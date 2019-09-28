Senator Kwari expresses optimism over P&ID case

Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Sen. Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has lauded stay of execution granted Nigeria on the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) judgment in the United Kingdom, describing it as a positive feat. The Kaduna State-born senator expressed optimism that Nigeria will emerge victorious in the case. He noted that: “I was heartened to learn of the stay of execution granted Nigeria by a UK Commercial Court. This was a necessary outcome in our Nation’s bid to preserve our God given resources from falling into the hands of absolutely underserving actors.”

They should consult widely to ensure that every loophole is covered in the appeal process,” he said. He said Senate President Ahmed Lawan had tasked the 9th Senate Legislative Agenda, to put in place, robust legislative preventive Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Sen. Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has lauded stay of execution granted Nigeria on the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) judgment in the United Kingdom, describing it as a positive feat. The Kaduna State-born senator expressed optimism that Nigeria will emerge victorious in the case.

He noted that: “I was heartened to learn of the stay of execution granted Nigeria by a UK Commercial Court. This was a necessary outcome in our Nation’s bid to preserve our God given resources from falling into the hands of absolutely underserving actors.”

He urged the Nigerian delegation led by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to “keep their eyes on the ball.” “This should not be a temporary victory. They should consult widely to ensure that every loophole is covered in the appeal process,” he said. He said Senate President Ahmed Lawan had tasked the 9th Senate Legislative Agenda, to put in place, robust legislative preventive measures and intergovernmental cooperation that would make way for quick dispensation of justice in corruption related cases.

"May I therefore use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians, that this fight against corruption is winnable," he added. Kwari said the task in the Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes would include the strengthening of those antigraft institutions and their ability to prevent and combat corruption. "I wish to urge the delegation to carve their names in gold by lawfully resisting any and every attempt to fleece this nation and to successfully prove the inappropriate pratices that led to this national problem."

"May I therefore use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians, that this fight against corruption is winnable," he added. Kwari said the task in the Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption and Financial Crimes would include the strengthening of those antigraft institutions and their ability to prevent and combat corruption. "I wish to urge the delegation to carve their names in gold by lawfully resisting any and every attempt to fleece this nation and to successfully prove the inappropriate pratices that led to this national problem."

