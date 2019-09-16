Business
RT Briscoe reports N2.2bn FY’2018 loss
R
.T Briscoe Nigeria Plc has sustained loss position as it posted a loss after tax of N2.188 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2018 as against loss after tax of N3.160 billion posted a year earlier.
Key extracts of the accounts statement for the nine months obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed drop in growths in key performance indices, further damping strong performance outlook of the company.
However, the group’s revenue grew by 18.4 per cent from 4.376 billion reported in 2017 to N5.182 billion posted in 2018.
Cost of sales stood at N3.724 billion in 2018 from N3.405 billion in 2017, accounting for a growth of 9.36 per cent while net finance cost recorded N2.26 billion as against N2.706 billion reported in 2017.
R.T Briscoe posted a loss after tax of N2.413 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 as against loss after tax of N1.716 billion posted a year earlier.
The nine months results showed drop in growths in key performance indices, further damping strong performance outlook of the company.
However, the group’s revenue marginally declined by 1.69 per cent from 3.600 billion reported in 2017 to N3.539 posted in 2018.
Cost of sales stood at N2.470 billion in 2018 from N2.585 billion in 2017 while administrative expenses recorded N751.303 million as against N1.063 billion reported in 2017.
The auto company began the year 2018 with a loss after tax of N809.983 million for the month ended March 31 from a loss of 478.293 million in 2017.cost of sales stood at N609.743 million from N714.121 million a year earlier, while administrative expenses was N244.663 million in contrast to N394.813 million posted in 2017. The company’s revenue dropped by 27.25 per cent to N894,107 million from N1.229 billion posted in 2017.
R.T Briscoe Nigeria sustained loss position as it posted a loss after tax of N1.530 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2018 as against loss after tax of N1.156 billion posted a year earlier.
The half year obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed drop in growths in key performance indices, further damping strong performance outlook of the company.
However, the group’s revenue declined by 12.34 per cent from N2.706 billion reported in 2017 to N2.372 billion posted in 2018.
Ford Motor Company had in 2016 officially parted ways with one of its Nigerian dealerships, RT Briscoe, after 11 years of partnership.
Until June 30, 2016 when the partnership ended, RT Briscoe was an official Ford dealership in Nigeria under the name BriscoeFord.
Announcing the development in a statement, Ford said it was consolidating its dealer representation in Nigeria by ending its association with local distributor RT Briscoe, while reinforcing its partnership with Coscharis Motors Limited as the country’s sole official Ford distributor.
Business
Pound slips after Luxembourg PM’s Brexit remarks
The pound has slipped further from last week’s gains after remarks by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel directed at Boris Johnson.
Sterling fell 0.8% to 1.2408 against the US dollar, after briefly rising above $1.25 in early Asian trading – its highest level in nearly two months.
Last week, the pound rose by 1.7%, but on Monday it also weakened by 0.2% against the euro – to 88.68p.
Futures data shows investors have resumed shorting the pound – betting on its decline – after a brief pause.
The pound fell to a three-year low below $1.20 earlier this month, but then soared over 4% for a few days.
But in remarks showing that a gulf remains between the British and European Union positions on Brexit, Bettel said the prime minister had failed to propose serious alternatives that would get a deal done.
Bettel said the British leader needed to “stop speaking and act”.
“We need more than just words,” he said. “We need a legally operable text to work on as soon as possible.”
He added that Johnson was seeking to blame the bloc for the “nightmare” of a prospective no-deal Brexit that would also affect EU citizens resident in Britain.
Bettel was standing alone at a podium that had been prepared for both leaders as Johnson left immediately after the meeting amid a loud anti-Brexit protest.
Johnson and his ministers have been talking up progress in negotiations with Brussels, but the EU side has sounded less optimistic, putting the onus on Britain to come up with new, concrete ideas, reports sky news.
Johnson said after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that “there is a good chance” of a Brexit deal with the European Union.
He added that he could “see the shape” of an agreement, but it would “require movement” from the EU.
But Monday’s comments indicated that no agreement was in sight despite meetings between Johnson and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and later Bettel.
Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt said: “The fact remains there is still a decent chance of Britain not (being) able to secure a deal, and that is prompting investors to take profits after last week’s rally.”
Business
Air Rage: Emerging challenge for airline industry
Indeed, air rage has become a global problem. Such unruly behaviour, threatening safety and security, adversely affects the travel experience of compliant passengers and disrupts operations that may result in flight delays, cancellations or diversions, writes WOLE SHADARE
Hard task
Airline personnel have, increasingly, found it necessary to deal with unruly and disruptive passengers, some of whom display violent behaviour.
This behaviour can result in serious injury to staff and passengers and can compromise the safety of the aircraft.
Termed ‘Air Rage’, this phenomenon enjoys regular media attention and airlines, unions and governments are attempting to tackle this issue.
By many measures, the travel industry is becoming busier. Skies are congested, airports more crowded and air travel is becoming more accessible for more people.
This increased congestion at airports and on airplanes may result in a change concerning the notion of travelling by air. Those who use air travel on a regular basis may, increasingly, consider the experience mundane; infrequent or first time travellers may find it a disappointment – the relaxed, spacious and glamorous image portrayed by many airline advertisements is often at odds with that experienced by those travelling economy.
Constraints
Airlines are constantly striving to attain full aircraft on busy routes, while achieving a profit in what has increasingly become a very price sensitive industry. The occurrence of air rage incidents may be, in part, attributable to the constraints under which the air travel industry operates.
Air rage is a relatively new but high profile phenomenon; such incidents being regularly reported in the press.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggests that air rage occurs when a passenger acts in an unruly or disruptive manner, normally at some point during the flight (IATA 2000).
Therefore, while the phenomenon is termed ‘Air Rage,’ it can occur during check-in, at luggage retrieval or indeed at any point during the air travel experience.
The Nigerian example
In Nigeria, there are so many reported cases of air rage, which had led to either delay or flight cancelation where the offender is apprehended by security operatives especially when the action poses danger to flight safety.
This happen most times on international flights or flights used for deportation of Nigerians abroad. No one knows how many unruly passengers cause flight diversions each year or how many are ordered to pay restitution.
However, in some of the most egregious incidents, unruly passengers can face large financial restitution penalties. The fines carry a dual purpose. They help airlines recoup the cost when a flight is cut short and serve as a deterrent to others to think twice before behaving badly on a flight.
Unruly passengers have been a problem airlines have grappled with for decades. But in an era with increased focus on safety and security, tighter seating and packed planes, the airline industry feels a sense of urgency to identify potential problems and prevent incidents. The restitution penalties are federal prosecutors’ efforts to put a dent on the problem.
Pay the fine
In a case in July, 2018, a passenger Bolutife Olusegun Olorunda was ordered to pay Delta Air Lines $9,118 for the cost of a diversion to Tulsa after he verbally assaulted a flight attendant on his flight from Portland, Oregon to Atlanta.
The issue of misbehavior in the air has gained greater focus in recent years, with IATA pushing for countries to adopt a global legal framework and enforcement policy for unruly passengers, since gaps in governance can mean some people are never punished for misconduct.
Association of Flight Attendants union spokeswoman, Taylor Garland, said many of people took prescription drugs to feel more comfortable flying and they don’t realize the effects that alcohol or drugs can have when they’re up in the air.
Nipping conflicts in the bud
If an issue with one problematic passenger isn’t tackled quickly, it could escalate into a conflict involving more people and become “a much bigger incident,” Garland said, which is why the captain may decide to divert the airplane suggests that there is an impression that violent behaviour, in general are likely to occur.
An airline official, who simply gave his name as Ukachukwu, said the phenomenon was increasing in society,while there are many examples of similarly unruly, aggressive, outrageous and seemingly excessive behaviour in contemporary society. The unique environment of an aircraft in flight makes such behaviour disturbing, frightening and potentially extremely dangerous.
Should such an incident occur, neither passengers nor staff have the opportunity to remove themselves, nor is there the option of requesting immediate outside assistance.
This disruptive or unruly behaviour can take several forms, ranging from relatively minor infringements, such as arguing with fellow passengers, expressing dissatisfaction with the service or refusal to stop smoking, to more serious and abusive incidents such as the assault of fellow passengers and/or crew and damage to the aircraft.
Ukachukwu highlights several problems surrounding the compilation of statistics relating to air rage incidents, such as the fact that official records have only recently been kept and sometimes a reluctance on the part of air crew to report offenders.
There has, however, been a dramatic increase in such incidents, which shows no sign of abating. There are indications that most statistics are likely to underestimate the problem.
A recent survey by the International Air Transport Association shows a five-fold increase in world-wide Air Rage incidents from 1132 incidents in 1994, to 5416 incidents in 1997 (IATA 2000).
Skyrocketing statistics
According to the United States Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS), unruly passenger reports have increased eight-fold to 534 in 1999 (ASRS 2000).
The two major Australian airlines only began recording air rage incidents in 1998 when 30 episodes were noted, this increased to 650 recorded occurrences in 1999. The main Japanese carriers report a year on year doubling of unruly behaviour incidents to 330 in 1999.
Thus, incidents of air rage are increasing and while many incidents involve young (20-35 year old) males, often travelling in groups for leisure purposes (Calder, 2000), there are many examples of air rage incidents perpetrated by older males and females in all age groups.
It was reported recently that of a grandmother who was jailed for six months for punching a stewardess three times in the face on board a transatlantic flight from Manchester to Florida.
Last line
In the absence of formal rules and international law concerning incidents of air rage, the methods of controlling such incidents varies from airline to airline, often with cabin crew having to make on the spot decisions and take immediate action.
Business
Flooding: Town planners seek drainage master plan
Worried by enormous damage caused by storm water ravaging Nigerian cities, town and villages lately, settlement experts popularly known as town planners are offering suggestions to reduce the negative effects. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
From Abuja, Adamawa, Niger, Kogi Benue, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Imo. Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, the effects of climate change -induced flooding are enormous.
Apart from sacking many Nigerian towns and villages in the last two months with attendant loss of lives and properties, flood menace has displaced many residents in their homes, while others are currently taking refuge in nearby primary and secondary schools.
This perennial problem is always caused by torrential downpour between the months of July and October.
While government seems to be confused about the situation, town planners are worried that the situation might go worse if government failed to do the needful.
They are asking government to declare a state of emergency over the situation.
Besides , they canvassed for implementation of physical development plans, national drainage master plan and flood control policy.
Experts’ views
Speaking with New Telegraph at the weekend, first Vice President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners(NITP), Toyin Ayinde, said that prevention of flooding in Nigeria would entail every form of environmental inconvenience, saying the nation needed to put in place national physical plans
Ayinde, a former Commissioner for Physical Planning in Lagos State, pointed out that the annual flood disaster being witnessed in the country was as a result of absence of physical planning.
According to him, absence of planning always brings disasater, noting that there is nothing like national driainage plan in the country presently.
“Although, there are many maps, but plans are delibrate activities gear towards solving a problem,” he said.
He called on the Federal and State governments on the need for physical plans, saying “It is never too late than never.”
“Government must just plan because planning takes people to their destination.”
For Nigeria to combat and reduce effect of climate change, leading to perennial flooding of almost 22 states of the federation, a former President of NITP and Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Dr. Bunmi Ajayi, said it would require emergency solutions.
According to him, one of the solutions would require raising platforms to serve as helipads where helicopters could land for immediate rescue of flood victims during emergency situation .
Besides, he said it was high time government commenced strict implementation and enforcement of state physical plans to prevent people from erecting building haphazardly along drainage and water channels.
He said: “People build haphazardly along waterway, floodplains, setbacks and drainage. This must stop if we don’t want greater disaster.”
According to him, until cities have plans and somebody is committed to their implementation, flood menace would continue.
The former town planners’ boss said the problem of flooding in Nigeria was both planning and engineering issues.
He noted that government failed to take concrete measures concerning the issue of climate change almost two decades the discussion had been on.
“Rather, we are sandfilling by raising sea level. Maps of cities along the coast show that Lagos is five metres below the sea level. Government should have stopped sandfilling,” he said, pointing out that issue of climate change cut across every state.
He urged government and citizens to follow physical development plans.
A former President of Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria, Mr. Moses Ogunleye, urged all cities and towns in Nigeria to have drainage master plans.
According to him, effective physical planning would reduce substantially the incidences of urban flooding as all physical development plans would have adequately consider the issue of de -looding and flood management.
He stated that lack of implementation of master plans for cities aggravated flooding.
“There are also many instances where master plans for cities have not been properly implemented, these aggravated flooding,” he said.
According to him, most Nigerian cities are developed with little or no concern for flood control.
Ogunleye said that towns and cities would continue to experience flooding until governments appreciate the linkage between physical development planning and flood management .
According to him, there must be clear cut plans to create and preserve storm water channels.
“This should be done quickly by governments, with the full involvement of communities . Funding must also be provided,” Ogunleye said.
Incidents
Sometimes in August, raging flood swept away the Director of Finance, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Mr. Tony Okecheme, in Abuja, when his car got stuck at Galadimawa roundabout.
According to reports, many parts of Adamawa State were taking over by flood in September, killing five persons in the Yola North Local Government Area of the state. Three were from Yola North and two from Lamurde and Song council areas in the state.
The flooding caused by prolonged downpour, wreaked havoc in several other council areas and sacked many from their homes.
Several households in Lamurde, Yola North, Yola South, Numan, Demsa and Song were submerged by in the downpour which began around 3pm that Thursday and continued into the evening.
Transitional Chairman, Yola North Local Government Council, Adamu Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said three children in Yola North died in the floods which submerged over 20,000 houses.
Also, no fewer than 2000 people, including women and children were rendered homeless following a flood which submerged at least 70 houses in Orsu- Obodo community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.
The flood, according to eye witnesses, was as a result of 10-day nonstop rainfall in the state.
In Enugu, flood disaster ravaged residents of Nsukka, Ihe, Alor-Uno and other communities in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state. The flood pulled down houses, rendered some people homeless and washed away roads and crops following heavy downpour.
As it was in Enugu, so it happened in Edo, Delta and Rivers States
Recently, Abia state Government announced collaborative plans with the World Bank to check the flood ravaging Aba, the commercial centre of the state.
Factors such as blockage of waterways by homeowners, absence of drainage system in cities and dumping of refuse in drains were adduced for the deluge.
Others put the blame on government, which they said gave building approvals indiscriminately without ensuring compliance, allowing people to build on waterways and failure to provide drainage. Some people blamed home builders for not building according to approved plans and for refusing to provide estate facilities such as storm water drainage.
Floods are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, claiming more lives and causing more property damages than any other natural phenomena. In recent times, flooding across Nigeria has left both the government and the governed devastated.
Some of the worst floodings in recent memory happened five years ago, precisely in March 2012 when 32 of Nigeria’s 36 states were affected,. The havoc it caused then was so devastating such that more than 300 persons were killed while over two million others were displaced.
Flood alert
NIHSA’s Director-General, Clement Nze, few months ago urged Nigerians to heed flood warnings raised in the 2019 AFO and identified non-adherence to flood early warnings as the major problem inhibiting prevention, mitigation and preparedness against flood disasters in Nigeria.
In its recently published 2019 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) report, NIHSA stated that some parts of the eight hydrological areas across the country, within nine sub-basins comprising Sokoto, Niger, Adamawa, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Yobe states are highly probable flood risk areas in 2019, covering about 74 Local Government Areas.
The report also predicted that flood incidents would be less probable in about 279 LGAs.
Moreover, the 2019 AFO report stated that coastal states like Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Rivers are expected to experience coastal flooding due to rise in sea level and tidal surge which would impact on fishing, habitation and coastal transportation.
A former President of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Steve Onu, blamed the rampaging flood’s incident on indiscriminate ways people built their houses without consideration for storm water drainage.
According to him, if there was sufficient drainage system, it would have transported storm water away without overflowing major roads.
Last line
To avert flood occurrence beyond tree planting, Nigerian government needs to link physical development plans with national drainage master plan.
Business
Crude theft: FG blocks IOCs’ drone surveillance investment
The Federal Government has rejected an investment proposal by some international oil companies (IOCs) to deploy drones for surveillance in a bid to end crude theft and pipeline vandalism rocking the country.
The rejection, New Telegraph gathered exclusively at the weekend, was conveyed by the military hierarchy over its belief that the move, if allowed, could breach national security.
The move to deploy drones was made by IOCs that have over the years lost millions of dollars to vandalism.
“Unfortunately, the IOCs will have to look beyond the drone option,” a source at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources told this newspaper at the weekend.
The military hierarchy, he continued, has “out rightly rejected this plan because of the risk that it could pose to the National security,” the source added.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has ruled out the notion that modular refineries are the main solutions to Nigeria’s inability to refine petroleum products locally.
Government, in this regard, said it was focusing its efforts on making sure the country’s refineries operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt are fully repaired and working efficiently.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who was reportedly represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipreye Sylva, stated this while speaking at the on-going 24th edition of the World Energy Congress (WEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
A statement from the Group General Manager, Public Affairs of NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Sylva to have also said that the Federal Government planned to sign off Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on at least four key projects in the oil industry within the last quarter of 2019.
He said his vision was to bequeath a vibrant petroleum industry, which will guarantee long term strategic investments and prosperity for Nigerians.
In 2018, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) disclosed that it had so far granted licences for the establishment of modular refineries to 25 investors.
“People are talking about modular refineries; we know that modular refineries are parts of the solution, but they can only be part of the solution and not the solutions themselves.
“So, we are going to try to encourage modular refineries, but before that, we are going to really focus on repairing the existing refineries to ensure that we are back on stream very shortly,” Sylva said.
The minister also said: “My plan is to ensure that during my tenure, four Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) are taken. I am sure that within the next quarter, we should be able to conclude on some of these FIDs to grow the industry.”
He noted that gas development was a priority for the government to fast-track the industrialisation of the country.
According to him, “as you are aware, we are focusing on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project which will address some of our power issues and encourage the setting up of local industries and businesses in different areas in Nigeria.”
Sylva further spoke on the need to rehabilitate the refineries operated by the NNPC, saying it was unsustainable for Nigeria to continue to import petroleum products.
He added that while private investment in the refining sector would be encouraged, the government would focus more on the repair of its existing refineries.
The minister described theft of crude oil as an intractable issue and disclosed that the federal government was looking at practicable solutions to address it.
Government, he said, was also looking at reducing the cost of oil production through robust engagement with International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the country.
He explained that Nigeria needed to speak up and affirmatively at global energy fora as they remained some of the best platforms where major decisions that impact the global energy landscape are taken.
Business
CESEL to harness $1bn for solar power investment in Nigeria
Community Energy and Social Enterprise Limited (CESEL) has unveiled plans to harness $1 billion investment for DPOWER, its Diaspora focused solar power initiative in Nigeria.
Chief executive officer, CESEL, Patrick Tolani, said this during the launch of DPOWER at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).
He said that the initiative was borne out of the need to boost the power sector with part of the Diasporan remittance.
“We remit about $25 billion into Nigeria annually. So, we decided to find a means of harnessing this money,” he said.
Out of this amount, Tolani explained; “We want to put $1 billion into the power sector. We are reaching out to Diasporans and telling them that we can provide a simple solar system for the homes of their parents.
“We are expecting that millions of Nigerians will join this program.”
“If you can find a reasonable means to give us the money, we do the job,” he stated.
Nigeria’s Renewable energy policy aims to increase power generation from renewable energy sources from 13 per cent in 2015 to 23 per cent in 2025 and 36 per cent in 2030.
The deployment of the solar home systems is expected to create 3, 000 jobs.
FUTA had, according to Tolani, released one of its offices as the anchor office for DPOWER.
Explaining how it works, he said,” What we have designed is very basic. Specifically, we have the 1 kw, that can power a house conveniently. We also have the 3 kw and 5 kw solar home system.
“When you pay to a threshold, we can now go to the desired place to install.
“We are working with others to make this work whereby Diasporans can pay by installment.”
Small businesses, Tolani said, would be able to stay open for longer hours after sunset, students can continue their studies in the evening, and off-grid families can charge phones or listen to radios in their own homes.
Besides, he said a major factor behind the project is the job creation potential it offers.
“We want to put youths into employment,” he said.
“Renewable energy particularly the solar energy subsector offers tremendous opportunities for massive employment.
“This is because the oil and gas sector that gives government about 90 per cent of its revenue employs less than 1 per cent of the population.
“Our target is to create 3,000 jobs and increase the GDP.
“There’s virtually no part of the country without solar potential.”
He therefore requested the support of the Nigerian Diasporan Commission.
“We need the Diasporan Commission to make this a success.
“To solve this energy problem, we need people of like minds that can work together”, he added.
Business
BEDC turns out 134 trainees to improve service delivery
…lists take-off locations for MAP in Delta
BEDC Electricity Plc. (BEDC) has turned out another set of 60 Graduate Trainees and 74 Technician Trainees for its 2018/19 edition.
This, the company said, is in its quest at improving service delivery to customers and bridging skills gap in the power sector just as it also announced take-off locations for the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme in Delta state.
Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, said these in statement from BEDC at the Disco firm’s 4th in the series of graduation for the trainees held at the Crescendo Conference Center, Asaba.
The takeoff locations, which will be handled by Inlaks Power Solution sequentially, based on location, street by street basis are; Government House and Cabinet area, Express, Anwai, SPC, Ezenei, SIO all around Asaba Township and Headbridge.
Mrs Osibodu said BEDC believes that the recruitment of new and additional workforce and training of staff would help improve service delivery to customers and also build capacity in the power sector.
“Our yearly churn out of new employees under the Graduate Management Trainee and Technician Trainee schemes continue to grow as we lead in the drive to bridge the capacity and skills gap in the power sector. Our goal is to attract and train 1,500 young and new employees with the aim of helping to improve the quality of service to customers and also help reduce youth unemployment in our society,” she stated.
Declaring that BEDC will leave no stone unturned in its desire to meet customer expectations, Mrs. Osibodu disclosed that between 2018 and now, BEDC has connected 112 communities without electricity supply in its coverage areas to the national grid out of which 55 of such connections were done in Delta state.
She solicited for the cooperation of customers in respect of the ongoing enumeration exercise, which she said was a precondition for them to benefit from the MAP scheme. This, the BEDC boss said, would enable the company plan properly for network expansion, improve quality of power supply, adding that nearly 400,000 households have been enumerated.
In his welcome address, Chairman Board of Directors, Mr. Victor Osibodu, said that the training schemes were conceived after the power sector privatization in 2013 to enable BEDC respond to immediate talent needs of the sector, disclosing that within four years of its existence over 600 persons have been recruited.
“BEDC aims to build a technically competent organization with the required technical and functional competency, As such the two training programmes are blended learning experiences designed to equip new staff with the skills set needed to deliver excellent services to customers,” the chairman stated.
He stated that with the GTP and TTP, BEDC had demonstrated zeal in ensuring qualitative training for new intakes comparable with any organization locally or internationally with a view to fulfilling federal government’s desire of ensuring adequate, reliable and sustainable electricity supply across the country.
Business
Experts seek amendment to NCAA 2006 Act
…lament agency’s economic regulation weakness
Experts in aviation industry are seeking amendment to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Civil Aviation Act 2006.
They are seeking amendment to a bill to amend the CAA Part 12 (1), (2), (3) a-e and the establishment of a Nigerian Civil Aviation Commerce Board (NCACB) with an enabling power and provisions to make regulations, prescribing the manners of exercising and carrying out duties and functions under the Civil Aviation Act 2006 and the standards that the board needs to achieve compliance to Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) Commercial Agreements and the necessary amendments on Nig. CARs Part 18 on Economic Regulation.
A former Commandant, Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, Grp. Capt. John Ojikutu (Rtd), who spoke to New Telegraph at the weekend, said he had already sent proposals to the aviation regulatory body to that effect.
Ojikutu reckoned that an entity like the NCAA, charged with aviation safety and air commerce activities and sometimes with the approval of routes sharing, would betray the checks and balances constructed as safeguards to prevent conflict of interest needed to serve the best interest of the industry and more importantly the safety of the travelling public.
His words: “I have proposals for bills to amend the CAA Part 12 (1), (2), (3) a-e and the Establishment of a Nigerian Civil Aviation Commerce Board (NCACB) with an enabling power and provisions to make regulations, prescribing the manners of exercising and carrying out duties and functions under the Civil Aviation Act 2006 and the standards that the board needs to achieve compliance to BASAs, Commercial Agreements and the necessary amendments on Nig. CARs Part 18 on economic regulation.”
He further stated that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that certified the NCAA with Category 1 was not formed to have a role in air commerce, a function, he said was contrary to its responsibility and designated to another agency in the US Department of Transport.
Another stakeholder, who declined to give his name in print, said aviation needed to have a huge say in economic regulation particularly BASA and other commercial agreements.
A quick look at economic regulations of the agency in its 2006 Act shows that in pursuit of the realization of the regulation of the economics of airport and air navigation services, the unit draws its powers from Part IX, Section 30, Subsections 2(p) and 4(r) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006, which give NCAA power for the regulation of aviation charges and establishment of a mechanism for the economic regulation of airports and air navigation service charges, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommended practices.
Part IX, Section 30, Subsections 4(b) & (c) of CAA, 2006 mandates the Airline Financial Health Unit to carry out the evaluation and analysis of the operations of all Nigerian registered airlines in order to determine their financial capability to carry out safe flight operations.
It would be recalled that the NCAA had equally been accused of doing enough to check the financial health status of many of the carriers that operate one or two airplanes.
Many Nigerian airlines suffer under capacity. They do not have enough aircraft to operate both domestic and international service. Many of them are also cash strapped so they find it difficult to service international routes as long as they would establish themselves and begin to make profit.
Business
Oil export to China hits 3m barrels in one month
China took nearly 3 million barrels of Nigerian crude last August, over three times the average monthly rate in 2019.
This came as the Africa’s biggest oil exporter, sees more crude head to China.
In a sign of increased Asian interest lately, two VLCCs carrying Nigerian Akpo and Egina crude are en route to China, a report by Reuters showed.
Nigerian Bonny Light is still being offered at a nearly $3 premium compared with dated Brent.
“But sluggish European gasoline cracks made one buyer say cargoes to the continent probably would not trade at any more than $2.50 over,” the report added.
Business
Nigeria: Losing war to vandals, oil thieves
With 45,347 breaks inflicted on Nigeria’s fuel pipelines in 18 years, thieves and vandals appear to be winning war against government and oil multinationals. Adeola Yusuf reports
For the umpteenth time, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) penultimate Wednesday announced collaboration with the Nigerian Navy to deepen war on crude oil theft. Describing theft and vamdalism as a menace, the two institutions declared a full-fledged war on crude oil theft and attacks on oil and gas facilities.
The duo came to the resolution when the NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas at the Naval Headquarters.
Events over the years had, however, showed that the menace continue to be deep-rooted in the Nigeria’s society despite many of such collaborations that NNPC had had with the Navy and many other security agencies over the years.
Tracking the menace
Nigeria, as at the last count, suffered a total of 45,347 pipeline breaks on its 5,000 kilometers downstream pipeline network between 2001 and half year 2019.
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Kyari, said this, according to a statement, in a keynote address at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference and Exhibition organized by the Pipelines Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) in Abuja.
The GMD, according to the statement made available by Group General Manager, Group Public affairs, Ndu Ughamadu, said in 2018 alone, a total of 19 fire incidents were recorded on the petroleum products pipelines. He added that the theme of this year’s conference: Pipeline Assets: Critical Backbone for Socio-Economic Development, resonated with the thinking at the NNPC on the need to reinforce the narrative of the critical role of pipeline assets to the nation’s energy security and economic progress.
Counting the losses
With this rise in theft and vandalism, it was difficult for the oil and gas industry to deliver much value to the economy without effective and efficient pipelines operations.
“As a major player in the oil and gas industry, NNPC operates over 5,000 kilometers of pipelines traversing many communities to link terminals, three refineries and 20 depots for efficient transportation of crude oil and refined products,” Kyari quipped.
“In addition, NNPC has over 1,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines to supply gas to power plants and gas-based industries, including deliveries to trans-national reception points.”
The NNPC boss lamented that these huge pipeline assets have become difficult to operate efficiently as a result of incessant activities of vandals and other criminal syndicates that were becoming increasingly sophisticated.
The corporation, he said, was ready to collaborate with PLAN and all stakeholders to respond aggressively to incidences of pipeline vandalism in the country with a view to mitigating them.
Shell, others bear the brunt
The super oil major, Royal Dutch Shell penultimate Monday hinted that it suffered about 1.81 million barrels of crude from its pipelines to crude oil theft, and vandalism in the first six months of 2019.
The company’s subsidiary in Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), which said this in a statement, cried out for help from government, communities and other stakeholders to stem the incessant attack on oil assets in the Niger Delta.
A daily loss of about 10,000 barrels of oil, the company said, was recorded in 2019.
“These are critical national assets with 55 per cent government interest and they produce the crude oil that accounts for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange and the bulk of government revenue,” the SPDC’s statement quoted its General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, to have said at a workshop in Port Harcourt.
Economy bleeds
The loss amounted to 1.81m barrels in the 181 days between January and June 2019, according to Checks by New Telegraph.
Hurting these assets, Weli continued, means “hurting the nation’s revenue, the economy of the states, the health of the people and the environment.”
Crude oil theft on the pipeline network, the statement said, resulted in a loss of around 11,000 barrels of oil a day in 2018, which is more than the approximate 9,000 bbl/d in 2017, Weli said, adding that since 2012, SPDC had removed more than 1,160 illegal theft points on its joint venture pipelines in the Niger Delta.
In its June 2019 monthly report, the NNPC, which controls Nigeria’s 55 per cent interest in the SPDC JV, said there was a 77 per cent rise in oil pipeline vandalism and that 106 pipeline breaches were recorded in June, up from 60 in May.
Weli said SPDC was concerned about the lives and safety of those involved in pipeline vandalism and crude theft just as the company was concerned about the environment.
“As a responsible organisation, we put safety first and have constantly made this appeal to those involved in crude theft in the Niger Delta to stop destroying their land and heritage from the spill and pollution arising from their activities.”
He described crude oil theft and artisanal refining of stolen crude as criminal acts “that are not only against the law but are also capable of mortgaging the future of the community.”
Another perspective
Also speaking, SPDC’s General Manager, Safety and Environment, Chidube Nnene-Anochie, noted that illegal refining and third-party interference with pipelines were the main sources of pollution in the Niger Delta.
According to Nnene-Anochie, in 2018 alone, “third party interference caused close to 90% of the number of spills of more than 100 kilograms from SPDC JV pipelines.”
Represented by SPDC’s Compliance Monitoring Lead, Temitope Ajibade, Nnene-Anochie said no spill was acceptable to the company.
“A key priority for Shell companies in Nigeria remains to achieve the goal of no spills from our operations. No spill is acceptable, and we work hard to prevent them.
However, SPDC cleans and remediates areas impacted by spills from its facilities irrespective of the cause,” Ajibade said.
Fresh efforts against the menace
The GMD, however, said that the current administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to boost domestic gas utilization to improve power generation and boost industrial growth.
He stressed that the support of all, especially pipeline professionals, was required to drive the laudable initiative to fruition.
Chairman of PLAN, Mr. Geoff Onuoha, described the nation’s pipelines as the arteries driving the prosperity of the national economy, assuring the management of NNPC of PLAN’s support to enable her run its pipelines efficiently.
In his submission, the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Engr. Chidi Izuwah, advocated the adoption of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model as a solution to the funding challenge hampering the expansion and modernisation of the nation’s infrastructure.
On the measures taken by the international oil companies to stem crude theft, SPDC said that it had enhanced its community-based pipeline surveillance while promoting alternative livelihoods through Shell’s flagship youth entrepreneurship programme, Shell LiveWIRE.
“Between 2003 when Shell LiveWIRE was launched in Nigeria and now, the programme has trained 7,072 Niger Delta youths in enterprise development and provided business start-up grants to 3,817.
Last line
All the stakeholders – government, NNPC, security agencies, oil companies and host communities among others, must go steps further than mouthing collaboration on war against theft and vandalism. The time to work the talk is now. No better time to fully put the popular axiom “let all hand be on the deck” into proper use than now.
This, events have shown, is the only way the war on the menace of crude theft and pipelines vandalism can be won in Nigeria.
Business
Eland completes drilling phase of Gbetiokun 4 development well
Eland Oil & Gas has announced that through its joint-venture subsidiary, Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria, it has completed drilling phase of the Gbetiokun-4 development well.
The OES Teamwork rig has successfully completed drilling operations on the Gbetiokun-4 well; the first well to be drilled on the Gbetiokun field following approval of the Field Development Plan (‘FDP’) on 3rd July by Nigeria’s Department of Petroleum Resources.
Analysis of log data indicates that the well has exceeded pre-drill expectations, encountering high-quality oil-bearing reservoirs close to prognosed depths.
In all, approx. 345 net feet true vertical depth (‘TVD’) of oil-bearing sand was encountered across multiple reservoirs.
During the drilling phase, a 60ft core was cut in the E5000 reservoir, with 100% recovery, which will facilitate further detailed reservoir characterisation, reservoir management and optimise life of field.
The well will now be completed as a dual oil producer on the E5000 and E7000 reservoirs, which have total net pay thicknesses of approximately 63 feet and 49 feet TVD respectively. The secondary target reservoir, E3000, which encountered 48 feet TVD of net pay will also be perforated and placed behind a sliding sleeve ready for production at a later time.
Completion of the Gbetiokun-4 well is expected at the end of September with production commencing through the recently commissioned Early Production Facility (“EPF”) immediately thereafter.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
17 persons die, as bus collides with trailer
-
News6 hours ago
Xenophobia: We’re sorry, S’Africa begs Nigerians
-
News8 hours ago
Ayade rejects workers employed by deputy
-
News14 hours ago
Gunmen abduct Bayelsa PDP guber aspirant’s brother, three others from Rivers hospital
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Unknown gunmen kill traditional ruler in Plateau
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Apapa gridlock: Truckers, stakeholders hail Osinbajo, Taskforce as sanity returns
-
News15 hours ago
Akinlade congratulates Abiodun over victory at Ogun guber tribunal
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
My wife brings her lover into our bedroom for sex, man tells court