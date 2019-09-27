Power failure: We’re not patriotic, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said Nigeria was not getting it right in the power sector due to lack of patriotism by the stakeholders.

Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday while declaring open a public investigative hearing of the Ad hoc Committee on Power into abandoned projects and review of government’s expenditure in the power sector from 1999 to date at the National Assembly.

He lamented that despite huge sums of monies appropriated by the National Assembly since 1999, the power sector was yet to get it right, saying “you will agree with me that since 1999 to date, the National Assembly has appropriated huge sums of money in the power sector and there are lots and much desired from the sector. The problem is you and I; we are not patriotic enough in the discharge of our responsibilities to our nation, Nigeria.”

Represented by the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), the speaker expressed disappointment that “it is embarrassing that when you pick up a newspaper, what you read is probe, probe and probe; ‘many heads will roll; EFCC to investigate.

“It is time in our nation-building to rethink and press the reset button on what we do, how we do them with a view to ensuring that we get value for the monies appropriated for projects”, he stated.

According to him, while Nigerians and in every part of the world go to different countries to search for stable electricity supply, good medical health facilities, quality education, “it is time we put our hearts into correcting all that is wrong so that we can create an enabling environment for our children.”

He declared that committees of the National Assembly were at liberty to invite an individual or organisation in the course of exercising their duties in line with sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

In his welcome remarks, acting chairman of the committee, Hon. Bello Kumo (APC, Bauchi) urged stakeholders at the event to be “objective, truthful, and observe decorum throughout our sitting here today”

He assured that “we will be fair and balanced in our action. We shall comply with the rules of law; to ensure that the process set by the standing orders of the House and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...