Senate proposes electoral reforms, to merge parastatals

…as Kalu asks FG to jerk up capital budget to 70%

The Senate, yesterday, expressed its willingness to reduce number of federal government parastatals by merging some of the over 1000 agencies draining the nation’s annual budget.

The Senate also said that it would carry out electoral reforms through legislations to strengthen the country’s electoral system for smooth conduct of elections in future.

The Senate expressed these intentions during its debate on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.

It said that most of the establishments in the country were not productive and merely depending on budget allocations from federal government to survive.

The Senate also hinted that it would either merge or eliminate the non-productive agencies, stressing that some of them were not adding value to the economy of the country.

This was as the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, also suggested that the Federal Government should increase the nation’s capital budget to 70% and reduce the recurrent expenditure to 30%, if the economy must witness substantial development.

He argued that, as long as Nigeria continued to run annual budget with 70% recurrent and 30% capital, the country would go nowhere in terms of achieving meaningful socio-economic development.

He also lamented the over bloated federal government agencies in the country, insisting that they must be reduced drastically.

Kalu frowned at a situation where the government had been planning to reduce cost of governance, yet the National Assembly continued to create new agencies, stressing that the 9th Senate must come up with legislations to reduce the number of establishments in the country.

The Senators, who made elaborate contributions on the report, expressed their views, recommending measures towards making the country work better for the citizens.

In their various contributions, some of the lawmakers expressed concerns over non-assent to the bills critical to the fight against corruption which were passed in the last Assembly.

The President of Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, in his remarks after consideration of the ad-hoc committee’s report, commended the Senators for doing a thorough work.

According to him, the interventions contained in the report will be subject to constant reviews to meet with new challenges posed by the dynamic nature of society.

Lawan, who spoke on the plight of out-of-school children, said the Senate will do all in its powers to reverse the trend through the introduction of a programme to be championed by the federal government.

He said: “This committee has done a very good job. You have given time to this, and the senate is pleased with, and grateful for what you have done.

“As for the various interventions and contributions, it shows the focus of our distinguished senators. We are here to make very positive difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“We want to make our country better, and therefore those issues reflected in the agenda are issues that we are hopeful will create those positive changes that will make life better for Nigerians.

“But at the same time, the proposed agenda cannot be exhaustive. Legislations are supposed to continue as society is a very dynamic one; fresh challenges will emerge, we therefore require some interventions, whether through policies or legislation.

“So, this agenda will continue to be updated. Where we feel we have to include new things, we will add them as the society develops.

“The task before our committees is for then to sit down and look at the challenges in the sector they oversight and come up with ideas on how the national assembly, particularly the Senate can come by way of legislative intervention. We want to see that done.

“We will introduce sessional reports by senate committees. At the end of the year, we get reports from committees laid before the Senate to tell us what they have been able to do. That will be different from oversight, but the report of oversight can be part and parcel of the seasonal report.

“So, we are challenging our committees to go back and look at our agenda and see what is referred to the rare of oversight and come up with an idea of possible legislative intervention.

“In addition to this also, when we engage the MDAs that we oversight, probably the first thing we have to do with them is to challenge them to give us a roadmap of what the want to do, to intervene in the sectors they want to work on.

“This is important because, we must not be only interested in budget when they bring them, but we must be able to ask them how they intend to change, or to reverse situations that are not desirable to bring about development in the areas they are supposed to work on.

“This legislative agenda is particularly ours. We represent the people, we know their feelings, and we imagine that the legislative perspectives we have here maybe slightly different from the executive perspective.

“But at the same time, we are going to serve the same people, and that is where the need for us to come together and to reconcile our thinking on taking Nigeria to the next level will be/”

