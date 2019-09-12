Rep member hail election tribunals for raising hope of common man

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Bello Kumo (APC, Bauchi), yesterday hailed Nigerian judiciary, saying that the election petition tribunals have raised the bar in adjudication in the country.

Kumo, who disclosed this while briefing the media in Abuja, said with the outcome of various electoral petitions across the country, the hope of the common man had been rekindled in the nation’s judiciary.

The lawmaker, who recently emerged victorious at the election petitions’ appeal tribunal attributed the improvement in the judicial process to the amendments to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), adding that; “it raises and gives hope and sanctity and efficiency of the judiciary.”

He assured that with the victory, he was now poised to offer better service to his constituents and the nation at large. “Now, the distraction is over and I can now concentrate on my duties as the duly elected representative of my constituents and help move the nation forward.”

Meanwhile, the House committee chairman also advised the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector-General of Police, Malam Mohammed Adamu, to close ranks and work together in the interest of the nation, saying that the insecurity in election does not call for any division among stakeholders.

Kumo said: “There is a clash of egos and interests between the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission and the Minister of Police Affairs on who will carry out the directive of Mr. President to recruit 10,000 police officers.”

The lawmaker from Gombe, regretted that such a sensitive and very important assignment would elicit an ‘unnecessary clash of egos’ while people were dying in droves from attacks and killings.

He asked the two parties to sheath their swords and speed up the recruitment exercise of 10,000 policemen ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, lamenting that the number of policemen in the country was grossly inadequate.

