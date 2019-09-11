Top Stories
Presidential Tribunal updates: Justices go on a short break
The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba has called for a short break in order to allow everyone “freshen up”.
Tribunal refuses APC’s application challenging the competence of Atiku’s petition.
Tribunal strikes out Atiku’s star witness, Osita Chidoka’s statement for raising fresh issues and for being filed seven days after the stipulated time.
Tribunal refuses INEC's request to dismiss Atiku's prayer seeking Buhari's disqualification on the ground that he was not qualified to contest the election.
The tribunal struck out an application filed by INEC, the first respondent, asking it to nullify grounds 4 and 5 of the petition filed by Atiku and the PDP.
The ground 4 is seeking the court to disqualify Buhari on grounds of non-qualification while ground 5 is claiming Buhari submitted false information of a fundamental nature.
But the tribunal held that grounds 4 and 5 of the petition is not a pre-election matter and that they are hereby accepted based on the provisions of the electoral act 2010 as amended.
The tribunal has just dismissed another application by INEC praying the tribunal to strike out the list of witnesses and ground that the name of the lawyer Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) is not a lawyer known to practice in Nigeria and enrolled in Supreme Court
Earlier, the tribunal also dismissed INEC’s application seeking an order of the tribunal to strike out Atiku and PDP’s petition on ground that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not joined as a necessary party.
The tribunal held that going by the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act, a Vice President is not a necessary party but an interested one.
The tribunal held that the Vice President need not be joined in the petition since the candidate of the party and the party itself are joined in the petition.
Tribunal throws out Atiku’s petition against Buhari
… says ‘President duly elected, as no law compels candidate to attach academic certificate, but only evidence of qualification’
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday held that President Muhammadu Buhari is not only qualified, but was eminently qualified to contest the February 23 general election based on his academic qualification.
This was just as the Justice Mohammed Garba-led five-man panel in a unanimous judgement that lasted for almost nine hours threw out the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar to challenge the election of Buhari.
The tribunal had hinged its judgement on the ground that the petitioners failed to prove all their allegations beyond reasonable doubt.
The tribunal distilled five issues as raised by the petitioners in their final written address.
Delivering judgement on issue one and two wherein the petitioners alleged that Buhari did not possess relevant academic qualification to contest the election and that he submitted fake academic qualification.
The tribunal held that: “In determining this issue, the Constitution and the Electoral Act will be read together. Part of the criteria to be eligible to contest election is possession of the Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent. The provisions further defined what constitute a secondary school certificate of its equivalent.
“Part of the provision includes Primary Six leaving certificate, service on the public of private sector for about 10 years and same being acceptable to INEC, attending a training for a minimum of one year, ability to read, write and communicate in English to tee satisfaction of INEC.
“There is no evidence before the tribunal to show that Buhari lied that he attended primary and secondary school. The evidence of R1 and R2 established that Buhari was educated.
“The argument of thr Petitioners is faulty that Buhari did not attach his certificate to form CF001. The schools attended were mentioned in form CF001.
“An affidavit sworn to by Buhari in the court suffices.
“The law is settled that a candidate is not mandated to attach a certificate before he will be adjudged to contest an election. Submission or presentation of a certificate is not a criteria. All the candidate needs do is to fill his qualification of the form. It is not only by submission of certificate that a candidate can prove that he has school certificate.
“This has not place in judicial deliberation.
“The Petitioners did not call any one to testify the authenticity that Buhari did not submit his certificate with the Army. A party who did not make a document cannot tender same.
“Evidence before the court shows that Buhari attended relevant schools and possess the relevant certificate. He is not only qualified, he is eminently qualified to contest the election.
“The Petitioners have failed to prove that allegation of non qualification and false information.
“All the Petitioners said on this comes to no issue.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the Petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent does not possess the qualification to contest the election into the office of the President as stipulated in section 131, 137, 138 of the Constitution. I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.
“After a review and critical examination of issues one and two of the Petitioners, it is, however, resolved against them.”
On issue three, wherein the Petitioner alleged that Buhari was not validly elected by lawful votes, the tribunal noted that Petitioners need to give evidence of his allegation by presenting documents and leading witnesses to that effect.
“It is a settled law that the results as announced by the returning officer is valid, until it is proved otherwise.
“The Petitioners, who alleged illegality must prove so, call witnesses and also present documents. The Petitioners must not pick their evidence from hear say. It is not enough for petitioners to tender document, but to lead evidence of same.
“Petitioners should be conscious of their onus to proof their allegation.”
On the issue of transmission of results through electronic server, the tribunal held that there is nothing before it to prove that server was deployed for the use of 2019 election.
Presidential Tribunal: Passes first ruling dismissing INEC motion of including Osinbajo in suite
The five-man panel of justices led by Mohammed Garba has passed its first ruling on a motion filed by INEC, which had asked that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo be joined alongside Buhari as a party in the petition filed by Atiku. The commission had said Osinbajo deserves a right to fair hearing as a co-winner of the election.
But in a unanimous judgement the tribunal dismisses the motion as filed by INEC.
Citing section 178 of the constitution, Garba says there is no need for Osinbajo to be joined in the matter. “The vice-president was nominated by the presidential candidate,” the lead justice adds.
Meanwhile, some of those present in the court room from President Muhammadu Buhari’s side include, APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, some ministers Babatunde Raji Fashola (Works and Housing), Abubakar Malami (Minister for Justice and Attorney-General), Dr. Chris Ngige (Labour), Festus Keyamo (SAN) (Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs) and Osita Okechukukw, DG of Voice of Nigeria (VON) amongst others.
Also present is Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who was one of the seven witnesses called by the president during the court sittings, and a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus is also at the Tribunal, which is packed to the rafters.
Presidential Tribunal judgment: Lawyers, others arrive court
Lawyers attending the Election Petitions Tribunal have started entering the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, as the panel prepares to deliver judgment on Wednesday.
Journalists and supporters of the parties in question, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have gathered at the door of the court, waiting for staff to open it.
There is heavy security presence at the court premises as security screen people seeking access to the court.
The tribunal is expected to resume at 9am as they decide the fate of PDP and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC over the February 23 presidential election.
More details as they come in…
Xenophobia: How to end attacks on Nigerians, by ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has proffered solution to the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
ASUU called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the opportunity of the attacks to properly reposition and fix Nigeria.
The union said Nigerians would not be forced to join the increasing army of global migrants and wanderers in search of elusive greener pastures if their country was economically buoyant and politically stable.
The ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who briefed reporters at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), also urged the Buhari administration to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s education sector.
Ogunyemi, who was flanked by the ASUU-FUNAAB Chairman, Dr. Adebayo Oni and other union leaders, decried the poor living condition in Nigeria which is forcing citizens to flee.
The ASUU president noted that as the Federal Government begins the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa in response to xenophobic attacks, adequate and sustainable welfare package should be activated for the evacuees.
He explained that with the increasing insecurity, mindless betrayal of the people’s trust by elected politicians, mass unemployment of the teeming youths, ethno-religious conflicts and rising cases of violent crimes and criminalities in the country, there are ominous signs of a failing Nigerian nation.
Ogunyemi submitted that if Nigerian leaders fix the country, the citizens would prefer to stay back and rather contribute their quota to its development.
He said: “We have the resources to compete and beat South Africa on any ground such that the respect would be mutual. But, today, they see us as dependent, inferior and people they could just discard with.
“If you go to South African universities, maybe 50 per cent of their top notch scholars are people from Nigeria or tutored by Nigerians. The academic and intellectual community in South Africa respect Nigerians. But when you now start to compete with their income section, there is bound to be conflict.
“If we fix our country, South Africa will respect us. We lost our respect the moment we can no longer cater for our citizens. Even if we bring back people from South Africa and we don’t have plans for them, they will still find a way of going back.
“ASUU believes that Nigeria is not inferior to any country in this world. What we only need to do is to get our acts right; fix our country; even leading countries in the Western world will respect us. We remain dependent and that is why we call Nigeria dependent peripheral rentier country. Nigeria operates at the fringes of global economy.
“If we have a country that does not respect her intellectual community, that country will never witness what we call transformation because education is the catalyst to development.”
The union leader lamented that the critical sector of the Nigerian nation, including education, health and power, had continued to deteriorate on account of wanton corruption and the alleged deliberate mismanagement of the economy by an insensitive and reckless ruling class.
He also condemned the move by the National Assembly to purchase exotic vehicles for Senators and House of Representatives members, describing it as insensitive and provocative.
Ogunyemi warned that if the nation’s leaders failed to find solution to the problems confronting the country, they risk being stoned by the citizens.
The ASUU president said: “Nigerians have been subjected to decreasing infrastructural decay, abandoned educational institution and accumulation of months of unpaid salaries in many states and decrease in value of lives and properties.
“It is not only uncharitable that a government that is still foot-dragging in finalizing the framework for paying the minimum wage at a time our National Assembly is planning to spend billions of naira on the purchase of exotic luxury vehicles for themselves; it is not only uncharitable, it is inhuman.
“Over 70 per cent of Nigerians could not afford two meals and we have a timid population that call themselves legislators and other categories of politicians. They move about in armoured cars against the needs at a time those who suffered under rain and sunshine to put them in office are languishing in abject poverty.
“They are insensitive to the point that they are telling us they want to buy what they called exotic cars. It is provocative and at a time Nigerians become fully conscious, they would be stoned.
“A time will come that the rich would not be able to sleep when the poor are hungry. And that is what the Nigeria ruling class is not recognizing. We are in a pathetic situation; they don’t know the enormity of the war of revenge that awaits them. If they know, they will democratise education.”
He restated the commitment of ASUU to repositioning Nigerian universities for the radical transformation of the country.
“Towards this end, we call on all progress-loving workers, media practitioners, civil society organisations and friends of Nigeria to continue to support ASUU in our struggle for a transformative education for the betterment of Nigeria,” Ogunyemi added.
Pilots’ strike to cost British Airways $98m in two days
- 850 flights cancelled
- Planes on ground in Lagos, Abuja
- AIG, airline owner’s shares drop by 3%
“Please don’t go to the airport,” British Airways urged passengers booked on its flights on Monday as 48-hour pilots’ strike caused mayhem at airports with nearly 100 per cent of the airline’s flights cancelled.
The unfortunate development has been described as “the biggest shut-down in history.”
The action is affecting flights across the globe and is expected to cost British Airways around $98 million in revenue loss and additional costs.
Over 200,000 passengers have been affected so far as hundreds of flights were grounded during the first day of the strike planned by the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) to last through Tuesday, September 10, then to resume on September 27.
British Airways operates over 850 flights a day and the pilots’ strike over pay and work benefits is the first of its kind in the company.
Customers have been offered refunds or the option to re-book for another date or on an alternate airline.
British Airways will today be forced to ground another 800 flights as a damaging walkout by its pilots enters the second day, with Chief Executive, Alex Cruz, admitting, for the first time, that the unprecedented strike action would “punish” its brand.
Two of the airline’s aircraft that landed in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday evening and early Monday morning respectively are parked at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.
A top official of the airline told our correspondent that its two planes were on ground in Abuja and Lagos.
At the counters of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, it was obvious that the airline would not operate as workers were seen informing travellers of the strike.
The airline had earlier communicated to passengers through text messages, twitter and other means about the strike and urged them not to go to the airport.
The two aircraft, a B737-400 that weighs 386 tonnes parked in Lagos and A330 that weighs 230 tonnes parked in Abuja because of the strike, may incur several millions of naira in parking as the aircraft would be flown out tomorrow when the strike action is expected to be suspended.
Although New Telegraph could not get the cost of hourly parking of aircraft by airlines, a top official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, however, said parking charges for less than six hours for a B747-400, which BA operates to Lagos, goes for as high as N260,000 while parking of A330 costs about N200,000.
The carrier could be indebted to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the tune of N7 million for the three days of parking on the tarmac in line with international regulations.
Parking of aircraft costs so much. Some other countries charge hourly for parking of aircraft on the tarmac. In some other climes, charges are done based on the agreement airlines have with airport authorities, which determines what they pay for both landing and parking.
Airlines try to avoid these huge costs by doing a turn-around or carry extra crew along with the flight to fly the aircraft back.
The travel chaos came after pilots rejected a pay increase of 11.5 per cent offered by British Airways.
The airline had appealed in a statement, saying: “We understand the frustration and disruption BALPA’s strike action has caused our customers. After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this.”
The union argues that “the pilots remain very angry with BA” because the company has increased its profits – more than $3 billion annually, according to the International Airlines Group – on the backs of its pilots, with pay cuts and long hours.
“British Airways needs to wake up and realise its pilots are determined to be heard,” said Brian Strutton, BAPA’s General Secretary, who calculates that the strike will cost the company £40 million ($49 million) a day, but could be settled for £5 million.
“The pilots have previously taken big pay cuts to help the company through hard times,” Strutton said.
“Shares in AIG, which owns the UK airline, dropped around three per cent on Monday morning as BA grounded almost all its 1,700 flights, hitting 195,000 customers,” the Financial Times reported.
“The fall wiped off over £200 million from its market capitalisation as investors worried about the impact of the walkouts, with one top 10 shareholders admitting ‘you do get concerned about the situation’,” it added.
Six travellers abducted on Abuja-Kaduna highway
…kidnappers free bishop’s children, ransom bearers
Offa Descendants Union (ODU) yesterday raised the alarm over the abduction of six of its members on the Kaduna-Abuja Road on Sunday evening.
This is as the two children of Bishop Levi Onyeador of Prayers Palace Ministries, Kakuri, Kaduna, who were abducted by bandits over 34 days ago, were released the same Sunday evening.
Also released were two persons abducted weeks ago when they went to deliver the ransom for the release of the bishop’s children.
It was learnt that the children, Fumilayo (19) and her brother, Eric (nine), were released by their captors on Sunday alongside the two others after the payment of another ransom after the initial one.
Fumilayo and Eric were said to have been abducted on August 4, 2019, when bandits invaded their home at Kakau village, on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.
“You know, about two weeks after the children were abducted, we raised the money the kidnappers were demanding as ransom after negotiations.
“Unfortunately, the two people we sent to deliver the ransom were also abducted after delivering the money to bandits.
“They started demanding another ransom which we paid before they were released.
“We glorify God for their safe return; the situation was traumatising. We thank God for answering our prayers,” a family source said.
Meanwhile, the Kaduna State chapter of the ODU has expressed concern over the abduction of six of its members on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ODU, Maruf Olalekan Ajenifuja, said in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, that the victims were travelling from Offa, Kwara State, to Kaduna when bandits attacked them around Rijana village on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
Ajenifuja said the union was making efforts to secure the release of the victims.
He said: “The Offa Descendants Union (ODU) has received the sad news of the kidnapping of six people travelling with Aduke Okin Motor from Offa to Kaduna yesterday (Sunday).
“This worrisome incident happened at Rijana along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway thereby throwing many families into period of sorrow.
“ODU has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the victims and we hope they would be released soonest by the special grace of God.”
However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, was yet to react to the incident as at press time.
However, reacting to the release of the bishop’s children, the Chairman, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, who also confirmed the release, called for “continuous prayers against the evil that has befallen the country”.
He said: “Bishop Levi Onyeador’s children and two others who went to pay ransom were released yesterday (Sunday) in the evening. You can imagine the physical and psychological trauma they may have been subjected to while in captivity.
“This is sad. We will continue to pray against the evil that has befallen our country.”
Shell loses N202m daily to oil thieves, vandals
Oil supermajor, Royal Dutch Shell, yesterday hinted that it loses 10,000 barrels of crude oil or about N202 million daily in revenue to theft and vandalism of its pipelines in the Niger Delta.
The company’s subsidiary in Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), in a statement, attributed the loss to daily attacks on its pipelines by suspected crude oil thieves and vandals.
SPDC’s General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli, who disclosed this at a media workshop on Pipelines Right of Way, Encroachment and Vandalism in Port Harcourt, yesterday, called on government, communities and other stakeholders to stem the incessant attack on oil assets in the Niger Delta.
“SPDC JV is currently losing about 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil or N202 million lost daily from its pipelines to crude oil thieves in the Niger Delta.
“This is a reduction from the loss of around 11,000 bpd in 2018 and about 9,000 bpd of oil lost daily in 2017.
“These attacks were on critical assets that produce the crude oil, which accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and the bulk of government revenue,” Weli said.
Hurting these assets, Weli said, means “hurting the nation’s revenue, the economy of the states, the health of the people and the environment.”
He said crude oil theft on the pipeline network resulted in a loss of around 11,000 barrels of oil a day in 2018, which is more than the approximate 9,000 bbl/d in 2017.
Weli said that since 2012, SPDC had removed over 1,160 illegal theft points on its joint venture pipelines in the Niger Delta.
In its June 2019 monthly report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which controls Nigeria’s 55 per cent interest in the SPDC JV said there was a 77 per cent rise in oil pipeline vandalism and that 106 pipeline breaches were recorded in June, up from 60 in May.
He said SPDC was concerned about the lives and safety of those involved in pipeline vandalism and crude theft just as the company was concerned about the environment.
“As a responsible organisation, we put safety first and have constantly made this appeal to those involved in crude theft in the Niger Delta to stop destroying their land and heritage from the spill and pollution arising from their activities,” he said.
He described crude oil theft and artisanal refining of stolen crude as criminal acts “that are not only against the law, but are also capable of mortgaging the future of the community.”
The general manager said that such illicit activities by criminals had denied the company and country the needed revenue to drive business and development.
He said that despite the attacks on its facilities, the company had spent billions to fund projects in the communities it operates.
According to him, the Niger Delta is the most blessed region in the country going by the huge revenue allocated to the region by government and companies.
“There is a community in the Niger Delta that has received over N2 billion from SPDC JV for its development, but is yet to develop.
“The region receives 13 per cent derivation, revenue from NDDC and funds from companies, but still has not developed.
“The Niger Delta has refused to develop despite the huge monies allocated to the area. So, we need to ask ourselves the critical questions to change the Niger Delta narratives,” he said.
Also speaking, SPDC’s General Manager, Safety and Environment, Chidube Nnene-Anochie, noted that illegal refining and third-party interference with pipelines were the main sources of pollution in the Niger Delta.
According to Nnene-Anochie, “in 2018 alone, third party interference caused close to 90 per cent of the number of spills of more than 100 kilogrammes from SPDC JV pipelines.”
Represented by SPDC’s Compliance Monitoring Lead, Temitope Ajibade, Nnene-Anochie said no spill was acceptable to the company.
“A key priority for Shell companies in Nigeria remains to achieve the goal of no spills from our operations. No spill is acceptable and we work hard to prevent them. However, SPDC cleans and remediates areas impacted by spills from its facilities irrespective of the cause,” Ajibade said.
She explained that SPDC had enhanced its community-based pipeline surveillance while promoting alternative livelihoods through Shell’s flagship youth entrepreneurship programme, Shell LiveWIRE.
Abia North: I’ll not lose sleep over tribunal judgement, says Kalu
…as APC rejects verdict, heads for Appeal Court
Following a call for supplementary election in some polling units across Abia North Senatorial District by the National and State Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia state headed by Justice Cornelius Akintayo, former governor of Abia state and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged Abians not to lose hope, stressing that his mandate would be re-claimed at the Court of Appeal.
Kalu had polled 30,203 votes against his closest rival, Chief Mao Ohaubunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 20,801 votes in the February 23, 2019 general election.
While admonishing members and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain strong, steadfast and law-abiding, Kalu noted that he would not relent in sustaining his goodwill at the grassroots.
In a statement signed by his media office yesterday, the former governor noted that his victory in the 2019 general election was borne out of his popularity among the people, adding that justice would only be delayed but not denied.
He said: “Following the decision of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, I will appeal the decision of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal.
“The PDP candidate, Ohaubunwa, is not popular among the people and as such, my victory in the national assembly polls as a landslide.
“Any day, any time, the APC will defeat the PDP in Abia North Senatorial District.
“At the appropriate time, my mandate will be restored.”
Kalu expressed gratitude to Abians for their show of love and support before, during and after 2019 general election.
Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter has rejected the judgement of the tribunal which nullified Kalu’s election.
The APC in a statement by its spokesman in the state, Comrade Benedict Godson said that the party vehemently rejected the decision of the tribunal.
He urged all Abians, APC supporters and ever dedicated followers of Dr. Orji Uzor-Kalu’s political history to remain calm as every legal procedure would be followed to appeal the judgement.
“We reject the judgement of the tribunal completely. We call on everyone, Abians, party supporters and the ever dedicated followers of OUK political history to remain calm as every necessary legal means will be applied to appeal this judgement,” he said.
DSS: There’re plans to set Nigeria on fire
Again, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plots by subversive groups and individuals to destabilise the country, through the instrumentality of politics, religion and other tendencies.
It disclosed that the aim of the masterminds is to set Nigeria on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.
Though, the DSS did not identify the said groups and individuals, New Telegraph notes that the alarm came barely 24 hours to the planned procession by the Shi’ites.
Apart from exploiting the aforesaid fault lines, the DSS further accused the “subversive” groups of working with foreign elements, to disrupt the peace and security of the nation.
It further accused those concerned of using the social media to promote false and dangerous narratives towards a pre-conceived agenda.
Consequently, the Secret Service has warned those involved in the dastardly plot to have a rethink, as it vowed to enforce its internal security mandate to the letter.
The warning was conveyed in a statement yesterday by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya.
According to Afunanya, no individual or group will be allowed to threaten the sovereignty and national cohesion of the nation, under whatever guise.
His words: “The DSS wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.
“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the nation.
“They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.
“The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences,” Afunanya said.
Meanwhile, the Service has expressed worries over the level of “fake” news propagated on the social media, saying the development was capable of inciting the populace.
“Also, the Service expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.
“While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the Service equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.
“In the same vein, citizens are enjoined to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities,” Afunanya noted.
He, however, pledged the Service’s readiness to remain committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.
Danish firm, Kaduna govt to develop dairy plants, settle herdsmen
Arla, a dairy company in Denmark and the Kaduna State Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on livestock development in the state.
The agreement was signed yesterday in Kaduna by Governor Nasiru el-Rufai and the Ambassador of Denmark in Nigeria, Amb. Jesper Kamp.
El-Rufai explained that Arla would use modern tools to change livestock production from a culture into a business, sedentarise the nomads and promote jobs, economic development and security.
He said that the state and federal governments will offer 1,000 nomadic dairy farmers permanent farmlands and access to water, while the company will bring in its expertise, knowledge and capital to make livestock farming better.
“The Kaduna State Government believes that the development and operation of dairy ranches and production facilities in Kaduna State should be sustainably based on a business model, not a contract model.
“We are delighted to have a global dairy giant like Arla as the commercial and technical partner.
“The livestock production project at the Damau Grazing Reserve in Kubau Local Government Area is expected to provide about 50,000 jobs in the state.
“The KDSG-Arla MoU seeks to develop, among others, the Damau Household Milk Farm Project as a sustainable business project that sedentarises nomadic herdsmen, genetically upgrades their stock and provides a route to market for their dairy produce,” the governor said.
According to him, the investment will address a major security issue not only in Kaduna State, but across the Sahel.
“Our hope is that what we started with Arla leading to the development of the grazing reserve in Kubau Local Government area will show the nomadic herdsmen that it is possible to engage in modern livestock productions without having to go up and down the country.
“We aim to prove that it’s possible for livestock production to be a business rather than a culture, a habit or a lifestyle, but something that can empower, that can enrich the herdsmen and non-herdsmen,” he said.
Earlier, Denmark’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Kamp, expressed delight that the initiative, which began in 2016, has now developed into a full project.
“This is the first of similar projects and when this project is up and running, many more can see the idea and it will be replicated.
“The concept of the project is about creating primary dairy production in Nigeria and also increasing it and settling nomads into being farmers and creating business model around it, so it becomes a sustainable project and also increasing the diary output,” he said.
He said that the animals would be in a farm setting in full fledged settlements with social amenities.
The ambassador, however, said both parties were working to finalize the completion period, “which should be as soon as possible, possibly mid next year.”
