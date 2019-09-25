News
Residents condemn Niger gov’s peace pact, release of bandits
R
eactions yesterday continued to trail Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello’s peace pact and the release of 13 bandits allegedly arrested for terrorising parts of the state.
This, however, was followed by the kidnap of two people on Monday night in Shiroro Local Government Area, where the bandits according to a source, were demanding for N4 million.
The source, who spoke on phone with our Correspondent, also said that a supervising councillor of health was among those held captive and N18 million ransom was being requested before they could be released.
Our Correspondent after a vox pop yesterday in Minna, gathered that most residents condemned the state government’s action, asking ‘what are the terms of the agreement?’
It will be recalled that Governor Sani Bello at the weekend alleged that the bandits were unlawfully detained and that the state had entered into a peace pact.
According to the governor, “We entered into an understanding with them to end their activities; and there is no better day to enforce that peace than today being World’s Peace Day.
“I am pleased to inform you that since we had the understanding, there had been peace in parts of the state.
“We have expended a lot of resources using military solutions, but at the same time, we have decided to go into dialogue. And we found out that the dialogue we engaged in was beginning to yield positive results in some parts of the state.”
Our Correspondent gathered that it was the decision of the 19 northern state governors to enter into a peace pact with bandits terrorising parts of the region, including Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states, which had at one time or the other, had released bandits too.
A Minna resident, Emmanuel Jiya, an activist, questioned the government’s inability to fight kidnappers and armed bandits, saying that; “this only shows that the bandits are stronger.”
According to him, “Is it that the state government cannot tackle banditry? The Federal Government did not grant them amnesty, why should a state governor start releasing bandits that had killed his people, rendered them homeless, carted away their properties, abducted some of them and even raped the women?
He, however, advised that Governor Sani Bello and other governors in the north need to meet and re-strategise, adding that; “These pardoned bandits can reinforce and cause mayhem.”
A trader, Fatima Zakka while expressing disappointment said: “What does the law say? What is the place of the law for bandits? Did they not tell us before that these bandits are not Nigerians; that they are foreigners?
“At what state did we get here, why not take them to court after arrest to face trial and this of course would have served as deterrent to others. Kidnappers and criminals in some states of Nigeria face death penalty. I don’t know what is wrong with our northern leaders.”
Another resident, Aliyu Mohammed, a civil servant, queried what governors do with their security votes. “I ask where are their security votes; and what have they been doing with it?”
A community head in Rafi Local Government Area, who did not want his name mentioned, told our Correspondent that; “The governor has made a grievous mistake. When entering into the pact in releasing these bandits, did he consider the release of those in captivity?
News
Funke Egbemode makes Osun cabinet list
…Ayodele Aminu takes over as New Telegraph MD/Editor-in-Chief
Oyetola sends Commissioners, Special Advisers nominees’ list to Assembly
T
he Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph newspapers and President Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, has been nominated as a Commissioner-designate along with 34 others by the Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola.
Consequently, the Board of Directors, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, has approved the appointment of Mr. Ayodele Aminu as the new Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper.
Aminu’s appointment takes immediate effect.
The Board thanked Mrs. Egbemode for her immense contributions to the growth of New Telegraph in the last four years as the Chief Executive Officer.
During Egbemode’s tenure, the company witnessed steady remarkable growth, which led to the acquisition of a corporate head office in Lagos. The New Telegraph brand became stronger, winning several awards, both within and outside Nigeria.
In her leave-of-absence letter to the Board chairman, Egbemode said she was leaving New Telegraph fulfilled and would be ready to always lend her support to the company whenever her services were required.
News
APC govs inaugurate steering committee for executive, legislative arms
T
he governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) known as Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) have set up a Legislative Programme Steering Committee that would facilitate synergy between the executive and the legislative arms at the federal and theAPC controlled states.
Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee yesterday in Abuja, Edo state Governor and Deputy Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said the Forum had also developed prototype bills to allow APC-controlled states harmonize their policies in the area of security, revenue generation and education.
The legislative programme steering committee is co-chaired by the Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.
Represented by his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu, the Edo State governor disclosed that “the Forum has set up Programmes Steering Committees Structured and constituted to provide the required technical services to its member States, one of which is the PGF Legislative Programme Steering Committee that will primarily provide PGF members with clear and concise contextual recommendations in terms of legal framework governing government processes and decisions.”
He went on: “The Committee monitors on-going government operations, identifies issues suitable for legislative review, gather and evaluate information and recommend course of action to PGF. It is also expected to promote and advocate the interest of the PGF member states regarding laws, regulations, socio-economic policies and other developments that may affect our states and the APC as a whole.
“Further to this, is our recognition of the fact that the legislature is the backbone of any democracy; no democracy can flourish except, and until its legislature is strong and progressively active. Part of the objectives of the PGF Legislative Programmes therefore, is to ensure cordial relations between our legislatures and those of us operating in the executive arm. “Our goal is to develop a good framework of engagement through initiating activities that would enable us to review emerging challenges regularly and based on that seek to manage and regulate all emerging differences such that conflicts between the executive and the legislature at all levels where APC rules are minimised.
, as these conflicts would only continue to weaken our capacity to meet the expectations of our citizens.
“That does not mean that there would be no disagreements or conflicts any more in the future, because conflicts are inevitable outcomes of politics and political activities, but through the regular engagement and interactions between the Executive and the legislature, we will take steps to ensure that all emerging conflicts are resolved.”
Obaseki said the governors had also agreed to a few common legislative and policy frameworks in APC states through adoption and implementation of Prototype Bills on Security Trust Fund, Administration and Collection of Revenue and UBE Laws.
“Work is currently on going on the fourth – Primary Health care policy framework for the APC states,” he added.
According to him, the PGF Secretariat and the Legislative Advisers to Governors of APC states would meet bi-monthly to strategize and review challenges towards domesticating these prototype bills to the peculiar realities of each APC state.
“Therefore, during the era of 2019 – 2023, we will want the work of the PGF Legislative Programme Steering Committee to focus more on strengthening the capacity of our states to have increased commitment to implement all approved initiatives. This may require more initiatives around issues of peacebuilding, not just amongst different stakeholders in our great party, but also amongst the three arms of government, particularly between the executive and the legislature. This would have to be deliberately and consciously put at the front burner of our priorities in this Committee.
“Beyond proposing peace-building initiatives among stakeholders within the party, we will require that our technical team take closer look at the current national challenge whereby ethno-religious sentiments have made conflicts involving virtually all sections of our society recurring. Combined with challenges of managing electoral disputes, phenomenon of electoral insecurity is on the rise,” he said.
News
Atiku files 66-point appeal against Buhari
D
ays after his petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was dismissed, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday approached the Supreme Court with 66 grounds of appeal on why President Buhari’s victory must be invalidated.
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed petitions initiated by Atiku to challenge the February 23 presidential election, which produced President Buhari.
In the appeal, Atiku insisted that a five-man panel, led by Justice Umar Garba, erred in law to hold that President Buhari did not need to attach his academic qualification with Form CF 001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Atiku and his party had, after the election, approached the tribunal to challenge alleged irregularity and non-qualification of Buhari to contest the election.
The tribunal had, however, on September 11, in a unanimous judgement, dismissed the petition on the grounds that the petitioners could not prove their case beyond any reasonable doubt, saying Atiku had no case in his petition.
Besides, the tribunal held that Buhari was not only qualified, but eminently qualified to contest the said election based on his academic qualification, hence, it consequently threw out the petition in its entirety.
However, Atiku, who was taking advantage of the provisions of the Electoral Act, which allows 14 days to lodge an appeal before the Supreme Court, argued that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that the 2nd respondent’s Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were properly admitted in evidence.
Particularly, Atiku submitted that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not pleaded by Buhari, who was the second respondent, insisting that Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were not frontloaded as no leave of court was sought pursuant to paragraph 41 (8) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to receive Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 in evidence.
He said: “My firm view is that Section 76 of the Electoral Act is clearly inapplicable to the issues under consideration. The form referred to is the form to be used in the conduct of the election as Form CF001 had been taken care of in Section 31 of the Electoral Act and the said Form CF001 is tied to the steps laid down in the said Section 31 of the Electoral Act.
“More importantly, the law is firmly settled that a candidate is not required by the Constitution or the Electoral Act to attach his certificates to Form CF001 before the candidate can be considered or adjudged to have the requisite educational qualifications to contest election.
“The conduct of election by INEC, which is 1st respondent, starts with the screening of candidates.
“No candidate can be screened unless he completes Form CF001 (Exhibit P1).
“In Form CF001, under the column for ‘Schools Attended/Educational Qualification with dates,’ there is the clear provision: “attach evidence of all educational qualifications.
“Certificates are evidence of educational qualifications.
“The reasonable inference or plausible meaning attachable to the above provision of Electoral Act 2010 as amended is that a candidate can list information concerning evidence of his qualifications or other relevant information(s) about himself. The demand or information required in Form CF001 cannot be more or higher than the statutory requirements.
“The prescription in Form CF001 for a candidate to attach evidence of all educational qualifications is part of statutory requirements.
“Form CF001 is made pursuant to statutory provisions.
“There was/is no pleadings in the Petition to the effect that 2nd Respondent’s failure to attach his certificates to Form CF001 amounts to lack of educational qualification to contest the election.
“In other words, the issue of failure to attach certificates, which has been flogged throughout the length and breadth of the Petitioners Address (es) in Reply to 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents final written address, is not the case of the Petitioner in the pleadings. No issue was joined on non-production of certificates or failure to attach them as an infraction of section 131, 137 and 138 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.
“All submission about failure to produce certificates or attach same to CF001 is hereby discountenanced. Even if it can be said that the submissions made are in tandem with the Petitioners’ Pleadings on issues 1 and 2 the fact remains that none of the facts pleaded were proved or established as required by law.”
Specifically, in the particulars of error, Atiku submitted that “clearly, the appellants pleaded and proved the allegation that the 2nd respondent gave false information of a fundamental nature to the 1st respondent in aid of his qualification.
“The issue raised above was done suo motu by the court below without affording the appellants a hearing on it.
“The court below set out in full, the pleadings in the petition under the heading: Grounds 4 and 5: “Non-Qualification and giving of false Information”, which paragraphs 388 – 405 of the Petition cover.
“Paragraph 396 thereof is predicated on the 2nd Respondent’s claim that all documents relating to his academic qualification “are currently” with the Secretary to the Military Board.
“The appellants also pleaded thereof that the Nigerian Military denied that it held or was in possession of the 2nd Respondent’s certificates.
“Paragraph 399 thereof pleads that the Appellants will contend that the 2nd Respondent was not qualified to contest the said election.
“The failure of the 2nd Respondent to produce his certificates or attach same to Form CF001, in the face of unequivocal denial by the army that his certificates were not with them, went to the root of the allegation against the 2nd respondent that he gave false information of a fundamental nature to the 1st respondent in aid of his qualification.
“The appellants pleaded and proved the allegation that the 2nd Respondent gave false information of a fundamental nature to the 1st respondent in aid of his qualification.
“The finding above is perverse.”
On Ground five, the appellant argued that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they failed to consider and apply the recent case of A.A MODIBBO v MUSTAPHA USMAN AND ORS, an unreported decision of the Supreme Court in Appeal No SC/790/2019 delivered on 30th July, 2019, cited and relied upon by the appellants wherein the principles enunciated therein have direct bearing on the petition.
In the particulars of error, Atiku said that “in the above judgment, the apex court, in clear and unequivocal terms, stated the meaning and standard of proof of “false information.”
He went on: “By the above decision, the petitioners were only required to prove that any of the information in Exhibit P1 was contrary to truth or fact that is to say untrue simpliciter.
“In reviewing the appellants’ case, the court below referred to the said judgment of the Supreme Court five times, but failed to consider and apply same.
“The judgment considered “false information” in relation to the contents of Form CF001 verified on Oath and the definition of “false.”
“By the principle of stare decisis, the court below was under an obligation to consider and follow the principle of law enunciated therein relevant to the issue of the non-qualification of the 2nd respondent canvassed by the appellants.
“The lower court failed to do so and no reason was given.”
The appellant further submitted that the Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they held as follows:
“There is no evidence before the court to disclaim or prove that the 2nd respondent lied that he went to Primary School, Secondary School and that he joined the Army in 1962 with RW1 and many other persons in the 2nd respondent’s C.V. attached to Exhibit P1 tendered by the petitioners.
“Page 1 thereof shows conclusively that he attended Primary School and that he attended Katsina Provincial Secondary School (no Government College), Katsina in 1956 – 1961 and went to Nigerian Military Training from 1961 – 1963.
“The evidence of RW1 and RW2 bear testimony to the aforesaid facts. The said RW1 and RW2 establish beyond doubt that 2nd Respondent had educational qualifications he filled in FORM CF001 on 8/10/2018.”
However, in the particulars of error, Atiku said that “the educational qualifications of the 2nd respondent claimed in Exhibit P1 are “Primary School Certificate”, “WASC” and “Officer Cadet.
“The 2nd respondent did not predicate his educational qualifications on any other certificate or ground.
“The 2nd respondent appreciated that he was under an obligation to attach evidence of the certificates/qualifications he claimed in Form CF001.
“The 2nd respondent did not attach any of them and claimed that they “are currently” with the Secretary to the Military Board in an affidavit he deposed to on 24th November, 2014.
“The appellants led evidence that the military denied being in possession of the certificates.
In addition, the appellant submitted that the learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they held, as follows:
“The petitioners’ learned counsel had argued that the evidence led to prove that 2nd respondent attended secondary school or a primary school or that he attended some courses, is irrelevant because he did not rely on any of those qualifications in Exhibit P1.
“With profound respect to the Learned Senior Counsel, his position is faulty because the said FORM CF001 specifically asked 2nd Respondent the schools he attended with qualifications attained or obtained in order to determine whether the 2nd Respondent has been educated up to at least the School Certificate level or its equivalent which is part of the qualifications stipulated in Section 131 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”
In the particulars of error, the appellant submits that “the 2nd respondent from the contents of Exhibit P1 did not rely on the alternative qualifications canvassed by the respondents in the lower courts.
“Form CF001 not only asked the 2nd Respondent to state the schools he attended, but also mandatorily required him to attach the certificates obtained by him from the said schools.
“The qualification relied upon by the 2nd Respondent under Section 131(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) is that he obtained a First School Leaving Certificate, WASC and Officer Cadet.”
News
National Assembly yet to receive MTEF, says Lawan
C
ontrary to the earlier claim that the Presidency had forwarded the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the legislature was still waiting for the document.
Lawan, while briefing journalists last weekend shortly after his arrival from a private visit abroad, said that the National Assembly had received MTEF alongside Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP and was eager to receive the 2020 budget proposals from President Muhammadu Buhari.
However, upon resumption of the Senate from its two months annual recess, the President of the Senate, after over two hours closed-door session, said that the parliament was yet to receive the two documents.
He said: “The Senate at the closed-doors session deliberated on issues bordering on workings of the Senate in particular and National Assembly in general.
“The Senate also resolved to await the transmission of the MTEF and 2020 budget proposals from the Presidency for expeditious consideration and required approval.
“We hope to take on the MTEF within the first legislative week. Our Committee on Finance will be saddled with its first major responsibility that it works expeditiously on the Fiscal Strategy Paper/Medium Term Expenditure Framework’s request of the executive arm of government and thereafter the budget will come after that.
“We are hopeful and optimistic, as well as hungry and thirsty, to receive the 2020 appropriation bill.
“I am aware that the executive arm of government is working assiduously to ensure that the appropriation bill for the year 2020 is presented to the National Assembly by the end of this month.
“The National Assembly will work so hard to ensure that the 2020 budget is passed before we go on Christmas break.”
Also, Lawan disclosed that the 69 standing committees of the Senate would be inaugurated during plenary today.
The President of the Senate had on the 30th of July, 2019, before the Senate embarked on annual recess, announced composition of the committees by naming their Chairmen and Vice Chairmen.
A breakdown of the committees according to geopolitical zonal arrangement shows that the entire Northern region got a total of 37 chairmen of committees while the South got 32 Committee chairmen.
Further statistical distribution of the chairmen of the committees indicate that the North West geo political zone has 16 slots, South West 13, North East 11, North Central 10, South – South 10 and South East 9.
Also, 16 of the 23 of the standing committees considered to be juicy or grade “A” committees were given to All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators while their PDP counterparts got the remaining 7.
On the whole, the APC got 49 chairmanship slots while the opposition PDP got 20, a development that later allegedly triggered grumbling among some APC lawmakers, who reportedly felt that PDP was given too much as party in opposition.
News
Buhari must remove terrorist tag on IPOB, group tells UN
A
n Igbo group, Voice from the East (VEAST), yesterday in Enugu pleaded with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to use the opportunity of its ongoing meeting in the United States of America (USA) to mount pressure of President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the terrorist tag on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The group, in a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Kindness Jonah, stated that the invitation extended to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the European Parliament, is evident that the group is championing self-determination.
“We have been inundated with the outcome of the invitation of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to address European Parliament on the issue of Biafra. Many have expressed reservations on the invitation by the body on somebody that the Nigerian Government tagged ‘a terrorist’.
VEAST pointed out that the terrorist tag on IPOB by Buhari–led government when juxtaposed with the invitation and Nkanu’s landmark address had been “rubbished”.
Commenting further, Jonah queried: “How can a leader of a terrorist ‘group’ be invited to address such a body like European Parliament, yet, Nigerian government calls it terrorist group?
Speaking sarcastically, he said: “IPOB is a terrorist group, but European Parliament invited it; killer herdsmen are aberrantly killing but are not terrorist group, yet, they could not be invited, and Boko Haram, a ‘co- terrorist group’ with IPOB could not be invited.
“Nigeria by this episodic invitation has been pragmatically presented as a Hobbesian state and theater of absurdities. This two ideologues are irreconcilable.”
As if invitation by European Parliament was not enough, stressed Comrade Jonah, United Nations Special Committee of the General Assembly has invited Nnamdi Kanu, the first Nigerian to be so honoured, to speak on Biafra issues as did the European Parliament, the group claimed.
“VEAST is therefore calling on UN to prevail on President Muhammadu Bihari to remove the terrorist tag on IPOB and dialogue with the group like they are doing with bandits, killer herdsmen and kidnappers in the North,” he said.
The group said it has come to the firm conclusion that “semantics of a religious order and not stubborn facts was squarely responsible for the fiendish tag of a terrorist group on IPOB by the government”.
Comrade Jonah called on the Federal Government to unconditionally cancel the unfounded terrorist tag on IPOB and perfectly restructure Nigeria, if it ever thought of stopping Biafra agitation.
News
Lagos-Ibadan rail project: Amaechi reprimands CCECC for slow work
M
inister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday reprimanded Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for slowing down the pace of work at the Lagos-Ibadan railway project.
Amaechi expressed disappointment over the discouraging development at the project site at the Ibadan terminal station of the contract during the monthly steering meeting/inspection tour of the project.
He pointed out that the Chinese contractor had been doing the construction work at very impressive speed, but regretted that it suddenly slowed down the progress of the contract drastically.
The minister, however, explained that the CCECC hinged its decision to slow the work on the fact that the immediately past administration was owing it some money, resulting in its inability to mobilise requisite workers and equipment to site.
He, however, said the Federal Government had paid up the said debt last Friday, urging the management team of the construction firm and the site engineers to double their efforts to make up for the time lost.
Pointing out that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved additional railway contract from Ibadan to Kano, Amaechi said the work had not commenced because the government was still discussing how to access the required loan from China.
He said the discussion was still on-going and that as soon as they conclude the loan arrangement, the Ibadan-Kano and Ibadan-Ilorin projects would commence.
The minister also explained why the Lagos-Apapa rail contract was being hindered, noting that urbanisation was responsible for the slow pace of work in that axis.
“CCECC has not done too well. I used the phrase too well because at a time, they did us proud by trying to push this job. They claimed that at the end of the last government, we were owing them some money, and that we had not given approvals for additional jobs.
“But that’s not an excuse because we would have still given the approval. So, they have slowed down so badly. We need to get then to that speed they were before the last government was dissolved.
“We paid them on Friday and the President and the cabinet have approved additional works; so they have no excuse.
“If we do get the loan for Ibadan-Kano, we won’t have delays. We can then start quickly from Kano to Kaduna and Ibadan to Ilorin, so that we can finish quickly,” he explained.
On the delay in the Iju-Apapa rail project, Amaechi said: “We have problem of urbanisation from Iju to Apapa. So, we will have to do with the issues of water pipes, gas and fuel pipes. There are big fuel pipes that if you cut them, there will be fuel scarcity, and if you cut water pipes, there will be scarcity of water.”
News
PDP demands probe into alleged N90bn FIRS scandal
T
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanding a system-wide investigation into the N90 billion allegedly siphoned from the coffers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the last general election.
Former Deputy National Publicity of APC, Timi Frank, had alleged that the money was used to fund the party’s election in the South-West, but was diverted to private pockets.
PDP in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, warned the ‘presidency not to sweep this under the carpet as it had done in the past.’
The party lamented that in the face of excruciating hardship in the country, a government that came into office on the mantra of ‘change and zero tolerance for corruption,’ could be enmesh in acts of corruption.
“Our party notes that this shocking allegation directly borders on gross misconduct and breach of public trust,” PDP stated.
It added that it speaks volumes of the character of the administration that a top member of the cabinet was fingered in the reprehensible act of siphoning monies collected as taxes from millions of already impoverished Nigerians.
The party noted that the denials and threats by the FIRS on Frank was attempt at cover-up the fraud by persons close to the presidency.
“It is therefore held that the delay by the Muhammadu Buhari presidency in applying established statutory processes and procedures of ordering an investigation into the issue only goes to confirm that the administration is a citadel of corruption.
“This is more so as reports are already in the public domain of how the money stolen from FIRS was allegedly diverted to private purses and for other extraneous purposes, including the 2019 extravagant campaigns of the APC.
“Nigerians expect that all our national resources should always be used to ensure the welfare of the citizenry and must be accounted for at all times,” the statement added.
News
Appeal Court reserves judgement in Dino’s appeal
T
he Court of Appeal, Abuja division, yesterday reserved judgement in three separate appeals brought before it on the senatorial election of Senator Dino Melaye, which was last month nullified by the National Assembly election petitions’ tribunal.
The three separate appeals were brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Dino Melaye, with the three of them praying the appellate court to set aside the majority decision of the tribunal, which voided the election and restore the victory of Melaye.
Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya, who presided over the three appeals, announced that the date for judgement delivery would be communicated to parties as soon as fixed.
PDP, represented by Jubrin Okutepa (SAN), in his final argument, prayed the appeal court to set aside the majority decision of the tribunal against Melaye on the ground of denial of fear hearing and refusal to evaluate evidence adduced during the hearing.
The party claimed that the tribunal failed to evaluate the testimonies of its witnesses while no reference was made to all the documentary evidence it supplied before the tribunal came to a wrong conclusion of over-voting, even when the petitioner did not tender voter register.
PDP further claimed that the tribunal turned the head of natural justice upside down when it based over-voting used in cancelling the senatorial election on the number of collected permanent voter cards rather than voter register as required by law.
PDP therefore urged the three-man panel of justices to invoke section 16 of the Court of Appeal Act and dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.
In the second appeal filed by INEC, through its counsel, Kola Olowookere, the appeal court was urged to dismiss the allegation of mutilation of election result and favouring of a particular candidate as alleged by the petitioner, Senator Smart Adeyemi.
The electoral body argued that finding of over-voting by the tribunal was wrong and baseless, because the voter register and result of election in 2015 tallied with the result in the disputed area.
The electoral body alleged that the tribunal evaluated the exhibits it tendered to prove that there was no over-voting and pleaded that appeal be allowed.
In the third appeal filed by Dino Melaye and argued by Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), the petitioner urged the appeal court to set aside the over-voting decision of the tribunal, because it was based on hearsay instead of polling units’ agents’ result.
The counsel drew the attention of the justices to the fact that only three witnesses were called, adding that the evidence of the three witnesses based on hearsay cannot justify the cancellation of the senatorial election.
Melaye’s counsel further submitted that mutilation of result sheet was untenable, because the final result of senatorial election was endorsed by agents of the candidates and the parties, and that the petitioners failed to establish that the alleged mutilated result substantially affected the final result collation.
However, Smart Adeyemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) pleaded with the appellate court to dismiss the three petitions, because the petitioners were not denied fair hearing and that the tribunal based its findings on over voting on the report of INEC, which comprehensively contained the number of collected voter cards unit by unit.
Adeyemi and APC through their counsel, Adekunle Otitoju, argued that INEC breached an order of the federal high court to the effect that the senatorial election result must be collated and announced in Kabba, the senatorial district headquarters and not in Lokoja, as done by the electoral body.
They alleged that while their agents were in Kabba waiting for the collation, INEC officials and agents of the appellants allegedly colluded and secretly moved the result collation to Lokoja, where the result sheets were allegedly mutilated to favour Melaye.
They insisted that mutilation of results, dated February 25, instead of February 23, was so apparent and that over-voting was so established that the petitioners won with over 48,000 votes.
They therefore urged the court to dismiss the petition and uphold the majority decision of the tribunal.
News
Insecurity: Eight Borno LGAs under Boko Haram siege –Lawmaker
- House seeks special fund for security agencies
…may revisit bill on regulation of NGOs, charities
I
n spite of the huge investments in the fight against insurgency in the North East region, Boko Haram insurgents are still occupying eight (8) out of the ten (10) local government areas in the northern part of Borno State.
A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmadu Jaha (APC/Borno) disclosed this yesterday, while contributing to a motion on the need for special funding for security agencies in the country.
The Federal Government and the Nigeria Armed Forces had in 2015, declared that Boko Haram had been defeated and degraded. They also said that the terrorist group no longer had capacity to hold on to any territory within Nigeria.
But Jaha, who represents Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency, countered this claim, saying a number of communities in Borno State and other parts of the North East were still under the occupation of Boko Haram.
The lawmaker decried the resurgence of attacks on communities in Borno State and alleged that the war against the insurgents had not been transparent.
“A number of geographical locations in Borno State and other insurgency-related areas are under the occupation of Boko Haram. Let us take for instance, in a local government that has 13 electoral wards like my own (Gwoza), only three or four are not under the occupation of Boko Haram.
“In Chibok, I have 10 electoral wards; only two are not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Damboa, I have 10 electoral wards, only one is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. This is as far as Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza federal constituency is concerned.
“The same thing… the chief whip to the house can bear me witness, out of the 10 local governments in northern Borno, only two local governments and it is only their headquarters, that are still not under the occupation of Boko Haram,” he said.
The revelations came following a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC/ Borno), titled: “Need for Special Intervention in the security situation in Nigeria.” The motion focused on the rising insecurity across Nigeria and the need for the House of Representatives to explore possible avenues to stem the tide.
Leading the debate on the motion, Monguno, who is the Chief Whip, noted that Nigeria, in recent times, has witnessed unprecedented level of insecurity, which has made national security a major issue for the government.
He said that the efforts of President Muhamadu Buhari towards curtailing insecurity in Nigeria, as well as other measures aimed at deterring or disturbing potential attacks, have not yielded the required dividends.
Monguno explained that he was aware of the interaction between the leadership of the House and security chiefs on the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, appreciating the efforts of the security agencies in curbing the menace of insecurity despite the challenges they face.
The lawmakers resolved to prevail on the Federal Government to create a special fund for the security agencies outside the national budget to enable them be fully equipped to tackle the challenges of insecurity.
The lawmakers also resolved to investigate activities of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the country. They also hinted that there might be need to reintroduce the bill seeking to establish a commission to monitor and regulate the activities of non -governmental organisations (NGOs) and charities working in the country.
In adopting the motion, the House also resolved that its leadership should interface with parliaments of other countries, especially the United States of America’s (USA) Congress, with a view to overcoming all regulations that bar Nigeria’s security agencies from purchasing arms and ammunition from those countries and the US.
Following an amendment proposed by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), the House also agreed to investigate activities of all NGOs operating in the country and if possible, re-introduce the NGO regulatory bill, which was sponsored by late former deputy House leader, Hon. Buba Jibril, in the 8th Assembly.
Elumelu reasoned that, “what we are discussing now has been captured in section 83. So, we should not belabor this matter. What we need to do is to inform the presidency that the security agencies need to be properly funded.
“I think that it is high time we investigated the NGOs operating in Nigeria, and they should be registered and we should know where they get their funding. Also, we should resolve to visit our brothers in other Parliaments; we complained to the executive.”
Responding, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said: “We will, in due course, have an executive session about the security meeting we had yesterday. Last time, late Hon. Buba Jibril tried to sponsor the NGO’s regulatory bill, there was a public outcry. But after the revelation from the security chiefs yesterday, there is need to revisit that proposed legislation. We will also be meeting with some of the NGOs, because one rotten egg can spoil one basket of eggs.”
While shedding light on the motion, Gbajabiamila said: “As you’re all aware, the leadership met with the security chiefs for upward of five hours yesterday. This motion by Hon. Monguno is a part of the fallout from that meeting. More will be coming; and this motion is part of the ways to help them to do their job,” he said.
Hon. Ahmed Idris said the meeting of the House leadership with the security chiefs was very useful.
“We also share the pains of what is going, but we have all resolved to do the right thing to get things right. You will be surprised that some NGOs have taken up hotels in Borno and paid upfront for many years ahead. Some people are deliberately frustrating the efforts of the government”, he stated.
Similarly, Hon. Ifeanyi Momoh (APGA, Anambra) expressed dismay that “insurgency is terrible and I lack the words to describe it. It’s not easy fighting insurgency. Whatever effort the military or security apparatus is ready to put in, let us support them. This is having in mind that people die every day from the insurgents’ activities.”
Deputy minority leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), in his submission, said: “It is the duty of parliament by section 8(8) to appropriate funds. I can also understand the passion of my colleague from Chibok because the place has really gone through a lot,” he said. The motion was unanimously endorsed by the lawmakers.
News
AGF: FG’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to evade $9.6 bn P&ID payment
λWe are ready to negotiate –P&ID
T
he Federal Government, yesterday, vowed to do “whatever it takes” to protect its economy from $9.6 billion arbitration claim over a failed gas project with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID).
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, who, according toReuters, declared this, noted, however, that the government would not rule out a settlement with the firm registered in the British Virgin Islands.
This came as P&ID said in a statement yesterday that it was prepared to negotiate.
In August, a judge in London granted the company, P&ID, the right to seize some $9.6 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over the gas project. The sum would be one of the largest financial penalties imposed on Nigeria, representing 20 per cent of the country’s currency reserves.
“We will do whatever it takes to ensure the protection of the interests of the Nigerian government and the Nigerian people,” Reuters reported Malami to have said in an interview.
Asked if the country would be open to an out-of-court settlement, Malami said he was not ruling out any possibilities, though Nigeria had not been approached formally by P&ID.
The company, however, yesterday, signified readiness to go to the negotiation table with the government.
“P&ID has consistently stated that we are willing to enter into negotiations in good faith. That position has not changed.
“Until there is a meaningful and good faith resolution attempted by the Nigerian government, P&ID will continue to identify and seize assets to satisfy the debt,” the statement, issued by the company, read.
Malami, according to Reuters, is part of a sizeable Nigerian delegation that travelled to London to meet investors, financial institutions and energy firms ahead of a hearing on Thursday, after which the court is expected to rule on the state’s efforts to fight the August decision.
“One of the arguments we are putting up is that the court is not supposed to grant the application of P&ID relating to the attachment of Nigerian international assets,” said Malami.
The little-known company, founded by two Irishmen, was awarded $6.6 billion in an arbitration decision over a failed project to build a gas processing plant in the southern Nigerian city of Calabar. It was based on what P&ID could have earned during the two-decade long agreement as part of a deal struck in 2010.
