Rohr’s Eagles’ future in doubt

The Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said the ministry is prioritizing grassroots sports while exploiting ways reviving interest at that level because grassroots sports is investment in the younger generation.

The Minister, who disclosed this during his visit to Ilorin, Kwara state ahead of the flag-off of this year’s edition of the National Youth Games, explained that grassroots games remain the best means of identifying talents that will represent the country in continental and international tournaments.

At a courtesy visit to the Kwara state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, that the National Youth Games has been useful in revealing the young people that Nigeria wants to groom for the future, and that Kwara State, which hosts the games is an example to other states, since it is now being considered to host other national and continental tournaments.

Mr Alabi expressed confidence that grassroots sports will be revived with the Minister’s approach, saying that “we pray with the new minister something will be done. Athletics is something that is very important. A lot of young people are going into drug addiction right now sports is one thing that can be used to prevent that.”

The Minister revealed at the University of Ilorin that the institution, in view of its sport facilities, would be considered as one of the tertiary schools to be designated as Centre of Excellence in Sports, which are meant to be in each of the geo-political zones.

He said: “The university has held it’s own academically and more importantly in the field of sports. The university is a multi sports centre. Beyond the national youth games we will consider and recommend this University to host national and continental tournaments. UNILORIN will be one of the centres of sports excellence to be announced.

“ The ministry is committed to developing grassroots sports. We want to revive the past where talents are discovered at young age from events like these.

“Within the first week of taking office I was very clear about the direction I want to take. One is grassroots sports development and it is domiciled with the states. That’s why I’m meeting with this team first because it is important. It is often said that the gold is in the child. When a person wins gold at 18-19 years old that person must have been working on it since being a child.

“The National Youth Games is the greatest opportunity we have to re-launch grassroots sports. We need to get new talents.”

