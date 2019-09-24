Postgraduate vital to nation’s manpower development – Dean

A Professor of Educational Management and Dean Postgraduate School, Lead City University, Ibadan, Afolakemi Oredein, in this interview, with BIYI ADEGOROYE speaks about university education, the significance of the postgraduate programmes to national development, especially, the contribution of private university system.

What is the philosophy behind postgraduate programmes in the university system for the nation?

The philosophy is to build manpower for the industry and overall growth of the nation. More so, nowadays that, most organisations demand for additional or higher academic and professional degrees from applicants’ entry into the industry or even public service. And again, it is for those seeking lecturing appointments in the universities and other tertiary institutions. Also, it is a must indeed with reference to the education sector, the National Universities Commission (NUC) benchmark for anyone, who aspires to take up lecturing job in the university is a doctoral degree in the respective disciplines.

Moreover, those who graduated with First Class grade from the university should be absorbed into the system as Graduate Assistant to be trained, mentored and gradually grow into the system. Applicants for academic careers are expected to possess PhD degree.

As the Dean of Postgraduate School, what is your impression about postgraduate programmes in the country and what would you say makes the programme unique in this university?

Generally, as a nation, I feel that we are doing well, but we need to do more. The postgraduate programmes at Lead City University, are very unique in the sense that we do not delay our students and we do not engage in unnecessary bureaucracy. We have qualified personnel on ground to assess the students, give necessary advice and offer admission into the right programme based on their qualifications and career objectives.

We also conform to NUC’s requirements for postgraduate programmes in all ramifications. If a programme is designed to run for three semesters, we ensure that the students round off accordingly. The only thing that could cause delay is when the student is not serious with his or her studies. We ensure that everything is in place to enable students to complete their programmes as at when due. Also, there is nothing like harassment in any form, no coercion to buy handouts or lecturers’ books. We are student-friendly as we have a one-on-one relationship, operating an open door policy whereby lecturers are approachable and the students can relate with them at any time, even to the level of Heads of Departments, Deans and the Vice-Chancellor. Students do not in any way feel intimidated. The university library is well-equipped, stocked with recent books and journals with unfettered access to electronic resources.

One issue that has been noticed is that of plagiarism among some postgraduate students. How has the university been checking this and what are the parameters for assessing postgraduate thesis?

With regard to the thesis assessment in this institution, the standard is very high and student’s thesis goes through a very stringent process. The process starts with the supervisor as the promoter, guiding the student on topics for dissertation. It is, thereafter, sent for approval of the departmental Post Graduate (PG) Board, from where it goes to the Faculty PG Board for further approval, after which it is forwarded to the Postgraduate School.

Of course, by the end of second semester, the student should have a supervisor in which he or she commences working so that during the third semester, he would have done the pre-field and post-field at the end of which a copy of the thesis is forwarded to Faculty PG Board. Thereafter, it would be sent to the PG School where a committee will look at the thesis to ensure whether it is in line with the university’s approved format.

After it has been approved, the student can now proceed for viva. In this regard, our format, especially in referencing, is the Turabian referencing style. We believe that this, to a large extent, helps to curb plagiarism. We also emphasised recency of sources being utilized because a new thesis should contain among others, materials less than five years old. In other words, as we are in 2019, 70 per cent of citation by a student should be after 2015. Otherwise, it could be an old work being represented. After the post-field, the abstract has to be accepted at the department and the faculty before its registration at the Postgraduate School.

Specifically, it is our policy to use the turn-it-in app in our effort to curb plagiarism. After that, the committee of assessors will confirm its conformity with scholarly and university’s format and the thesis will be returned to the department for the student to effect the corrections. Otherwise, the thesis will be stepped down because of failure to conform to the set standards. We are very meticulous in that area.

To what extent is your Postgraduate relevant in terms of publication in local and international journals?

Well, before a doctoral student could graduate, the PG School must ascertain that both the supervisor and supervisee have published at least an article from the materials in the thesis in a scholarly journal. Another thing that makes the university unique is that there is no direct entry into the our PhD programme, as a student has to spend the first year in the MPhil Class to prove himself because we do not want to have doctoral candidates in view forever.

Given the fact that private universities were set up to cater for the shortfall in students’ enrolment, in your views have they met this need?

The government policy in that direction is noble, but unfortunately it has failed. However, the situation is reversible. To begin with, the students that attend public universities do not pay tuition fees by themselves in the sense that government pays for them in full. The federal and state government-owned universities are subsidised heavily by government to relieve parents from the burden of tuition fees.

However, when it comes to the private universities, there is no assistance for the students or the parents because students have to pay their fees in full. Of course, this is discrimination. After all, they are all Nigerian children or citizens and why should government give help to some and refuse help to others just because of differences in the ownership of the universities they are attending. That is why the public universities remain overcrowded while the private ones are practically under subscribed.

In that sense, the government policy to utilize the establishment of private universities to support its objectives in providing tertiary education for all qualified Nigerians has failed.

Also for your information, fees stipulated for each academic programme which reflects subvention given by government to its universities per head of student is far higher than what most private universities charge as fees. Yet, they try to muddle through. Indeed, I can tell you that fees in many private secondary schools in the country are higher than what students pay here at the Lead City University. There are some programmes here where students pay as low as N190,000 per session. The Federal Government should appreciate private universities for their tremendous contribution to national manpower development by giving them greater support in the form of scholarships to students applying to private universities just as they give to students applying into federal and state government-owned universities. TETFund can provide such scholarships.

The manpower being produced in both places are to meet national development needs. We are all committed to building the same Nigeria because the products of private universities are going to work in the country. In a way, private universities also contribute to provision of employment for the army of the unemployed in the country. Private universities are not asking for TETFund to fund their infrastructure, but to fund scholarship for Nigerians applying to private universities as it is being done for those in government-owned universities. Likewise, lecturers from public universities come to private universities to teach and vice-versa. And, since all these lecturers are serving in the same Nigerian university system, those from private universities should also have access to TETFund grants for their research and graduate studies.

According to former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola, private universities are contributors to “high-level human resource development, train persons with better values and represent a model of university governance in observance of due process, accountability and discipline. They also mostly have a Board of Trustees as an additional layer for accountability. The institutions model financial autonomy as they sink or swim from the income from ventures and other sources that supplement tuition. Discipline is the language in private universities for both staff and students while they are adventurous in exploring new courses that go beyond the NUC’s Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS).

In this regard, I can assure you the sky is our beginning at the Lead City University, provided we are given opportunity to train more Nigerians and it is left to the government to assist those without the resources to be able to come into our system to do so rather than struggling for admissions in already overcrowded federal and state universities.

Like this: Like Loading...