Sanwo-Olu mourns as Oniru dies at 82

A

t least 36 cows were at the weekend struck dead by lightning at Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The cows were said to have been led to the mountain top of the community known as Oke-Owa by Fulani herdsmen. The mount is regarded as a sacred groove where the annual rituals of the community take place.

When New Telegraph correspondent visited the scene of the incident, which took about 35 minutes’ walk to reach the zenith of the mountain, the dead cows, including calves, scattered everywhere. The tents erected by the herdsmen were there.

A source in the community described the incident as the wrath of the community’s gods on the herdsmen.

According to him, the herdsmen desecrated the sacred groove which is forbidden in the town.

It was learnt that the Fulani herdsmen, who were said to have been occupying the mountain top in the last five days ago, had been warned by the community’s chiefs to stay away from the mountain before the disaster struck.

The community was said to have been alerted by one of the community’s hunters in the early hours of yesterday.

Speaking on the development, High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, the Sapetu of Ijare kingdom, described the incident as an act of God.

Olaniran said it was not the first time such would happen to those who desecrated the grove.

He said: “We were there this morning and we saw about 36 cows dead apart from the ones inside the bush. It has happened and there is nothing we can do, we regard it as the act of God which nobody can query.

“There are occasions like that but not as massive as we have it now. Some individuals who desecrated the land in the past did witness thunderbolt attack. This is what happens when you desecrate any part of Ijare particularly the sacrifice places, the grove.

“The place where the cows died is called ‘Owa’ normally visited once in a year by the Olujare, where he will stay for a day. He will be there for seclusion to perform some traditional rites and no individuals are allowed to go to that place. Five days before the incident, we learnt that Fulani men were there. They carried woods to build their tent. We said that they were taking over the land from us, and we prayed to God to save us, to intervene because we don’t want anything to desecrate the place. It is a very special place as far as Ijare community is concerned.”

While saying that it was forbidden for anyone to touch the dead cows, the Sapetu disclosed that one of the monarchs of the community never made it back alive when he went on the mountain in seclusion.

He added: “The dead cows will be there forever. It is part of the history in our land for people to see as testimony in future that such things happen. A whole Oba was buried there alive and heaven did not fall not to talk of ordinary cows.

“When it happened, some chiefs and I went to the police station to make an official report. The police are aware of it; even DPO came to the palace and we explained to him. He confirmed that it was thunderbolt attack; that it wasn’t human being’s handiwork.”

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, described the incident as a natural disaster.

