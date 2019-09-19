Protest: Stop killing girls in Rivers –Women groups

Pro-women groups in Rivers State have staged a peaceful protest against the killing of girls in hotels in Port Harcourt. The protesters urged the authorities to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice. The protest, led by the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and 73 other women groups, started at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt before it moved to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The protesters also went to the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) as well as the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command. More than 10 young women had been strangled to death in hotels in parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital and Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state in the past two months.

The protesters, who carried several placards and banners with inscriptions such as “Protect the Women Life, Stop the killings,” “Respect the women, don’t kill them,” and “Women have right to life.” At the Government House, the protesters presented a petition to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, who promised to convey their message to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Presenting the petition, President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt South, Rita- Marley Idonoh, urged security agencies in the state to step up their operations and arrest the perpetrators. She demanded a public apology from the Rivers State Police Command for referring to the young women killed by the serial killers in the state as prostitutes. Responding the SGG, Danagogo, apologised to women in the state over the statement credited to the police. Danagogo noted that government was on top of the matter and advised residents of the state, especially young ones, to be security conscious. He said: “We doubt if the Commissioner of Police or the Police PRO had said something like that but we sincerely apologise to Rivers women over such statement.

A lot of the victims might have been careless but it will be wrong to address them as prostitutes. “All of us must understand that the Nigeria of today where some of us grew in; we have to be very careful. That time you can stay anywhere and nothing happened.”

