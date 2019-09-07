Reps to fund legal actions against South Africa, sponsors

…summons envoy, Onyeama, Dabiri-Erewa, others

The House of Representatives has said it is prepared to appropriate funds for Nigerian citizens in South Africa who wish to initiative legal proceedings against sponsors and perpetrators of the xenophobic attacks against them. This is even as the leadership of the lower chamber resolved to summon the Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, to get details of the latest attacks on Nigerians. Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed this yesterday at a world press conference in Abuja, said the time for talk was over as the legislature would not only determine the causes of the violence but also account for the loss of lives and property.

He added: “The House of Representatives is ready to authorise legal funding for those citizens who wish to take legal action against identified perpetrators of the violence as well as those who sponsored them or permitted their actions to occur and to continue. “There have been reports that state actors may have participated in the worst acts of violence; sometimes actively, at other times by standing and doing nothing whilst murder and mayhem was unleashed. “We expect that the government of the Republic of South Africa will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and make public their findings whatever they may be. Where any of these claims are determined to be true, we expect also that the individuals responsible will be held accountable to the highest degree allowed by law.

“The leadership of theHouse of Representatives will also shortly invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission and other stakeholders to jointly consider the causes of these latest incidents of organised mass violence and murder of our people. “We intend not only to determine the causes of these latest events but also to assess and account for the losses in life and property that have occurred.

This will allow the government to more accurately demand reparations to compensate our citizens who suffered in this recent orgy of violence. “We do not intend to speak many words here today. The time for speaking has long passed, and the time for action has arrived upon us with a fierce urgency demanding nothing less than our total commitment to revoking the old arrangements that have made such abominations against our people possible.” While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the actions taken so far, Gbajabiamila said: “The leadership of the House commends the actions thus far taken by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs in communicating the government’s extreme displeasure at what has occurred and taking action to see to the return of those of our citizens who are willing to come home at this time.” “Yet today and too many a time, we are called to stand as pallbearers, bringing home to burial the bodies of our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, our children, savaged and decimated. What is their offence? That they dared to dream of glory and profit beyond our borders, and having dreamt, they endeavoured to make real the visions of their heart. “We did not provoke, nor do we deserve the violence that has been visited on our people in South Africa. We reject entirely the obvious attempt to change the true narrative of events by casting the recently organised acts of violence as merely internecine conflict between gangs fighting for turf. “Unless it is the position of South African government that all Nigerians living in South Africa are gangsters and criminals, we demand that they reject these claims without equivocation. “The vile images of violent devastation and death randomly visited on innocent people seeking their way in the world, strikes at our heart, causing pain that words alone cannot express. Let no one add insult to our grief.”

Like this: Like Loading...