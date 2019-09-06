Sex: Between fantasy and reality

Nigeria is rapidly wearing the mega attire and ridiculous robes that easily give it away as one huge joke of a country. Decency has given way to indecency. Reason has eloped from the national fortress of citizenship participation, and unreason is implanted as the normative order of the day. Jokers are everywhere, walking along the corridors of power, in starched flowing garb, making some look like masquerades waiting for ostentatious performance at the village square. Political comedians are swelling in their numbers, each one putting up a classic display to outdo the other, in a manner that suggests unhealthy competition of the bizarre. Thieves are calling out to thieves. Kidnappers are calling out to kidnappers. Bandits are calling out to bandits. And now, governors are calling out to bandits, negotiating with them in order to stabilise an already polluted atmosphere by the unwholesome activities of criminals. The moment governors now negotiate with bandits, I knew the game was up. Perhaps, it might be more instructive to hand over the reins of power to bandits to assure us of safety and security. It is like securing the bone by giving it to the dog.

I have read a couple of opinions about the propriety or otherwise of the indecent action taken by the Governors of Zamfara and Katsina states to negotiate with bandits as a sure way to arrest their perennial hostages. Once a legitimate government now descends to the level of negotiating with criminals, it tells a sordid story of failed leadership. It is an unequivocal verdict that they no longer have the competence, ability, legitimacy, resourcefulness, and capacity to govern their state. It is a huge, undiluted insult to the psyche of security agencies who are constitutionally empowered to provide security for lives and property. It is an inelegant statement that our security agents have become part of the problem rather than be the solution to our problems. It is like saying, “we have given up, let us negotiate with bandits for some kind of breather.” It is a sorry pass that exposes the failure of this government and its crass incapacity to provide result-driven leadership that we seriously desire at this point of our national life.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State was taking inspiration from his name-sake and colleague Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, who got upbeat at the wrecking activities of bandits when he became the governor by court verdict. Bello Matawalle took the strange step to negotiate with bandits as a way to assuage the people that his own leadership style was different from his predecessor, Abdulaaziz Yari, who has first class degree in lamentation. At some point, former Governor Yari was ready to surrender the state to emergency rule if that would put paid to the nefarious activities of the bandits. He became helpless as much as the security agents. He was agonising all the time, lamenting his helplessness, while the funds of the state were being pillaged on the excuse of combating crimes and criminalities. Wanting to show a remarkable difference from his predecessor, Bello Matawalle went for the bizarre: got into negotiation with the bandits to extract a commitment from them to at least cease fire.

Often times, the details of the bargain are never made public, but there are indications that huge financial resources are the main motivation. Some also nominate their loyalists into cabinet positions to feel a sense of belonging. Whatever pyrrhic relief being sought by such dubious engagement, it is purely bad politics for constituted authority to surrender to bandits in whatever form or guise. It is clear admittance of failure in its rawest form and a clear indication that we are now operating jungle politics, where survival is for the fittest. Since the bandits are the fittest in the jungle, instead of the security agents, then, the governors have to go cap in hand to seek for protection from the bandits. In Nigeria, bandits are now Lords. They are the philosopher kings. They are the feudal lords. They lead the jungle. When they roar from the jungle, the governors are expected to catch cold. They have nothing to lose. They love the sounds of AK-47. They hold it with enthusiastic celebration. They look ramshackle but decorated with caché of arms and ammunition as they stand shoulder to shoulder with constituted authority to dish out their terms.

How did we get to this sorry state in our political evolutionary process? Where are the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) who often develop irresistible erection each time they mobilise to arrest a hapless citizen? Where are the SARS tycoons, who often mete out punishment on hapless citizens for no discernible offence? Where are the combat ready military operatives, who usually drill civilians who fall out of favour with them on their line of duty? Where are the operatives of the Police, the Crime Investigation Department (CID), who are often dreaded when it comes to gathering intelligence reports? Where are the men of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) who are reputed for ensuring there is adequate checks on our borders? For negotiating with the bandits, it is almost certain, that these categories of security agents are presently in slumber. They need to be urged to wake up. It is day break in Nigeria. Hell is let loose. Insecurity has become a defining principle of our daily endeavours. The roads are unsafe, the homes are unsafe, the offices are unsafe, the villages are in perpetual fear, while the farms have been abandoned for fear of attacks by bandits and their collaborators.

On Sunday, 1st September, 2019, hell was let loose between Lokoja and Abaji axis of that busy road, when kidnappers feasted on the highway in their usual tradition. Three persons were reportedly killed while about 12 persons were said to have been kidnapped. The kidnappers had a field day for hours and as soon as they escaped into their fortress, the Police, in its usual drumbeat, appeared at the scene. Similar incidence happened on the ever busy Abuja to Kaduna road last week, when footages of the encounter of the security aides to former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo with kidnappers went viral. After that encounter, other operations had been carried out without any confrontation by security forces. The road has become a den for kidnappers. Travellers from Abuja to the North-West zone of the country, now resort to train transportation. Even, Generals of the Nigerian Army and other high profile security officers, struggle with the commoners for the limited tickets at Idu Train Station, in the suburb of Abuja. When Generals and security chiefs find our roads unsafe for road travel, what will become the fate of the ordinary traveller that has no other option?

Edo State has continued to remain a flash point as a result of the unwholesome activities of kidnappers and armed robbers. From Edo North Senatorial District to Edo South, through Edo Central, it has been a theatre of one kidnap after another. From Igarra, in Akoko-Edo through Owan axis, to Uromi, and down to Benin City, the heart of the state, it has been one kidnap too many. It is fast becoming a helpless situation, no thanks to the decayed state of the roads, now worsened by rainfall. The government of the day both at the state and federal, appears helpless and incapacitated to generate any realistic solutions to halt the menace. Day after day, Nigeria’s rot is growing at a geometric proportion. It does appear we are surrendering to bandits and kidnappers, reason why elected governors are finding it fashionable to pose with gun-wielding bandits as a show of bravado and uncommon breakthrough. What a mess of a country we have become, total bunkum and complete absurdity. That is what you get when your security architecture cannot texture to new dynamics and sophistication of crimes. It is what you get when tired bones are those who occupy the epicentre of your security architecture, especially in an era when corruption has become the code of conduct.

Negotiation with bandits, insurgents and kidnappers did not just start today, but it has assumed the normative order in some states. Katsina is the president’s home state, yet the Federal Government has become handcuffed in churning out remedies to combat the menace. Zamfara State Governor stopped short of beating his chest to announce to his predecessor that what he could not achieve in his eight years of being governor, through negotiation with bandits, he has been able to achieve that within 100 days in office.

When a 21st century governance devotes time and energy on negotiating with bandits, it is ingenuously preparing the way for more criminal tendencies in the future. It is like announcing to the potential criminal that “crime pays, after all”. That is what you get when the critical policies are never formulated, when government programmes are never followed through to fruition, and when implementation of its policies suffers huge human capital development gap. Rather than use human intellect as a reservoir to generate ideas, they deploy AK-47 as the watering pen to situate or drive the narrative. Behold, we are in a season of AK-47, where bandits are lords.

