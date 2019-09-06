Restoration Cup organisers congratulate Diri

Emmanuel Appah was the first Nigeria athlete to win three gold medals at the just concluded African Games in Rabat Morocco. The Federal University of Minna undergraduate told CHARLES OGUNDIYA some of the challenges he has faced as a weightlifter. Excerpts…

How does it feel winning three gold medals for Nigeria?

I feel happy and excited because it was a dream come true for me seeing myself at the top.

Did you come to Morocco expecting to win three gold medals?

Whenever I am going for a competition, my aim has always been to win medals, and not to come back empty handed. I always make sure I train very hard whenever I am going out to represent Nigeria. That’s why I always have that belief that I will come back with medals.

What has winning three gold medals done to your career as an athlete?

It has boosted my morale to work harder and set more records. I am now going to be aiming at the world record after setting an African record. I want to make Nigeria proud.

Do you think you can repeat this performance at next year’s Olympic Games?

I believe I can achieve that. All I need now is to get all the support for me to perform better.

What has the training been like for you back home in Nigeria?

It has not been easy for me schooling and training at the same time. I spent just one month in camp to achieve this feat. Imagine if I was in camp for a longer period of time, I would have done more than I did. If one month in camp could give me these three gold medals, then more time will bring more honour.

After achieving this, what’s the next target for you putting into consideration the hardship you went through?

I have made the African record, I need to go for the world record and the Commonwealth record.

How has it been combining your education and sports?

It has been a difficult task for me but because I have passion for it, I have to manage. Normally in school, there are times I have to sacrifice a lot just to manage both. While others are resting I try my best to carve out two hours to read. Also in the night when others are sleeping, I put aside another two hours to read. It hasn’t been easy but I don’t have a choice. It denied me of so many things: I don’t have time to go out with friends, no time for myself, no time for fun and so on, but I have to do what I need to do so as to achieve my goals.

You are studying Physics at Federal University of Minna, why that and not something related to sports?

I actually wanted to study Electrical Engineering, but I was only able to be admitted to study Physics. However, I have passion for sports, I was trained by coach Ekpeyong and he always drummed it into my ears that sports is a stepping stone to a higher ground. He said from sports I can achieve other things, so with those words and the passion I have for weightlifting, I have to embrace it.

So why weightlifting and not other sports like football and the likes?

While growing up, I was very stubborn and I believed everything was all about power. Actually I was playing football like every other kid, but at the same time, I had a passion for things that had to do with power and force, so when I met my coach and he told me about weightlifting, I decided to give it a try. With what I have been able to achieve and what it has done for my family, I decided to push further.

So for how many years have you been into weightlifting? Was it a case of just going out for body building and you later changed it to a profession or you chose it from the beginning?

Actually it started when I went to write my junior WAEC in Markurdi; from there I went to the Aper Aku Stadium to watch people doing sport. It was there I saw my neighbour, who was a coach, training people. I told him I loved the sport that I could do it, he laughed it off that what gave me the mind that I could do it. I was very small then, but I insisted that I had the power coupled with the fact that I was stubborn then. I told him I usually beat people bigger than me, so he decided to give me a trial. He however gave me some rules, that in sport you must be well behaved and disciplined. I saw myself becoming a better person and that also boosted me up in the sport.

Are you saying going into sports has changed your lifestyle?

Yes, it has helped me a lot to be a better person. I could remember in the past, I always isolated myself from others, but now I don’t do that because in camp we always do everything together. We are always one family, we gist, insult each other and have fun together, so it has helped me to know how to accommodate people.

When you want to go into weightlifting, did your parents support your decision or was it a case of ‘let’s just allow the stubborn boy to be busy’?

Initially they gave me their support because they wanted me to keep myself busy and reduce the trouble and stress at home. But at some point they asked me to stop, so that I could focus on my education but I told them that it was something I already made up my mind on and there was nobody that could stop me. With my coach’s support I was able to push further.

How did you finally convince them?

Through my attitude because they discovered I was now a changed man. I didn’t cause trouble a anymore, I didn’t fight and in fact there was a day I separated a fight and my dad was informed, he was like ‘how manage’? He actually called me and asked what really happened, he was like ‘you that love to fight now separating fight’, all those things contributed to them allowing me to continue.

Competing in your first senior event for Nigeria, how many championships have you represented the country in, in the past?

As a senior, African Games is my first championship for Nigeria but I was in Botswana for African junior games and also Samoa for the Junior Olympic Games.

How happy are you when it was announced that there would be a reward of $3000 per gold medal, with you getting $9,000 for three gold medals?

I feel happy, I can see my dream coming to pass. With this I can also support myself to do something better and get more equipment that will support my career and make me a better athlete. I will also use part of the money to support my coaches so they can train me better and I will be able to achieve better results in the future.

Are you going to put something aside for your studies?

I don’t want to put my eggs in one basket, and that’s what I am doing at the moment.

As an athlete, the career will end one day, what are you planning on doing?

I am studying and at the same time I’m into sports. I don’t have plans to become a coach in the future although only God knows tomorrow. I don’t want to become a teacher so for now I am working hard to invest in other needs and to make sure I succeed in something even if I retire from sports and also make some connections around.

What do you want to tell Nigeria government as per support for athletes?

Nigeria really needs to encourage their athletes, they really need to. It is not just about money but encouragement. While active and not active anymore, they should give us all the support. Imagine some of our senior lifters who are not able to do anything again are finding it difficult to survive at this moment. And that’s why I am trying to work so hard to prepare for my future.

Despite the difficulties you’re going through, how do you relax with all your tight schedule?

Sundays are my free day, and I take two hours for reading each night, immediately the two hours are gone, then I go to bed and sleep. I set my alarm to wake up the following day and prepare for the new day. As early as 6am, I am up to prepare for class by doing house chores,cook for the day because I will have to prepare what will take me the whole day, morning, afternoon and night because my day is always choked. From class to training. So I only relax on Sundays. Can you compare the facilities abroad to what we have back home in Nigeria as an athlete? Nigerian is far behind and I believe as time goes on we will do better things because we have people who are willing to do, it’s just for them to be given the opportunity.

You are a handsome sports man and now a millionaire, how do you handle your female admirers?

Truly I have female admirers coming around, but it is all about discipline. I know what I want in life and I have to work against anything that will truncate my future. I always relate with them but that’s where it ends.

