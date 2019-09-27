SCI, DfID launch child development programme to tackle hunger

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Save the Children International (SCI), in collaboration with the Department for International Development (DfID) yesterday launched the Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP Phase II) in Kaduna.

The programme, which was targeting Kaduna and Kano states, was aimed at supporting the establishment of child-sensitive social protection policies to address the issue of malnutrition in children right from pregnancy.

National Programme Manager, CDGP, Karina Lopez Enye, explained at the inauguration ceremony in Kaduna that the goal was to reduce malnutrition and hunger through the reduction of economic and social vulnerability, especially as it affected women of reproductive age and children under two years.

According to her, the social protection programmes and systems was developed to assist the poor and vulnerable individuals and households to ensure social status of human rights, adding that; “It is also to improve their ability to cope with risks and shocks and reduce economic and social vulnerability.”

The programme she said: “Would focus on system strengthening, evidence generation, advocacy and capacity building with particular emphasis on child-nutrition sensitive social protection,” adding that about 64 million people in northern Nigeria were extremely poor, most of who barely have enough food to last one quarter of the year.”

She said 43 per cent of Kaduna State population were living in poverty, while 50 per cent of children less than five years were stunted.

The programme manager said the programme was extended to the new states following the successes recorded in phase one of the project, which was implemented in Zamfara and Jigawa states by SCI and Action Against Hunger (AAH).

“The project with support from DfID expended N11 billion on unconditional cash transfer to more than 93,000 pregnant women and women with children under two years.

“The two states have now set aside N2.0 billion to implement state-financed social protection programme, this is commendable, she said.”

On her part, wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi el-Rufai, who officially launched the programme, said there was on-going survey across the state that would, upon completion, reveal the latest statistics on malnutrition status of the state.

While thanking the development partners, Mrs. el-Rufai said “the state government is working to empower vulnerable women and children to improve their lives.

“Nonetheless, I want to appeal to Save the Children and DsID to consider the cash component of the programme to enable the state reach out to as many vulnerable women and children as it can.”

Earlier, Country Director, SCI, Deirdre Keogh, said the CDGP II would focus on system strengthening to ensure sustainability of the programme even after the departure of the development partners.

