Recapitalisation of Nigerian banks

N

igerian banking sector is set to go through some quivering once again as it is about to be put through another round of recapitalisation.

Coming less than a decade the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) carried out a major categorisation reform in the industry, which classified banks into regional, national and international, as well as new minimum capital requirements for each of the categories, the planned recapitalisation aptly mirrors the industry regulators’ forward looking approach to the country’s monetary direction.

No doubt, reinforcing confidence in the banking sector has a lot to contribute to a country’s investment potential and drive. Hence, for a country like Nigeria, whose economy recently wobbled out of recession, there is no better way to convince foreign investors and creditors about our seriousness other than having strong local financial institutions.

Prior to the industry’s reforms of 2010, which saw the regulator mandating regional banks to have a minimum paid-up capital of N10 billion, while national and international banks must have N25 billion and N50 billion minimum paid-up capital respectively, all commercial banks in the country had a uniform capital of N25 billion and operated without restriction across the country.

Clearly, it is difficult to fault the move by CBN to get the banks to maintain an adequate capital base, especially given how interdependent the global financial system is, coupled with the fact that the Nigerian economy continues to be extremely vulnerable to the vagaries of crude oil market.

Indeed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Senior Resident Representative and Mission Chief for Nigeria, African Department, Mr. Amine Mati, had about two years ago, suggested that CBN recapitalise the banks.

His specification on the weakening macroeconomic environment, occasioned by the slump in oil prices and the deterioration of banks’ asset quality as well as increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the industry had become a source for concern of late and should not be overlooked.

Significantly, the banking reform introduced by CBN in 2010 was triggered by the inadequacies of the 2004/2005 recapitalisation exercise.

The N25 billion uniform capital base for the industry announced by the then Governor of CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, had drastically cut down the number of banks when the fund was moved from N2 billion to N25 billion. That move led to a consolidation in the industry with only 25 banks left standing at the end of 2005 out of the 89 that were in operation prior to the exercise.

Now that the current Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s plans to pursue another programme to position the country’s lenders “among the top 500 in the world” in the next five years is underway, other sectors of the economy should also be strengthened to acquiesce with the projection of the regulator.

Basically, the points reeled out by the governor are quite germane for the simple fact that at the conclusion of the 2004 recapitalisation, the exchange rate was about N100 to $1. At that exchange rate, N25 billion capital base translated to about $250 million. However, due to drop in the value of the nation’s currency, which now exchanges for N360 to a dollar, the translated value of N25 billion is just about $75 million, which is less than a third of the 2005 value.

Over time, the deposit money banks may have lost about $3.5 billion to the devaluation of naira and would, therefore, be required to maintain higher level of capital and liquid assets in order to reduce the impact of an economic crisis on the financial system.

On this basis and given the huge developmental role the regulator would want the banks to play in the next five years, it had become imperative to demand they recapitalise.

Specifically, it is certain now that the fact that banks are well capitalised does not necessarily mean that such banks are healthy and would not suddenly collapse, thus posing a risk to the financial system. In fact, the jury is still out on the benefits of having banks, which become so big (too big to fail) that the regulatory authorities will be reluctant to allow them to go under because of the risk they will pose to the financial system.

It is instructive to note that the absence of good corporate governance practice rather than the lack of adequate capital is usually the major reason for bank failure. It, therefore, makes more sense, as generally believed, for the regulator to penalise badly-run financial institutions, no matter how important they might be to the financial system.

However desirable it is to boost the capital of the banks, the regulator must also take into account the lessons that were learnt from the 2004/2005 bank consolidation.

Even though the exercise is not something that is expected to happen in the short term, we believe that the fragility of the economy must be a key consideration before such an exercise is embarked upon.

As the CBN plans ahead to unveil details of the exercise, it must be borne in mind that previous recapitalisation exercises had their fair share of destabilisation including job losses.

The apex bank must take steps to ensure that jobs to be lost in the looming mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the industry would be on a much smaller scale compared with what the nation witnessed in 2005 and 2009/2010.

Although a few incidents are inevitable in the process, we advise the regulator to put certain programmes in place to ease attendant shocks.

