Ship pollution victims to access IMO funds

Victims of oil spill and polluted environments in Nigerian maritime domain can now access the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) funds of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

ifty years after it was established, Nigeria can now enjoy the International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) funds instituted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to compensate those, who have suffered from oil pollution by vessels.

The fund was put in place following the oil spill from the Torrey Canyon, which ran aground near the Scilly Isles in 1967, fouling United Kingdom and French coastlines.

The fund

The IOPC funds provide financial compensation for oil pollution damage that occurs in member states, resulting from spills of persistent oil from tankers.

The funds are financed by contributions paid by entities that receive certain types of oil by sea transport.

The contributions are based on the amount of oil received in the relevant calendar year and cover expected claims together with the costs of administering the funds.

However, since its inception, Nigeria, which has been contributing to the funds, has never benefited from it in the last five decades.

Most affected are Lagos, Warri, Bonny anchorage and Eket offshore.

MT Al-Zainah , Crown O, MT Aribi, Walvi-14, and Real Progress had been involved in various accidents on Nigerian waters leading to spillage.

The incessant spillage compelled the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to introduce the Sea Protection Levy (SPL) for tanker and oil companies.

The agency explained that flagged vessels from 100-1000 metric tonnes would pay N500 per gross tonnage, while vessels of between 1001 and 10,000GT would pay N350 per GT; 10001-100,000 metric tonnes vessels, N300 per GT and those from 100,000 and above metric tonnes attracts N250 per GT.

Also, the agency said that foreign flagged vessels were to pay in dollars.

It said: “Those from 100-1000 metric tonnes will pay $0.1 per GT, those from 1001-10000metric tonnes will pay $0.15, per GT, those from 10001-100,000metric tonnes will pay $0.2per GT and those from 100,000metric tons and above will pay $0.3 per GT.”

Penalty

The agency further warned that any default in payment of the SPL by any shipping company may lead to its ship being detained by the agency at any port or jetty until the levy is paid.

Framework

The framework for the regime was the 1969 International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage (1969 Civil Liability Convention) and the 1971 International Convention on the Establishment of an International Fund for Compensation for Oil Pollution (1971 Fund Convention).

For the first time, the Federal Government initiated moves aimed at ensuring that victims of oil spill and polluted environments across the country access the IOPC funds.

Finance

The funds have been involved in 150 incidents of varying sizes all over the world.

In accessing the funds, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, said in Lagos that the devastating impacts of oil spills on the environment, health and livelihoods of “our rural and urban communities had led to land degradation, loss of lives, destruction of habitats, loss of bio-diversity, incidence of diseases, poor sanitation, loss of livelihoods as well as the depletion of national revenue base.”

Abubakar dropped the hint at a three-day workshop jointly organised by the Nigerian Oil Spill Detention and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and NIMASA in partnership with the Global Initiative for West, Central and Southern Africa (GIWACAF).

He explained that government’s objective was to draw attention to the scope and implementation of the IOPC funds, focusing on the procedure related to liability and compensation in case of an oil spill.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Director General of NOSDRA, Mr. Idris Musa, noted that consideration must also be given to ecological damage of the ecosystem

He said: “The need to work out modalities on how to adequately and fairly compensate both victims of oil spill pollution and the environment is the reason we are here today.

“However, our peculiar circumstances in Nigeria demand for a convention that will give attention to liability and compensation regime for oil spills, which occur from Floating Production Storage and Offtake (FPSO) that are also loading points for maritime tankers.”

Abubakar stressed that consideration should not only be given to socio-economic losses suffered by individuals or communities but also to ecological damage by way of effective restoration of the damaged ecosystem.

Training

Also, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Pererside, stressed the need to provide training for relevant national authorities on the scope and implementation of IMO conventions relating to cost evaluation and compensation procedure in the event of oil spill.

Dakuku, who was represented by the agency’s Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Ahmed Gambo, added that the training would provide essential knowledge and skill to develop strategy and policies for an effective shoreline response (clean-up assessment) within the respective countries of member states of Global Initiative for West, Central and Southern Africa (GI WACAF).

Last line

Major instruments of IMO on the prevention of pollution of the marine environment should be domesticated into the national law like the Marine Environment Management Regulations (MEMR) among which is the Sea Protection Levy (SPL). This will make it easier to be enforced.

