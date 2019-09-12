Primaries: We monitored 59 parties in Kogi, 64 in Bayelsa –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the reports of the primary elections it monitored in Kogi and Bayelsa states for the November 16 governorship elections.

An INEC bulletin released, yesterday, disclosed that the commission monitored the primary elections of 59 political parties in Kogi State and 64 in Bayelsa State.

Most of the primaries were through affirmation, except the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where more than one aspirant contested.

However, four female governorship candidates emerged in Kogi while eight emerged in Bayelsa.

Among the parties in Kogi State are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party, Masses Movement of Nigeria of Nigeria (MMN) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

And in Bayelsa State are, Advanced Congress of Democratic (ACD), Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Rebuild Nigeria Party (RNP), SDP and Young Democratic Party (YDP).

INEC, however, said the list did not represent the list of candidates contesting the governorship elections in the two states.

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, director, Voter Education and Publicity said they were simply the results “of the political party primaries monitored by the commission.

“Some parties may choose, for whatever reason, not to sponsor any candidate even after conducting primaries.”

