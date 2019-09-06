Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe President, dies aged 95

Notorious former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, it has been confirmed.

The overthrown dictator died in a Singapore hospital after a period of ill health.

The tyrant ruled the country with an iron fist for 40 years before being removed in a military coup in 2017.

His leadership of the former British colony was marked with bloodshed, persecution of political opponents and vote-rigging on a large scale.

The news was confirmed by current Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who said Mugabe died surrounded by his family, including wife Grace.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Mugabe was the nation’s first post-independence leader, serving first as prime minister and later as president.

He was born on February 21, 1924, in Kutama in what was then Rhodesia and trained as a teacher.

He was imprisoned for more than a decade without trial after criticising the government of Rhodesia in 1964.

While in jail, he was chosen as president of the Zimbabwe African National Union (Zanu), of which he was a founding father.

He became prime minister in 1980 of the new Republic of Zimbabwe – chosen to guide the country towards ‘democracy’ after 14 years of rebellion against the Crown headed by white Southern Rhodesian leader, Ian Smith.

The Marxist Mugabe assumed the role of president seven years later.

Before he was removed two years ago, he was the only leader the country had known post-independence and had vowed to rule until he died, claiming he had been appointed by God. Mugabe was an outspoken critic of the West – most notably the UK – and he denounced the former colonial power as ‘an enemy country.’

To his supporters, he will be remembered as a revolutionary hero who helped free Zimbabwe from colonialism and minority white rule.

But his record in government is one of economic mismanagement, widespread corruption, anti-white racism and widespread human rights abuses, reports metro.co.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...