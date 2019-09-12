Retooling agriculture with sterling commitment

With efforts geared towards making agriculture Nigeria’s economic hub, there is the need to also improve financing to the sector as espoused by stakeholders in Abuja, last week. Abdulwahab Isa reports

As well known, agriculture was once Nigeria’s strongest talking point.

In the past until early 70s, Nigeria was reputed as an agricultural nation with all kinds of produce; cocoa, coffee, groundnut, palm oil, timbre and cassava.

Shortly after crude oil set in, there was a change in the economic narrative from agricultural economy to petrol dollar.

The oil boom era marked a descent in Nigeria’s agric economy even though there have been conscious efforts by succeeding administration to reverse the trend, and return agriculture to its hitherto attractive position.

The private sector isn’t left out in the dialogue to finding solutions to agriculture.

The Sterling Bank Plc Agric Summit, the second in its series, was another opportunity to dissect problems in Agric value chain with solutions espoused.

Themed: “Agriculture – your piece of the trillion-dollar economy,” the summit was attended by top officials of government, Stakeholders in agric sector, technocrats and state governors.

Missing link

At what point did Nigeria miss the opportunity of running big with agriculture sector? Experts drawn from across agriculture field offered perspectives.

According to Senior Agriculture Economist at World Bank, Dr Adetunji Oredipe, he located it on dependence entirely on oil.

He said neglect of the sector started when Nigeria’s economy became increasingly dependent on oil, describing the shift as a “disaster and calamity.”

“The wanton neglect of the agricultural sector when Nigeria’s economy became increasingly dependent on oil has proven to be both a disaster and calamity.

“If Nigeria had held to its market share in palm oil, cocoa, groundnut and cotton, it would be earning today at least $10 billion per year from these commodities. Nigeria is now one of the largest food importers in the world.

“In 2016 alone, Nigeria spent $965 million on the importation of wheat, $39.7 million to import rice and $100.2 million on sugar imports,” Oredipe noted.

According to him, in spite of huge agricultural potential, Nigeria, which used to be the major player in agriculture in the world, lost its place in the global community.

“In 1960s, we had glory. That glory was visible and significant for the global community to recognise and applaud. Nigeria accounted for 42 per cent of the world’s exports of shelled groundnuts.

“Our total export volume was 502, 000 MT. This declined to 356 MT by 2016 (FAOSTSAT, 2016).

“The major problem we had was aflatoxin, which we did not bother to fix. Nigeria lost her leadership position and was overtaken by USA, China, and Argentina.

“Nigeria was also the largest exporter of palm oil in the world and accounted for 27 per cent of the global export volume for palm oil. Total export volume for palm oil by Nigeria was 167,000 MT in 1961. This declined to 8,000 MT by 2016 as the global export volume rose from 629,000 MT in 1961 to over 42.1 million MT in 2016 (FAOSTAT, 2016).

“Malaysia and Indonesia took over using the oil palm seedlings obtained from Nigeria! In 2018, Malaysia earns $8.7 billion (28.6% of total palm oil exports) from export of palm oil alone. Indonesia alone recorded $16.5 billion (54.5% of total palm oil exports). Unfortunately, Nigeria is not listed among the first 15 as at this moment,” he noted.

Fixing agric value chain

Government had on several occasions admitted to glaring neglect of the sector.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, represented at the conference by Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, said conscious effort by the administration to revamp agriculture sector informed pursuit of economic diversification agenda with agriculture as focal point.

The VP in his speech said government recognised the importance of the sector to food security, job creation and poverty reduction.

He described the sector as one of the priority areas of government, adding that this was why various intervention programmes are being implemented under the agricultural promotion policy.

“It is heart-warming that agriculture is fast becoming the buzz across trade and investment circles particularly in the face of perennially dwindling oil prices and devaluation and the attendant desirousness of government to diversify the economy.

“The need to get everybody into agriculture has been one of the cardinals of tne Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government with emphasis on developing an export led economy.

“Our agenda is to guarantee the vibrancy of the sector; agriculture must be seen as a business and haven for investment,” he noted.

Osinbajo said government was integrating food production, storage, food processing and industrial manufacturing to establish linkages necessary in the agricultural commodity value chain.

“Government is committed to developing a sound inspection and certification policy that will ensure good quality standards for our export.

“We are committed to promoting foreign and local partnerships to advance the present level of trade and investments in our agriculture as a veritable strategy for economic diversification,” he said.

Fixing ariculture won’t happen in isolation. Financial support is key, an area the banking institution needs to actively play its part.

Also speaking at the event, Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleman, said the bank understood the importance of agriculture to the diversification of the economy, adding that this was the readon it had committed about N55 billion in the last seven years to the sector.

While espousing the bank’s unflinching lending support to agriculture sector, the Managing Director said the bank had also moved its intervention in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme from rice to other commodities.

Way out

Going by the stakeholders’ position at the summit, it is not entirely a despair situation for the country and agriculture sector as remedial steps can be taken to address encumbrances stifling its growth.

Enumerating what needs to be done to restore agriculture to its prime position in the economy, Oredipe said: “To reverse this trend, we must articulate a clear vision to achieve a hunger-free Nigeria, through an agricultural sector that drives income growth, accelerates achievement of food and nutritional security, generates employment and transforms Nigeria into a leading player in global food markets.

“Our vision should be to revive the rural economy by transforming Nigeria into an agriculturally industrialised economy, create wealth, jobs, and markets for farmers.

“We must adopt an ambitious agricultural promotion strategy, one that is focused on a combination of transformational policy reforms and private capital investments with a promise to expand the benefits to millions of Nigerians.

“Government needs revamp their current outlook about how agriculture works by inviting the private sector capacities in order to improve efficiency. We need to focus on agricultural value chains and not just on increasing production.

“A mere boost in production will lead to wastages if there are no markets and no agro processing firms to rapidly absorb and mop up the increased yields We also need to realize that it is extremely difficult to produce, process, and market at the same time.”

He also advised on the need to improve on financing the sector saying there was need to unlock the potential in agriculture by realigning the banking sector to lend more to it.

Despite accounting for 20.85 per cent (World Bank, 2017) of the GDP, the agricultural sector only receives three per cent of the total lending by commercial banks in Nigeria, according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS, 2017).

“The high demands for loan collaterals by banks, lack of capacity to develop appropriate credit instruments for agriculture, high perceived risks of lending to the agricultural sector, and general aversion of banks to agriculture have led to a huge under-capitalisation of the agricultural sector.

“While the banks are financing housing, education and other areas of life, they are still reluctant to lend to the real sector- Agriculture. Without food, everyone is unwell,” he said.

Last line

Nigerian economy will not only flourish, it will assume its front row in the comity of nations if agriculture is given its deservedpriority.

