Protest: Shot FUOYE student dies

Varsity shut as Fayemi’s wife halts LG tour

One of the students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has reportedly lost the battle to stay alive after he was shot during a protest on Tuesday.

The students protested the continued power outage on the two campuses of university.

A reliable source at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, said the student, Okonofua Joseph, died yesterday.

Joseph was a student of Biology Education of the institution.

The protest led to attack on the convoy of the wife of Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who was on local government advocacy tour.

Owing to the unrest, the authorities of FUOYE have shut down the institution indefinitely.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, said in a statement that the management also proscribed the students’ union government in the institution henceforth.

He said: “We hereby announce the immediate and indefinite closure of the university to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“In the same vein, the students’ union of the institution is disbanded indefinitely. Following this closure, the students are hereby ordered to vacate the university premises no later than 10a.m. tomorrow 11th September 2019. Further developments will be communicated in due course.”

The state Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, in a statement, confirmed the attack on Fayemi.

Olumilua acknowledged that the protest might have started as a peaceful one, but there was an escalation to violence, possibly due to infiltration by hoodlums.

He said: “The convoy of the wife of the governor was attacked with several vehicles vandalised, leaving many people, including journalists, with varying degrees of injury.

“While not denying the students the right to express their grievances on any issue, it is expected that such be done without resulting to violence.

“As a responsible government, it is on record that the state government has been engaging the electricity company (BEDC) on how to improve the power situation in parts of the state, long before this unfortunate incident, and promises to continue to engage them on the improvement of their service delivery to Ekiti State.

“The general public is hereby advised to go about their normal activities as the situation is now under control.”

Meanwhile, Fayemi’s wife has announced the immediate postponement of the advocacy tour to allow proper investigation into the crisis.

Fayemi, in a statement announcing the postponement of the tour, sympathised with the family of the deceased.

She said: “I am deeply saddened that at least one fatality has been recorded. As a mother, my heart bleeds. All these students are my children, and no mother prays to weep over their offspring.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the family concerned, and I wish those who are still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

“The Obirinkete Tour has been suspended pending a review of what transpired yesterday (Tuesday). I thank friends and all members of the public who have expressed concern over this. God bless you all.”

