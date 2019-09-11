Saved from death’s jaw

He has been fighting poverty with all his might. He needed to work harder in the fight. Solution? Ikechukwu Oke, an SS1 student of Ishieke Secondary School, Ebonyi, went on a 41-day dry fasting on a mountain in Abakaliki. He is now in a hospital, where he is battling for life. UCHENNA INYA reports

I

kechukwu Oke, a 19-year-old, lives with his elder brother, Obinna Oke, a mechanic, on Ishieke campus of Ebonyi State University and was enrolled into school by the brother. On daily basis, he hawks a basin of sachet water otherwise known as pure water and gala in Onitsha, Anambra State after every academic term to raise his school fees.

Things continued to get worse for him and his aged mother, a widow, who lives in the village. He decided to embark on a 41-day and nights dry fasting due to the family problems.

Oke did not inform any member of the family before embarking on the dry fasting. He had sneaked out to a popular prayer mountain at Azugwu in Abakaliki metropolis for the dry fasting, which he embarked on July 23, 2019 and ended it successfully. But he ended with certain health consequences; he became malnourished, gawky in appearance, couldn’t stand on his toes upright. He collapsed on the prayer ground. Those around him ran away, trying to avoid police harassment but only two persons summoned courage and carried him to his elder brother, who immediately contacted a patent medicine dealer, who temporarily resuscitated him.

The patent medicine dealer administered drip and some drugs on him to revive him. A former House of Representatives member in the state, Peter Edeh, who is an old boy of Ishieke Secondary School, not satisfied with the local treatment, mobilized people to take him to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) for proper medical examination and immediate treatment.

Edeh said: “He is unable to speak but arrangements have been made to take him to hospital. His mother, a widow, is with him now. On a notepad beside him, he listed some of his problems which include constant spiritual attacks, family afflictions, and other academic and financial problems.”

New Telegraph visited him at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) where he was undergoing medical treatment. He was however unable to speak. His mother, Elizabeth Oke, who broke down in tears, said: “Ikechukwu Oke is my fifth son; my husband died in 1996. Ikechukwu’s elder brother, my first son, took him from me to assist me in training him since their father is no more alive and things became difficult for us. He was enrolled into school by the elder brother. After school closes in any academic session, Ikechukwu always visited me to work for me. After assisting me in the village, he would move to Onitsha, where one of his sisters is living. The sister, who is one of my daughters, was adopted by someone and has been in Onitsha. So, Ikechukwu usually goes there to live with them and hawk pure water and gala to raise money for his school fees. After hawking the water and gala, he usually comes back to me to inform me that he has gone back from Onitsha for his studies.

She continued that, “he told me that he would still come back to me after seeing his elder brother, so as to harvest cassava on our farm to process and get garri (cassava flakes) he would use and go back to school for his feeding. His brother thought that he has gone back to see me not knowing he went for dry fasting and prayer on a mountain in Abakaliki.

“That his brother decided to come to home after expecting him and asked me where Ikechukwu is, whether he was no longer harvesting the cassava for food processing. “I didn’t know he was going for 41 days dry fasting. Nobody knew it because we wouldn’t allow him to do such long fasting. Though, he has been fasting and praying, this one is the longest.

“So, people brought Ikechukwu to the hospital and he was dying. They alerted me in the village and I trekked long distance under heavy downpour to come and see him in the hospital. When he was revived in the hospital, I asked him why he did such fasting without our consent and he said we would not allow him to do it, if he had informed us. He lamented that things were becoming more difficult for us and he had to do the dry fasting for God’s intervention. “We are actually suffering; we started suffering immediately I lost their father. Things are very difficult for us. Nobody asks whether we exist or not. I usually serve men building houses. I serve as a labourer and they pay me N1,400 daily from which I have been using to carter for my children. I almost lost one of my hands while doing this tedious job. It is a hard job. My son, Ikechukwu’s elder brother told me to stop the work but I don’t have other means of survival.

“Ikechukwu always complains of our condition and always do fasting and prayer for it. He usually complains that we are not moving forward, no improvement in our poor condition. He started his prayer in early stage when he was 11 years old. We are all Catholics and Ikechukwu belongs to Charismatic organisation in the church. He belongs to various prayer groups in the church while I also belong to charity organisation. We are all committed in the things of God and we have been begging Him to have mercy on us and change our story for good.”

His elder brother, Obinna Oke, said nobody was aware of the boy’s action, describing it as shocking and bizarre.

He noted that he wouldn’t have allowed his brother to embark on such suicidal mission. He added: “Ikechukwu is my younger brother. He is a healthy person and does not suffer any ailment. He lives with me in Ishieke where I work as a mechanic. He told me that he would like to visit our mother in the village and assist in her farming activities since school has closed for the term. It was on July that he said this to me and that he would visit our sister in Onitsha after helping our mother in the village. He promised to return to me and then left. He has no telephone line as to know how he was doing. I decided to go to our village and check on him. When I asked of him, I was told he has gone to Anambra State.

“While I was working in my site at Ishieke, people came to me and said that my brother, Ikechukwu has been brought back home and that he was dying. I asked who carried him home and I was told it was two persons, who said that they went for prayer at a mountain in Abakaliki where he collapsed. They said he did 41 days fasting and prayer without tasting anything. They told me that on the last day of the prayer, he collapsed and they decided to carry him home after inquiring where he comes from. “I asked him why he decided to do that type of fasting without telling me because he was supposed to be taking water or fruit during such long fasting. He said there was no cause for alarm and that he decided to do the dry fasting because of our condition which he had severally complained have gone worst”.

Oke disclosed that his brother wanted to become a Reverend Father but there was no one to assist him which was why he put him in secondary school, so as to join Junior Seminary after graduation to know if he can actualise his ambition.

One of his friends, Felix Nonso, said Ikechukwu had sought assistance from government and private individuals following the family’s poor conditions but to no avail especially sponsoring him to actualise his dream of becoming a Catholic Priest.

“Fasting has been part of his life, though he has never embarked on dry fasting. He was still reading his Bible while being administered to by the doctors. Engr Peter Edeh called to attend to him. All thanks to God, who preserved him for 41 days and nights dry fasting. I want to enjoin you who have the heart of assistance to ensure this boy end up in theology school,” he pleaded.

Like this: Like Loading...