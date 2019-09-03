Education
Providence Height School celebrates 22 years of excellent performance
It was time last week for owners, management, staff and students of Providence Height Secondary School, Lagos, to roll out the drums to celebrate the sterling achievements of the school in the last 22 years of providing qualitative education and shunning out quality graduates.
The event was the 22nd anniversary of the school, which was marked with thanksgiving and valedictory/graduation of the students for the 2019 school year.
The school, which is still savouring its achievements, according to the Principal, Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunkola, was established with the vision and core values to offer all round education that would equip the students for future challenges, instill discipline in the students, as well as preparing them adequately for adulthood.
Guests at the event include parents, staff and other well-wishers, who were thrilled by the students with various delightful performances and songs by the school choir and musical band.
While congratulating the graduating students and their parents, the Principal advised the students to keep the flag of the school flying and to be worthy ambassadors of the school.
He said: “Today, another set of students of the school is graduating and going into the world. Indeed, during your stay in the school, you went through all the training the school could throw at you in order to ensure that the solid foundation of becoming responsible citizens of this great country in future is well laid. We thank God that you were able to absorb the quality of training and education imparted on you, and we are here today celebrating your success.
“This is just the beginning as you still have several ladders to climb before you get there. To get there, you need to be focused on your set goals and persist in attaining them. The time to play or relax is not now. The grooming and training the school has imparted on you will help you in charting your way through the complicated maze of life.
“We, therefore, offer prayer to Almighty God to guide your steps as you go out. Once again, we congratulate the parents of the graduating students for your commitment towards the education and well-being of your children, as well as support for the school all these years.
Meanwhile, the Head-Teacher of Providence Height Primary School, Mrs. Bridget Nunoo, expressed delight over the progress of the school, even as she advised the graduating students to put God first in whatever they do, saying: “Without God, all the success would amount to nothing.”
“I miss the pupils and I am really excited about their progress. Though, they gave us some headache during their stay with us, we are delightful that we are releasing them as wonderful children,” she added.
Towards this end, she also praised the teachers for their commitment, diligence and dedication to the development of the school, saying that the school owed its academic achievements to teachers and to support of the parents.
The valedictorian for the Class of 2019, Ogunfiditimi Olagoke, who was the cynosure of all eyes at the ceremony, lauded their teachers and school for their academic accomplishments.
Olagoke, the Head Boy said of the school: “Today marks the end of an amazing journey in the life of each and every one of us, the graduating students.
Education
Blame managers of nation’s economy for graduate unemployment –VC
Prof. Iche Ukpai Kalu, the Vice-Chancellor of Evangel University, Ebonyi State in this interview with UCHENNA INYA blames the high level of graduates’ unemployment on nation’s economy managers, among other issues
The level of graduate unemployment is increasing yearly, while universities keep on churning out graduates. What do you think is responsible for this?
Specifically, the purpose of university education is to educate, and when the students are properly educated it is expected that such graduates should be able to excel in any field. And, of course, the country can only grow when it has educated population.
But, the irony of it all is that those managing the nation’s economy are responsible for the high rate of unemployment in the country. If the economy is well managed, of course, there will be a boost in employment drive, but if the economy is not properly managed, there is tendency that there will be high rate of unemployment and that is what is happening in the country presently. So, they should run the economy in such a way that there will be employment for youths and graduates of higher institutions.
What we are doing is to run programmes that will enable students and position them to team up with their other colleagues in order to engage themselves, rather looking for jobs that may never come. Apart from the fact that the National Universities Commission (NUC) is insisting that universities must train students in entrepreneurship courses or programmes, as a university, we also look into areas that when our students graduated it will become easier for them to start up their businesses. This is necessary because if the government could not employ them, they should be able to employ themselves.
Apart from the entrepreneurial programmes that are now compulsory in universities for graduates to survive the country’s unemployment situation, what are the other programmes introduced to equip the graduates for the world of work?
Really, this university, as part of its core values and vision, is to train the total man and for that reason, every student admitted into the institution is made to attend the chapel. The students may go to the chapel, not to sing or clap, but they should open their ears to listen to what we are teaching. For instance, if we continue to repeat it in their ears that corruption is bad, when they graduate from here it will be in stick to their brain and subconscious. So, that is part of the things we do in the university to inculcate in the students good virtues and conduct.
Besides, the university is currently having four colleges that offer a number of degree programmes. These are the College of Science, Management Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences, as well as the College of Health Sciences. The College of Health Sciences came on board when I assumed office as Vice-Chancellor.
We offer courses such as Nursing Science, Physiotherapy, Radiography and Radiation Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Public Health because we know that in time past, Ebonyi State was at a time regarded as a state with health issues such as tapeworm and guinea worm, among other diseases. Despite that these diseases have been totally eradicated, we again realised that the state was once regarded and classified some years back as an educationally disadvantaged state, as a university we then realise the need that we should introduce some courses that are not available in some Nigerian universities in order to address some of these shortcomings. At least we want to bring the programmes closer to the people of the state, and other Nigerians as the case may be.
Secondly, we also saw the need that we should offer programmes that will enable our students before their graduation to be gainfully employment, even when they go outside the country. We know that courses in the health sector are highly sought for in the United States and United Kingdom. Students that graduate in courses like Radiograph and Radiation Science will readily secure jobs outside the country more than those in other courses.
More importantly, we also believe that when we train our students to be employable, they will come back to remember their alma mater.
The fact also remains that universities are ranked these days based on their products. This is part of the criteria for ranking of universities worldwide. What I am saying is that if this university produces a graduate that win a noble prize, I can assure you that we will rank among the best in the world.
It is in view of this understanding that we want to raise our Accounting programme to five years so that our students in their fifth year can sit and pass the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) examinations. We also want our students in health sciences and nursing to pass their professional examinations as Registered Nurse, Registered Mid-Wives before graduation, and the same way in which we want those in Radiograph and Radiation Sciences to pass their professional examinations in United Kingdom, as well as those in Medical Laboratory and Nursing Sciences. So, this is the direction we are moving so that we wouldn’t be doing what others are doing.
Private universities are not benefiting from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) grants, what is your take on this?
Yes, but the Federal government needed to support all universities either public or private. They may not give us the percentage of the funds given to public universities to privately owned universities. The government should ensure some signs of appreciation to those who have denied themselves of the use of funds that they made in establishing these universities to complement the efforts of the government in educating Nigerians.
Let me also add here that in establishing a university, no matter the fees charged, the proprietor it cannot recover or recoup what he or she had spent or is spending on the institution throughout one’s lifetime.
But, private universities are charging high school fees, unlike their public counterparts
Unfortunately, private universities are being criticised for charging very high fees. Imagine a university that started with N10 billion, how much fees will the students pay for the proprietor to recover the capital invested on physical infrastructure, facilities and personnel put into the university so as to run smoothly.
For instance, you have to pay a high salary and other bills monthly and you still try as much as possible to meet the requirements of the National Universities Commission because education, especially university education is a highly regulated industry. You have to meet the demands of the benchmark standards put in place by the Commission for you to successfully run and operate as a university.
But, if the Federal Government allows us access to TETFund, it will go a long way in helping our staff to attend international conferences, carry out cutting-edge research that we cannot afford to fund ordinarily because of funds.
To me, there is injustice in the system, concerning TETFund, which the Federal Government must look into. They may not give out the percentage of the funds they give to public universities to private universities, but they should appreciate those who denied themselves of the use of funds that they made in establishing these private universities.
So, those who established private universities are making enormous sacrifices for the growth of the country and the government should support these universities. Both public and private universities should be supported if the government really wants the country to make meaningful progress. I don’t mean they should pay their salaries, and I didn’t say they should advertise for them.
All companies in the country are paying tax for development of education and contributing to TETFund, should the tax paid by private organisations operating in Nigeria not be utilised or enjoyed by the students in private universities? I think there is injustice in that. You don’t need to look at the proprietors of these institutions, but the students who are also Nigerian students, and citizens of the country in the first instance.
This institution is a faith-based university and there are chances that there will be undue influence from leadership of the church, the owner of the university. How do you manage such?
Let me say that I have the grace and favour that the authorities and owners of this university are highly educated people. The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university, has two PhDs in Sociology and Political Science. Based on this he knows what the running of a university entails.
Again, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Sam Egwu, was at a time a lecturer, a two-term governor of the state and a Minister of Education. So, he understands the rules. The university is lucky that these persons understand the problems. They understand that there are things you must do and there are things you must not do. But there are issues in which they bring their influence to bear, and we carry them out with understanding.
Like they directed that they don’t want female students in this university to wear trousers. We love this rule as a faith-based university and we have implemented it because we believe in this.
Cultism has been a phenomenon in universities across the country. How has the institution been able to handle this social menace and others?
Cultism is actually a problem on Nigerian university campuses across the country but measures have been put in place by the management to fight this. We don’t tolerate cultism and other forms of social vices in the university. Sometime in the last academic session, we found out that some students were attending meetings outside the university campus, and we had to expel them from the university.
Of course, we have zero tolerance for anything cultism here because this place is a prayer ground and knowledge incubator and so we do not see why any student should be a cultist in the university. It is not tolerated at all. And, if we find anything like it, we will send such students away without any form of hesitation.
God has been helping us and we have been curtailing the menace on our campus. At the university, there are several Christian organisations, particularly the Christ Ambassadors Students’ Outreach, which is an Assemblies of God students forum in all the universities across the country and if we found out that any student is leaving the campus to attend a meeting outside, we take action immediately. The type of freedom that exists in public universities does not exist here. We do not allow our female students to go to male hostels, and vice versa.
Education
UNILAG, China unveil plans to improve Nigeria’s economy
Towards unlocking more mutually beneficial opportunities between Nigeria and China, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has expressed its commitment to engage in meaningful research activities about the business, culture and the needs of the people of both nations.
The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development Services for the institution, Folashade Ogunsola, a Professor, stated this at a seminar on research and collaboration opportunities between Nigeria and China.
The seminar was organised by the university’s newly established Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies (INCDS).
Ogunsola, who expressed delight in the fruition of the institute and how it is geared towards harnessing research and collaboration potentials between the two countries, said the institute that was established in November, 2018, was already a resource centre for Chinese foreign investors and a think tank for the Nigeria-China bilateral relationship.
“We would love to see better relationship, cordiality, love of values exist between Nigeria and China which is beyond the trading relationship that is in existence,” she said, adding that both nations needed to find ways to work together and focus on the areas that need to be developed and gaps to be filled.
“With the institute, a symbiotic relationship and bidirectional relationship can exist. There is a lot we can learn from each other,” she added.
The Director of the institute, Olufemi Saibu, a Professor of Economics at the university, said the institute would facilitate inward and outward trade relations between the two countries.
He said the vision of the institute to “become an institute for exchange of intellectual ideas and research excellence in pursuit of knowledge for development, mutual trade and economic activities that would impact positively the Chinese-Nigeria economies.”
Saibu said: “Since inception, selected people from the institute have paid a visit to China on two occasions where issues bordering on research and collaboration were discussed.
“The institute would provide a platform for profound and innovative research which will help propel Chinese investors and encourage investments, especially as relates to China-Nigeria relationship.”
He also disclosed the intention of the Chinese Government to establish a Chinese-African Institute, one in South Africa and the other at the University of Lagos, Nigeria.
At the seminar, the ‘Nigeria-China Times Newspaper’- a publication of the institute and the Chinese Investors Association for Development and Promotion, was unveiled.
Ronnie Liu, the Chairman of Chinese Investment Association and the institute’s co-chairman spoke on “Business and Investment Opportunities in Nigeria and China.”
He said these opportunities abound and remain to be tapped by the people of the two countries, adding: “The association is trying to help more Chinese come to Nigeria, and know more about Nigeria in order to foster collaboration in trade and research. We hope to use the platform to train more Nigerians.”
Education
Rector tasks deans, HODs, others on college’s vision
A call has gone to Deans of School, Directors of Academic and Heads of Service Units of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to work together to ensuring that the overall vision of the college is achieved.
The Rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, who made the call during the retreat organised by the Staff Development Department of the college for the induction of Deans, Directors and Heads of Units, however, solicited their unflinching support to move the institution forward.
This was as he noted that the retreat was another strategic step to equip them with the functions of their offices, and to improve human resources of the college for the actualisation of the vision and mission of the institution.
Besides, the Rector added that the event was organised to provide a platform that would expose participants to the rules of engagement at their offices, as well as the policy working processes.
In a paper he delivered, entitled: “College Vision, Mission and Core Values,” Omokungbe spoke extensively on the objectives of the college, vision statement, mission statement and the core values, as well as the management structure of the college, role of deans, directors and heads of service units.
The lecture also dwelt extensively on leadership, policy implementation, and development of research, management of resources, quality assurance, monitoring and supervision.
According to him, the college being the premier higher institution in the country should be positioned to be a reference point for other institutions.
The Rector said: “The programme of activities for the current administration has been clearly stated and documented in the college’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, while the success or otherwise of the highlighted strategy highly depends on our team. As partners in progress, you must adhere strictly to the core values of the college in performing your duties in order to attain the vision of the institution.
“The success of the activities of management depends on the effective performance of your duty. You are managers of resources and personnel, and therefore you must demonstrate high integrity and sense of duty, and together we shall move the college to its desired heights.”
Among other papers delivered at the three-day retreat, which took place at the Jerome Garden & Suites, Opebi, Ikeja were “the College organisational structure, management process and administrative procedures” was delivered by the Registrar of the college, Dr. S. Olukayode Momodu.
“Functional relationship between deans of schools, HODs and school officers in the management of school system,” by Director, Special Duties, Ms Biekoroma Amapakabo.
Education
LASU, insurance firm partner on students’ training
The Lagos State University Careers Development Centre (LCDC) is partnering the American International Insurance Company (AIICO) Plc as part of moves to boost its insurance programme and expose the students to the rudiments of the sector.
Under the partnership, the insurance giant has trained no fewer than 400 selected students of the institution, which took place at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre of the state university.
In his remarks, the Group Head, Sales and Head of the AIICO team, Mr. Gbenga Ilori, stated that the purpose of the training was to help the participants to attain their potentials in insurance.
“There is so much potential in the students, who are here today. Our job is to help them to realize those potentials so that they could become the next Zuckerberg and the Dangote. Our entrepreneurship training is also to give a bit of exposure and guidance to help you achieve your dreams,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, as part of the training, the Lead Facilitator, Mr. Ashrat Kumar, who took the participants through what it means to learn in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous (VUCA) world, also noted that the business environment was fast changing.
He, therefore, charged the students to learn from the emerging future, as well as engage in observation of Feel Observation through Fresh Eyes (FOFE) and sharpen what they see.
Education
PLASU restates commitment to infrastructural development
…as varsity commissions two TETFund projects
The efforts of the management of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, to address the infrastructural deficit confronting the institution have received a boost following approval by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for execution of two infrastructural projects.
The new projects, according to a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. John Agam are a 600-capacity lecture theatre, which he described as an ECOWAS standard structure due to its design and quality finishing, and which would be the largest hall on the university campus.
The other project is the University’s Guest House, which is located in Jos.
The statement quoted the Chairman of Governing Council of the university, Prof. Attahiru Jega as noting that “the completion of the projects, which are long expected was a product of sustained collaboration and understanding between the Governing Council and the management of the university.”
Jega, however, added that the lecture theatre had provision for offices in the basement and the main lecture theatre, even as he commended the agency and other stakeholders for making funds available for the completion of the abandoned lecture theatre, as well as the state government for facilitating the rehabilitation of the guest house.
Jega said: “I was very pleased with the management of the university for ensuring that a project about to be terminated by TETFund was revived by the management by rallying round relevant stakeholders to ensure its completion.
On his part, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Izam, told the Council chair that the lecture theatre project would have been terminated due to the delay occasioned by financial and other challenges, but recalled that on assumption of office, he contacted relevant key stakeholders and the problems were resolved.
While commissioning the guest house project, Prof. Garba Sharubutu, who represented the Council Chairman, commended the state government for completion of the facility, saying that the rehabilitated facility would go a long way in reducing the cost of lodging external examiners, accreditation panels and other visitors to the university in hotels.
Education
ASUU: Buhari lacks commitment to tackle poverty through education
The recent assertion by President Muhammadu Buhari that education is a way to end poverty in the country has been described by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a political statement, noting that the President lacks the commitment to achieve such for the country.
This was disclosed by the Chairman, University of Ibadan ASUU, Professor Deji Omole, on Sunday in a statement he made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan.
According to Omole, Nigerians do not need the President to tell them what has been proven by serious countries as a way to banish poverty.
He maintained that beyond uttering such statement, President Buhari and his team through their education policies have shown hatred to fund and offer Nigerians qualitative education.
The ASUU boss, who expressed pessimism about the ability of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to transform education, stated that Adamu was not different from his employer because “Adamu made several political statements in his first term which he never acted upon”.
Education
FUAM name change: Varsity’s status remains unchanged weeks after Buhari’s approval
Barely a fortnight after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the renaming of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) to the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, in Benue State, the university authorities have said that it is yet to receive official communication to that effect.
Head of information unit of the institution, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, who spoke to journalists on phone, said they were yet to be communicated officially by the appropriate authorities about the expected new status of the institution.
Mrs. Waku said the university’s management has not received any official document with regards to what would spell out the name change.
“People are saying that the university is now a conventional university and no longer a specialized University of Agriculture.
“I think our position is to wait until we receive official communication from the appropriate quarters via Federal Ministry of Education. It is only after that, we can authoritatively speak on our new status. We are hoping that by next week, if they are doing what they supposed to do, we will have that official communication,” Mrs. Waku said.
Education
NECO releases June/July 2019 results
… Blacklists schools in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has on Tuesday released the June/July 2019 Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examination results, out of the 1,151,016 candidates who sat for the examinations, only 829,787 of the candidates representing 71.59% got at least five credits including Mathematics and English Language.
Briefing journalists at the NECO headquarters, Minna, the Acting Registrar of the Council, Abubakar Gana, said a total of 40,630 candidates, representing 3.53%, were involved in examination malpractices higher than that of 2018 which had 20,181 cases.
Gana said: “The reason for the higher figure of malpractices in 2019 is not unconnected with the deployment of the new Biometric verification device used during this year’s SSCE, as well as a more robust monitoring by staff and our external monitors.”
He also added that “three schools, one each in Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating/whole centres.
“Also, a total of 18 Supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non candidates to write answers on chalkboard and so on.”
He further disclosed that with the Council’s zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, members of staff alleged to have behaved contrary are to face appropriate disciplinary measures.
Education
Education
