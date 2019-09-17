Pound slips after Luxembourg PM’s Brexit remarks

Substantial

Apex bank’s frequent dollar sales boost forex stability

he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a cumulative sum of $8 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market in the first seven months of 2019, data obtained from the apex bank has shown.

New Telegraph arrived at the figure from an analysis of CBN’s economic reports for the first quarter of this year as well as its economic reports for the months of April, May and July.

For instance, in its economic report for Q1 ’19, the apex bank said it sold more forex to authorised dealers, including BDC operators, between January and March, compared with the preceding quarter.

The report said: “A total of $11.81 billion was sold by the CBN to authorised dealers in the first quarter of 2019. This represented 10.2 per cent increase above the level in the fourth quarter of 2018. The development, relative to the preceding quarter, reflected the increase in inter-bank sales and swaps transactions in the review quarter.

“Of the total, foreign exchange forwards disbursed at maturity was $2.30 billion (19.5 per cent); sales to BDCs, $3.64 billion (30.8 per cent); I&E window, $1.53 billion (13.0 per cent); interbank sales, $0.55 billion (4.6 per cent); swaps transactions, $1.14 billion (9.7 per cent); SMIS intervention, $1.40 billion (11.8 per cent); wholesale forwards intervention, $1.00 (8.4 per cent); and SME intervention, $0.26 (2.2 per cent).”

Also, the regulator’s economic reports for April and May this year indicate that it sold a total of $2.2billion to BDCs during the period.

Specifically, the reports show that the CBN sold $1.16billion and $1.05 billion to the BDCs in April and May respectively.

Similarly, data obtained from CBN’s recently released economic report for July shows that it sold $1.08billion to BDCs during the period compared with $1.04billion that it sold to the money changers in the previous month of June.

The report said: “The bank continued to intervene in the foreign exchange market to further sustain improved liquidity and relative stability in the market. Thus, a cummulative sum of $2.63 billion was sold by the bank to authorised dealers in July 2019, compared with $2.50 billion supplied in June 2019.

“This indicated an increase of 5.2 per cent above the level in the preceding month, but was in contrast to the decline of 34.6 per cent recorded at the end of the corresponding period of 2018.

“Interbank sales rose by 1.9 per cent to $0.08 billion, in contrast to the decline of 34.5 per cent in the preceding month. Similarly, BDC sales rose by 3.8 per cent to $1.08 billion, while swaps transaction fell by 55.2 per cent to $0.13 billion below the preceding month’s level of $0.29 billion.”

Thus, having cumulatively sold $3.64billion and $3.24billion to BDCs in the first and second quarters of this year respectively, it means that when the figures are added to July’s $1.08billion, the apex bank sold about $8billion to the money changers in the first seven months of this year.

Analysts note that the steady increase in forex sales to BDCs, especially this year, follows the CBN’s decision in November last year to step up dollar sales to that segment of the forex market as part of measures to address rising demand for forex during that period.

In fact, in its “Annual Activity Report” for 2018, the CBN stated that “the direct sale of foreign exchange to BDC’s continued in 2018. However, the bank increased the volume and frequency of its weekly sales to three times per week in May and subsequently to four times per week in November.

“This was to manage the demand pressure which emerged due to capital flight as the market reacted to normalization of rates by the US Federal Reserve, dwindling crude oil price levels and ensure exchange rate stability. Consequently, total sales to a BDC per week stood at $75,000.”

Prior to increasing its weekly sales to BDCs to four times per week late last year, each BDC was entitled to purchase $20,000 from the regulator on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. That means a total of $60,000 per week for each BDC.

However, this amount increased to $75,000 when the CBN introduced a special forex sale of $15,000 per BDC every Thursday. New Telegraph gathered that over 4,000 licensed BDCs purchase dollars from the CBN on each of the four days that the regulator sells forex to the operators.

According to analysts, the CBN’s regular supply of dollars to the forex market has been mainly responsible for the stability of the naira against the US currency in the past two years. Indeed, the naira has exchanged at an average of N360/$ in the BDC segment of the forex market in the last one year.

