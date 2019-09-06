Python Dance: We won’t apologise to IPOB – S’East govs

Governors of the South-East region have declared that they have no reason to tender apology to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had recently written to the South-East governors, giving conditions and what they should do for peace to reign between them, on one side, and for the masses of South-East to have trust and confidence in them.

The letter, titled “Operation Python Dance: An Open Letter To South-East Governors” which excluded Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, asked the governors to “instead of denying knowledge and involvement in the military exercise, they should gather together like they did before, to de-proscribe IPOB, and render sincere public apology for their alleged hurriedly resorting to a course of action that was wrong and dangerous in all ramifications.”

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Vila, Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, who is also the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said the group also lacked the powers to ban any politician in the region from traveling abroad.

Umahi also dismissed the ban, describing it as “empty threats”, saying no responsible government would allow a proscribed group to promote lawlessness.

The governor vowed to inform the IPOB members any time he planned to travel out of Nigeria.

Umahi, while dismissing IPOB threats to humiliate or physically attack any of the governors if they travelled abroad for any function, pointed out that the group had no constitutional powers to bar governors from foreign trips.

“IPOB has no power to place travel ban on governors or anyone. I will even tell IPOB any time I intend to travel,” he stated.

On the demand for apology, “We have no apology for IPOB because we did not proscribe them. Yes, we are the leaders of the people and we had to speak against their activities.”

Umahi declared that it was premature for him and his colleagues to start talking of presidential ambitions and successor to President Buhari ahead of 2023 elections.

According to him, “Such would amount to insulting the occupier of that seat, who is not even up to a year in his second term in office.”

On the issues he discussed with Buhari during the meeting, he revealed that he thanked the President for the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for urgent repairs, but demanded that this be done with emergency funding intervention, which will make it faster than relying on budgetary provisions.

He admitted that the alternative airport for the period of repairs, which is the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri would come with the security challenges, but assured the public that efforts would be made with Federal Government to secure the adjourning roads to the airport across the region.

Umahi further explained that the South-Eeast governors have not been sleeping over the security challenges in the region, but have to be mature and circumspect in their utterances in order not to exacerbate the situation.

The governor said Buhari was excited with the issues discussed at the meeting, and he (Umahi) asked his support for the reactivation and eventual passage of the South-East Development Commission bill in the National Assembly.

The governor also sought presidential audience for another enlarged parley that will bring all South-East governors, other Igbo leaders and groups across boards together, including religious and traditional rulers, as well as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

