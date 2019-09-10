Report: De Gea close to signing new United deal

Sunshine Queens head coach, Wemimo Matthew, has said regretfully that her side worked very hard to deserve a place in the prestigious 2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 class.

The Owena Mermaids sat atop of their group for some hours on pretty 11 points after an emphatic 2-0 win against newcomers, Kaduna Queens in Wednesday’s NWPL Matchday 6 Photo finish clash in Akure but hours later on Thursday’s morning the Akure landladies were pegged to the second spot no thanks to 2-2 draw played by Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons in Yenagoa.

The final Group C table showed that the reigning champions, Bayelsa Queens retained the top spot as well as the Super 4 ticket on 11 points same as runners-up, Sunshine Queens, but the Restoration Girls had superior goals.

Wemimo said she has now realised that the NWPL Matchday 1 clash in Akure which saw her side shockingly shared the spoils in a goalless draw with visitors, Nasarawa Amazons, actually cost the Akure landladies the coveted Super 4 ticket.

“Unarguably, our group is the toughest but I thought with the quality of the bench and players we should deservedly top the group. Three of the teams in the group; Sunshine Queens, Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons, played in the last season’s Super 4 Championship.

“Unfortunately, we could not achieve the mark at the end of the day and naturally I’m not happy.

“However, for Sunshine Queens to come out from the tough group on same points with the eventual winners, Bayelsa Queens, and merely losing the top on goal’s difference. I think we have done quite well.

“We fought hard on all front perhaps our best was not good enough to hand us the Super 4 ticket.

“I think we lost the battle for the Super 4 ticket in our first home match against Nasarawa Amazons which ended in a goalless draw.

“Besides the questionable 0-1 loss to champions, Bayelsa Queens in matchday 3 clash in Yenagoa.

“If we had picked three points each in the first match and the third match, the whole scenario would have been totally different.

“Well, that’s history and nothing can be done to rewrite history as far as the two matches are concerned. But we have learned our lessons.

“In the second stanza of the league, you can see we did not lose any match that showed how resolute we were to clinch the enviable ticket.

“I think we did our best. There is nothing to add or subtract. We can only look forward with hope of doing far better in future,” said the 2019 All Africa Games goal medal winning assistant coach.

Wemimo, said her side will be taking a well deserved rest from their campaign consoled by the fact that they ended the 2018/19 NWPL season on high.

“We have to prepare better for the upcoming season more so as we ended the outgoing season on high.

“We will take a deserved break. The players will be free at the moment to consider their future and seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Of course, the truth remains that not all the players will be retained for next season by Sunshine Queens,” said Wemimo.

Four teams have already picked the Super 4 tickets – Bayelsa Queens, Adamawa Queens, Confluence Queens and Rivers Angels.

However, relegation playoffs teams are already known, they are the teams that finished at the bottom of the Abridged League season.

They are Osun Babes, Invincible Angels, Dream Stars Ladies and Kaduna Queens. Out of these four, two teams will survive to continue in the elite league while two will drop to the lower division to join the last two teams after the conclusion of the Pro-League playoff.

