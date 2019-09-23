‘Poor remuneration killing young lawyers’

Judges in the country were unanimous that dearth of judicial officers was a major challenge bedeviling the nation’s justice system. They all called for the appointment of more judges with a view to curbing delay in justice administration. TUNDE OYESINA reports

o fewer than 80 judges of the Federal High Court gathered in Abuja at the weekend for this year’s conference to brainstorm on a series of challenges bedeviling the nation’s justice administration especially at the Federal High Court.

Although it was part of the commencement of the new legal year, the judges at a one-day Judges Conference in Abuja reviewed their activities in the last legal year and chatted new course for the 2019/20 legal year. The judges were led by the Acting Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho who held a special court session where he declared open the new legal year.

This was, however, after a special prayer session was held separately at the Christian Ecumenecal Centre and the National Mosque in Abuja.

The conference, however, had in attendance about 80 judges serving across the country.

While declaring open the conference, Justice Tsoho raised concern about the shortage in the number of judges in the court compared to the number of cases being filed on a daily basis.

According to him, “116,623 cases are pending before the courts across the country, 16,144 cases were filed in this quarter alone in which 12,692 have been disposed off. It is obvious that the judges were over-burdened with work in the last legal year.

“We, therefore, need to engage more judicial officers to help out. However, it does appear that there was no provision for appointment of judges in the current budget.

“I will make efforts to discuss with the relevant stakeholders to see to the visibility of fascilitating the recruitment of more judicial officers in the course of the year.”

He, however, renewed his appeal for more judges for the court to enable them cope with the work load of cases pending before the court.

The acting Chief Judge said that while awaiting the appointment of new Judges, those presently on the Bench should endeavour to put their best to reduce the burden that the shortfall would have caused the court in terms of speedy adjudication.

Justice Tsoho praised the judges of the court on ways and manners most of the pre-election cases were handled, noting that it was a thing of joy to the judiciary that most of the cases were adjudicated upon without rancour.

The acting Chief Judge specifically commended his immediate predecessor, Justice Adamu Abdul Kafarati for his directive that no injunctive relief must be granted ex-parte, adding that the directive and the adherence to it by judges helped in no small measure to remove them from the critical eyes of the public.

While addressing judges at the conference, Justice Tsoho disclosed that the court has engaged experts in various fields to interface with judges and bring them up to date in certain areas of their chosen profession.

He also said that the experts will counsel judges on health issues, which according to him was of paramount importance to all heads of courts.

He, then, praised President Muhammad Buhari for considering him worthy of been appointed as the acting Chief Judge and the CJN for his exemplary support to the Federal High court.

Justice Tsoho promised the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal Judicial Service Commission and his colleagues on the Bench not to let them down, adding that he would not do anything that would make them regret their support for him.

Justice Tsoho was echoed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN who also urged judges to be credible in their judgement and rulings as such would ensure sacred integrity reposed in the court to remain unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all judgments and rulings emanating from the court.

He said: “This court has set the records straight which helped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effectively field the right candidates for the election and the efficient conduct of election processes.

“We must collectively shun fraudulent practices and to render sound and unbiased advice to our clients based on laid down laws and not on sentiment.

“We should also not be seen encouraging our clients in a bit to ridicule this court into doing the impossible. As ministers in the temple of justice, we must together foster the desired growth for a better society because this court on its own can only do little as permitted by law.

“It is pertinent that I use this medium to applaud the outstanding performance of the Federal High Court in the last legal year under the leadership of Hon. Justice Abdu-Kafarati (Rtd).

“In upholding the rule of law, this court worked tirelessly in ensuring speedy and efficient dispensation of justice. Also, the Federal High Court blazed the trail when it reviewed the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2009 after ten years of usage.

“The Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2009 which came into force on May 10, 2019 is known to have addressed some peculiar challenges of the 2009 Rules. “This alone is evident that this court is moving within the trajectory of international best practices in ensuring that justice is achieve in all aspects of our cases.

“It must further be noted that the 2019 Rules comes with new provisions which include but not limited to the following: establishment of communication and service centre for e-filling; provides where such matters would be heard; provides for consolidation of suit and the extension of days required to file defence to originating summons from fourteen (14) days to thirty (30) days, amongst others.

“Let me further extend my commendation to the leadership of the Federal High Court for coming up with a new Alternative Dispute Resolution Rules and for revising the Federal High Court Assets Management Corporation Rules. I am optimistic that with these new Rules, the administration of justice, particularly in the Federal High Court, would be more forceful, robust and stress-free both for the judges, practitioners, litigants and the general public at large.

“In addition, I want to appreciate this court at the speed at which it handled pre-election matters at the wake of the election; during and after the general elections in Nigeria. “This court has set the records straight which helped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to effectively field the right candidates for the election and the efficient conduct of election processes.

“Furthermore, permit me to comment on the collaborations and cooperation that exist between the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Federal High Court which have immensely contributed to the memorable development of our legal system. Such areas of synergy include:

(i) Maritime Administration:

Through Federal High Court, Federal Ministry of Justice and the Nigerian Navy collaboration, there is a seamless and successful administration and prosecution of maritime offences throughout the federation. The Federal High Court further collaborated in this area by organizing training and retraining of judicial officers aimed at suppressing piracy and bringing perpetrators of maritime crimes to justice;

(ii) Terrorism matters: The Federal High Court graciously provided enabling platform for combating terrorism by assigning four (4) judges and creating Judicial Division in Kainji and Maiduguri to try Boko Haram and other terrorism related cases. This singular collaborative approach had led to successful prosecution and conviction of over 300 terrorists and still counting.

(iii) Corruption cases: The Federal High Court in its collaborative effort designated some judges for the prosecution and trial of corruption cases in order to fast track their trial.

Indeed, these noble feats are evident in the erudite judgments and rulings delivered by this Honourable Court in checkmating the menace and violence done to Nigerian society.

“The pivotal role played by the Federal High Court by virtue of section 251 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) makes this court unique and distinct from other courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“In the light of its jurisdiction as noted in the Constitution above, I humbly urge this court as part of the judicial arm of government, to remember that it is the anchor upon which our legitimate claim to a civilized society rests and revolves”.

Also, the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria represented by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo called for specialized constitutional courts.

Awomolo said: “The challenge which we wish respectfully, to place before my Lord, the Chief Judge is to break this court into specialized divisions. What I mean is that the era of general jurisdiction in one judge, has shown that a judge in each day, has over 25 cases to deal with. Their claims or causes include political matters under Electoral Act, criminal matters under NDLEA, NAPTIP, EFCC, ICPC and sundry crimes.

“In the same cause list, you have suits on aviation, fundamental enforcement, bankruptcy and insolvency, terrorism, mines and minerals including pollution, natural gas, including Arbitration matters, arms and ammunition, cybercrimes treasonable felony and allied offences and interpretation of the Constitution causes. The Learned trial Judge moves from law to the other within hours with rulings and judgments to be delivered thereon.

“My Lord, specialized Divisions of the Federal court will lead to specialization, increased productivity, reduce the much talked about delay in the administration of justice arising from unnecessary work load. The calls and argument for “Special Corruption Court” will pale into insignificance and spent.

“We are in twentieth century where information technology has become a tool for efficient management of cases, resources and time in the administration of justice. It is not an impediment to elevation even up to the Supreme Court.

“All you need is to invest in training, retraining and continuous education in the specialized fields. The judges will suffer less stress and pressure.

“We believe the greatness of the court lies in creativity and innovation and so, respectfully, recommend this idea for the consideration of all stake holders.”

The body equally canvassed for the establishment of constitutional court in other to decongest the workload of the present courts in the country.

The body said that when it is established, the constitutional court will effectively handle pre and post-election cases so that other courts will be in position to adjudicate in other civil and criminal cases

The body, however, regretted that the earlier proposal for the court was struck down due to lack of foresight.

He insisted that establishment of constitutional courts must be revisited and reintegrated into the nation’s Constitution of the country in compliance with Section 250.

According to Awomolo, all political matters, including pre and post-election matters and election petitions will be effectively handled by the court, while all appeals from the court will terminate in the Court of Appeal.

The senior lawyer said that each state of the federation shall have her own Court of Appeal and that only constitutional matters will go to the Supreme Court.

Awomolo recalled the revelation by the Federal High Court that over 16, 000 cases were carried over from 2019 to 2020 legal year with many of the cases filed over four years ago, adding that the trend must not be allowed any longer because it can lead to denial of justice.

“Decongestion in all the courts have become a great burden, a source of concern and embarrassment. In the Supreme Court, only political cases are being heard on daily basis.

“Indeed, every day, on the course list of the Supreme Court, there are about 12 to 15 cases for hearing. The Court of Appeal in all the divisions are daily preoccupied with pre and post-election cases.

“Most High Courts are occupied with political cases and most judicial officers from the High Courts to Supreme Court have no vacation this year due to heavy work load of cases in their courts.

“The consequences of this are litigants in ordinary civil cases and matters are crowning in pains because justice has been and is still being denied them due to delays in their matters,” he said.

The body of senior lawyers also canvassed that the Code of Conduct Tribunal already elevated to criminal court must be seen as a judicial body as a result of the enormous powers invested in the tribunal, adding that it must be made a part of the court under Section 6(5) of the Constitution and that any person to be appointed must be certified fit and prosper in every sense of it.

Awomolo then called on the Bar and the Bench to push for constitution amendment to back up the establishment of the suggested constitutional courts.

In his speech, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN) noted that the independence of the judiciary was under threat by the executive arm.

Usoro said: “The gamut of its jurisdiction, both exclusive and concurrent, stands it out. But more than that, it is the primary High Court in the Federation that has jurisdiction over the entire Federation, with its Divisions dotted all over the country.

“Your Lordships therefore have the unique advantage of being periodically transferred from one Division of the Court to another and in that process, Your Lordships get to work in, know and understand all the different component units of the Nigerian Federation and also appreciate the different quirks and idiosyncrasies of the peoples that make up this great country.

“Your Lordships are therefore in a prime position to pronounce, as Your Lordships always do, through this Honorable Court’s decisions, that, though tribes and tongues may differ, we remain one great country and are strong in spite of and indeed because of both our diversity and unity.

“It is in that context that I specially congratulate Your Lordships for stepping forward at critical moments to reaffirm and cement the bonds of our Nigerian unity through the various pronouncements and decisions of Your Lordships’ courts.

“The opening of the Legal Year traditionally affords the Bar and the Bench the opportunity for introspection and to ruminate on national issues particularly those that affect the justice sector.

“Topping the list of such issues at all times is the need to promote and protect the rule of law in all its ramifications. That need is perhaps more pronounced today given the siege under which the justice sector is currently operating, evident in the open and sometimes veiled incursions by the executive arm and its agencies. In particular, the independence of the judiciary is under severe threat.

“To be exact, the independence of mind and thoughts by Your Lordships in the determination of matters before the courts is under severe siege.

“Executive arm of government and its agencies are increasingly and unceasingly critical of the judiciary and its decisions particularly in matters that the government and its agencies may be interested in. It is not unusual these days to hear high officials of government talk down the judiciary and ridiculously and rather ill-advisedly dump all the ills of society on the judiciary.

“Decisions by Your Lordships are sometimes brazenly denigrated and attributed to ulterior and ill motives – and these on social and traditional media platforms. Veiled and sometimes open and, in all cases, audacious attempts are made to teleguide and program the decisions of courts. These are very dangerous practices that destroy the independence of the judiciary and by extension the rule of law and indeed the fabric of our society.

“The society needs and can only survive if we have independent-minded Judges who are empowered to dispense justice to all manner of men, including governments, departments without fear or favor. We can only survive as a nation if the independence and vibrancy of the judiciary, particularly, the non-interference with the thoughts and decision-making processes of Your Lordships, are guaranteed and protected.”

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, called on the judges to double their efforts in the discharge of their judicial functions, so as to decongest their courts.

