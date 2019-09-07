Show Biz
Seyi Awolowo vows to have Tacha disqualified from Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has promised to have controversial co-contestant, Tacha, disqualified from the ongoing reality TV show. Seyi, a grandson of late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, said this during a feud between the friends on Thursday. The exchange began after Tacha got angry at Seyi for shouting her name.
Tacha expressed displeasure at this and warning him not to try it again. She added that no housemate in the house is permitted to shout her name. In response, Seyi said: “I’m really disappointed with someone who does not know how to say the truth at first hand.
I’m very disappointed in you Tacha; last las na strike you go get because of this issue. I will make sure you get that third strike.” In August, Tacha, who already had one strike for hitting fellow housemate, Joe, was given a second strike for being rude and undermining Big Brother’s authorities on several occasions. Biggie further warned that one more strike would automatically lead to her disqualification from the house.
Show Biz
SLAY Festival preps for grand return to Lagos September 28
A digital media company, She Leads Africa, has announced that the popular innovation and culture event, SLAY Festival, will be returning to Lagos, Nigeria, on September 28 at the Lekki Events Centre.
Since launching in 2017, more than 4,000 women have come together to learn new skills, build network of friends and connect with their favourite brands at the fun and relaxing festival.
The 2019 edition will feature inspirational speakers, engaging brand activations, career and business mentorship, speed networking and shopping from exciting young entrepreneurs.
SLAY Festival 2019 will feature unique and interactive experiences that cut across business, career, technology, arts, beauty, fashion, food, wellness, community and music.
Some of the quintessential showbiz aficionados gracing the event are; Osas Ighodaro, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Tosin Olaseinde and Steve Babaeko. At the redesigned stage powered by Google Nigeria, attendees will be able to enjoy engaging sessions in with subjects relating to how to get business investment ready and finding personal leadership style.
During the SLAY Festival master classes, attendees will be able to join small group classes on the hottest topics in lifestyle and career such as: Becoming a beauty boss powered by Maybelline NY, Wealth beyond your paycheck and Communicating your value & acing your next interview.
More to expect is the marketplace session. The SLAY Festival Marketplace has been curated with leading entrepreneurs from the ‘She Leads Africa’ community ready to showcase and retail their products in diverse industries.
Google Nigeria has joined the event as a Lead Partner and host of the Redesigned Stage to power discussions focused on the career and business needs for millennial African women. Google will also be hosting several ‘Grow with Google Master Classes’ and bringing favourite YouTube Creators for a meet and greet.
Show Biz
AY slams Nigerian leaders’ reactions to xenophobic attacks
Comedian and filmmaker, Ayo (AY) Makun, has knocked Nigerian leaders over their response to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The 48-year-old made the rebuke in an Instagram post on Thursday. “So many toothless barking dogs that will never bite….
you know why? Many of them are stakeholders in the South African businesses that they stole our money to be a part of in Nigeria. #sanctionsouthafrica,” he wrote. Meanwhile, the South Africa High Commission in Nigeria has shut down its offices and consulate for fear of reprisal by youths. Acting High Commissioner, Bobby Moroe, said on Thursday that he had directed the mission to suspend all consular activities until the situation improves. The Federal Government’s envoy was to arrive Pretoria on Thursday to speak with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, especially Nigerians.
Show Biz
Joining politics made me know leadership is not Nigeria’s only problem – Yul Edochie
Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has said that he used to think Nigeria’s problem was the leadership until he joined politics.
The 37-year-old said this in a series of tweets on Thursday.
“I always thought our problem was our leaders till I joined politics and realized the people are also a big part of the problem. If you run for office and you don’t have money to share, even your village people will leave you and support a well known kidnapper who is sharing money,” he wrote in one tweet via his @YulEdochie handle.
In another tweet, he added that running out of Nigeria is not the solution.
“Yes our leaders have failed us for so long but running out of the country is not the best option. Who go fix am? Then we are treated as 3rd class citizens abroad. We need all hands on deck, all voices. The fewer the opposition, the easier it is for the oppressor to carry on,” he wrote further.
The younger Edochie was formerly an aide to Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, with the actor having announced his defection from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Show Biz
My father and I don’t talk about my bad grades anymore –Davido
Pop musician, Davido, has said that he now discusses making billions with his father, Adedeji Adeleke, rather than talking about school grades.
The 26-year-old said this as he shared a picture of the duo in conversation in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“10 years ago this conversation would have been about my bad result (Grades) in school NOW WE TALKIN BILLIONS AND FIXED DEPOSITS!! DADDY MI ,” he wrote.
On Tuesday, Davido announced that he and girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, have held an introduction ahead of marriage.
The announcement led to an outpouring of goodwill from Nigerians.
Show Biz
I wanted to quit music before releasing my biggest song –Zoro
The name, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, is not likely to register anything in the mind of a regular Nigerian music lover but mention Zoro, then you are likely to get some attention. A Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and performer born in Onitsha, Anambra State, Zoro performs in multiple genres including Rap and Afro Pop and has “Ogene” and a remix of the same song as his biggest hits yet. He spoke with ADEDAYO ODULAJA about his rise, worldview and other issues in this interview.
In the last few years, you have come a long way, that is looking at you as a music act and brand, How would you describe the journey of Zoro so far?
Wow, looking back, it is one journey that has been about everything you can think of.
It’s been a tough, sweet, grateful one considering where I started from, being an independent artiste and my background. I’m mostly grateful for where I stand right now, basically because the ups and downs are part of the process so it’s been all good.
So if you are to evaluate today, what would you say about achieving all that you set out to achieve upon setting out in the music game?
What is clear about life is that achievements change with growth so the more you grow, the more you have a change of perspective regarding things you want to achieve. For me, I consider myself as not having started yet, so I don’t by any means think I have achieved anything yet.
What has been the main driving force of the Zoro brand through the years; what serves as your main inspiration?
My prayers before I had my first breakthrough always remind me of how much God will be disappointed in me if I stop. That is a huge part of what drives me and of course, my family also plays a very big part. It means I’d be letting a lot of people down who actually believe in me if I get to mess things up.
How would you describe the music industry now compared to when your career kicked off?
It’s bigger now, it’s more interesting now, the world has got their eyes on us, talent plays a very big role now, much more than ever. But in every situation, there is the other side and that is the fact that it comes with a lot of pressure so it’s water and fire at the same time.
If you can have your fans remember one thing about you, what would it be?
That if I can get to this level, anybody can be whatever they want.
Have you ever felt like quitting music?
Yes. In fact, I still thought of calling it quits just before what turned out to be my biggest song was released. Imagine what would have happened if I had left it all at that stage.
What were the challenges you had to deal with before attaining stardom and how were you able to overcome them?
Being an independent artiste who was coming from the east to an entirely different Lagos market, I didn’t know my left from my right. And as a result of that, it took me time to find my rhythm but I’m fine now. I’ve had to live with an open mind, letting myself pass through the required change process and I am thankful for the results I have to show today.
Since ‘Ogene’, you’ve been able to continuously sustain the Zoro brand of music. What’s the secret?
It’s been God and the fans who have been showing me the love all the way.
What are the lessons stardom has taught you?
That it is not as sweet as people see it from the outside, there’s a lot of mental , psychological and emotional stress attached to it.
Since you thought of quitting music once in the past then it is right to ask other job you would be doing right now if not music?
I would have been importing lingerie from China or something along such lines.
What is your favourite part about the line of work? Your least favourite? Why?
My favourite part is that I can use my voice to counter any form of oppression against my people and my least favourite is that people expect perfection from you whereas we are all humans.
Given the opportunity to go back in time, what would you do differently about your personal life and music career?
I would shoot a video for “Ogene remix” ft Lil Kesh and Ycee.
What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?
HALLELUYAH because it directly tells my story and the song means a lot to me.
When do you plan to drop your next single for your fans who are eagerly anticipating new materials?
Soon, very soon even if I can’t put a timeline to it.
When should we expect an album from you?
Next year by God’s grace.
Going forward, what should your fans expect from the Zoro brand?
Everything nice, my standing promise is never to let them down.
If you had one message to give your fans what would it be?
Spend more time on your weaknesses and less time on your strengths. And I also thank them immensely for believing in a young street boy like me. I love them all.
Show Biz
No artiste should go to South Africa until they come to their senses –Kunle Afolayan
Nollywood actor and producer, Kunle Afolayan, has cancelled his planned visit to Durban, South Africa.
He was scheduled to visit the country along with some other partners on a fun tour. The Nollywood actor said that he cancelled his visit because of the current Xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
Afolayan, while speaking in a video he made to apologise for the inconveniences the cancellation might have caused, said, “South Africa is not a safe place for people to go right now. And I don’t think anybody should go to South Africa until our brothers and sisters over there come to their senses”. He further stated that the new destination for his tour would be announced in due course.
That way, Afolayan has joined other celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Teni and Genevieve to condemn the attack and also cancel their visits to the country.
Show Biz
What if your wedding to Chioma doesn’t hold? Slay Queen Asks Davido
A Nigerian social media enthusiast identified as ‘Black Diamond’ has called Davido out on the announcement of his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma.
According to the slay queen, Davido shouldn’t have made the announcement until the wedding was over because not everyone is happy about it. Although she claimed she was happy for the intending couple, she insisted that Davido was only going to bring doom to himself. Read what she said below.
“I just saw that Davido and Chioma are getting married in year 2020. Congrats to them. Well, I’m not about to say any bad thing before you say ‘this girl is an enemy of progress,’ ‘this girl doesn’t like good thing.’
“I’m happy for them o, I’m very very happy for them but I think he shouldn’t have announced it now. At least he should have waited for the wedding to finish before he says it.
“Like, everybody doesn’t like you. 95% of Nigerian girls are crushing on you and yet you’re telling the whole world you’re getting married. Ehen, do you think everybody is happy with this news? Not everybody o. Some haters, don’t like it. God forbid o, you’ll be surprised now on that day the wedding won’t hold because you have already announced it. You have said it to the ears of the world. Anything you want to do, don’t say it to the world, like do it before you announce it, do it first before you announce it. Yes, that’s the right thing to do, do it before you announce it. Congrats.”
Show Biz
How DSTV reacted to Tiwa Sawage’s boycott of the show, Delicious
Music superstar, Tiwa Savage, took to her social media pages to reveal that she would no longer be performing at the South African Food & Music Festival due to the recent spate of xenophobic attacks in the country.
She wrote; “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is sick. For this reason I will not be performing at the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the September 21. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”
The broadcaster has had to break its silence on her strong-worded stance. It assured fans of safety and that no hate-crimes would be accepted.
The statement reads; “As a Festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all.”
Tiwa is not the only star to cancel an upcoming show. Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has also cancelled an upcoming event due to the attacks.
And South Africa’s Mlindo, the vocalist, has cancelled his planned concert in Zimbabwe.
He tweeted, “I’m supposed to travel to Zimbabwe this weekend, but I fear for my life since I’m South African. My country is doing so much harm to our brothers and sisters I have no choice but to wonder what lies in another African country as an African?”
Show Biz
Tiwa Savage buries hatchet, praises Yemi Alade’s new album
Pop musician, Tiwa Savage, has praised colleague, Yemi Alade, over her latest album, Woman Of Steel.
The 39-year-old gave a glowing comment about the body of work in a post on InstaStories on Thursday.
“Been meaning to post this for a few days now but so caught up. Huge congrats on a great body of work queen@yemialade. For sure you be WOMAN OF STEEL,” she wrote.
Tiwa Savage is also expected to release new music on Thursday.
In May, Yemi Alade disclosed that she was willing to work with Tiwa Savage despite rumours that the female artistes do not enjoy a great relationship.
Answering a question about working with the Ma Lo singer, the former Mavin Records act said: “If it is the will of God. We, female artistes, are all doing great things and putting music out there.”
Saturday Extra
An exc ursion to Radio Nigeria as a pupil made me love broadc asting –Emmanuel- Ojo
A broadcast journalist who studied English and Literary Studies at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayo’ Emmanuel-Ojo is popular for his radio programme and podcast, People, Places and Culture, which interrogates global tourism and cultural systems by looking at the happenings that define tourism in Africa. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Emmanuel-Ojo, a golden star award recipient from a youth-based organisation in Houston Texas, United States, talks about his experience as an OAP, running Greenspirit Media and hosting one of the most listened-to shows on tourism and cultural programmes in the Diaspora.
How difficult do you consider being able to carve a niche for oneself as an OAP based on your own experience?
This is a big question. To the glory of God, I have worked on both radio and television. Although I am fully on radio now.
Carving a niche for yourself is not easy, knowing full well that everyone wants to do entertainment but passion is the key. I grew up in an art family. My dad took me round and showed me places.
This, to a very large extent, made me develop a strong passion for art, culture, tourism and politics. With this, I find my strength in art, lifestyle and politics. Although as a young broadcaster, you have to be very versatile but knowing your area of strength is key. With this in mind, getting a stand in the industry was not difficult at all.
What is your journey like and why did you choose to be an OAP?
This is a very long story.
The love for broadcasting/journalism started when I was in primary school. I remember my primary school, ATMA-D Nursery and Primary School, now known as West Prime Model School in Bodija area of Ibadan, took us to Radio Nigeria, Ibadan, for an excursion. Stepping into that premises then, something clicked and I just love the profession.
At that level, I had the privilege of meeting the Voice-Over actor of Living Spring Chapel then in the studio. He spoke to me as a child and his words are still clear in my head even though I cannot remember his name now.
Growing up, things just fell in place. I later discovered my talent in voice acting and content creation, interestingly, radio embraced me before TV. I am a graduate of English and Literary studies from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. I have worked as a script writer, voice actor, a content producer, an event compere, a lover of children and a serial entrepreneur and currently work with Wellsradio, Nigeria’s fastest growing online radio.
Could you still cast you mind back to some of the challenges you faced in the process of becoming an OAP? Challenges are everywhere and I must say mine aren’t an exception. I started out as an intern, which really helped me.
But I must also mention that access to the microphone was the challenge initially. I later realised that it is one of those things you have to face to get to the top. How were you able to overcome this? One of the greatest gifts of God to me are my parents. Growing up, my dad used to tell me not to despise the days of little beginnings.
I didn’t stop pushing, even when the opportunities were not forthcoming, I kept on reading and retraining myself, aside from that, I had mentors in the industry who I look up to. Their stories inspire me a lot and with these in mind, together with my drive and passion, it was always a matter of time.
If you had your mind set on broadcasting since primary school, why did you choose to study English and not Mass-communication?
In fact, I wanted to study Law and not English Language. Although I have always loved the media.
For your information, I had my first shot at radio right after secondary school. So, I know that the media has something for me but still I had my eyes on studying law.
As God would have it, I was offered English Language at the Olabisi Onabanjo University but having had my first shot on radio just after secondary school meant I had senior colleagues to talk to.
They mentored me and gave me the best counsel I needed at that time.
Are there experiences you have had as an OAP that are not so good?
I have had memorable moments but I do not see them as bad, rather; I learn from them and move on. Trust me, such moments made me who I am today.
What would be your advice to people who desire to work as an OAP?
Passion, training/education and consistency are the most important ingredients they have to keep in mind all the time.
Since your passion developed through a national broadcaster, do you wish to work in any Federal broadcasting commission?
Absolutely, but of course it would have to be as a full staff this time.
That is because I had a short time with Bronze FM in the Aduwawa area of Benin City and I loved it.
Which other course could you have studied apart from Law or English/Mass Communication?
There was no other course that would allow me exhibit my love and passion. Law might have to a certain extent but I do not regret studying English language at all. Trust me when I say that I cannot imagine myself studying something else.
Although I still have my eyes on the legal profession.
So can we then say that is a future goal, which others do you have?
The future is now and I have started living it. Watch out for my talk show on YouTube and directto- home TV. It is going to be a big project, there are other productions coming up but for some reasons, I cannot let them out yet. You just have to watch out via my social media platforms.
What would you say you have contributed to the industry and on which you hope to do more?
Sound Character is one of my core values. I tell people the media has a lot to do in this area. One of these contributions is through my talk show programs: Stigma2Stardom with Ayo and Gender World on Wellsradio.
With these platforms, my contributions are not just for the industry but for the society at large.
Trending
-
News21 hours ago
Xenophobia: ‘Buhari’s order saved many Nigerians from Zulus’ attack’
-
News19 hours ago
2020: Obaseki may defect to PDP
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Why I withdrew policemen from Imo recovery c’ttee –CP
-
News18 hours ago
Omo-Agege knows fate today as tribunal sacks PDP Reps
-
News18 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu: We’ll catch govs owing salaries if they come abroad
-
Investigation18 hours ago
INSIDE STORY OF SOUTH AFRICA DRUG CARTELS
-
News19 hours ago
Nigeria asks pilot trainees in S’Africa to return home
-
Politics18 hours ago
Ohanaeze vs IPOB: Endless father, son faceoff