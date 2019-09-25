Robbers invade IBB varsity, two critically injured

…students among suspects

ncessant armed robbery attacks on the campus of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Niger State have left two students critically injured.

Three suspects were also arrested in connection with the robberies.

One of the victims, a 100 Level student of Computer Science, Abdulhadi Danyay, sustained a deep cut in his head and one of the suspects (a student too) was stabbed in the stomach.

Danyay, who was still battling to survive at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, was attacked by the robbers two weeks ago.

Danyay was able to identify one of the robbers (also a student) who attacked him and planned to report to security and university authorities before they revisited him.

Three students of the institution were arrested for robbery which occurred two weeks ago when they raided a 25-room off campus hostel of the university. They dispossessed the occupants of their phones, laptops, iPads, clothes, jewellery and other valuables.

A source gave the name of the student’s hostel as ‘Jagaba Lodge’ at the Student Villa.

“The robbers came about 1am on Monday. Out of the 10 rooms in the lodge, they robbed eight rooms and collected phones, laptops and money.

“Danyay was attacked by the robbers. Probably in self-defence he stabbed one of the suspected robbers in the stomach. The other robber used a cutlass on Danyay’s head and ran away.

“The cut is so deep that when we rushed him to the General Hospital, Lapai, he was given pints of blood before he was referred to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, where he is currently battling to stay alive,” the source said on the phone.

Another source, a student, who gave his simply name as Abubakar, said “Abdulhadi (Danyay) was robbed about two weeks ago, they requested for his iCloud, the passwords to his laptop and phone which he did, but I don’t know why they came back. Some people are saying Abdulhadi recognised the robbers who robbed him two weeks ago. They attacked him again because they fear he might expose them.

“The other suspect that was stabbed in the stomach has been handed over to the police and others are now being arrested. We pray for Abdulhadi’s quick recovery.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Abubakar, said two persons were injured and seven suspects arrested.

