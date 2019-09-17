Sports
Serie A: Dzeko wants Mkhitaryan at Roma long-term
Edin Dzeko has paid tribute to his new Roma team-mate Henikh Mkhitaryan after his Roma debut, demanding that he stays at the club beyond his loan deal.
The Armenian made his first appearance for his new club on Sunday evening, scoring in their 4-2 win over Sassuolo.
Dzeko, who also scored in the victory, has heaped praise on the on-loan Arsenal winger after the game in Rome.
He said: “I expect it from him. I know him as a great player, and he is a very good addition to our attacking team who wants to play football.
“I am one hundred per cent sure he is going to be a big help for us. I was definitely happy to see this transfer happen.
“After we played for our national teams and he scored two goals against us I told him ‘my friend, next games you have to score for Roma as well!’
“He’s a great pro. I remember him also from Borussia Dortmund times and he will be a big player for us. Hopefully, he can stay a long time here.”
“Hopefully he will [stay]. He will see that we are playing football here and immediately he scored a goal so hopefully, he can have more goals and a lot of assists for us.
Mkhitaryan signed for Roma on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners on Deadline Day, along with his former Manchester United colleague Chris Smalling and Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta.
The Italian side currently sit eighth in Serie A and get their Europa League campaign underway on Thursday when they face Istanbul Basaksehir, reports skysports.
Despite its recent introduction to the Premier League, VAR has been used in Italy since 2017, but Dzeko says that there is still work to do before it’s perfected.
“We’ve already had it for the second year. It’s nothing new for us. It can improve definitely but it definitely helps as well,” he said.
“So, hopefully in the future, it can help the referees also because their job is not easy. We know that. Also, with VAR, they have to improve even more.
“It’s a new thing for the Premier League, like I said. I think it can definitely help.
“Maybe the only thing I don’t like with VAR is too many penalties. Every handball is penalty!”
Wrestling: Nigeria’s Adekuoroye qualifies for Tokyo 2020
Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) is through to the semi finals of the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan after dismantling In Sun Jong of North Korea 12-2 via technical superiority.
She has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as a result.
Chelsea to assess Mount injury over next 48 hours
Chelsea must wait up to 48 hours to discover the extent of the injury that forced Mason Mount off early in their Champions League defeat by Valencia.
Manager Frank Lampard has confirmed Mount, 20, suffered an ankle injury in a challenge with Francis Coquelin.
The midfielder has started all five of Chelsea’s Premier League games and made his England debut earlier this month.
“We have to assess it over the next 24-48 hours to see the scale of the injury,” said Lampard.
“We don’t know how bad it is. It is an ankle injury and it is a shame. He’s been playing so well and he started well tonight.”
Mount signed a new five-year contract in July and made his first-team debut for Chelsea on the opening day of the season, reports the BBC.
He has gone on to score three goals from five Premier League starts, appearing as a substitute in the Blues’ Super Cup defeat by Liverpool before his Champions League debut against Valencia.
Former Derby boss Lampard had Mount on loan at the Championship side last season, with the youngster scoring 11 goals in 44 games in all competitions.
Friendlies: NFF confirms Brazil for Eagles, targets more
T
he Nigeria Football Federation has announced an international friendly game for the Super Eagles against the Brazilian national team scheduled to take place in Singapore on Sunday October 13th.
There has been no competitive tie between both countries’ senior teams since the memorable U-23 victory Nigeria recorded in Georgia, and next month’s session will test the character of the African champions who are somewhat building a new team after a rash of retirements and injuries to key players.
That newbreed Eagles came close to shocking Ukraine in a friendly match in Dnipro a week ago, before bungling a two-goal lead to stalemate at 2-2.
Speaking about the friendly game, the NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said it was a great thing sealing the game against Brazil.
He however revealed that they are looking for some other African countries to play against as they continue to build a strong team for the country.
“We are happy to have sealed this encounter against the five-time champions of the world, Brazil,” Sanusi said. “It is not everyday that you get to Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team.
“The Nigeria Football Federation must also commend Eurodata Sport, our FIFA –licensed Match Agent, for pulling this off.
“Having said that, the focus now is on getting an African team for the Super Eagles as a second match for the FIFA window in October, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November.”
The Super Eagles have two 2021 AFCON qualifying dates in November. After hosting the Squirrels of Benin Republic on November 14, they will fly to Maseru for a Day Two encounter with the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 19.
CHAN: NFF bows to pressure as Amapakabo leads Eagles to Lome
A
fter the uproar that greeted the return of the erstwhile coach of the Super Eagles home-based team, Salisu Yusuf, the Nigeria Football Federation has bowed to pressure from football stakeholders as they announced that the U-23 coach, Imama Amapakabo, will be leading the team to Lome for the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifying fixture against the Sparrow Hawks coming up on Sunday.
There were insinuations in some quarters that Yusuf would be resuming his job as the coach of CHAN Eagles while also taking up the position as the head coach of the U-23, but the recent announcement has put paid to that suspicion.
In a release by the NFF on Tuesday, Amapakabo, head coach of the U-23 National Team, will be in charge of the team for the battle of Lome.
As a way of preparing the U-23 boys for the third U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Egypt from November 8 to 22 (for which the team qualified after defeating Libya and Sudan in qualifiers), the NFF has decided that the U-23 squad, without the overseas-based professionals but with a number of home –based Trojans added, prosecute the CHAN qualifying fixture.
Amapakabo’s charges have another ample pre-AFCON preparatory platform awaiting at the 2nd WAFU Cup of Nations, holding in Thies, Senegal as from September 28.
The Federation Togolese de Football (FTF) has scheduled Sunday’s encounter for the Stade de Kegue in the country’s capital city, starting from 4pm.
Also, the Confederation of African Football has selected officials from Benin Republic to superintend the match, with Adissa Abdou Raphiou Ligali as the referee.
Nigeria finished as runners-up of the last edition of the African Nations Championship held in Morocco early last year, having also picked up the bronze medals in South Africa in 2014.
Cameroon will host the 6th CHAN in June 2020.
Tammy Abraham highlights case for Super Eagles ‘imports’
T
he recent surge in form of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revived an old debate in Nigerian football.
The football fraternity is divided between those who feel the Nigeria Football Federation should do everything possible to get foreign-born Nigerian footballers to switch allegiance and those who believe these players are not worth the trouble.
Abraham once turned Nigeria down and it all went quiet. But the young striker is back in the headlines after his stunning start to the new Premier League campaign where he is currently top scorer with seven goals in five games.
Now, after unequivocally rejecting Nigeria’s advances back in 2017 with a spot in the Russia 2018 squad almost guaranteed, Abrahami has said he is open to a Super Eagles switch.
The NFF has reportedly made a fresh approach while England manager Gareth Southgate is considering giving the 21-year-old (he will be 22 on 2 October) another shot at the senior squad.
When he first rejected Nigeria two years ago, Abraham rode on the back of good form, while on loan at Swansea, to win two England caps in friendly games against Germany and Brazil. But he was soon back in the U-21s and was not anywhere near the senior squad for the Russia 2018 World Cup.
I’m sure he will have that at the back of his mind as he considers his options once more. If he plumps for England, would they stick with him when he inevitably hits a rough patch?
Besides, even if he keeps this form up, which is highly improbable, it would take an injury to Harry Kane and a severe loss of form for Marcus Rashford before Abraham starts as England’s No.9 in an important match.
He is at least third in the England pecking order and he still has Callum Wilson to contend with. Abraham’s only real competition in the Super Eagles, following Odion Ighalo’s retirement, would be Victor Osimhen at the moment.
There is a strong case for him to choose Nigeria but he really has to want to play for his country of heritage.
My take has always been that it does not matter where a player was born or where he grew up, so long as he has Nigerian blood, has special talent and is WILLING to play for the country, we should give him a shot.
It is important that we do not have to go down on our knees before an athlete with Nigerian blood agrees to wear our colours. We should present our case, make him a good offer; if he accepts great, if not we move on. No hard feelings.
Even when Nigeria is second choice to a player, he has to make a quick decision on his allegiance when he is still in his prime. Because, if we’re being honest, very few players would opt for Nigeria over England, Germany and the like.
Fortunately for Nigeria, the country has benefited greatly in recent years from players with dual nationality. While it was a trickle 20, 30 years ago with the likes of Reuben Agboola and George Abbey coming along every few years, it has been an absolute deluge in recent years.
In the last seven years alone, Nigeria has had so many overseas-born or raised players that they could almost form a Super Eagles XI.
Led by Victor Moses, there have been Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Tyrone Ebuehi and Carl Ikeme.
Every single one of them has contributed positively to the team, Moses vital in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph while Balogun, Iwobi and Troost-Ekong were practically indispensable during the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup. Ikeme was so good he is still being missed two years after his enforced, health-related retirement.
Aina and Ebuehi are supremely gifted young defenders who will be useful to the team for years.
This present NFF board has clearly identified the recruitment of exceptional Nigerian players born and raised in Europe as a path to Super Eagles success.
This policy has opponents who insist that the direction will not help grow domestic football. While they may have a point, national team success or lack of it doesn’t necessarily have to do with how you develop your local football.
The simple fact is no matter how strong the Nigeria Professional Football League grows, for instance, it’s never going to reach the level of the top European leagues. Therefore, players who are exposed to football in these countries from childhood already have a head start over the ones who learnt their trade here in Nigeria.
The best footballers from all over the world aspire to play in the big European leagues. And any country’s national team is made up of its best footballers.
For example, although Algeria has a very strong league and decent grassroots developmental system, they won the last AFCON with several players born or raised in Europe, including the French-born Riyad Mahrez. Only one player in the 23-man squad was based in Algeria.
There is nothing wrong in trying to persuade Abraham to consider playing for the Super Eagles, but he also has to make a quick decision.
If he chooses Nigeria now when he is in red-hot form, then he really wants us. If he dallies for too long without making a commitment, then he should be left alone.
Hopefully, he will not go the way of Gabriel Agbonlahor, Nedum Onuoha, the late Ugo Ehiogu and Jordon Ibe who all turned down Nigeria only to have non-existent international careers.
UEFA Champs League, Milan Derby, others to air on GOtv
A
series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this week.
The games scheduled to hold from September 18th to September 22nd, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv channel 32) to GOtv Plus and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 4 (GOtv channel 34) and 5 (GOtv channel 36) exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.
At the peak of the pack is the match ‘Day One’ fixture of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League between German league champions, Bayern Munich, and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia. The game kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 4.
Bayern, the five-time European champions, will be hoping to improve on their last season performance, after they were defeated by eventual champions, Liverpool. On the other hand, Red Star, the 1990/1991 European Cup winners, will want to better their record in the present format of the competition by advancing from the group stage.
GOtv’s coverage of the European domestic leagues resume on Saturday when Manchester City, English champions, host Watford in a Premier League clash. The game will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 2 at 3pm.
Also on Saturday, Serie A champions Juventus, will welcome newly promoted Hellas Verona in a Serie A fixture, which airs live at 5pm on SuperSport Select 5.
Manager Antonio Conte will hope that Inter Milan will continue their unbeaten run in the league and maintain top spot, while Marco Giampaolo of AC Milan will hope his misfiring strike force can clinch a much needed victory for their home fans.
CAFCL: Enyimba coach sure of team’s progress
E
nyimba Football Club of Aba coach, Usman Abd’Allah has said he is sure his team will overcome the goalless draw tie they played against Al Hilal of Sudan in the first leg of the Africa Champion League competition last Sunday in Aba.
The People’s Elephant who are twice winner of the competition played an uninspiring goalless draw at home against a 10 man Sudanese giants in the first leg of their first round tie.
While expressing disappointment with the result, the soft-spoken tactician, who guided Enyimba to a record 8th Nigeria Professional Football League crown last season, expressed confidence his team will advance to the money-spinning stage of the competition.
“I think it is disappointing but this result is good,” Abd’Allah said in the post-match press conference. “It is not expected of us to play a goalless draw here. But all the same, I think the game is neither won nor lost yet.
“And I am sure I am going to qualify (for the group stage). I am sure I will get out of here, I will qualify.”
Enyimba will be guests of two-time finalists Al Hilal at their 65, 000-capacity ground in Omdurman in a fortnight, with aggregate winners progressing to the group stage of the competition, while losers will drop down to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup
Neymar, PSG win Champions League ban appeal
T
he Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar’s suspension from three to two UEFA games for insulting match officials, CAS said on Tuesday.
PSG and Neymar had appealed against the three-game ban imposed by European governing body UEFA in June, and CAS partially upheld the appeal.
Neymar labelled the Video Assistant Referee system “a disgrace” after PSG were eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 by Manchester United after the Premier League side were awarded a decisive last-gasp penalty in a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
Although Neymar will still miss Real Madrid at home on Wednesday and Galatasaray away in early October in Group A, he will now be back in time for the trip to face Club Brugge in late October.
The 27-year-old made his PSG return in last weekend’s Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg, scoring a late winner after being jeered by his club’s ultras.
As well as Neymar, PSG will also be missing Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani against in their Champions League opener against Madrid.
Olympics: Minister promises Falcons full support
M
inister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, on Tuesday visited the Super Falcons in training with a promise to give them everything required to enable them to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Minister told the players and the coaching crew led by Christoper Danjuma that they should forward all their needs to his table to enable him work on them before their Olympic Games qualifying match against Cote d’ Ivoire on September 30.
“Your welfare is our priority, I am here to encourage and support and ensure you qualify for the Olympic Games. I urge you not to rest on your oars until you win the final ticket.
You are African Champions and you must no relent in your quest to go ahead and represent the continent at the Olympics,” he said.
The Minister said he would visit their training from time to time until they depart Abuja for venue of the Olympic Games qualifying tie in Abidjan.
He said he would be physically present to support them during any warm-up match arrange for them while in camp and asked the handlers to guide against knocks while arranging matches against their male counterparts.
On Coach Thomas Dennerby and his employer’s row, the Minister said he Twitted twice on Monday and assured that a solution will be reached on it.
“I have spoken to the coach Dennerby as well as the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation and will be having a meeting with them on Tuesday afternoon in my office in order to resolve the differences,” he assured.
ANOCA President visits Sunday Dare in Abuja
P
resident of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, Mustapha Berraf, on Tuesday September 17, paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare at his office in preparation for the visit of the International Olympic Committee President, Thomas Bach, in November, 2019.
The president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and Treasurer of ANOCA, Habu Gumel, while introducing the ANOCA President to the Honourable Minister hinted that the visit was very important to Nigeria at this period because primarily, ‘we are looking at the visit of the IOC President to Nigeria and all that it entails’.
While welcoming the ANOCA President, Dare thanked the NOC for bringing the ANOCA team for this great visit, saying there is no better place for ANOCA Headquarters if not Nigeria having won the bid 10 years ago in a keenly contested election in Kenya.
Dare stated that the IOC Presidents visit will be a big event for the nation as over 50 Presidents will be part of his protocol. Meaning Nigeria, will be looking forward to hosting a mini Olympics before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and aside that, the focus will be to complete the ANOCA secretariat before the date.
“Also, we will build on this visit as the Nigeria Olympic dream is alive and seeks ANOCA’s support to build our capacity, training and other programmes to enhance the development of our youths,” the minister said.
