two countries should engage in serious talks on how to end these attacks.
“I also asked the Federal Government to launch an enquiry into the nature of the business that Nigerians are engaged in South Africa. It is absolutely necessary for us to do that. I believe that we should find out the cause of this anger by these South Africans.
“On the reprisal, it amounts to shooting ourselves on the foot. This is because if we burn down all Shoprite malls in Nigeria, it is our own people who will lose their jobs. In South Africa, individual businesses are being destroyed but the reverse is the case here. I think Nigerians should allow government to handle the problem diplomatically”, the silk said.
A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr. Monday Ubani, also want victims of the attack to seek legal redress.
He said: “The people who were attacked are private citizens. They are the only ones that can sue and not the government.
“But, what the Federal Government can do is to bring this matter before a regional fora, like the African Union, where South Africa will be reported. Other options are currently being exploited by the Federal Government.
“We must enter into an agreement to end the attacks. I believe if not for the connivance of South Africa Government, this matter wouldn’t have gone to this extent. You can see how government in Nigeria is handling the reprisal attacks here. Some Nigerians were even arrested over the incident and are currently being prosecuted. The South African Government has never done something like this.”
The President of the Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, said Nigeria can indeed seek legal redress against the orchestrated attacks carried out on its citizens in South Africa.
He said: “What is available to Nigerians in terms of litigation is to approach the International Court of Justice, particularly on allegations bordering on crimes against humanity. This is because, for us to invoke the jurisdiction of the court under the Rome Statute, three things must be involved. These are Genocide, Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes.
“In this case, the orchestrated attacks on Nigerians running up to 200 now, is in my view, an organized crime by the people of South Africa in a xenophobic manner. There is also a tacit endorsement by the government of South Africa, particularly in the languages of both the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the earlier statement of even Ramaphosa himself, when he became president.
“In any event, the other way around it beyond all that I have said is to impress it on the law enforcement agencies in South Africa to prosecute proven cases of xenophobic attacks leading to murder and destruction of property”.
To a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, xenophobia amounts to crime against humanity and can be litigated at the International Criminal Court.
“Xenophobia is akin to genocide and by extension a crime against humanity. My view is that such abuse can be litigated before the International Court of Criminal Justice by Nigeria on behalf of the citizens with demand for aggravated damages and imprisonment of those found culpable for mass murders.
“The Federal Government in recalling our diplomatic envoy from South Africa may have sent a strong message to the world about our displeasure on the happenings in South Africa over the treatment of our nationals.
“ln addition, l propose a world conference is held immediately to announce our displeasure to the world. A formal letter of protest be despatched to the African Union, the Commonwealth and the United Nations bringing this sordid incident to the attention of the world and demanding an apology and reassurance that there will not be a repeat occurrence.
“A meeting between the two leaders to address issues is also urgent and compelling”, he said.
In his comment, Mohammed Fawehinmi said the Federal Government could institute legal action against the South Africa authorities over the attacks. He however berated the Federal Government for not being decisive in responding to previous attacks on Nigerians.
He said: “Of course, South Africa can be sued, particularly when there are clear cut evidence of incitement, instigation and pragmatic evaluation of the 1st two acts. The families of those killed extra – judicially can be compensated with general and comppensatory damages, while those still alive can be compensated through Special damages.
“The Federal Government has been rather too slow in handling affairs regarding Nigerians abroad. In fact, in terms of the activities of the Federal Government, the security status of the country is nothing to write home about but that’s a topic for another day.”
Law
Curbing delay in justice system
Judges in the country were unanimous that dearth of judicial officers was a major challenge bedeviling the nation’s justice system. They all called for the appointment of more judges with a view to curbing delay in justice administration. TUNDE OYESINA reports
N
o fewer than 80 judges of the Federal High Court gathered in Abuja at the weekend for this year’s conference to brainstorm on a series of challenges bedeviling the nation’s justice administration especially at the Federal High Court.
Although it was part of the commencement of the new legal year, the judges at a one-day Judges Conference in Abuja reviewed their activities in the last legal year and chatted new course for the 2019/20 legal year. The judges were led by the Acting Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho who held a special court session where he declared open the new legal year.
This was, however, after a special prayer session was held separately at the Christian Ecumenecal Centre and the National Mosque in Abuja.
The conference, however, had in attendance about 80 judges serving across the country.
While declaring open the conference, Justice Tsoho raised concern about the shortage in the number of judges in the court compared to the number of cases being filed on a daily basis.
According to him, “116,623 cases are pending before the courts across the country, 16,144 cases were filed in this quarter alone in which 12,692 have been disposed off. It is obvious that the judges were over-burdened with work in the last legal year.
“We, therefore, need to engage more judicial officers to help out. However, it does appear that there was no provision for appointment of judges in the current budget.
“I will make efforts to discuss with the relevant stakeholders to see to the visibility of fascilitating the recruitment of more judicial officers in the course of the year.”
He, however, renewed his appeal for more judges for the court to enable them cope with the work load of cases pending before the court.
The acting Chief Judge said that while awaiting the appointment of new Judges, those presently on the Bench should endeavour to put their best to reduce the burden that the shortfall would have caused the court in terms of speedy adjudication.
Justice Tsoho praised the judges of the court on ways and manners most of the pre-election cases were handled, noting that it was a thing of joy to the judiciary that most of the cases were adjudicated upon without rancour.
The acting Chief Judge specifically commended his immediate predecessor, Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati for his directive that no injunctive relief must be granted ex-parte, adding that the directive and the adherence to it by judges helped in no small measure to remove them from the critical eyes of the public.
While addressing judges at the conference, Justice Tsoho disclosed that the court has engaged experts in various fields to interface with judges and bring them up to date in certain areas of their chosen profession.
He also said that the experts will counsel judges on health issues, which according to him was of paramount importance to all heads of courts.
He, then, praised President Muhammad Buhari for considering him worthy of been appointed as the acting Chief Judge and the CJN for his exemplary support to the Federal High court.
Justice Tsoho promised the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal Judicial Service Commission and his colleagues on the Bench not to let them down, adding that he would not do anything that would make them regret their support for him.
Justice Tsoho was echoed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN who also urged judges to be credible in their judgement and rulings as such would ensure sacred integrity reposed in the court to remain unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all judgments and rulings emanating from the court.
He said: “This court has set the records straight which helped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effectively field the right candidates for the election and the efficient conduct of election processes.
“We must collectively shun fraudulent practices and to render sound and unbiased advice to our clients based on laid down laws and not on sentiment.
“We should also not be seen encouraging our clients in a bit to ridicule this court into doing the impossible. As ministers in the temple of justice, we must together foster the desired growth for a better society because this court on its own can only do little as permitted by law.
“It is pertinent that I use this medium to applaud the outstanding performance of the Federal High Court in the last legal year under the leadership of Hon. Justice Abdu-Kafarati (Rtd).
“In upholding the rule of law, this court worked tirelessly in ensuring speedy and efficient dispensation of justice. Also, the Federal High Court blazed the trail when it reviewed the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2009 after ten years of usage.
“The Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2009 which came into force on May 10, 2019 is known to have addressed some peculiar challenges of the 2009 Rules. “This alone is evident that this court is moving within the trajectory of international best practices in ensuring that justice is achieve in all aspects of our cases.
“It must further be noted that the 2019 Rules comes with new provisions which include but not limited to the following: establishment of communication and service centre for e-filling; provides where such matters would be heard; provides for consolidation of suit and the extension of days required to file defence to originating summons from fourteen (14) days to thirty (30) days, amongst others.
“Let me further extend my commendation to the leadership of the Federal High Court for coming up with a new Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules and for revising the Federal High Court Assets Management Corporation Rules. I am optimistic that with these new Rules, the administration of justice, particularly in the Federal High Court, would be more forceful, robust and stress-free both for the judges, practitioners, litigants and the general public at large.
“In addition, I want to appreciate this court at the speed at which it handled pre-election matters at the wake of the election; during and after the general elections in Nigeria. “This court has set the records straight which helped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effectively field the right candidates for the election and the efficient conduct of election processes.
“Furthermore, permit me to comment on the collaborations and cooperation that exist between the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Federal High Court which have immensely contributed to the memorable development of our legal system. Such areas of synergy include:
(i) Maritime Administration:
Through Federal High Court, Federal Ministry of Justice and the Nigerian Navy collaboration, there is a seamless and successful administration and prosecution of maritime offences throughout the federation. The Federal High Court further collaborated in this area by organizing training and retraining of judicial officers aimed at suppressing piracy and bringing perpetrators of maritime crimes to justice;
(ii) Terrorism matters: The Federal High Court graciously provided enabling platform for combating terrorism by assigning four (4) judges and creating Judicial Division in Kainji and Maiduguri to try Boko Haram and other terrorism related cases. This singular collaborative approach had led to successful prosecution and conviction of over 300 terrorists and still counting.
(iii) Corruption cases: The Federal High Court in its collaborative effort designated some judges for the prosecution and trial of corruption cases in order to fast track their trial.
Indeed, these noble feats are evident in the erudite judgments and rulings delivered by this Honourable Court in checkmating the menace and violence done to Nigerian society.
“The pivotal role played by the Federal High Court by virtue of section 251 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) makes this court unique and distinct from other courts of coordinate jurisdiction.
“In the light of its jurisdiction as noted in the Constitution above, I humbly urge this court as part of the judicial arm of government, to remember that it is the anchor upon which our legitimate claim to a civilized society rests and revolves”.
Also, the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo called for specialized constitutional courts.
Awomolo said: “The challenge which we wish respectfully, to place before my Lord, the Chief Judge is to break this court into specialized divisions. What I mean is that the era of general jurisdiction in one judge, has shown that a judge in each day, has over 25 cases to deal with. Their claims or causes include political matters under Electoral Act, criminal matters under NDLEA, NAPTIP, EFCC, ICPC and sundry crimes.
“In the same cause list, you have suits on aviation, fundamental enforcement, bankruptcy and insolvency, terrorism, mines and minerals including pollution, natural gas, including Arbitration matters, arms and ammunition, cybercrimes treasonable felony and allied offences and interpretation of the Constitution causes. The Learned trial Judge moves from law to the other within hours with rulings and judgments to be delivered thereon.
“My Lord, specialized Divisions of the Federal court will lead to specialization, increased productivity, reduce the much talked about delay in the administration of justice arising from unnecessary work load. The calls and argument for “Special Corruption Court” will pale into insignificance and spent.
“We are in twentieth century where information technology has become a tool for efficient management of cases, resources and time in the administration of justice. It is not an impediment to elevation even up to the Supreme Court.
“All you need is to invest in training, retraining and continuous education in the specialized fields. The judges will suffer less stress and pressure.
“We believe the greatness of the court lies in creativity and innovation and so, respectfully, recommend this idea for the consideration of all stake holders.”
The body equally canvassed for the establishment of constitutional court in other to decongest the workload of the present courts in the country.
The body said that when it is established, the constitutional court will effectively handle pre and post-election cases so that other courts will be in position to adjudicate in other civil and criminal cases
The body, however, regretted that the earlier proposal for the court was struck down due to lack of foresight.
He insisted that establishment of constitutional courts must be revisited and reintegrated into the nation’s Constitution of the country in compliance with Section 250.
According to Awomolo, all political matters, including pre and post-election matters and election petitions will be effectively handled by the court, while all appeals from the court will terminate in the Court of Appeal.
The senior lawyer said that each state of the federation shall have her own Court of Appeal and that only constitutional matters will go to the Supreme Court.
Awomolo recalled the revelation by the Federal High Court that over 16, 000 cases were carried over from 2019 to 2020 legal year with many of the cases filed over four years ago, adding that the trend must not be allowed any longer because it can lead to denial of justice.
“Decongestion in all the courts have become a great burden, a source of concern and embarrassment. In the Supreme Court, only political cases are being heard on daily basis.
“Indeed, every day, on the course list of the Supreme Court, there are about 12 to 15 cases for hearing. The Court of Appeal in all the divisions are daily preoccupied with pre and post-election cases.
“Most High Courts are occupied with political cases and most judicial officers from the High Courts to Supreme Court have no vacation this year due to heavy work load of cases in their courts.
“The consequences of this are litigants in ordinary civil cases and matters are crowning in pains because justice has been and is still being denied them due to delays in their matters,” he said.
The body of senior lawyers also canvassed that the Code of Conduct Tribunal already elevated to criminal court must be seen as a judicial body as a result of the enormous powers invested in the tribunal, adding that it must be made a part of the court under Section 6(5) of the Constitution and that any person to be appointed must be certified fit and prosper in every sense of it.
Awomolo then called on the Bar and the Bench to push for constitution amendment to back up the establishment of the suggested constitutional courts.
In his speech, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) noted that the independence of the judiciary was under threat by the executive arm.
Usoro said: “The gamut of its jurisdiction, both exclusive and concurrent, stands it out. But more than that, it is the primary High Court in the Federation that has jurisdiction over the entire Federation, with its Divisions dotted all over the country.
“Your Lordships therefore have the unique advantage of being periodically transferred from one Division of the Court to another and in that process, Your Lordships get to work in, know and understand all the different component units of the Nigerian Federation and also appreciate the different quirks and idiosyncrasies of the peoples that make up this great country.
“Your Lordships are therefore in a prime position to pronounce, as Your Lordships always do, through this Honorable Court’s decisions, that, though tribes and tongues may differ, we remain one great country and are strong in spite of and indeed because of both our diversity and unity.
“It is in that context that I specially congratulate Your Lordships for stepping forward at critical moments to reaffirm and cement the bonds of our Nigerian unity through the various pronouncements and decisions of Your Lordships’ courts.
“The opening of the Legal Year traditionally affords the Bar and the Bench the opportunity for introspection and to ruminate on national issues particularly those that affect the justice sector.
“Topping the list of such issues at all times is the need to promote and protect the rule of law in all its ramifications. That need is perhaps more pronounced today given the siege under which the justice sector is currently operating, evident in the open and sometimes veiled incursions by the executive arm and its agencies. In particular, the independence of the judiciary is under severe threat.
“To be exact, the independence of mind and thoughts by Your Lordships in the determination of matters before the courts is under severe siege.
“Executive arm of government and its agencies are increasingly and unceasingly critical of the judiciary and its decisions particularly in matters that the government and its agencies may be interested in. It is not unusual these days to hear high officials of government talk down the judiciary and ridiculously and rather ill-advisedly dump all the ills of society on the judiciary.
“Decisions by Your Lordships are sometimes brazenly denigrated and attributed to ulterior and ill motives – and these on social and traditional media platforms. Veiled and sometimes open and, in all cases, audacious attempts are made to teleguide and program the decisions of courts. These are very dangerous practices that destroy the independence of the judiciary and by extension the rule of law and indeed the fabric of our society.
“The society needs and can only survive if we have independent-minded Judges who are empowered to dispense justice to all manner of men, including governments, departments without fear or favor. We can only survive as a nation if the independence and vibrancy of the judiciary, particularly, the non-interference with the thoughts and decision-making processes of Your Lordships, are guaranteed and protected.”
The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, called on the judges to double their efforts in the discharge of their judicial functions, so as to decongest their courts.
Law
‘FG goofed on new nomenclature for prisons’
Folarin Ebiti, a lawyer of many parts, obtained an LL.B from the Lagos State University and was called to Bar in 2017. Ebiti shares his law story with JOHN CHIKEZIE
Background
I am Folarin Ebiti, from Lagos Island in Lagos state. I am a lawyer with a particular niche for business, real estates, Information Technology and Intellectual Property. I also like sport, reading, and traveling.
My elementary school started at the Police Children School in Obalende and later at Ola Quranic Private School.
Thereafter, I attended Wahab Folawiyo, and Government College Victory Island for my junior secondary school education and later completed my senior secondary school education at Was-Lat Private College.
I attended Lagos State University where I bagged my LL.B degree and subsequently to the Nigeria Law School, Lagos campus. I was called to the Nigeria Bar in the year 2017.
Choice of career
There was a time when I had to define what I wanted in life. My resolve was the pursuit of a noble, personal fulfilling and financially rewarding career. I was very good at Art subjects but mathematic wasn’t really my forte. Therefore, as a result of my limited capacity in the subject, like all my peers, studying law provided a perfect escape from future mathematical problems.
Honestly, it was until my first year at the university, while studying law, did I realize the immense opportunities inherent in the legal profession.
I realized I could do much and become whatsoever I had dreamt of with the law degree. As a lawyer, I could be in politics, a writer, a teacher, a magnate, an advocate and even become a hero to the people.
The legal profession is vast and intellectually challenging and I think studying law is the best way to understand what our society is about, how it operates, applicable rules, how politics and policies are involved, and how the individuals are being affected by all these.
The police and the prison system
The police are now erroneously seen as debt recovery agents. It’s even more outrageous when pure contractual misunderstanding is criminally defined for obvious reasons. The Nigeria judiciary system needs to be more proficient, effective and take positions that will make a well-designed administration of criminal justice system. Imagine a society where bail is free and the police is truly your friend; but unfortunately, that society is not Nigeria.
Consequently, another issue worthy of attention is the prison systems in Nigeria; now The Nigerian Correctional Service formerly known as Nigerian Prison service.
It is not enough to change the name when the problem still remains the same. Nigeria prisons are heavily congested over and above its current structure. The percentage of awaiting trial-inmates is outrageous and some have spent several years behind bars without getting a day in court.
Personally, these are more pronounced issue that should get all stakeholders attention. I look forward to using my status as a lawyer to advocate much better criminal administration system.
New crime trend– armed robbery, rape, fraud and cybercrime
The causes of most social ills and menace are not farfetched. Factors such as unemployment, poverty, peer group pressure, poor security mechanism, also negative behavioral pattern such as greed, anger, jealousy, revenge, or pride. Other factors such as the upbringing of a child and its relative impact could also be a cause.
The theory of cause and effect is almost an impeccable theory; the lacuna created by unscrupulous, visionless and corrupt leadership is a great social imbalance which results into poor and angry followers.
What may drive people to take up arms or result to cybercrime may differ. But the major cause is still the quest to amass wealth regardless of the moral or legal consequences.
However, on the issue of rape, apart from the underlying cause earlier mentioned, proper deterrent to rape perpetrators is evidently yet to be established by the judiciary.
We live in a society that stigmatizes rape victims.
And as a result of failure to provide adequate proof such as semen, bruises or other material evidence to convict a suspect in court, the rape victim becomes totally intimidated.
Who are then the champions or stakeholders to end this cruel menace? Everybody! The government, being a major stakeholder, should rise up and develop working policies to reduce the outrageous level of poverty and unemployment.
The family, as a micro government, should start teaching values and responsibility to their kids. The society at large should understand that yahoo yahoo (cybercrime) is not different from armed robbery and that it has a matching tendency of killing its victims.
What I would have done differently as Attorney-General of the Federation
My first line of action would be to hold a stakeholders’ meeting with the aim of having a working policies and base on a general expression of intents from relevant stakeholders, then every other action will flow.
We can come up with a national policy on justice, ultimately, to promote quick dispensation of justice without fear of favour, promote alternative dispute resolution, champion a robust capacity building structure for judges and all other judiciary workers. Others would be on decongestion of the court; relieving the heavy workloads on our judges, sponsors bills that will help achieve these aims, promote consolidations of bills or laws that in a way will eradicate proliferation of laws which is hindering economic growth.
Similarly, come up with a national policy on prosecution which ultimately helps reinstate the public confidence in the administration of criminal justice system. Reforms that will aid in decongesting the prisons, capacity building for all prosecutors, strong collaboration with the police to ensure no innocent person suffers unjustly, act as check on the police excesses, also ensure that lawful prosecution of offenders or accused persons are timely and diligently.
Where there is a working administration of criminal justice naturally the people’s confidence would be restored.
Independence of judiciary
Personally, the constitutional arrangement is to be blamed whether or not the judiciary is truly independent.
Section 231 (1) of the Constitution provides that the appointment of a person to the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) shall be made by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), subject to confirmation of such appointment by the Senate.
Similarly, Section 292 of the Constitution provides for the removal of judicial officers and in the case of the Federal Justices, it is by the president, who takes action on an address supported by two thirds majority of the Senate.
The NJC is empowered not only with the recommendation of Federal Justices, but also with State Judges Section 271 (1) of the Constitution. The State Judicial Council, in my opinion, is best suited to handle the affairs of recommending State Judges for obvious reasons and not the NJC.
Looking at the Constitution, the judiciary, as the third arm of government, cannot be said to be truly independent, most especially when the other arms are strongly interfering in its affairs, thereby hindering the possibility of a strong institutional independence.
Ambition
I am a very ambitious person and, like most young persons that desire to be rich, respected and famous, I like to be all that too and more. I am privileged to be a member of the noble profession and I understand the weight and possibility inherent in the profession.
I would like to be known as an expert in Business Law practices, Intellectual property practices and a True Advocate for law and order. I am passionate about humanity and I hope to volunteer my skills and expertise for the betterment of humanity in whatever capacity I might find myself in the future.
Law
Bickering over Ondo retirement age law
FOLUSO OGUNMODEDE writes that fresh litigation is imminent in Ondo State following plans by some lawyers to challenge in court a new law passed by the State House of Assembly which would extend retirement age of university and other tertiary institutions’ workers from 60 to 70 years
D
ays after it enacted a law entitled Ondo State Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Retirement age) Law, 2019 which now pegged retirement age of the institutions’ members of staff from 60 to 70 years, the State House of Assembly may have ignited legal fireworks following plans by lawyers to test the new law in court.
Besides, the House which passed a “bill for a law to provide for the retirement age of professors, academic and non-academic staff of universities and other tertiary institutions in Ondo State” on 4th September, 2019 said the new law would take effect from January 2019.
With the new law, workers who already retired between January and August this year and whose positions had been occupied by their subordinates would return to office.
The law arose from an executive bill initiated from the office of the governor. But while passing the bill into law, the House which made the law retrospective said Professors in the state universities would now retire at 70 years while other academic staff and non-academic staff at 65 years.
It said: “Interpretation; in this law, unless the context otherwise requires: “Academic staff” means an employee of the university who is engaged in teaching and research services.
“Non-academic staff” means a member of staff of universities and other tertiary institutions whose primary duties are not academic but administrative in support of the academic programs of the Institution.
“Staff on professional cadre means academic staff who are professors in the relevant field of study.
“Other tertiary institutions include Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, Polytechnics, Mono-technics and colleges of education established and owned by Ondo State Government.
“University” means a university established by a Law enacted by the Ondo State House of Assembly. Notwithstanding the provisions of any existing law relating or pertaining to compulsory retirement age of staff on professional cadre and other staff of universities and other tertiary institutions in the State, the retirement age for Professors shall be 70 years, other academic staff shall be 65 years, and the on-academic staff shall be 65 years.
“This Law may be cited as the Ondo State Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Retirement Age) Law, 2019 and the law should come into effect in January 2019.”
Apparently miffed, lawyers at the weekend described the new law passed on 4th September, 2019 and made to take effect from January as not only illegal but an abuse of power by the Ondo state House Assembly.
The lawyers including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria condemned the new law, describing it as anti-people which if implemented would not only increase the state’s financial burden as workers would now benefit retrospectively but an opportunity to put future of young ones in jeopardy.
Specifically, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), President, Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu and Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi condemned the new law, insisting that its implementation would not stand the test of time.
Also, they were unanimous that the law which was made to operate retrospectively was wicked anti-people, and would put the future of young ones in extreme jeopardy.
For instance, Sowemimo, said young people would find it extremely difficult to secure employment in the civil service should the new law become operational.
He said: “The law will definitely increase financial burden of the state, because many people will now benefit retrospectively.
“It’s an indication that the state is willing to bear the consequences of extending service years of civil servants.
“This may consequently put the opportunity of the young ones coming into service in jeopardy. This is because the sooner the older ones leave the better for the young ones. So, I don’t really see much sense in the law and I will not be surprised if the law is challenged in court.”
Sowemimo was echoed by Ugwummadu, who believed that the law was capable of legitimizing sharp practices in the state civil service.
He said: “First, the law is not supposed to operate retrospectively. That is trite, because you cannot legislate with respect to things that have happened. You legislate with respect to things of the moment and how the society interfacing with people will be regulated moving forward.
“You can only be talking of a law when it is passed by the State House of Assembly and assented to by the governor.
“This is the same way an Act will become effectual when the Bill presented by the National Assembly is assented to by the president. So, technically, the work relationship of a state cannot be reordered through Executive Bill. It must be by way of legislation and then the rules and conditions of employment will now benefit from that legislation. Legislation is consistent with democracy and not Executive Order which is reminiscent of military mentality.
“However, if the Executive Bill under consideration becomes effective, it will mean that people who have retired, even others who have died, will now draw salaries. This will in turn legitimises sharp practices in the state civil service.”
Fawehinmi said the law was not only fraudulent and vexatious, but also insulting the nation’s democratic era.
He said: “This is absolutely shocking to say the least. We have left the military era behind for about 20 years till date. That law is dead on arrival. The law is fraudulent, vexatious and very insulting to this democratic era to be very frank.
“All the members of the House that participated in the promulgation of this new law should be brought up on charges of fraudulent misrepresentation and should be further investigated for embezzlement of funds relating to the purported backdate. This is very disgraceful”.
A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, described the law as illegal saying it was borne out of favoritism and nepotism.
Akingbolu said: “It is an illegal law. How can this kind of law be made in Nigeria by 21st century. It is ridiculous and if you look at it very well, you will arrive at the corner cause as favouritism or nepotism.
“Apart from the fact that our law, the 1999 Constitution, which is the ‘Fons et origo’ and the grund num of Nigerian laws, forbid retroactive laws, our peculiar circumstances in the country does not favour such.
“This is because the stark reality is that many youths are jobless and it follows that when people resign due to old age, it will create room for youth employment. To do otherwise is to worsen the lots of the youths who are majorly jobless.
“The law must have been made to suit some people who are connected to the powers that be. It is simply an anti-people policy more so, that anyone who retires at age 65 is not likely to suffer because he can leave conveniently on his pension but what of the youths?
“I am sure the governor who is a very senior lawyer will take a second look at the law. We are not in military era. This is undemocratic and I wouldn’t be surprised if it is challenged in court.”
Law
Olumide-Fusika: Shoddy investigation fueling prolonged trial of criminal cases
Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in this interview with AKEEM NAFIU speaks on delay in criminal trial, cases congestion at Supreme Court and sundry issues
Do you agree with suggestions that criminal trial will be hastily concluded when the burden of proof is shifted from the prosecution to the defence?
If I am not mistaking, the purport of your question is that when delay is suffered in criminal trial, it is the fault of the defence. There are no statistical data or fact to prove that assertion.
What we know is that in Nigeria, what goes for investigation is simply laughable. An instance is the case of Sowore who is being detained for organizing a protest he tagged, ‘RevolutionNow’.
He was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and accused of treason. The DSS then went to court and sought for 90 days to detain Sowore while they carry out investigations on his activities.
In the course of all these, DSS went to town with news about how Sowore is being funded by his foreign partners to topple Buhari’s government. Nowhere else is that done except in Nigeria and is some other banana republic.
To start with, if DSS are engage in any serious investigation, it will not be announcing it on the pages of newspapers. This is because as a serious investigator, while you are yet to conclude your work, you will not want to divulge it so as to prevent your targets from knowing your plans or what you have found out about them.
It is only when investigations have been concluded that charges are filed with the proof of evidence. That’s the way it is supposed to be done. But the reverse is the case in Nigeria.
So, when there are no proper investigations, how do you expect prosecution of such cases to look like? Of course, it would not be smooth because the evidences are not there. Therefore, when there are suggestions that it is the defence that is causing delay, it is not always true.
Most of the prosecuting agencies have failed in their duties and they are only engaging in propaganda saying thing that are not factual. They are never ready for any prosecution.
I am not saying all these to completely exonerate the defence. Of course, there are defence lawyers who will cling to everything to delay their cases because they know within their heart that clients have no case. So, they will want to do everything to drag the case for as long as possible.
However, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 has addressed some of these issues. I also want you to take note that our legal system is based on the principle that everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty and the burden is on the person who has alleged the commission of an offence to prove that the offence was actually committed.
What is your view on panacea for the problem of congestion of cases at the Supreme Court?
Yes, the Supreme Court is congested. Even, commercial lawyers will tell you that they are the one suffering. This is because the whole place has been taken over by political cases. For me, there are some cases that should not even get to the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, whatever case you see in the apex court is allowed by the Constitution now in operation. The Supreme Court judges can however look at the rules of the court and determine whatever cases they will hear.
Is the establishment of regional Supreme Court a way out of the congestion problem?
I don’t think so. By the time we are having Supreme Court at the regions, we will be confronted with the issue of conflicting judgements. Even, with just one Supreme Court in existence at the moment, the academics who are studying the judgements talks about inconsistencies and conflicting principles.
All these boils down to the Nigeria factor because I don’t think we should have any reason for conflict in as much as the law is constant. The issue of conflicting judgements is not peculiar to the Supreme Court alone, the lower courts are also involved.
However, in a civilized society, the law must be known and must be interpreted in a manner that is clear and consistent at all times. This is because uncertainty in interpretation of laws will breed anarchy.
How do we make the new set of ministers recently sworn into office by President Buhari accountable?
The ministers are accountable to the president. It’s the person that appointed them that has authority over them. It’s a 4-year bondage that we have signed ourselves into. The person that is accountable to us that we can remove by our votes is that individual that we put in power.
So, as far as the issue of the ministers is concern, it is only the person that appointed them that can decide their fate. The president has chosen these people to help him achieve his agenda and if they are not doing well, he is the only one that can take an action to remove them.
But for me as a Nigerian, I don’t have any expectation from anyone in government and I hope you equally know that most Nigerians are on their own. Government is on its own while majority of Nigerians are also on their own. They don’t look up to government for anything and they have no expectation from government.
Personally, I don’t have any expectation from any minister and if perhaps they perform, we’ll give thanks to God, but I can assure you that will be accidental.
Some of these people have been in government since the commencement of this democracy in 1999 and if you asked them about their contribution to national development, they can’t point out to anything. So, it will be foolish of me to say I have any expectation from anyone in government and any Nigerian who is hopeful, I wish him or her goodluck.
Do you think the appointment of a Minister for Police Affairs will change the negative narratives about Nigerian police?
After four years, go and check police barracks and the conditions of policemen. Where they work and where they live. Take the pictures of those places now and go back there in the next four years. There would not be any improvement, it would have worsened.
So, what’s the point of having a Minister for Police Affairs? What’s the point? There’s no point? I don’t see the minister achieving anything.
Law
Bickering over Ondo retirement age law
Lawyers: Ondo retirement age law wicked, vexatious
FOLUSO OGUNMODEDE writes that fresh litigation is imminent in Ondo State following plans by some lawyers to challenge in court a new law passed by the State House of Assembly which would extend retirement age of university and other tertiary institutions’ workers from 60 to 70 years
D
ays after it enacted a law entitled Ondo State Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Retirement age) Law, 2019 which now pegged retirement age of the institutions’ members of staff from 60 to 70 years, the State House of Assembly may have ignited legal fireworks following plans by lawyers to test the new law in court.
Besides, the House which passed a “bill for a law to provide for the retirement age of professors, academic and non-academic staff of universities and other tertiary institutions in Ondo State” on 4th September, 2019 said the new law would take effect from January 2019.
With the new law, workers who already retired between January and August this year and whose positions had been occupied by their subordinates would return to office.
The law arose from an executive bill initiated from the office of the governor. But while passing the bill into law, the House which made the law retrospective said Professors in the state universities would now retire at 70 years while other academic staff and non-academic staff at 65 years.
It said: “Interpretation; in this law, unless the context otherwise requires: “Academic staff” means an employee of the university who is engaged in teaching and research services.
“Non-academic staff” means a member of staff of universities and other tertiary institutions whose primary duties are not academic but administrative in support of the academic programs of the Institution.
“Staff on professional cadre means academic staff who are professors in the relevant field of study.
“Other tertiary institutions include Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, Polytechnics, Mono-technics and colleges of education established and owned by Ondo State Government.
“University” means a university established by a Law enacted by the Ondo State House of Assembly. Notwithstanding the provisions of any existing law relating or pertaining to compulsory retirement age of staff on professional cadre and other staff of universities and other tertiary institutions in the State, the retirement age for Professors shall be 70 years, other academic staff shall be 65 years, and the on-academic staff shall be 65 years.
“This Law may be cited as the Ondo State Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions (Retirement Age) Law, 2019 and the law should come into effect in January 2019.”
Apparently miffed, lawyers at the weekend described the new law passed on 4th September, 2019 and made to take effect from January as not only illegal but an abuse of power by the Ondo state House Assembly.
The lawyers including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria condemned the new law, describing it as anti-people which if implemented would not only increase the state’s financial burden as workers would now benefit retrospectively but an opportunity to put future of young ones in jeopardy.
Specifically, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN), President, Campaign For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu and Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi condemned the new law, insisting that its implementation would not stand the test of time.
Also, they were unanimous that the law which was made to operate retrospectively was wicked anti-people, and would put the future of young ones in extreme jeopardy.
For instance, Sowemimo, said young people would find it extremely difficult to secure employment in the civil service should the new law become operational.
He said: “The law will definitely increase financial burden of the state, because many people will now benefit retrospectively.
“It’s an indication that the state is willing to bear the consequences of extending service years of civil servants.
“This may consequently put the opportunity of the young ones coming into service in jeopardy. This is because the sooner the older ones leave the better for the young ones. So, I don’t really see much sense in the law and I will not be surprised if the law is challenged in court.”
Sowemimo was echoed by Ugwummadu, who believed that the law was capable of legitimizing sharp practices in the state civil service.
He said: “First, the law is not supposed to operate retrospectively. That is trite, because you cannot legislate with respect to things that have happened. You legislate with respect to things of the moment and how the society interfacing with people will be regulated moving forward.
“You can only be talking of a law when it is passed by the State House of Assembly and assented to by the governor.
“This is the same way an Act will become effectual when the Bill presented by the National Assembly is assented to by the president. So, technically, the work relationship of a state cannot be reordered through Executive Bill. It must be by way of legislation and then the rules and conditions of employment will now benefit from that legislation. Legislation is consistent with democracy and not Executive Order which is reminiscent of military mentality.
“However, if the Executive Bill under consideration becomes effective, it will mean that people who have retired, even others who have died, will now draw salaries. This will in turn legitimises sharp practices in the state civil service.”
Fawehinmi said the law was not only fraudulent and vexatious, but also insulting the nation’s democratic era.
He said: “This is absolutely shocking to say the least. We have left the military era behind for about 20 years till date. That law is dead on arrival. The law is fraudulent, vexatious and very insulting to this democratic era to be very frank.
“All the members of the House that participated in the promulgation of this new law should be brought up on charges of fraudulent misrepresentation and should be further investigated for embezzlement of funds relating to the purported backdate. This is very disgraceful”.
A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, described the law as illegal saying it was borne out of favoritism and nepotism.
Akingbolu said: “It is an illegal law. How can this kind of law be made in Nigeria by 21st century. It is ridiculous and if you look at it very well, you will arrive at the corner cause as favouritism or nepotism.
“Apart from the fact that our law, the 1999 Constitution, which is the ‘Fons et origo’ and the grund num of Nigerian laws, forbid retroactive laws, our peculiar circumstances in the country does not favour such.
“This is because the stark reality is that many youths are jobless and it follows that when people resign due to old age, it will create room for youth employment. To do otherwise is to worsen the lots of the youths who are majorly jobless.
“The law must have been made to suit some people who are connected to the powers that be. It is simply an anti-people policy more so, that anyone who retires at age 65 is not likely to suffer because he can leave conveniently on his pension but what of the youths?
“I am sure the governor who is a very senior lawyer will take a second look at the law. We are not in military era. This is undemocratic and I wouldn’t be surprised if it is challenged in court.”
Law
‘FG goofed on new nomenclature for prisons’
Folarin Ebiti, a lawyer of many parts, obtained an LL.B from the Lagos State University and was called to Bar in 2017. Ebiti shares his law story with JOHN CHIKEZIE
Background
I am Folarin Ebiti, from Lagos Island in Lagos state. I am a lawyer with a particular niche for business, real estates, Information Technology and Intellectual Property. I also like sport, reading, and traveling.
My elementary school started at the Police Children School in Obalende and later at Ola Quranic Private School.
Thereafter, I attended Wahab Folawiyo, and Government College Victory Island for my junior secondary school education and later completed my senior secondary school education at Was-Lat Private College.
I attended Lagos State University where I bagged my LL.B degree and subsequently to the Nigeria Law School, Lagos campus. I was called to the Nigeria Bar in the year 2017.
Choice of career
There was a time when I had to define what I wanted in life. My resolve was the pursuit of a noble, personal fulfilling and financially rewarding career. I was very good at Art subjects but mathematic wasn’t really my forte. Therefore, as a result of my limited capacity in the subject, like all my peers, studying law provided a perfect escape from future mathematical problems.
Honestly, it was until my first year at the university, while studying law, did I realize the immense opportunities inherent in the legal profession.
I realized I could do much and become whatsoever I had dreamt of with the law degree. As a lawyer, I could be in politics, a writer, a teacher, a magnate, an advocate and even become a hero to the people.
The legal profession is vast and intellectually challenging and I think studying law is the best way to understand what our society is about, how it operates, applicable rules, how politics and policies are involved, and how the individuals are being affected by all these.
The police and the prison system
The police are now erroneously seen as debt recovery agents. It’s even more outrageous when pure contractual misunderstanding is criminally defined for obvious reasons. The Nigeria judiciary system needs to be more proficient, effective and take positions that will make a well-designed administration of criminal justice system. Imagine a society where bail is free and the police is truly your friend; but unfortunately, that society is not Nigeria.
Consequently, another issue worthy of attention is the prison systems in Nigeria; now The Nigerian Correctional Service formerly known as Nigerian Prison service.
It is not enough to change the name when the problem still remains the same. Nigeria prisons are heavily congested over and above its current structure. The percentage of awaiting trial-inmates is outrageous and some have spent several years behind bars without getting a day in court.
Personally, these are more pronounced issue that should get all stakeholders attention. I look forward to using my status as a lawyer to advocate much better criminal administration system.
New crime trend– armed robbery, rape, fraud and cybercrime
The causes of most social ills and menace are not farfetched. Factors such as unemployment, poverty, peer group pressure, poor security mechanism, also negative behavioral pattern such as greed, anger, jealousy, revenge, or pride. Other factors such as the upbringing of a child and its relative impact could also be a cause.
The theory of cause and effect is almost an impeccable theory; the lacuna created by unscrupulous, visionless and corrupt leadership is a great social imbalance which results into poor and angry followers.
What may drive people to take up arms or result to cybercrime may differ. But the major cause is still the quest to amass wealth regardless of the moral or legal consequences.
However, on the issue of rape, apart from the underlying cause earlier mentioned, proper deterrent to rape perpetrators is evidently yet to be established by the judiciary.
We live in a society that stigmatizes rape victims.
And as a result of failure to provide adequate proof such as semen, bruises or other material evidence to convict a suspect in court, the rape victim becomes totally intimidated.
Who are then the champions or stakeholders to end this cruel menace? Everybody! The government, being a major stakeholder, should rise up and develop working policies to reduce the outrageous level of poverty and unemployment.
The family, as a micro government, should start teaching values and responsibility to their kids. The society at large should understand that yahoo yahoo (cybercrime) is not different from armed robbery and that it has a matching tendency of killing its victims.
What I would have done differently as Attorney-General of the Federation
My first line of action would be to hold a stakeholders’ meeting with the aim of having a working policies and base on a general expression of intents from relevant stakeholders, then every other action will flow.
We can come up with a national policy on justice, ultimately, to promote quick dispensation of justice without fear of favour, promote alternative dispute resolution, champion a robust capacity building structure for judges and all other judiciary workers. Others would be on decongestion of the court; relieving the heavy workloads on our judges, sponsors bills that will help achieve these aims, promote consolidations of bills or laws that in a way will eradicate proliferation of laws which is hindering economic growth.
Similarly, come up with a national policy on prosecution which ultimately helps reinstate the public confidence in the administration of criminal justice system. Reforms that will aid in decongesting the prisons, capacity building for all prosecutors, strong collaboration with the police to ensure no innocent person suffers unjustly, act as check on the police excesses, also ensure that lawful prosecution of offenders or accused persons are timely and diligently.
Where there is a working administration of criminal justice naturally the people’s confidence would be restored.
Independence of judiciary
Personally, the constitutional arrangement is to be blamed whether or not the judiciary is truly independent.
Section 231 (1) of the Constitution provides that the appointment of a person to the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) shall be made by the President on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), subject to confirmation of such appointment by the Senate.
Similarly, Section 292 of the Constitution provides for the removal of judicial officers and in the case of the Federal Justices, it is by the president, who takes action on an address supported by two thirds majority of the Senate.
The NJC is empowered not only with the recommendation of Federal Justices, but also with State Judges Section 271 (1) of the Constitution. The State Judicial Council, in my opinion, is best suited to handle the affairs of recommending State Judges for obvious reasons and not the NJC.
Looking at the Constitution, the judiciary, as the third arm of government, cannot be said to be truly independent, most especially when the other arms are strongly interfering in its affairs, thereby hindering the possibility of a strong institutional independence.
Ambition
I am a very ambitious person and, like most young persons that desire to be rich, respected and famous, I like to be all that too and more. I am privileged to be a member of the noble profession and I understand the weight and possibility inherent in the profession.
I would like to be known as an expert in Business Law practices, Intellectual property practices and a True Advocate for law and order. I am passionate about humanity and I hope to volunteer my skills and expertise for the betterment of humanity in whatever capacity I might find myself in the future.
Law
Businessman bags10 years over $179,000 fraud
A Nigerian businessman, Lawrence Maduagwu, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos for defrauding a Chinese company, PMC industries limited, of $179,000.
Justice Mojisola Dada convicted Maduagwu, who was arraigned on February 28, 2018 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining by false pretence.
Delivering her judgement, Justice Dada said, “the defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment on count one and three years on count two.
“Both sentences are to run concurrently from the date of his remand, on February 28, 2018 by the court”.
The judge also ordered that the convict shall make full restitution of $179,000 to the petitioner, which the EFCC must employ all legal means to ensure compliance.
In the course of Maduagwu’s trial, the prosecution lawyer, Samuel Daji, called five witnesses and tendered several exhibits that were admitted in evidence by the court.
A Chinese National, Li Min, also testified against Maduagwu narrating how he conned him off $179,000.
In his evidence-in-chief, Lin Min, told the court that his company was defrauded by his Nigerian business partner, Maduagwu.
He said that the company became a mess after the fraud and that he lost his position as a Managing Director as a result of Maduagwu’s deceit.
“My business partner refused to pay for goods I delivered to him which amounts to over $179,000 since 2013; leaving my life in shambles.
“Maduagwu approached my company with a proposition for business in Nigeria. He promised an availability of market and customers and assured me that goods delivered would be promptly paid for. He told my company that he has a market he can help us sell our goods to and that there would be no issue of non-payment.
“He then ordered for Calcium Chloride and I wrote him an invoice and transported 500 metric tons of Calcium Chloride worth $179,000 to him. After they arrived at Port Harcourt seaport and after confirmation, he called and said there are more customers in demand for our goods and told me to send another one and it cost another $179,000.
“At this time, I didn’t know he was deceiving and playing me all along and he refused to pay for both goods. I called severally and appealed with him to send the payment.
“After several attempts, we tried looking for him in his office, after which he paid for the first shipment with a guarantee to pay for the second shipment. From 2013 till this moment, he has refused to pay for the second shipment.”
Li Min added that his account has been frozen due to Maduagwu’s refusal to pay for the second shipment, and that his family had deserted him as they believed he was a fraudster.
According to him: “My family, business, and health has been in dire situation ever since. I plead with this court to give me justice”.
The offences committed by the businessman contravened Section 1 (2)& (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006 and Section 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 respectively.
Law
Christian lawyers task colleagues on justice system
Christian lawyers have called on their colleagues in the legal profession to always pursue justice in the discharge of their duties. They believed that lawyers are catalysts and change agents in their sphere of influence.
The lawyers made the call at a ‘Dinner event’ organized by the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Lagos sub-region as part of its Annual General Conference.
According to them, Justice must not only be spoken of but must be evidenced and exemplified in all deeds, actions and practices of a legal practitioner.
They also emphasized the need for all lawyers to stand for truth, justice and righteousness at all times irrespective of whose ox is gored.
Speaking on the theme of the event, “Help all the way”, the Coordinator of CLASFON, Lagos sub-region, Prince Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, noted that justice has not only become a scare commodity in Nigeria, but is also on the verge of extinction.
“There is a common saying that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. But I dare say the actors to set the stage for eroding this hope are you and I.
“The Bar and Bench I dare say are the active participants when a judge delivers a judgement on the influence of any form of gratification. Whether called nepotism, bribery or any other fancy name, anything that defeats fairness and righteousness is evil and anyone that does such has done a great disservice to himself and humanity and as a lawyer especially, is an accomplice to the murder of justice.
“We are gathered here today because 12 men in their time chose to stand on the side of righteousness, equity and justice; and we are beneficiaries of their steadfastness. And I dare say that our over a hundred thousand self-professed ‘Christian’ lawyers can still change the Nigerian society for good if we are determined to.
“We must decide like those 12 pioneers of CLASFON stand for the truth, justice and righteousness at all times irrespective of whose ox is gored.
“May I then ask, “who is your helper?” as this is not a task for one without the Supreme being. Only God can help your resolve to follow the path of justice and righteousness”, he said.
The event was chaired by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Wemimo Ogunde.
Law
My agenda for judiciary, by CJN
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, had an interview session with journalists from selected media houses on the sidelines of the just concluded Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In the session, the CJN speaks on his agenda for the judiciary, its independence, NJC’s members and sundry issues. AKEEM NAFIU was there
How do we address the ugly perception by some foreign organizations that Nigeria’s judiciary is corrupt?
Well, anybody can say whatever he likes. But, what we are saying is that if the judiciary is corrupt, those who are saying it should come up with proofs.
They should be particular about it and mention the individuals involved. This must be proved and when this is done, the law will take its course on anybody.
This is what we are saying. You can’t just wake up and be making blanket allegations of corruption against the judiciary. Case or cases of corruption must be established and whoever is involved will not go unpunished.
What is the way out of concerns over lack of fund for projects embarked upon by judiciary, particularly in states of the Federation?
There were lots of complaints, particularly from Chief Judges of states across the country that state executives are not making funds available. Judiciary is an arm of government but unfortunately some states are not financially independent.
Some of them have gotten what is due to them but others are yet to do so. But certainly whatever needs to be done has to be done, particularly as regards availability of funds because projects cannot be executed when there are no funds.
In a situation where the judiciary has to go cap in hand for funds from either the state or federal government, a lot of things will have to wait. I believe these are part of the reasons why those projects are yet to be completed.
Besides, most of these projects are handled by the Federal Ministry of Works and my view is that enough money should be made available for the purpose of executing the projects.
How much do you think will be adequate for the judiciary to perform its tasks?
This is something that comes with some calculations. If I speculate or make a guess, I may not not be accurate. Of course, we have a yearly budget which are defended and while defending the budget, a lot of issues are cut away. But, if what we are projecting is giving to the judiciary, it would go a long way in solving many of our problems.
As long as I may not be exact in telling you how much will be sufficient for the judiciary, we have experts who usually work on such issues and come up with what they think will meet up with the needs of the judiciary on a yearly basis.
However, if the Judiciary is financially independent and we are allowed to do what we think should be done with the funds in our control, I don’t think we will have some of these problems we are talking about.
Judiciary cannot be said to be independent when it is not independent financially. But I believe with some of the changes we are noticing, the judiciary will soon be independent in all ramifications and in the true sense of it.
Will you support the clamour in certain quarters that non-lawyers and retired judges should be made members of the National Judicial Council (NJC)?
Those who are making such proposition or suggestion does not know a lot of things. They are completely ignorant of a lot of things regarding the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The composition of the NJC as they are suggesting is what it is. We have lawyers in the NJC. When it comes to the discipline of judges, those concerned were asked to recuse themselves.
The law does not permit non-lawyers to be part of the NJC but if the law changes today to say they should be there, it will be so.
What do you say to insinuation that the CJN’s powers to appoint persons to the NJC is too enormous and should be whittled down?
Well, if those in authority thinks that the powers given to the CJN is too much and that it should be reduced, I have no issue with that, afterall I have no stake in anything. What we are doing is executing the law as it is.
What is your assessment of the chain of events that led to your emergence as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)?
The only thing that is permanent is change. There must be changes. This is universal. Change is very necessary. If things must move properly, there must be change. Even in the application of the law, nothing is static; the law is applied to suit the society.
How do you view the relationship between the judiciary and the executive?
Well, as far as I am concerned, the relationship, let me generally say among the three arms of government is cordial. Each of the arms is carrying out its functions in line with the dictates of the Constitution.
The Judiciary does not involve itself in making the laws, except when court’s pronouncements are deemed to be laws. There are situations where we make pronouncement and they are seen as law. Otherwise, we inter-relate. But, none of the institutions interfere in the roles or responsibilities of the other. That is how we are going.
The Judiciary relates very well with both the Executive and the Legislature. That does not mean that we should not tell the truth if the Executive and the Legislature have issues to settle in court. We don’t mind whose ox is gored. That is what we stick to and this is what we have been doing.
There has been conversation about how to move the judiciary forward in terms of technology for it to operate as expected in the 21st century. How do we achieve this?
It is welcomed. Technology will certainly make our job more easier to do. Do you know that judges are still taking proceedings with long hand in almost all our courts in Nigeria? We still write judgements with long hand. If technology is introduced, I am telling you I will fully accept it because like I said earlier it eases a lot of work.
If I tell you that in a day, I hardly sleep for the required 8 hours, you may not believe me. This is because I had to study files of cases before me and I have to do this and other related works everyday.
What is your view on the controversies trailing the arbitration award of $9.5 billion in favour of a British firm, P&ID, over a failed power project?
I cannot specifically comment on this issue as well as what process will be involved in the investigation to be carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation. This is because the case may eventually appear before me in court.
Normally, we don’t give advice and we don’t make suggestions when cases are likely to be in court for us. We must keep our mouth sealed until the case gets to court.
Besides, the Attorney General may also have made one or two comments on the issue, but I cannot make any comment on the issue for now to avoid any contradictions.
What is your agenda for the judiciary?
We want to take Nigeria’s judiciary to a very high status. We want the nation’s judiciary to be first among equals and the first in the African continent.
However, If government can give us all we require in terms of finance, a lot of things will be done. A lot of facilities will be made available for our operations.
I am so optimistic that the judiciary will soon be financially independent because the Federal Government has been taken steps in that direction.
I will also work towards achieving holistic independent for the judiciary in terms of everything.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime10 hours ago
Police rescue Corps member kidnapped in Jos
-
News11 hours ago
Osinbajo’s travails: Yoruba gradually being turned to slaves, Akintoye
-
Education19 hours ago
El-Rufa’i keeps promise, enrols son in public primary school
-
Business23 hours ago
Thousands stranded as British travel firm, Thomas Cook, collapses
-
News23 hours ago
Election: Canada’s Trudeau vows to cut cellphone bills
-
Arts & Entertainments22 hours ago
Billy Porter makes history with Emmy win
-
News23 hours ago
Election: Canada’s Trudeau vows to cut cellphone bills
-
News20 hours ago
Collapsed classroom kills seven children, injures 57 in Kenya