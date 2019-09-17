Business
Pound slips after Luxembourg PM’s Brexit remarks
The pound has slipped further from last week’s gains after remarks by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel directed at Boris Johnson.
Sterling fell 0.8% to 1.2408 against the US dollar, after briefly rising above $1.25 in early Asian trading – its highest level in nearly two months.
Last week, the pound rose by 1.7%, but on Monday it also weakened by 0.2% against the euro – to 88.68p.
Futures data shows investors have resumed shorting the pound – betting on its decline – after a brief pause.
The pound fell to a three-year low below $1.20 earlier this month, but then soared over 4% for a few days.
But in remarks showing that a gulf remains between the British and European Union positions on Brexit, Bettel said the prime minister had failed to propose serious alternatives that would get a deal done.
Bettel said the British leader needed to “stop speaking and act”.
“We need more than just words,” he said. “We need a legally operable text to work on as soon as possible.”
He added that Johnson was seeking to blame the bloc for the “nightmare” of a prospective no-deal Brexit that would also affect EU citizens resident in Britain.
Bettel was standing alone at a podium that had been prepared for both leaders as Johnson left immediately after the meeting amid a loud anti-Brexit protest.
Johnson and his ministers have been talking up progress in negotiations with Brussels, but the EU side has sounded less optimistic, putting the onus on Britain to come up with new, concrete ideas, reports sky news.
Johnson said after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that “there is a good chance” of a Brexit deal with the European Union.
He added that he could “see the shape” of an agreement, but it would “require movement” from the EU.
But Monday’s comments indicated that no agreement was in sight despite meetings between Johnson and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and later Bettel.
Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt said: “The fact remains there is still a decent chance of Britain not (being) able to secure a deal, and that is prompting investors to take profits after last week’s rally.”
Aviation
Ethiopian crash victims want 737 MAX documents from Boeing, FAA
A lawyer for victims of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 said on Tuesday he wants Boeing Co and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to hand over documents about the decision to keep the Boeing 737 MAX in the air after a deadly Lion Air crash last October.
A week after Lion Air Flight 610 nose-dived into the Java Sea, killing all 189 aboard, the FAA warned airlines that erroneous inputs from an automated flight control system’s sensors could lead the jet to automatically pitch its nose down, but the agency allowed the jets to continue flying.
Five months later, the same system was blamed for playing a role when ET302 crashed on March 10, killing all 157 passengers and crew and prompting a worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX that remains in place.
“The decisions to keep those planes in service are key,” Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices, which represents families of the Ethiopian crash victims, said at a status hearing before U.S. Judge Jorge Alonso in Chicago.
Nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by at least a dozen law firms representing families of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims, who came from 35 different countries, including nine U.S. citizens and 19 Canadians.
Families of about 60 victims have yet to file lawsuits but plaintiffs’ lawyers said they anticipate more to come. Most of the lawsuits do not make a specific dollar claim, though Ribbeck Law Chartered has said its clients are seeking more than $1 billion.
The lawsuits assert that Boeing defectively designed the automated flight control system. The system is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in both accidents.
Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit directly but said it is cooperating fully with the investigating authorities. The manufacturer has apologized for the lives lost in both crashes and is upgrading software. But it has stopped short of admitting any fault in how it developed the 737 MAX, or the software.
The FAA said it does not comment on litigation. The agency has defended its decision not to ground the 737 MAX sooner and has said it is following a thorough process for returning the jet to passenger service.
Clifford, who was appointed lead counsel on Tuesday to represent the majority of plaintiffs suing Boeing over the Ethiopian Airlines crash, said he would pursue two tracks in the case: one for clients who wish to settle with Boeing and another for those who want to push for discovery.
In his role as lead counsel, Clifford will help the different plaintiffs “speak with one voice,” said Ricardo Martinez-Cid of Podhurst Orseck, a law firm that is also representing Ethiopian Airlines crash victims.
Plaintiffs’ lawyers who represent victims of airline crashes generally work for free and receive a percentage of the settlement or award.
Amos Mbicha, who lost his sister and her son in the crash of ET302 which occurred soon after it departed Addis Ababa for Nairobi, said some Kenyan families had not sued yet because they had difficulty choosing between the many law firms seeking to represent victims, reports Reuters.
“You look at the brochures, it all looks like everyone worked on the same cases,” he said. “It’s confusing for people.”
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by families of Lion Air crash victims, who were almost all from Indonesia. Those cases are already in mediation and are not expected to be consolidated with Ethiopian Airlines.
“While the cases share some common issues there are big differences, most importantly the critical evidence of what Boeing did and did not do between October and March,” said Justin Green, a lawyer from Kreindler & Kreindler, who was appointed co-chair of the plaintiffs’ committee on Tuesday.
Aviation
Bees delay flight for over two hours
Bad weather. A technical fault. A late-arriving aircraft. Just some of the reasons your flight might be delayed.
One to add to the list: a swarm of bees.
On Sunday morning, Air India flight 743 from Kolkata to Agartala was delayed by two and a half hours after a swarm of honeybees clamped themselves onto the window of the flight deck.
The swarm took up residence on the left hand window panes, obstructing the pilots’ vision.
Windscreen wipers failed to remove the bees. The swarm was only cleared when the airport fire crew was recruited to use water cannons.
The plane had already been delayed 90 minutes due to a technical fault, before the bee attack added an extra hour’s delay.
The flight to Agartala, in northeast India, takes just 60 minutes.
“The plane left the parking bay at its scheduled departure time, then there was a technical issue and it had to return back to the parking bay,” Kolkata airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee told CNN. “There was a delay of 1.5 hours due to the ground staff attending to the technical fault.
“After that, there was a bee attack. A swarm of honeybees came and landed on one section of the cockpit glass. Thousands of bees just sat on the left side of the cockpit window blocking the view of the pilot.
“The pilot tried to remove the bees by using windscreen wipers but it didn’t work.
“Airline staff informed the airport authorities and we deployed a fire tender from the fire station located inside the airport. Using a water cannon, they dispersed the bees.”
The plane took off two and a half hours behind schedule. There were 136 passengers on board, including Bangladeshi politician Hasan Mahmud, the country’s Minister for Information.
Kolkata airport — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International — is one of India’s busiest, processing 21.8 million passengers a year, with 40 million predicted by 2021.
It is known as one of the country’s most modern airports, using solar panels to generate energy.
Bhattacharjee told CNN that airport staff had carried out checks for bees in the wake of the incident.
“We did not find any beehives on any structures inside the airport,” he said. “They came from outside the airport premises.”
Energy
Investors turn heat on Big Oil ahead of UN climate summit
Investors managing $15 trillion in assets turned up the heat on oil and gas sector on Wednesday ahead of a United Nations summit in New York aimed at accelerating efforts to fight climate change.
Energy companies are on the front line of the global transition to a low-carbon economy, with investors potentially on the hook for hefty losses if the companies do not overhaul their business models in time.
In its most detailed analysis of the energy sector, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) said 31 out of 109 energy firms were aligned with commitments governments have so far made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
However, of the 50 oil and gas companies assessed, just two – Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc – were aligned with existing national emissions targets. The remaining 29 companies on track to meet such commitments were all electric utilities.
“We, as a major institutional investor, are concerned that transition risk – the large and growing gap between government targets and company ambitions – is a major source of investment risk,” said Helena Viñes Fiestas, global head of stewardship and policy at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants governments to make more ambitious pledges to cut emissions at the U.N. summit on Monday, which he convened to boost the Paris Agreement ahead of a crucial implementation phase next year.
Current pledges by governments to cut emissions are nowhere near enough to meet the Paris target of keeping the rise in average global temperatures to well below two degrees Celsius, with a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
That means that some companies’ targets can bring them in line with existing national plans under the Paris Agreement, but remain far from adequate to avert the worst of the natural disasters and economic damage forecast for a warming world.
TPI, which includes major pension funds and asset owners, said none of the oil and gas companies it assessed are doing enough to align their businesses with the changes needed to meet the Paris temperature targets.
The findings echoed a report published this month by financial think-tank Carbon Tracker, which found that big oil companies had approved $50 billion of projects since last year that will not be viable if governments implement the Paris deal.
By contrast, TPI found that nearly half of the utility companies are aligned with national commitments already made under the Paris Agreement, and more than 20% are on target to meet a temperature rise of below 2 degrees Celsius, the TPI said.
That is partly because some utilities have been quicker to pivot their business models toward renewable energy than oil and gas companies, reports Reuters.
“There is no doubt that oil and gas companies are in a difficult position in navigating the transition to a low carbon economy,” Euan Stirling, global head of stewardship and ESG investing at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
“That makes it all the more important that we have at least some sector constituents who are starting to respond to the climate crisis by repositioning their businesses from the top down in the same way that many power generators have.”
The TPI is one of several investor initiatives launched in recent years aimed at helping boost the quality and effectiveness of investor engagement with companies on climate. Among its other 45 signatories are firms including Legal & General Investment Management and U.S. pension scheme CaLPERs.
“We believe that investors should use their voice to hold top management of investee companies accountable for incorporating climate-related issues in their corporate strategy,” Carola van Lamoen, head of active ownership at Dutch asset manager Robeco.
Energy
Investors turn heat on Big Oil ahead of UN climate summit
Investors managing $15 trillion in assets turned up the heat on oil and gas sector on Wednesday ahead of a United Nations summit in New York aimed at accelerating efforts to fight climate change.
Energy companies are on the front line of the global transition to a low-carbon economy, with investors potentially on the hook for hefty losses if the companies do not overhaul their business models in time.
In its most detailed analysis of the energy sector, the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) said 31 out of 109 energy firms were aligned with commitments governments have so far made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
However, of the 50 oil and gas companies assessed, just two – Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc – were aligned with existing national emissions targets. The remaining 29 companies on track to meet such commitments were all electric utilities.
“We, as a major institutional investor, are concerned that transition risk – the large and growing gap between government targets and company ambitions – is a major source of investment risk,” said Helena Viñes Fiestas, global head of stewardship and policy at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants governments to make more ambitious pledges to cut emissions at the U.N. summit on Monday, which he convened to boost the Paris Agreement ahead of a crucial implementation phase next year.
Current pledges by governments to cut emissions are nowhere near enough to meet the Paris target of keeping the rise in average global temperatures to well below two degrees Celsius, with a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
That means that some companies’ targets can bring them in line with existing national plans under the Paris Agreement, but remain far from adequate to avert the worst of the natural disasters and economic damage forecast for a warming world.
TPI, which includes major pension funds and asset owners, said none of the oil and gas companies it assessed are doing enough to align their businesses with the changes needed to meet the Paris temperature targets.
The findings echoed a report published this month by financial think-tank Carbon Tracker, which found that big oil companies had approved $50 billion of projects since last year that will not be viable if governments implement the Paris deal.
By contrast, TPI found that nearly half of the utility companies are aligned with national commitments already made under the Paris Agreement, and more than 20% are on target to meet a temperature rise of below 2 degrees Celsius, the TPI said.
That is partly because some utilities have been quicker to pivot their business models toward renewable energy than oil and gas companies, reports Reuters.
“There is no doubt that oil and gas companies are in a difficult position in navigating the transition to a low carbon economy,” Euan Stirling, global head of stewardship and ESG investing at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
“That makes it all the more important that we have at least some sector constituents who are starting to respond to the climate crisis by repositioning their businesses from the top down in the same way that many power generators have.”
The TPI is one of several investor initiatives launched in recent years aimed at helping boost the quality and effectiveness of investor engagement with companies on climate. Among its other 45 signatories are firms including Legal & General Investment Management and U.S. pension scheme CaLPERs.
“We believe that investors should use their voice to hold top management of investee companies accountable for incorporating climate-related issues in their corporate strategy,” Carola van Lamoen, head of active ownership at Dutch asset manager Robeco.
Aviation
Plane makes emergency return to airport after engine fire reported
Officials say an Air China jet bound for Beijing has made an emergency return to Dulles International Airport after reporting an engine fire.
In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration says that the Air China flight landed safely Tuesday in Washington after reporting an engine fire and that its pilot was in contact with air traffic control at all times.
The FAA says Air China Flight 818 departed Dulles at 4:39 p.m. EDT and returned at 5:54 p.m.
A spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Airport Authority identified the craft as a Boeing 777, which the aircraft maker says seats from 317 to 396 people, reports The Associated Press.
A spokeswoman with Air China didn’t immediately respond to requests for additional information.
Business
Zenith emerges 2nd most credible lender in Ghana
Z
enith Bank, Ghana, is the second most credible bank in Ghana, according to Credmap Technology Ghana Banking Credibility Index (GBCI).
According to the firm, the inaugural “credibility-rating” engine is capable of combining crowd-rating and data mining to generate “credibility scores” of individuals and institutions using pooled data about their track record, history, commentary, biography, popular sentiment and reputation.
The assessment, which covered the 2018 financial year, saw Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank Ghana, Ecobank Ghana, UBA Ghana and Barclays Bank placing 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.
The other banks are: Societe Generale (6th), Stanbic Ghana (7th), Fidelity Ghana (8th), Access Ghana (9th) and GCB Bank (10th).
All 30 of Ghana’s tier-one/universal banks were benchmarked against Credmap’s measures, compared to each other, and then ranked in what became the GBCI, a process that was overseen by a team of senior technical analysts at Konfidants, a management consulting company based in Accra, Johannesburg and Geneva.
Some major criteria in the computation of the GBCI included executive track record of the board and management membership, educational qualifications of board members and senior management personnel and the emphasis on continuous professional development with the studied banks.
Others were reputational factors, degree of board independence from shareholder and management control and influence and consistency and accuracy in board management communications as ascertained from comments in the media, advertising, and publications, including official documentation and reports.
In this inaugural index, the primary focus was on the quality of bank boards and senior management personnel.
The Konfidants team believed that in the wake of recent developments in the banking sector, corporate governance and management competence have emerged, by far, as the most critical factors in determining bank performance and success.
The analysts were able to more rapidly double-check how traditional benchmarks, such as net interest margin, capital adequacy, asset quality, return on equity and return on assets, conceal or reveal the most salient factors in banking governance and reputation.
Business
Wall Street subdued as focus shifts to Fed meeting
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, while the impact of weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil refinery faded.
Equity markets took a hit on Monday as the attacks wiped out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production, sending oil prices soaring, while fuelling geopolitical tensions. But President Donald Trump’s statement that he does not want war and a Reuters report that Saudi Arabia was close to restoring 70% of the oil production lost calmed investor nerves.
According to Reuters News, the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX recovered early losses to rise slightly, with the so-called defensive consumer staples .SPLRCS, utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR sectors posting the biggest gains.
The energy index .SPNY tracked a drop in oil prices, after recording its best one-day surge since January on Monday. The U.S. central bank concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday, with traders currently expecting a 63.5 per cent chance of a quarter percentage point cut from the Fed this week, down from 88.8 per cent on Friday, according to CME’s FedWatch.
“It’s just typical trading on the vigil of a Fed meeting,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. “We haven’t seen any panic from what happened over the weekend. I think (the Fed) will stick with a quarter of a percentage point cut even after the Saudi attack.”
Banks .SPXBK, which tend to underperform in a lower interest rate environment, fell 0.95 per cent and were the biggest drag on the S&P 500. Since the last interest rate cut in July, U.S. economic data has shown mixed signals about the domestic economy. While strong retail sales and wage growth have bolstered consumer confidence, a protracted U.S.- China trade war has weighed on manufacturing and business sentiment.
Latest data showed U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in August, rebounding from a drop in July, while homebuilders’ optimism grew unexpectedly brighter in September. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 22.68 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 27,054.14, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.95 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,999.91.
The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 6.66 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 8,160.21. Among stocks, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) rose 3.3 per cent as it added a new steak dish to its menu in the United States for the first time in three years.
Business
NSE extends decline by N80bn
LOW CONFIDENCE
Airtel Africa Plc led losers with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N283.50 per share
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained grip on the local bourse following the sell-off that has pervaded the stock market. The local bourse recorded 22 gainers against 15 losers.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 67.55 basis points or 0.6 per cent to close at 27,407.04 index points as against 27.574.32 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N80 billion from N13.421 trillion the previous day to N13.341 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of198 million shares exchanged in 3,830 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 105.2 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,539 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
Also, the banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Ecobank Plc, followed with a turnover of 30.3 million shares in 535 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, NEM Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 9.74 per cent to close at N2.14 per share while Livestock Feeds Nigeria Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 46 kobo per share. PZ Cussons Plc added 9.32 per cent to close at N6.45 per share.
On the flip side, Airtel Africa Plc led the losers with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N283.50 per share while UACProperty Plc shed 9.55 per cent to close at N1.42 per share. NCR Plc trailed with 9.09 per cent to close at N4.50 per share.
Business
CBN shifts MPC meeting to Thursday, Friday
Postponement
Meeting was initially scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rescheduled its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for September.
The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 23 and 24 respectively, will now hold this Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, 2019, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor.
“All inconveniences caused by this change are highly regretted,” Mr Okorafor said.
The Apex Bank, did not, however, give any reason for the change.
But citing a source at the CBN, Reuters said the MPC meeting was brought forward because CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, is due to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.
According to the news agency, analysts expect the CBN to begin easing rates from September after inflation fell to almost a four-year low in August. However, the price index remains outside the regulator’s single-digit target and recent naira weakness on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window could mean it might want to continue with its tightening stance.
The CBN in March cut its benchmark interest rate in a surprise move to 13.5% from 14% as part of an attempt to stimulate growth and signal a new direction, it said at the time. The move was the first rate cut since November 2015.
The MPC is a special committee of the CBN which has the mandate of ensuring price stability through the formulation of monetary and credit policy to support the economic policy of the Federal Government.
Membership of the MPC consists of the CBN Governor as Chairman, with the Apex Bank’s four deputy governors, and two members of its Board of Direct
Other members include three appointees by the President as well as two others appointed by the CBN Governor.
Although Nigeria emerged from its first recession in 25 years in 2017, growth remains fragile and a recent surge in capital outflows has negatively impacted the country’s foreign reserves.
Business
Forex: CBN sells $8bn to BDCs in seven months
Substantial
Apex bank’s frequent dollar sales boost forex stability
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a cumulative sum of $8 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market in the first seven months of 2019, data obtained from the apex bank has shown.
New Telegraph arrived at the figure from an analysis of CBN’s economic reports for the first quarter of this year as well as its economic reports for the months of April, May and July.
For instance, in its economic report for Q1 ’19, the apex bank said it sold more forex to authorised dealers, including BDC operators, between January and March, compared with the preceding quarter.
The report said: “A total of $11.81 billion was sold by the CBN to authorised dealers in the first quarter of 2019. This represented 10.2 per cent increase above the level in the fourth quarter of 2018. The development, relative to the preceding quarter, reflected the increase in inter-bank sales and swaps transactions in the review quarter.
“Of the total, foreign exchange forwards disbursed at maturity was $2.30 billion (19.5 per cent); sales to BDCs, $3.64 billion (30.8 per cent); I&E window, $1.53 billion (13.0 per cent); interbank sales, $0.55 billion (4.6 per cent); swaps transactions, $1.14 billion (9.7 per cent); SMIS intervention, $1.40 billion (11.8 per cent); wholesale forwards intervention, $1.00 (8.4 per cent); and SME intervention, $0.26 (2.2 per cent).”
Also, the regulator’s economic reports for April and May this year indicate that it sold a total of $2.2billion to BDCs during the period.
Specifically, the reports show that the CBN sold $1.16billion and $1.05 billion to the BDCs in April and May respectively.
Similarly, data obtained from CBN’s recently released economic report for July shows that it sold $1.08billion to BDCs during the period compared with $1.04billion that it sold to the money changers in the previous month of June.
The report said: “The bank continued to intervene in the foreign exchange market to further sustain improved liquidity and relative stability in the market. Thus, a cummulative sum of $2.63 billion was sold by the bank to authorised dealers in July 2019, compared with $2.50 billion supplied in June 2019.
“This indicated an increase of 5.2 per cent above the level in the preceding month, but was in contrast to the decline of 34.6 per cent recorded at the end of the corresponding period of 2018.
“Interbank sales rose by 1.9 per cent to $0.08 billion, in contrast to the decline of 34.5 per cent in the preceding month. Similarly, BDC sales rose by 3.8 per cent to $1.08 billion, while swaps transaction fell by 55.2 per cent to $0.13 billion below the preceding month’s level of $0.29 billion.”
Thus, having cumulatively sold $3.64billion and $3.24billion to BDCs in the first and second quarters of this year respectively, it means that when the figures are added to July’s $1.08billion, the apex bank sold about $8billion to the money changers in the first seven months of this year.
Analysts note that the steady increase in forex sales to BDCs, especially this year, follows the CBN’s decision in November last year to step up dollar sales to that segment of the forex market as part of measures to address rising demand for forex during that period.
In fact, in its “Annual Activity Report” for 2018, the CBN stated that “the direct sale of foreign exchange to BDC’s continued in 2018. However, the bank increased the volume and frequency of its weekly sales to three times per week in May and subsequently to four times per week in November.
“This was to manage the demand pressure which emerged due to capital flight as the market reacted to normalization of rates by the US Federal Reserve, dwindling crude oil price levels and ensure exchange rate stability. Consequently, total sales to a BDC per week stood at $75,000.”
Prior to increasing its weekly sales to BDCs to four times per week late last year, each BDC was entitled to purchase $20,000 from the regulator on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. That means a total of $60,000 per week for each BDC.
However, this amount increased to $75,000 when the CBN introduced a special forex sale of $15,000 per BDC every Thursday. New Telegraph gathered that over 4,000 licensed BDCs purchase dollars from the CBN on each of the four days that the regulator sells forex to the operators.
According to analysts, the CBN’s regular supply of dollars to the forex market has been mainly responsible for the stability of the naira against the US currency in the past two years. Indeed, the naira has exchanged at an average of N360/$ in the BDC segment of the forex market in the last one year.
Trending
-
News18 hours ago
Army Court Martials General over missing N400m
-
Politics18 hours ago
Tribunal: Anxiety in Niger as Bello, Nasko know fate Wednesday
-
News20 hours ago
AKWA IBOM BOOSTS ECONOMIC TIES WITH KINGDOM OF NETHERLANDS
-
Metro and Crime18 hours ago
Three Islamic clerics arrested for fraud, serial rape
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Fatal accident claims 3 lives in Lekki
-
News7 hours ago
Minimum wage: Workers threaten strike without notice
-
Sports21 hours ago
Brazil to play Nigeria, Senegal in Singapore
-
News8 hours ago
Smugglers explore creeks to beat security architecture