Shipwrecks threaten nation’s economy, navigation –FOC
Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Command, Nigeria Navy, Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji has said that Lagos waterways must be cleared of ship wrecks in order to ensure safe operations along the water ways.
Daji made this known recently when he led Defence Correspondents on the tour of the waterways, which he said were busy areas of the Navy.
He identified the water ways were shipwrecks must be removed to include Lagos Channels of Tin Can Island Port, Kirikiri to Navy Town and Badagry Creek.
FOC said: “You are aware of the Lagos Ports that is Apapa Port complex and the Tincan Island Ports are the gateways to our nation’s economy.
“Therefore, we can ill afford to have this menace of maritime wrecks dotting the landscape of our maritime space.”
Recalled damage caused by the shipwrecks earlier this year, when one of the Navy’s Ships, NNS Calabar struck one of them sending her to, and kept the Naval dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos for repairs, “In April, one of our vessels NNS Calabar, while leaving harbour for a patrol was involved in a mishap as she struck a submerged wreck, just in the middle of the channel, it caused damage to the ship.”
He added that such mishap would have been avoided, if the authorities in charge had acted promptly,” This could have been avoided if those wrecks were properly removed when they were identified.
“And it would have saved us a lot of the down time for the availability of the vessel as well as the money, the resources that we put into making that vessel operational, which have been deplored into better and more productive endeavours.”
Apart from NNS Calabar, he contuned: “Other vessels have also suffered similar thing in the past, when it comes to distress calls from vessels at sea.
“It becomes increasingly difficult for the agencies that are statutorily in charge to respond to such emergencies quickly, because of the threats posed by the wrecks in our waterways, especially at night is more of a restricted visibility, it is very difficult to see the exact location of this stress. But during the day, we might be able to figure out where they are.
“At a vessel near MT Sea voyager, a tanker at sea, the Nigerian Navy was able to swiftly respond to that distress call from the ship, because one of our ships that were on patrol at that time was quickly sent to the ship.”
He explained further that: “The hazards associated with these wrecks is that most often, especially during high water, they are submerged and hardly visible to mariners and it posed a greatest threat during this period of time.”
Daji, who focused on Navy’s busy areas of operation, also lamented on the absence of navigational aids.
“There are several navigational aids like the buoys, and other markings, the light houses that are either not functional or missing, or have shifted from their intended original positions.
“The absence of these navigational aids also constitutes risks to shipping, especially at night or during restricted visibilities.”
He said that apart from endangering shipping, most of the wrecks also constitute environmental hazards.
That it was necessary to ensure that the Lagos Channels remained stress free for navigation: “I don’t think it portrays us as a country with laws and regulations in good light, especially to the global shipping community.”
He, however, cited an instance of a Navy vessel, “if she had to transit from her base that is NNS Ekulu at Navy town, to the open sea, it could have been a monumental disaster, as such it was easy to vector her on the rescue operation in which 11 Pakistani nationals were safely rescued from the drowning ship.”
The hydrographers of the Nigerian Navy, who did scientific study of seas, lakes and rivers, especially the charting of the tides and changes in the coastal bathymetry, he said: “Were able to identify 35 of such maritime wrecks, which are submerged along the very busy Lagos channels particularly the Lagos Badagry Creek which also provides a vital access into the Tin Can Island Port and other numerous critical maritime related installations.
The Hydrographic Office, he said: “Is in line with its statutory responsibilities identified, resurveyed these wrecks from salvage. And I made bold to say that these surveys have been shared with the relevant agencies of government and departments who are responsible for the removal of these wrecks in our waterways.
“It would be therefore necessary for such authorities could take urgent actions and remove these wrecks in our waterways, so that shipping especially the safety of ships and seafarers will further be guaranteed.
“The basement and servicing of bad navigational aids of those that are not in base at all will equally add and assist in the safety of navigation as well as enhance the ability of responding agencies to quickly move and respond to emergencies incase of distress at sea.
“Above all timely reactions to distress call will be greatly enhanced thereby creating the needed enabling environment for businesses especially maritime related businesses to thrive also boost the confidence of seafarers in our waters.
The Commander, Western Naval command added: “The Nigerian Navy in carrying out its statutory responsibilities will continue to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to ensure and promote the culture of safety and security of our waterways in order for us to have a secured environment for economic prosperity of our nation in general.”
Confirming the critical areas of operation affected, the Defence Correspondents were in the convoy of the FOC and his personnel on boats ride for the spot assessment of threats posed by the maritime wrecks that littered the waterways particularly within the Lagos Channels.
At the Shoreline of Marina, the first Police Jetty, a vessel merchant tanker was submerged, along the same axis was the Defence Jetty, a foreign ship anchored gradually going down to the bottom of the water, before we sailed to Tin Can Island Port.
Along the Tin Can Port were MT Askeris, MT. Davidson, MT Regina, MT Bade amongst others were vessels wrecked that have narrowed the Lagos channels.
Coscharis Farm targets 20% of Nigeria’s $3bn rice import bill –Dr. Maduka
A couple of months ago, the video of billionaire industrialists and farmer, Dr. Cosmas Maduaburochukwu Maduka, President of Coscharis Group of Companies, preaching on the street in Lagos went viral on social media, leaving people wondering how such a man of such extraordinary means could take such risks at this time Nigeria is battling with serious security challenges. However, in this no holds bared interview with select journalists, Maduka says, “I have just one life to live, and I am not afraid of death, but take this from me: Nobody can do anything to me until God finishes with me.” PAUL OGBUOKIRI brings you the excepts
viral video of you out on the street preaching the gospel with a megaphone has elicited diverse reactions, particularly on social media. What informed the decision to embark on street evangelism?
Well. I didn’t know why people were surprised. For me and my family, we were surprised when we saw how that thing went viral in the social media. My children were like ‘what’s the big deal? This is our daddy’s life, and we have been living like this.’ It is just that somebody that knows me recorded it and put it up there. I have been doing this since when I was 14. If I don’t have a wedding on Saturday, you will see me in the street preaching. I do that from church to church, but it is our mandate to preach the gospel. I never stayed a week without talking to someone about Jesus Christ. But, going to the street is what I do on Saturdays. We were shocked it meant a lot to a many people. A lot of people believe that, it is not something that is in vogue anymore, but it is fundamental to people like me.
What is the name of your church? I ask because people who do what you are doing usually have their own churches?
I used to worship with the Upper Room Mission here in Kirikiri (Lagos) some years ago. After some years, I left Upper Room Mission and joined the Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM) in Ajao Estate. When I left CPM, I joined Local Christian Assembly in Ebute-Meta. I was a deacon in that church until this year that I felt my calling is becoming too demanding on me. If I share the programme of my activities in the last two months with you, you will realise that I am about making my exit (from running my business).
The two boys are here and I told them that I am giving them a notice of additional four years for me to quit finally. I now spend more of my time in ministration than I do in the business. I will basically hand Coscharis over to them, giving them authority and responsibility and also trying possibly to take one of the companies to the public in the next five years before I finally quit, so that I can take some money for my retirement. This is really what my life is. I have given the business aspect its best.
I am 61. I am going to be 62 by December. And, I just want to see what I can do with the next 20 years of my life. There are not much you can do at 80 and 85. So, I wanted to focus with the gospel and try to make presentations at universities.
I spoke in the University of Lagos last year. I am speaking in the Obafemi University on September 23. I have done it in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and I have done it in Kogi. Of course, I was invited by the United Nations in 2014 to speak on youth entrepreneurship. That was my first time at the UN and about 163 countries were represented in that gathering. I was explaining practical experiences, not theory. I speak on things they don’t teach you in Harvard that we meet in our day-to-day businesses.
People are concerned that by preaching in the open you are taking a big risk at a time crime cases, like kidnapping, are rife all over the country. Don’t you fear for your life?
We have one life to live, not two lives. In the book of Acts of Apostle, chapter 14, Apostle Paul said: “I have heard prophecies; there is a balm over me, Jerusalem. What do I care anymore about my life? Where is the best place to die?” I will like to be shot speaking the word of God. I have one life and I am not afraid of death, but take this from me: Nobody can do anything to me until God finishes with me. And that is where people make mistake.
Life is not how long you lived but how much impact you made in life. Jesus died at 33 and we have not stopped talking about him. Peter James, John, none of them lived up to 70 years. We still talk about them today. But, in only one verse we read in the bible, Methuselah was 999 before he died. Nothing more was said about Methuselah. Life is about how impactfully and how effectively you have lived, and not how long you have lived.
Would you have been so close to God and preaching in the street as you are doing now if you were a poor man or a struggling man?
So many struggling people do this. The unfortunate thing there is that a lot of struggling people did it sincerely with devotion, but they think, because they do this, they are closer to God. And they think it is because they do it that they are not wealthy. God used me to demystify some mysteries about people’s lives: For instance, that a rich man cannot serve God. And that you cannot serve God being rich. It is a national norm. People are very comfortable to believe that if you want to be right with God, forget about money – that money is another god; that it is a mammon, and so, don’t serve it.
They believe that if you want to serve God, accept poverty as a way of life and you will never be able to put food on the table. Some have even jumped into ministration because of their stomach. That is why they cannot preach their heart. They can preach for their stomach. They want to say something that will give them daily bread. But somebody like me, if I stand talking with you today, I don’t have any form of financial crisis in my mind. Money never crosses my mind. I will tell you the truth without any reservation, because I don’t have any offering box for you to drop money in. Rather, if you need some, I will drop mine. I also don’t want to start church. If I start a church, my church will be full.
At what point did you start trading on your own?
One fateful day after I had turned 14, we were having a camp meeting and it was our third day of fasting, and my uncle got to know that I locked up the shop for three days. That did not go down well with him; so he called me and my elder brother, and said he understood I was becoming a religious fanatic, but would not want to stand in my way. In fact, mine is a strong Catholic family, and my being a born-again Christian brought a lot of disaffection against me in the entire family. My boss counted N200 and gave it to me. That was in 1976. I was devastated, because frankly speaking, it wasn’t a big amount owing to the fact that you couldn’t even rent a shop with it. In fact, N200 could not buy one carton of spark plugs.
So, in the presence of my elder brother, I asked my boss to tell me what he wanted me to do with the money. He told me that whatever I wanted to do with it was entirely up to me. I said, ‘no, I served you for six years plus, and you could give me say a minimum of N10, 000 or N20, 000. At the worst, you can give me N5000, because I need to get a shop and stock merchandise there. Where do I go with this sum?’ And he instantly told me that whatever I wanted to do with it, I should do. My elder brother got angry and said I should forget it. He handed the money back to my uncle and said, ‘let’s go’. I turned to him and asked him if he kept any money to give me when we get home. He said ‘no.’
Did overcoming very daunting challenges so early in your life prepare you for the greatness that you have attained today?
Of course! After my encounter with my boss, I went back home to join my brother and together we formed a company known as Maduka Brothers. We worked together and within six months, we started to differ in ideology, and we agreed to part ways. With the profit we had made and what I got after I had settled with him, my money was either N316 or N346. So, he stayed on his own and I got another place where a friend of mine gave me free of charge for six months. I put my merchandise there. I was 15 then, but I already had clear goals of what I wanted for myself: I wanted to marry before 20. I wanted to own my car by 23. I wanted to have a son by 21. And, I wanted to be a millionaire by 25.
And, I also said, ‘write all these down, because it wasn’t a mere dream.’ But, that created problems for me, because people felt my mouth was too big. I was hated for saying those things. My mother even got irritated by these things I used to say. She thought that I should be a little bit cautious. In fact, she said I boasted too much. Eventually, I got married when I was 19 years plus. I have been married for 41 years now. My son didn’t come until I was 26. I bought my first car at 22, not 23. It was a Volkswagen Passat. I bought it from Mandilas with 3000 kilometers on the odometer. I recalled carrying my wife in that car and my mother was sitting behind. We were going to someone and like my usual self, I said, ‘I am 23; in the next two years, I will be a millionaire.’ My mother said ‘no, no!’ And I repeated, ‘in two more years, I will be a millionaire.’
My mother said my statement was turning her stomach. She told me not to say that again, and that if I did, she would come down from the car. I parked the car and I repeated it. I now asked her: ‘Do you want to come down, and she said ‘yes.’ I opened the door, she got out, and I closed the door and drove off, leaving her standing at that spot. It was like I was crazy, but it was my faith. But she was alive to see it all happen, because she drove a brand new Mercedes 190 from me
I think God also rewarded her through me. I had my first son at 26 and the second one at 30. I ended up having four boys or actually five boys {because one is late} and a girl. My daughter is a medical doctor. The two boys read Economics at the University of Lagos, and did their post-degree courses in the UK and Massachusetts (in the United States). They are all back to join the company. My third son is also a graduate. The last boy just graduated with 4.0 GPA, and is currently studying for his Masters degree in Cincinnati University, Ohio (also in the United States). He did that at no cost to me, because he is an athlete. He runs and jumps for the school. So he studies under scholarship.
He is good in sports and I think he took after my wife who she used to run 400 meters when she was in school.
Coscahris has also ventured into rice farming in Anambra State. Do you see Nigeria being self sufficient in rice production?
We (Nigeria) will be self-sufficient in rice, because Coscharis alone has about 3,000 hectares of land for rice production that used to yield four tonnes per hectare. Now that we have developed the seed, we are getting eight tonnes per hectare. In other words, we have had another 3,000 hectares of land. For now, irrigation is finished and we are going to start next season. That means we have multiplied our supply. We used to have 4,000. We are having 8, 000 now, and we are going to have 16, 000, by the dimension of the farm, and if we succeed to do three crop seasons, we will have 24,000 tonnes on that same piece of property. Before, we only did one crop season in a year. But with irrigation now, we will do two crop seasons. We have Nigerian seed that only yields us four tons, but we have gotten seeds imported from elsewhere that yields us eight tonnes. If we take the hybrid type, we get 10 tons per hectare. That means we have to continue to import the hybrid. However, we are making arrangements with the hybrid type.
In fact, we are already thinking of having a second mill now. I am sure, if what we are working on works out exactly the way we are planning it, in three years, we will solve 100 per cent rice demand in the eastern part of Nigeria. That is our goal. Nigeria spends $3 billion importing rice. We are targeting 20 per cent of that market and we will get it. We will then see how much further we can go. We are not in other industries, but 500 million people are going to eat. Coscharis Farms may as well be the mother parent company of Coscharis and not BMW and Rolls-Royce. That is my excitement and that is where I am retiring to. That is where I am going and that is where I am putting all my resources now. And that is where the future is. And we don’t use to advertise it because people are queuing up to buy. They are trucking rice every day. It is consumable because people eat it today, in the afternoon and night. However, it is capital intensive.
We are planning to buy an aircraft to do our seedling. You will be proud that something like that is happening across the Niger. The mill is in Igbariam, very close to the Igbariam University. I had planned this and purchased the land 29 years ago. I have always known that I am going to retire in the farm.
People were pushing me but I understood long ago that you cannot go into farming with borrowed money. I knew it was something that required a lot of investment. So, I didn’t want to go into it until I was prepared. But I was purchasing the property. This property I bought 330 hectares from some people. I took Life Brewery’s 600 hectares. I bought over 800 hectares from Bravo. I was buying land from different people and putting them together. So I had 3,000 hectares of land is about 11 miles square kilometers. People used to ask if such land exists in Anambra State? Again, they are bordered by rivers. It took me 29 years to acquire the land because I have always known that I would be a farmer. People don’t usually buy land for farming and they always want government to give them. But I bought the land and I have the certificate of occupancy. Now I am getting the villagers to teach them how to do modern farming, buy up their stuff and put them in our silos and mill them. The mill is working 24/7. We are planning to acquire a second mill. So, that is where the future of our organisation is.
What secrets of success would you give to any young man who approaches you with the question: How do I become a billionaire like Cosmas Maduka?
The first thing I would tell the person is to refer him to the Bible. One of the secrets of the kingdom that Jesus brought is about management. The difference between a garden and bush is that you organise the garden. You take away some wild plant from the garden, but there are still trees and other things in it. Once you stop maintaining it, the garden becomes a bush.
Management is one of the skills that churches are lacking. If a young man comes to me today and says he wants to enter the ministry and what should he study between geology and financial management, I will tell him to go and study financial management because you don’t learn God in school. The reason why churches are attracting poor people is because an average pastor cannot even spell the word management.
The first discipline you learn is how to manage resources because resources are not in plenty supply. God instituted tithe to teach you the ability to set aside and to keep something. If you can learn the discipline to keep something or set aside for God, you will set aside for yourself. I believe in tithe and I tithe, not only in my pocket but in my business. If I make a billion naira in my business, 100 million naira goes for my ministry.
Do you still ride power bikes? In terms of security and safety, is it not too risky for a man of status?
I go for evangelism on my bike. I cruise with my BMW 1600cc – one of the most expensive and powerful super motorcycles from BMW Motorrad. The sound alone draws the crowd before I drop my gadgets and Bible for the gospel to start. I started riding bike when I was 11 years. Bike is in our family. My grandfather rode a bike, my mother rode a bike, my three sisters riden bike and my two brothers riden bikes also. So we are bikers in my family. Many people didn’t believe I will live to see 20 years based on the crazy way I ride. I have riden motorcycle from Nnewi to Benin and also from Nnewi to Enugu and then Afikpo. And, I have a very unconventional style of riding it; by perching on the seat – rather than sitting normally on it – and delivering all kinds of breathtaking manoeuvres.
As an investor, have you ever burnt your fingers in business? Have you ever been frustrated to a point where you felt like giving up?
In business, we have situations where we feel like throwing in the towel. Like everything in life, many times in our most agonising period, we remain optimistic and keep hoping for a bright future without letting people know how weak we have become. The year 2016 brought one of the toughest times for Coscharis Group in our 46 years of existence. The warehouse opposite us (at Mazamaza) was completely burnt and billions of naira was lost and insurance did not pay anything to us. In that process, we undertook a liability of $300 million that somebody reneged upon. It was a test case for my integrity and the franchise called Coscharis to remain in existence. We bit the bullet and moved on.
How fraudsters’ fight over woman led to collapse of crime syndicate
A fraud syndicate, which has been in operation for years, finally crumpled like a pack of cards after two of its members started fighting over a lady called ‘Precious.’ The division in the syndicate, which had offices in different states and communities, led operatives of the Inspector- General of Police Special Intelligence Team (IRT), to smash the gang. The smashing of the gang followed a series of letters to the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja, from some victims, detailing how they were defrauded.
The IGP instructed IRT operatives, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to lead the investigation. At least, 11 members of the syndicate are currently in police custody. The suspects include a 28-year-old woman, Peace Eje.
Others are Frank Pius, Nduka Innocent, Okechukwu John, Nicholas Nwosu, Chikezie Uwandu, Amos Eze, Ikechukwu John, Michael Ali, Usman Ladan and Lawrence Adams. One of the members, Ladan, 60, said that trouble started after the overall leader, Adams, made moves to snatch his lover, Precious, from him. He believed that the split in the gang was the genesis of their waterloo. He said: “It was Mr. Lawrence that led the police to arrest me because we had a fight over Precious, who is my girlfriend.
As chairman, I coordinated all operations and I have all the materials that were used for operations.” According to the police, the syndicate specialised in defrauding unsuspecting residents of Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Abuja, of their money. The suspects were all arrested in Kabala area of Kaduna State and Jabi area of Abuja. A police source said: “The syndicate operated, using cabs. When they have a target in their cab, they start a conversation about a bag filled with foreign currencies in the boot of the car.
The cab driver will accuse the supposed owner of the bag of trying to get him and other passengers into trouble by not informing him about the content in the bag. “The (supposed) owner of the bag will confess that the money was stolen from a very powerful Alhaji. The owner will claim to be looking for a spiritualist, to help take away the charm or juju on the money. The owner will offer to share the money with everyone in the vehicle that can help in getting a powerful medicine man or woman to cleanse the money.
“If the victim is a greedy person, he will show interest in the story and from that point, he’ll be taken to a fake native doctor. At the native doctor’s place, the victim will be asked to take an oath that he will not reveal the secret and event to anyone or he would die.
From that point, the victim will be swindled.” The alleged leader of the syndicate, Adams, 45, said that he joined the syndicate and rose to become its leader. He explained that he provided details on how the syndicate carried out operations. Adams, married to two wives, blessed with nine children, said: “I reside in Abuja metropolis, but I was formerly into tomatoes business. I would buy from Zaria and supply to different parts of the country. I fell into the hands of fraudsters and lost N850, 000. I later joined another syndicate in 2007. Members of the syndicate taught me how to do the job.”
Explaining the syndicate’s modus operandi, Adams said: “I usually sit at the front seat of the car, while other members seat at the back with the victim. When we get to a point, a member at the back will tell the driver that he wants to stop to carry his bag in the boot. The driver will tell him that he saw that the bag or carton contained money. The owner will tell the driver that the carton or bag contained $1million and that he was trying to take the money to his sister to help him remove the charm. “The driver will start shouting that he’ll take the money to the police.
My role is to beg the driver not to call the police. I would suggest that we help the owner of the money, on the promise that we’ll share out of it. The driver will accept our pleadings. We’ll then ask our victim, if he knows any herbalist that can remove the charm. “If he says no, I’ll mention that I have an herbalist. We’ll go there and the herbalist, who is part of us, will ask each of us to pay N80,000 for cleansing of the money. After we have achieved that, the herbalist will ask us to bring 500, 000 dollars each and then we would ask him to change the money in the bag to naira. I have lost count of the number of people I have defrauded.
We have offices in Jabi and Zango, close to Turkish hospital and at old Karimo.” Ladan on his part explained that he coordinated the Kaduna State arm of the syndicate. He said: “I was formerly a trader. I became a fraudster in 2008 after I was defrauded. My office is in Kaduna. It was formerly owned by Yusuf, who had died. I took over as the chairman. I have four boys working for me. Alex was our driver, but he had died. He was the person that used to hunt for victims. “We scout for victims along Nnamdi Azikiwe Road. Our shrine is located at Kabala area of Kaduna State.
I have lost count of the number of people I had swindled.” Amos Eze, 38, a fake native doctor of the syndicate, said: “I’m one of the group’s native doctors. When they bring a victim to my shrine, I pretend I don’t know members of our syndicate. They’ll ask for mama, I tell them that mama was dead. I will tell them that I’m in charge of mama’s shrine.” Eze continued: “I’ll ask what brought them to my shrine, they’ll claim they have family problems and needed solutions. I will consult my oracle and tell them that they were all liars and that they all met 30 minutes ago.
I will tell them that one of them was a thief, but not a good one. I will tell them that I saw money and charms. They’ll start begging me to remove the charms for them. “I’ll ask them to go and buy an Akpobiki skin, a blind man’s walking stick with oil and water in it, and Sarri water. These are things I know they couldn’t get by themselves.
They’ll ask me to get them. I’ll ask each of them to pay N30,000, so that I can get the items to prepare the cleansing of the money. “When the victim pays his own share of the money, I make them take an oath not to allow anyone outside their circle to know what was going on and from there, I’ll ask him to pray for long life and prosperity so that the money will not harm him. I’ll tell the victim that the charm to cleanse the money, was prepared by seven Islamic clerics. That it was prepared around 12 midnight. And from that point, I then start extorting money from the victim.”
NIGERIA: AN END TO POLIO IN SIGHT
Polio, short for poliomyelitis, or infantile paralysis, is an infectious disease caused by poliovirus. In about 0.5 per cent of cases there is muscle weakness resulting in an inability to move. This can occur over a few hours to a few days. Nigeria, according to the World Health Organisation, has gone three years without a case of wild polio being detected. This, it said, is a significant milestone in the quest to eradicate the disease. ISIOMA MADIKE in this report looks at the journey so far
The news is cheering just as it reverberates throughout the continent of Africa. Nigeria had battled for years without success until 2016 when it started getting it right and the world applauded. Before then, Polio, short for poliomyelitis, or infantile paralysis, an infectious disease caused by poliovirus, appeared to have defiled all known solution in the country until it was finally conquered.
The last case of the disease in Nigeria was detected on August 16, 2016. The World Health Organisation (WHO) called the feat a significant milestone on Wednesday. WHO did not stop there but said that it represents the country’s quest to eradicate the disease. Nigeria, like most other African countries, is expected to be certified free of wild polio by early next year following an independent evaluation process, according to WHO. It however, added that vaccine-derived cases of the disease still pose a challenge.
“We are confident that very soon we will be back here trumpeting the certification that countries have, once and for all, kicked polio out of Africa,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. Moeti attributed present progress to an “unprecedented scale” of multinational effort by governments, partners, and health workers, who have deployed financial and technical resources to provide vaccination and education, especially in remote areas. “It has involved men and women volunteering in their thousands, sometimes putting themselves in harm’s way,” Moeti said.
According to the world health body, once Africa is declared free of the disease, it will add to five of its regions that have been free of wild polio. It stated: “Only what the WHO calls the Eastern Mediterranean is still fighting the disease, with polio still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Cases due to the wild poliovirus found in nature have decreased by more than 99 per cent since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases then, to 33 reported cases in 2018.”
However, outbreaks of vaccinederived polio strains, reports said have occurred in Central African Republic, Somalia, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger and Papua New Guinea in recent years. Vaccine-derived polio happens when live strains of poliovirus that are used in the oral poliovirus vaccine mutate, spread and, in rare cases, trigger an outbreak.
Most of the time, according to experts, the virus dies off but it can sometimes spread in an area where there is low vaccination coverage. The solution for stopping this type of polio, they added, is for every child to be vaccinated to stop its transmission. The WHO has also noted that if a population is fully immunized, they will be protected against both vaccinederived and wild polioviruses.
The circulating vaccine-derived polio will be subject to a certification process that is separate from the wild polio process, according to WHO. This year, 65 cases of wild polio virus and 51 cases of circulating vaccine-derived polio is said to have been recorded, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, compared to 18 cases of wild polio and 53 circulating vaccinederived polio cases in 2018. “Suboptimal routine immunization coverage remains a critical challenge in some countries,” the WHO said in a statement, adding, “as a result, outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus — a rare occurrence in communities with low levels of population immunity — are still possible in several countries across Africa.”
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is transmitted from person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or contaminated food. Children under five are most vulnerable to the disease. Symptoms of the paralyzing disease include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiffness in the neck and pain in the limbs.
There is no cure for polio though it can be prevented by a vaccine. But owing to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative — a partnership of WHO, The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Rotary International and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — only Afghanistan and Pakistan have recorded cases of wild polio virus in the last three years.
However, polio remains a problem globally, and a WHO committee designated the disease a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” in November 2018 due to its risk of international spread. It was once a disease feared worldwide, striking suddenly and paralysing mainly children for life.
But today, it only survives among the world’s poorest and most marginalised communities, where it stalks the most vulnerable children. This may be the reason why the global Initiative’s goal is to reach every last child with the vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for future generations. Before now, Nigeria was officially one of three countries, alongside Afghanistan and Pakistan, where polio was still a threat. But now the country is set to be removed from this unenviable list.
Although, it has been a difficult fight! Nigeria has reached this point thanks to the concerted efforts of a broad array of vaccine advocates, including traditional and religious leaders, a network of women who stepped up to take the oral form of the vaccine door to door, and polio survivors themselves.
And because this broad coalition has been able to act as reliable mediators, it closed the trust gap between the ambitious global goals of the powerful international organisations that fund the initiative. This milestone was made possible because the Nigerian government took responsibility, and parents who are concerned with protecting their children.
The edge of eradication isn’t a straightforward or stable place and had the local communities lost faith in the merits of the project or the people who connected to it, polio would have most likely come back with a vengeance. In spite of this, the evidence of polio devastation is all over Nigerian neighbourhoods, the cities inclusive. In the Kosofe-Ketu area of Lagos State, for instance, a young man identified simply as Adu weaved his tricycle between lanes crowded with bright yellow Keke Marwas, the three-wheeled cabs that ferry people back and forth across the metropolis. He tracked the road’s centreline on his bike, wearing a green and white striped national football jersey, completely unruffled by the afternoon rush. Off the Keke Marwa, he had to be more cautious about his movements.
When Adu wanted to walk, he placed the rubber soles of a flip-flop over each palm and used his arms. Polio had taken his legs, which are rail thin and often crossed beneath him when he isn’t driving. Adu said: “Because of the motorbike, I feel I’m able because I have movement. I thank God for the life I’m living, but I am not comfortable. However I want to tell everyone that cares to listen that they should immunize their kids— especially in this area.”
Just like Adu, another young man, who preferred to be called Abdul, also said: “One day, I fell ill and was unable to walk. I assumed that it was weakness, and didn’t pay much attention to it. I began to worry when my condition didn’t improve. After a few rounds of tests, I was diagnosed with polio. I later discovered that polio is an incurable disease. I would have been saved from a lifetime of disability if I had been given polio vaccinations. “It is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease.
There is no cure, but there are effective vaccines. Be wise and make sure that no child misses out on being vaccinated. Please help us spread our message to save lives.” Another survivor of this debilitating disease, who declined to give his name, recounted his heart-rending story. He said: “I was a sprouting 10-year-old girl in my neighbourhood and all was well. I’d hop on my bike and helped my older brother deliver newspapers up and down the streets in my locality. I’d swim and do a short bike-ride from our house.
I was in primary six at the time. “One day while walking home from school for lunch, kicking a stone down the road, my legs began to hurt. After a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and glass of cold milk, I said, ‘Mum, I can’t go back to school today.’ “My neck got stiff, my fever rose alarmingly, and what started as small pains turned into large ones. The doctor came and soon I was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, diagnosed with polio. A few months later, I was happily playing with my friends on the polio ward at the hospital.
“The radio was on. A voice announced that there is a vaccine to prevent polio. Some of us turned silent, some of us laughed, and one patient cried out, ‘Too late for us!’ Here we were, a group of ill children on stretchers and in wheelchairs living through an historical moment when polio’s peril was replaced by joy and relief. “After several years of supports, wheelchairs, a full-length body cast, and a spinal fusion, I was back at school. I was a polio survivor, although I never thought of myself in those terms. For many years, I never looked back. My polio became a distant memory.”
Incidentally, this is not the case for many polio survivors, who were stricken before coming in contact with the vaccine. So many people had suffered from not only the active disease, but from years of disability afterwards. This may be the reason why Adu advised parents on the possible way out of this incapacitating disease. He said: “For those of you, who have the opportunity to protect your children with the polio vaccine, think of those ill children on the polio wards. Do not hesitate for one moment. You and your families are beyond lucky to be able to avoid this paralyzing disease.”
A few diseases frightened parents more in the early part of the 20th century than polio did. Its struck is seasonal, sweeping through towns in epidemics every few years. Though most people recovered quickly from polio, some suffered temporary or permanent paralysis and even death. Many polio survivors were disabled for life. They were a visible, painful reminder to society of the enormous toll this disease took on young lives. Polio is the common name for poliomyelitis, which comes from the Greek words for grey and marrow, referring to the spinal cord, and the suffix –it is, meaning inflammation. Poliomyelitis, shortened, became polio. For a time, polio was called infantile paralysis, though it did not affect only the young.
It is caused by one of three types of poliovirus (which are members of the Enterovirus genus). These viruses spread through contact between people, by nasal and oral secretions, and by contact with contaminated feces. Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth, multiplying along the way to the digestive tract, where it further multiplies. In about 98 per cent of cases, polio is a mild illness, with no symptoms or with viral-like symptoms.
In paralytic polio, the virus leaves the digestive tract, enters the bloodstream, and then attacks nerve cells. Less than one per cent of people who contract polio become paralyzed. In severe cases, the throat and chest may be paralyzed. Death may result if the patient does not receive artificial breathing support.
It is likely that polio has plagued humans for thousands of years. An Egyptian carving from around 1400 BCE depicts a young man with a leg deformity similar to one caused by polio. It circulated in human populations at low levels and appeared to be a relatively uncommon disease for most of the 1800s. It reached epidemic proportions in the early 1900s in countries with relatively high standards of living, at a time when other diseases such as diphtheria, typhoid, and tuberculosis were declining. Indeed, many scientists think that advances in hygiene paradoxically led to an increased incidence of polio.
The theory is that in the past, infants were exposed to polio, mainly through contaminated water supplies, at a very young age. Infants’ immune systems, aided by maternal antibodies still circulating in their blood, could quickly defeat poliovirus and then develop lasting immunity to it.
However, better sanitary conditions meant that exposure to polio was delayed until later in life, on the average, when a child had lost maternal protection and was also more vulnerable to the most severe form of the disease. Because of widespread vaccination, polio was eliminated from the Western Hemisphere in 1994.
In 2016, it continues to circulate in just Afghanistan and Pakistan, with occasional spread to neighbouring countries. Vigorous vaccination programmes are being conducted to eliminate these last pockets. Little wonder the vaccination is still recommended worldwide because of the risk of imported cases. In some countries, especially in the United States, children are recommended to receive the inactivated polio vaccine at two months and four months of age, and then twice more before entering elementary school. One strain of polio was eradicated in the wild in 1999.
But a few cases have been popping up because of an old vaccine. However, the world is close to eradicating the disease because of the oral vaccine. But the oral vaccine came with a small risk: causing new cases of the disease. But the global push to immunize children against polio has been an incredible success, reducing polio cases by 99.9 per cent.
Minna floods: Cholera outbreak fears rise, as displaced persons sleep in worship centres
Gov Sani Bello begs FG to rescue Niger
Exactly 11 months after the incessant floods affected 22 out of the 25 local government areas in Niger State leaving 40 persons dead and several thousands homeless, more danger looms in Minna the state capital as residents now take refuge in worship centres following another round of flooding. In this report, DANIEL ATORI writes about the flash flood that happened recently in Bosso and Chanchaga local government areas of the state leaving hundreds rendered homeless
In Minna, a recent flash flood claimed three lives leaving over 500 people displaced after washing away and submerging over 20 houses, destroyed other buildings including shops and farms in Bosso Estate, Dutsen Kura Hausa and Gwari, Rafin-Yashi, Shanu, Kpakungu and Fadipe.
The flood, which started at about 4am on Saturday, was speculated to have been triggered as a result of the release of waters from the Bosso and Tagwai Dams in Minna by the Niger State Water Board (NSWB) while residents were still asleep.
While some persons claimed it was the force from the dam that washed away their houses, other residents said it was the early morning rain that was responsible for the flooding which overflowed them thereby collapsing the MYPA Bridge in Bosso, the Shanu Bridge and washing away the Mola Bridge in Dutsen Kura Hausa.
It should be recalled that 40 deaths were recorded in September last year when flood affected 22 out of the 25 local government areas in the state
In Gundu and Manta communities of Shiroro Local Government Area, in 2018, a lot of houses were washed away by the flood and two women delivered of their babies at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Shiroro.
With the recent flash flood, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has raised worries that there could be an outbreak of cholera as the waters are now contaminated.
This was as displaced victims of last Saturday’s flood in Minna, the Niger State capital have vowed to take their mats to front of Government House as their new abode if alternative shelters are not provided for them.
Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Telegraph on phone, the Director General, NSEMA, Ibrahim Inga said the Agency has taken proactive steps to forestall any outbreak by boosting health facilities around affected areas.
According to Inga: “There are many issues that can arise from such incidents, we are likely to have health challenges especially when affected people are from different locations and backgrounds.
“There may be outbreak of cholera and other diseases, because the waters are contaminated. But at the moment we are going to boost all the health facilities around these areas with enough medications, so that in case we have any outbreak we can quickly bring it under control.”
But expressing their dissatisfaction over government’s unfulfilled promises, the victims of the flood told our Correspondent that they slept in churches, mosques, friends and relatives houses.
They told the Sunday Telegraph that the state’s Acting Governor Ahmed Ketso and NSEMA had on the day the incident occurred promised to bring succour their way.
According to one of the residents in Shanu village of Bosso Local Government Area, Hadiza Rabiu: “I slept in the mosque with my children and there was serious cold. I don’t have anything left with me, the N40,000 I kept in the house, food stuffs and personal effects were lost to the flood because I was trying to save my children’s lives.
“The eldest of my children is 5, the next is 3 and this little girl on my back is less than a year old. We don’t have where to take our bath or ease ourselves. Mosquitoes are biting us.”
Speaking further she that, they were fast asleep when the flood came, saying: “I started calling for help and to save my children. The flood started very early in the morning while people were still sleeping. I lost everything, our house collapsed and everything we had including over N40, 000 have been washed away. Please, Government should come to our aid.”
Another affected resident, Zubairu Abdullahi, who lost his livestock and farm produces, said his entire house was destroyed and washed away by the flood.
According to him: “We thought when the Deputy Governor, Ketso visited by now they would have alleviated our sufferings to an extent by giving us an alternative place to stay because they assured us of urgent support.
“I slept in the mosque with my family including my brothers who also live with me before the flood. If by today we sleep in the mosques and churches, by Monday we are all going to the front of Government House to sleep.
“We voted them to support us, protect us and do these things that are beyond us as individuals. How can the state government visit us, they came with NSEMA and up till this moment there is no sign of assistance. We have concluded that those of us in Dutsen Kura Hausa, MYPA road and even Shanu village, we will march to Government House on Monday.”
Engr. Mohammed Bello, a businessman told our Correspondent that he lost livestock worth about N5million to the flood waters.
He advised the government to be sincere with the people by working on the drainages in phases because of the lean allocation; successive governments have come, they made promises and left without doing anything
“I lost about 500 chickens which are already in the economic stage and are laying about seven crates of eggs on a daily basis. All the goats and sheep were carried away but we were able to rescue a few cows,” he lamented.
A Good Samaritan and neighbour to some of the affected victims, Hajia Anisat Bello said, she currently harbours three of her former neighbours.
Accordingly, she said: “They now live with me, no mattresses, nothing for them because the flood took everything. My house is not big but we are all managing. Some people now sleep in the mosques.”
The Ward Head (Mai Angwan) of Adamawa Road not too far from the Government House, Alhaji Inuwa Bawa Tokura lamented government’s nonchalant approach at addressing the incessant flooding that has affected the areas.
According to him: “I have witnessed four floods now; the only solution for this flooding is the construction of a proper drainage system from the Federal University of Technology, FUT, Bosso, Minna down to Minna-Bida road.”
Speaking on the need to alleviate the sufferings of the people, the NSEMA boss, Inga said: “Putting up an IDP camp is capital intensive; the thing is that, where in Minna are we going to put it and how many people can we accommodate.
“These places are scattered, it is not like a single village where we can just move all of them to a particular location. If we say we are bringing those from Anya Gwari, MYPA in Okada road, Shanu village, Kpakungu, Fadipe and the whole of Dutsen Kura, how do we cope?
“And the moment we say we are establishing an IDP camp even those who have places to lay their heads will come out and prefer the camp. We can only support those who have needs for foodstuffs and beddings pending when we will come up with our final recommendations that we will present to the government. Otherwise, if we are not careful there could be some crisis we may not be able to handle”.
The Director General, said government is already taking proactive measures and that the Agency has been mandated to take inventory of everything.
Accordingly, he said: “We are still taking inventories; we need to ascertain the number of houses affected and the level of damages; we need to have a confirmed figure of losses and then we will start supporting them with relief materials.”
He added: “What happened in Minna was a flash flood and in a few hours the water goes away. We are doing a detailed and full assessment to get the names of affected persons and the level of damages.
“It is only when the water remains for a longer time and it has not gone off that we can start talking of alternative shelter. Government will only give succour and cannot build house for anyone.
“However, the government can only look for a temporary site, either a school or a public building for those whose houses collapsed to stay pending when they can get back on.”
But in a swift response, the Niger State Deputy Governor, Muhammad Ahmed Ketso who was on an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas, directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately take inventory of losses and provide relief materials comprising of food and non-food items to cushion victims’ hardship.
He further called on the Federal Government and relevant bodies to come and assist the state in addressing the unending disaster caused by flood annually.
Speaking on behalf of the Dutsen Kura Hau
sa victims, Sanusi Mohammed, a businessman said: “Three persons have been carried away and must have died by now.”
Another victim, who also counted his losses, Zubairu Abdullahi, disclosed that his animals and fish pond have been wiped away and his entire house destroyed by the water.
According to him, the flood came from drainage which overflowed as a result of the midnight rain, my goats, chickens and thousands of eggs have all been carried away.
Also, the Head of Shanu village, Ibrahim Musa told our Correspondent that: “When the rain started in the early hours of Saturday, I was happy and thanking God that it was going to be a rain of blessing because of our farms, unknowingly to me it was going to wreak havoc. We have lost our farm produces and houses. This is tragic to us.”
Speaking on the immediate shelter needs of the displaced people, the NSEMA DG said over 70% of the affected victims built on waterways but that after taking inventory, the government will make necessary provision for their temporary accommodation.
Also, the Niger State Water Board debunked speculation that the flood experienced on Saturday morning was as a result of water released from the Bosso and Tagwai dams.
The Board, led by its General Manager, Engr. Hassan Muhammad Chado, which went on an on-the-spot visit to the dams to ascertain the authenticity of the speculations, told our Correspondent that: “Contrary to the rumours, the Water Board did not release water from the two said dams, water only spilled Sunday night to divert excess water down stream and not to communities.
“The Bosso Dam is stable, the Board did not open any valve and so it is at its normal working capacity.”
He further said the situation was the same at the Tagwai Dam which was inspected to be on its normal and functional capacity with its spill way serving effectively as a safety structure.
The General Manager, however, said the Rafin-Yashi Dam built by the Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority requires a flood control system but added that there is no cause for alarm.
While on a sympathetic visit, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello challenged the people to embrace attitudinal change as a panacea to the perennial flooding experienced across the state.
Governor Sani Bello while interacting with flood victims explained that significant attitudinal change will facilitate effective environmental management, adding that indiscriminate dumping of refuse and building along waterways will not do anyone good.
“We need Federal Government’s support in finding a lasting solution to environmental challenges confronting the state due to excessive rains and both surface and underground water crisscrossing the state. The Federal Government needs to come to our aid especially in the construction of more drainage systems in the state.
“My administration will continue to do our best to cushion the effect of flooding. We need to embark on serious sensitization. We must stop blaming God for every flood incident. We should blame ourselves.”
My marriage to missionary divinely ordained, says IDP-turned-lawyer
- I dreamt Juliet would be my wife long before I met her –Husband
The International Christian Centre, home of Internally Displaced Persons, in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, was a beehive of activities recently as Mr Hossana Ovadje and Juliet Ogbomo, were joined in marriage.
In a chat with Saturday Telegraph Juliet who is a full product of Edo IDP camp but now a lawyer with Edo State Ministry of Justice said of her marriage to Hossana: “My marriage to Hossana Ovadje was divine. I prayed fervently and the Holy Spirit told me that Hossana is my husband. God knows every heart and He gives the best.
As I prayed on the issue, I opened my heart and allowed God to lead me.” The native of Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State advised ladies not to be deceived by class status while making a choice of their life partners. “In everything we do, we should allow the Spirit of God to lead us on to the right path, because when God makes a decision for you no man can change it,” Juliet added. On his part, Hossana, a mission worker at the ICC said he got the revelation that Juliet would be his wife two years before he got to know her. “It all started in 2011 when I had an encounter with Jesus.
I had a dream that I was in a wedding with Juliet. I had not met her then and I had not heard of the International Christian Centre. I kept wondering what the revelation was all about. I prayed fervently about it while I waited on God to unfold everything to me.
Then I never heard about the International Christian Church neither did I know Pastor Solomon Folorunsho (General Overseer of the church). “I read a book which talked about those that will go to hell and I was inspired to take up mission activities. Around 2012, I had some challenges which necessitated my coming to the ICC where I met Pastor Folorunsho and commenced training at the mission school. I had another revelation about her around 2013 that she would be my helpmate.
By then I had met her. After almost three years of praying on the issue I spoke with the vision bearer of the ministry (Pastor Folorunsho) about my dreams and he prayed with me while also guiding me on how to follow the right path.
“We started courtship in February 2018 that is five years after we met and seven years after I got the revelation,” said Hossana, who hails from Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State. Another man, Samson John, who was married on the same day as Hossana and Juliet, is also a mission worker at the International Christian Centre, Uhogua. He hails from Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. He said: “When God revealed to me who I was going to marry I went into prayers and also told Pastor Folorunsho about it. He joined me in prayers.
That was in 2011.”God revealed Blessing to me as the right person for me to marry. She is the rib that God took and returned to me. She is a wife, mother and sister to me.” When in 2011 she had the revelation that Samson John was going to be her husband Blessing (nee Idoghor), who hails from Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, kept the revelation to herself. “But the message from God was so clear and persistent and I had to discuss it with Pastor Folorunsho who guided me on the proper thing to do,” she said.
The General Overseer of the ICC who is also the originator of the IDPs camp situated on the church premises, Folorunso, said: “We take it as our God given responsibility to care for the needy in the society. We derive our comfort from the consolation that God gives to us and He has never promised to leave or forsake us. “And knowing that everybody here is a human being like us, that they deserve what we deserve, that we should treat them equally, that has made the love of God flow among us.
We don’t see them as different and we don’t treat them differently. We love them and share with them. Everybody sees this place as their earthly home. Nobody is alienated. Nobody is denied of what is available. They see these things, and it gives them confidence and a sense of belonging.”
I sought housekeeping job with fake name just to steal –Maid
A lady, Franca Amaha, who stole her employer’s foreign currencies six hours after she was employed at Masha area of Surulere, Lagos State, has claimed that she stole the money to help her sick mother. The 26-year-old lady, who confessed that she deliberately sought a housekeeping work in order to steal, added that after pilfering the money she changed some to naira, fixed her hair and banked the rest. This was even as she claimed: “I stole the money because I got a call from my village that my mother was sick. Please help me to beg my boss to forgive me.”
Preliminary investigations showed that Amaha was once the housemaid of former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro’s wife. Determined to carry out her plan to the letter, Amaha sought the employment through an agency, where she filled out fake names, home address and used a fake guarantor. After stealing the foreign currencies totally N1.6m, Amaha disappeared into thin air. All efforts to locate her proved abortive. The woman, who employed Amaha, identified as Mrs. Taiye, got tired of running from pillar to post, searching for Amaha, petitioned the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu.
The suspect was finally arrested by operatives of the IGP’s Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari. A team from the IRT Lagos office was said to have been deployed to find her. She was found in her friend’s apartment at the Ajah/ Lekki area of the state. Amaha’s grand plan started on July 24, which was the day she went to the employment agency, seeking job as a house help. On July 25, she was called for employment with Taiye, residing in the Masha area of Surulere, Lagos State.
Two hours into her new job, Amaha followed her mistress to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, to pick her madam’s sister. Taiye’s sister was returning to Nigeria from overseas. A few minutes after they arrived from airport, while the sisters were in the sitting-room catching their breath, Amaha sneaked into the room where her madam’s sister’s luggage was kept and stole $2800, 1000 British Pounds and 2000 Dutch Guilder. She then disappeared into the air. A police officer, who took part in the operation, said: “The suspect was formerly working with the wife of former IGP, Mike Okiro.
She ran away, only to show up again in Lagos. She went to an agent and told the agent that she needed a job as a house help. She went to the agent on July 24 and was asked to fill a form. She was also asked to get a guarantor. It turned out that everything she filled out in the form was a fake. “She also gave a fake name to the agent. She identified herself as Esther, instead of Franca. On July 25th, the following day, she was taken to the house of Mrs. Taiye, at Masha Surulere, to work. She was offered N20, 000 as her monthly salary. Incidentally, Taiye’s sister was returning that same day from oversea.
The suspect followed her new boss to the airport. When they got home, the suspect entered into the room where her boss’s sister’s bags were kept and opened one of them. She stole all the foreign currencies in the bag and left instantly.
“The security guard at the gate tried to stop her, but she lied that she had issues with her madam and had been asked to leave. The guard asked her to wait, so that he could confirm from her madam, but before the man came out, she had mounted a motorcycle and disappeared. She threw away her SIM cards and ran to Ajah/Lekki to stay with one of her friends. The next day, which was on July 26, she went to Ikoyi and changed some of the foreign currencies to naira.” While fielding questions from operatives and journalists, Amaha explained that she came to Lagos in 2014 and worked with Mrs Tina Okiro. According to her, she got the job with Mrs. Okiro through an agent called Mr. Sunday. Amaha recounted: “Mrs. Okiro paid me N20, 000 monthly.
She enrolled me into Lagos State Polytechnic Isolo and paid school fees. But after I had stayed with her for two and a half years, she started complaining that I was keeping late hours at school. She said that I was no longer performing my domestic chores.
It was because she was complaining too much that I left. “I went into the streets and started doing prostitution. When my brothers heard, they asked me to return home. I returned to our village and also went to Onitsha to spend some time with my brothers. I came back to Lagos and worked with a woman in Ikorodu as a house help. I worked for three months, and then went back to my village to do farming. “I later came back again to Lagos to look for a job to raise money.
I approached Mr. Frank, who is a job agent. He led me to Mr. Ade, who linked me to the woman in Surulere. Before I started working for the woman, she told me about herself and advised me on how to work for her. She said that my salary would be paid through my agent. I gave her fake name and address because I had the intention of stealing from her.
“I got to the woman’s house about 12 noon and went to airport at 3:30pm to pick her sister. We moved the woman’s entire luggage into the room. I opened one of them and took money from it. I stole six pieces of $100, five pieces of 20 pounds, five pieces of $20 totalling $700 and 100 pounds. I changed $100 and made my hair with it and bought new slippers. I deposited the remaining money into my account.”
DEFORMED, RAPED, REJECTED
…the moving story of Osaigbakhome
Uhunoma, Kemi Osaigbakhome, 36, has known no peace from birth. For her, life has been hellish. Born with physical deformity, rejected by her father, community and friends, she is still holding onto fate that life can only get better. The fathers of her three children didn’t help either. They, too, abandoned her to fate. Interestingly, she refuses to be deterred by the many challenges life keeps throwing at her. She is a good example of the motivational talk of making a lemonade out of the lemon life is offering her.
Forced to leave her village, Otese, after Okada town in Edo State in December 2011, she came to Lagos in search of the proverbial greener pastures and hoping she would be accepted in the cosmopolitan state.’ But actually got more than she bargained for.
She slept in many public parks with her baby, she was beaten, accused of stealing the baby and had to bring out her breast as proof that she was the mother of the child. She was also rejected by some churches, driven away from the vicinity of many houses she wanted to pass the night. She roamed Lagos streets until fate finally settled her in the Ikotun, Egbe area of Lagos where she stayed in a shanty for years before she moved into a decent apartment (one room apartment) last year. Raising three children without the support of their fathers was tasking for a woman who was never sure of where her next meal will come from, she insisted begging was not an option. “I kept encouraging myself that it can only get better.
I kept assuring myself that I will survive it, if I have managed to get this far in life, I will surely laugh last,” she assured herself. Looking back at where she was coming from and where she is at the moment, she said she could beat her chest and say: “I came, saw and conquered.”
Although she has not, there have been remarkable achievements in her life compared to what it was back in her village in 2011. A few years back, her life was synonymous with abject poverty and total rejection by the society she found herself ….when she was lost, wallowed in confusion and unsure of what awaited her at different bus stops. More importantly, she is now related with, as a human being. Osaigbakhome through thick and thin has empowered herself: she produces perfumed liquid soap in different sizes, disinfectants, air freshener. She now has customers who patronise her and now use proceeds from her products to feed her children.
Osaigbakhome’s travails started from birth when she was born with physical deformity. Everyone, including the medical doctors avoided her and her mother like plagues. The father asked the medical personnel around to kill her at birth, but her mother refused. “My father rejected me immediately like a plague. He said there is no such being in his lineage, even in the village, no such child like this. He met with doctors to give me an injection that will kill me so that my mother will not bring me back home.
The doctors already accepted but they also needed my mother’s consent before the ‘euthanasia’ is carried out. Right there, my mother cried and refused to have me killed. She told the doctors and my father that even though I’m like this, she would take good care of me and named me Uhunoma, meaning person with good luck/aura. She named me so because while carrying me in her womb, she had an accident but did not die, she believed she survived that accident because of me.
My mother cried her eyes out,” she explained. Osaigbakhome, the third of nine children explained further that while her mother was crying profusely, a white doctor passed by,pitied her and he promised to do something to separate her hands and legs glued to her chest only if they could raise money for the surgery. “Immediately, my mother vowed to borrow money for the surgery, while my father and his family members turned their backs on me and my mother. The operation did little wonders, my legs and hands were in POP for a long time during my childhood. Even now, my two hands are not really functional. One is barely functioning while the other is totally condemned and my two legs as you can see are not functioning well,” she said.
Actually, Osaigbakhome cannot stand straight on her legs because her legs and toes are bent, making her to swerve left and right when she walks, while her left hand dangles, the right barely manages to hold an object. Yet, she radiates life.
However, till she completed her primary school education, she wandered all round her village, helping out in one menial job or the other, also frying cassava flake (garri) for people who in turn would sell- a job she said she would beg to do and get poorly paid for. But the good thing for her was that, she was able to feed herself, since her father would not allow family members relate with her or allow her near the house. While wandering about in the village, she met the father of her first child who promised her paradise on earth. “He promised to help me and consoled me with soothing words that he would take care of me, not minding my condition. Unfortunately, that was the beginning of my suffering. As soon as I informed him I was pregnant, he disappeared. Since then till date, I have not set my eyes on him. I carried and nurtured the pregnancy alone till I gave birth to a boy. It was only my mother who supported me but her powers were also limited because of my eight other siblings. I sought for help all round but no one came to my rescue.
But a strange voice was telling to commit suicide, telling me that there is peace in death after all. But the pastor of my church always encouraged me to be steadfast in faith but he didn’t know the extent to which I was feeling the pains and the accompanying stigmatisation. Even the government of my state then, could not help, as government’s officials referred me to the office of the physicallychallenged where I took several letters of application but nothing also came out of it.
Osaigbakhome eventually took the bull by the horns by deciding to come to Lagos. She said she had divine direction to leave but there was no money to fulfill that prophecy. According to her, she approached a woman in the village and asked her to be giving her bags of sachet water so that she could hawk to be able to raise money. Three months after she hawked in the traffic within the town, she was able to raise N4,100 for her transportation fare.
Quietly, she said she dressed her four-year-old son and left the village for Lagos. When she arrived in Lagos, it was not as rosy as she thought. But it was actually from the frying pan to the fire. What she experienced was actually far from what she bargained for. “I didn’t know anywhere in Lagos or where I was going but the bus dropped me at Ojota Bus Stop where I spent a few days at different parks with my son.
From there, to Oshodi and later went to Yaba. While roaming the length and breadth of Lagos, she was accused on several occasions of child theft, threatened to be stoned and in some instances she was thoroughly beaten. But she kept bailing herself out with her breast which she had used to feed the child. Her ability to breastfeed her child whenever she was accused of child theft saved her from being lynched. Besides, her being referred to as ‘mummy’ by the child whenever she was accused of child theft convinced her accusers that she was truly the mother of the child. She recalled an occasion where she and her child spoke in their dialect and the child was able to answer questions asked by the mob, which convinced them of the true relationship between her and her child. Eventually at Yaba, she met a man (vulcanizer) who took pity on her and directed her to Oshodi where she would receive help.
“The man stopped a bus for me, threw me first inside the bus and threw my child at me inside and paid my fare, also dashed me N500. He instructed the driver to drop me at Oshodi. At Oshodi, there was nowhere in particular as well, I just roamed the whole market with my child till late evening when I wanted to squat in front of a shop but some touts came to chase me away from that spot. Again, from Oshodi Bus Stop, we trekked to Charity Bus Stop where we wanted to pass the night inside the flower bed, again some people chased us, and called me a thief.
It took me a while to convince them that I am truly the mother of the child. I cried that if they have to kill me, they should go ahead but first, they must promise to help look after my child and inform him of what happened to his mother when he grows old enough to know,” she said amidst sob. It was at that point she said the crowd took pity on her and gave her a small space to spend the night till the following day when they would be taken to a place she would get help. In the morning, one of her accusers took her to the Synagogue Church and gave her money. But the security agents didn’t allow her to go near the church.
“They told me that Synagogue is not meant for someone of my type. I begged them, cried, used my child to blackmail their emotions but they did not bulge, rather, they mocked me and asked if it was TB Joshua who impregnated me. They pursued me out and again, I started roaming the streets.” After three days of roaming on the streets, a woman took pity on her, lodged her in a hotel, and took her inside the Synagogue Church.
“Inside the church, the elders of the church called ‘wise men’ prevented me from meeting the man of God because I had no shoes on. I told them that my condition would not let me put on shoes except a flip-flop; they said it is forbidden for the Man of God to see a person without shoes, again, they pursued me out of the church,” she narrated. She continued looking for help until a good Samaritan gave her N2000 which she used to pay for her accommodation for 10 days, at the rate of N100 per day. She took N500 out of the remaining N1000 to start hawking sachet water, even at that, people were reluctant to patronise her. At times, she said the market touts would come to chase her out of the market.
“Still, I refused to resolve to begging, it is just not the best option for me as a person and I am not condemning those doing it, but I believe there are many honourable things out there for physically challenged people than begging.” She found herself at a church on Aliu Bolorunpelu Street in Ikotun where she began to worship helping to keep the church clean, yet, she claimed the church told her that nothing could be done to help her, rather they gave her a letter to the SOS Charity Home in Isolo and with a stern warning that she should not disclose her identity, her state of origin and real name. She said the warning made her to add ‘Kemi’ to her name. But at the SOS Charity Home, she was questioned and even confronted with the fact that she was from Edo but she denied based on the warning of the church.
The SOS official asked her if she knew the content of the letter, the church gave her, she said she didn’t. “At that point, the man told me that the church asked them to take the child from me for proper care. I broke down in tears, felt betrayed because that was not what the church told me.
They assured me that the SOS would give me accommodation and take care of me and my child,” she said. She continued that the SOS officer told her to go back to the church to get two lawyers and four policemen to sign the letter before they could take the child from her because the contents of the letter negate what she was asking for. “They told me that they cater for children they pick on the streets or gutters but since I was claiming that I was the mother of the child, then there must be legal backing to it. I was devastated that a church of God could be that deceptive to me. I left the SOS Charity Home with my child but never returned to that church again,” she said.
Meanwhile, while seeking for help in one of the churches, a pastor promised to help her get Lagos State government support, which they normally give to physically challenged persons which she felt would be far better.
Unbeknownst to her, the pastor had an ulterior motive. She said he got her the financial help to the tune of N100,000 but refused to deliver the money to her “Instead, he took canal advantage of me and only gave me N3,000 out of the money. He gave me money in instalments amounting to N8,000,” she said. Osaigbakhome however found another church, which accommodated her. There, she also was also sweeping and cleaning the church. Whenever it rained and there was flood in the church, she would ask her baby to climb her back while she would stand till the flood subsided. At the church, the members were really generous to her and her child. She was also allowed to benefit from the church’s economic empowerment programme.
Along the line in the church, luck smiled on her, she met a man identified simply as Sanya, who promised her heaven on earth. “And truly, he was really good to me and my child, he took good care of us, gave us food and money. I was really happy for once in my life,” she said. Before long, Osaigbakhome was pregnant and Sanya took her to his family. “Immediately, they saw me, they drove me out calling me a cripple. They told my husband that if he could not talk to a woman, he should indicate so that they would help him do so, but the least they expected of him was to bring home a cripple,” she said.
But the man stood by her, turned his back on his family and even lived with her in a rusty shanty. She described it as pure love at work then. When she was delivered of her baby, she said her church members went to her in-law’s family house at 14 Afinaka Street, to plead for her. “My in-law threatened that if my husband made the mistake of bringing me to the family house, they would sell it and share the money among themselves. They just couldn’t stand my nature,” she said. Gradually, her in-law’s rejection took a toll on her husband and he too stayed away. “Again, I became devastated because I thought I saw a brother and father in my husband.” She became more frustrated when her first son, Great, ran away. For days, she looked for him.
When Great was found, she said the boy lied that she (mother) wanted to pour hot water on him and had to run away. But when Saturday Telegraph spoke to 12-years-old Great, he said that the suffering was too much and he couldn’t bear to see his mum in constant pains, so he thought if he ran away, luck might smile on him and then, he would come back to take good care of her.
“But I have now promised not to leave her side again, together, we will take care of my siblings,” he said. Perhaps her rejection, coupled with the harassment from her landlady made Osaigbakhome to discover herself. She probably challenged God that she could actually be useful to herself and her environment. With the little money she got from people, she started the liquid soapmaking business and enjoyed a large patronage, and some customers even forgo their balance as a way of encouraging her. She then decided to rent a room. It was a hellish experience. Her church refused to help on the excuse that the Nigerian economy was not friendly.
“They told me to be asking individuals for help inside the church but I refused, instead, I went out to my customers, asking them for loan and I promised to pay back by supplying them my products to cover the loans they gave me.” According to her, no landlord or landlady agreed to give her accommodation on the excuse that she is physically challenged.
The one that agreed insisted on, “two years rent just to discourage me, but my God rose to the challenge, I was able to pay N260,000 for two years with legal and agent agreement fees. It is the next rent that I am trusting God for,” she said. From there, she was able to rent a room. Seeing that life had smiled on Osaigbakhome, her husband returned and impregnated her. However, when the pregnancy was in its second month, the man fled and left no contact.
“There was no means of reaching him and his people were also not responsive,” she added. Even at that, Osaigbakhome doesn’t know if getting a decent apartment was a blessing or a curse as she is no longer able to display her products for people to see and buy with ease.
She said her landlady had barred her from displaying her products in front of the house. MOTHER Meanwhile, Osaigbakhome’s mother, Lucy, told our correspondent that she believed her 36-year-old daughter got deformed because of the accident she had while she was pregnant. She said: “I almost died as a result but it was God that miraculously delivered and kept me alive with the baby.” “She was deformed right from birth.
I felt so bad and terrible when I saw her condition. I cried for weeks over her but I was consoled by the doctors, nurses and family members to accept her condition as it was not of my make but God who brought her to me understands why she is that way.” At the General Hospital on Sapele Road, Benin City, where she was delivered of her (Uhunoma), she said the medical personnel told her that the condition was not as a result of her accident but natural causes and that there was nothing anyone could do about it.
“My husband, (her father) completely rejected the baby and abandoned us to our fate. I was left alone to cater for her with help from my family members. We are farmers and petty traders and live on whatever we are able to gather from our farm and trading,” she said. But as she grows up, Mrs. Lucy explained that her daughter noticed the difference between herself (Uhunoma) and other children of her age and people around her and this made her to keep to herself. She said her daughter kept questioning her about her condition (deformity) “I did my best to explain things to her and the circumstances surrounding her birth,” the mother said.
With time, she her daughter accepted her condition and tries to make the best out of her life but years later, she ran away from home and didn’t know where she was until some years ago, according to her.
Mrs. Osaigbakhome expressed gratitude that she has reunited with her daughter and restored their relationship and they are now in good talking terms. According to her mother, it is unfortunately for her, that the man who impregnated her, disappeared into the thin air and left alone in the world to look after children and herself. She therefore appealed to Nigerians and government to assist her daughter. “I am appealing to the government and public spirited persons to come to her aid in order for her to be able to look after her children and herself. She is interested in trading but need money to start off. I will be happy if anyone could kindly help to fund her business and help put smiles on her face and her children, including me,” she pleaded.
IN-LAW
When our correspondent spoke with Mr. Adeyemi Adegbaye, who said he was Sanya’s uncle, he said: “I relate well with her, called to congratulate her when she delivered her last baby.”
He added that he did not know Sanya’s whereabouts since she left Osaigbakhome adding that he would call a family meeting to discuss how she (Osaigbakhome) could be assisted.
“But I promise that I am going to call for meeting with Oladoke’s mother and other members of the family to see what could be done about Osaigbakhome’s situation,” he promised.
Collapsed bridge: ATBU Gubi campus doesn’t look like university, everything is poor –Students
Bau chi Students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University where a bridge collapsed recently killing some students have said that the school does not look like a university and that facilities on the campus are far from adequate. The collapse of the bridge was as a result of a downpour in the state, which lasted for some hours. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph under anonymity a 100 level student in the Department of Agriculture Economic and Extension from Kogi State Hadiza Usman Ishaya (not real name) said the school had been taken over by reptiles.
Ishaya shared her experience of the bridge collapsed with Saturday Telegraph: “On Monday night at 11:30 pm students were coming back to hostel after a heavy rainfall, then a bridge that we used to take collapsed. The place is a very local village and it has a big hole and when rain falls, heavy wind blows. The place will be filled up with water like a river, people will then put a bridge for students to pass through. People were trying to get back to hostels so that the rain would not drench them, that was when the bridge collapsed.
Students were on the bridge, some died and some were injured. “I know eight students died but later they told me they were 10. I only know three of them because they were from my state, two girls and one boy. Sama, Joe and the other one her nickname was Ivy.
It was very painful death. I knew them, we stayed together, used to gist together. I don’t even feel they are gone. I still feel very sad. It was bad news I thought it would never come to me.” Pleading with the school authorities to build better facilities, she added: “ATBU should make a better bridge, the bridge that collapsed was a metal bridge.
At least they should make a better bridge for us and they should make transportation easy for us because the road that we are supposed to ply is very long. We really need a better road, even transportation from Yelwa campus to Gubi is poor, boarding bus from Gubi to Yelwa is terrible. We really need a better transportation system; we really need help in our school. “The school is far in a bush, you see reptiles everywhere, you see animals. Reptiles bite our students and the school never helps
. When I took my friend to the clinic one day, she was not feeling fine, they gave her injection and she was reacting but when we tried to tell them, they left us at the clinic. They left us at the clinic all alone. They don’t have nurses on night duty, no light, everything in the school is poor, it doesn’t look like a university, no gate nothing, nothing.” Another student, Musa Mohamed, who spoke with our correspondent said: “The university is faraway from Bauchi town, the place is still a bush. We have bad roads and we see wild animals every day.
We. Have no fence and the security is poor. Speaking on the bridge collapsed, Musa said: “It was a sad experience the students will not want to have again; you see the river flows to the dam and it will take God’s grace to survive that dam. “Our school looks like a bush but I believe with time, development will come to the area and the issues of reptiles and wild animals everyday will be over.” On its part, the management of ATBU said that none of the students was still missing following the bridge collapse in the institution.
The Vice Chancellor Muhammad Abdullazees who received the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir during a condolence visit on Gubi Campus said only three students died in the incident and not four. He said the students had written to the management requesting for a footpath from the hostel to the lecture halls as the main road was very far.
He said: “The management felt that it was necessary to construct a metal bridge that will take between 10 and 15 people at a time. This is not meant for static loads but for dynamic loads, that means you don’t stand on it, you just move on it. “From the report we received from some of the students, the rain had stopped and the students were about crossing and they found the scene excellent to take self- ies, so they started from two and before long there were more than 30 students standing on the bridge and it was not meant for people to stand on.
“Based on our records, no student is missing for now; the confirmed dead people are three, two from Kogi State and one from Benue State, two females and a male and they were all from Business Education and Management Studies. The Police, the DSS and the state government were proactive, they did a lot for us. This is the first time the state government is promptly responding to problems that have affected the university.”
Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulakadir while commiserating with the families of the deceased and the management and entire student of ATBU over the unfortunate incident, pledged his administration’s intervention on the collapsed bridge. Speaking through Speaker,
Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, the governor said he was very sad. He however condemned students’ response, which led to a protest and destruction of some school properties as “uncalled for.” “The unfortunate thing was the reaction of the students who are blaming the management or the VC for the loss.
A of us know that it was as a result of a natural disaster, so I see no reason why the students should have protested about it but I am sure the management is on top of the situation. We needed to come here yesterday (Tuesday) but when we were preparing to come, we learnt that the students were protesting and we were advised that it was not safe for us to come here and that was why we couldn’t.” He said, when he met with the Students Union’s leaders, they gave him some of their demands, which include road construction and a bridge.
The president National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Comrade Ibrahim Hashimu Abdullahi, made a passionate appealed to both the state and federal governments to come to the aid of students on Gubi campus by building a befitting bridge and improve on transportation system of the school.
The union leader made the appeal during his visit to Governor Abdulakadir, at the Government House Bauchi to register their grievances Abdullahi further appealed for the provision of health facilities and construction of boreholes in the university in order to alleviate the sufferings of the numerous students on Gubi ATBU campus Responding, the governor appealed to members of the union to consider the recent case collapsed of bridge on Gubi campus of the ATBU as an act of God. President Tiv community Bauchi Mr. Austine Tsenzuul said they received the news of the death of their daughter, a student at ATBU Gubi campus, with a great shocked.
He said: “We understand that the bridge linked the hostel and the main campus. One wonders why an institution of that magnitude would have a monkey bridge instead of having a solid bridge that would carry thousands of students on a daily basis. “However, as Christians we attribute that as an act of God.
But we are not happy, we are sad, very sad and we are making arrangements to send somebody to the ATBU to find out the arrangements that have been made to convey the corpse, because traditionally, we don’t bury our dead who are grownups out the side Benue.
When we confirm that, we will be able to convey the corpse to Benue to the parents. The parents have already been contacted but this is our position, and as I told you, we are very sad but then it is an act of God. Speaking on compensation for the families of the dead, he said: “As a father myself, as a brother and a community leader, we know what it means to train a child. I believe all of you have children too, training a child from nursery, primary to the university is expensive, and naturally we consider it as an investment but this is the end.
There is nothing we can do, all of us would die in any case. “At this time, we will not make a categorical statement, we will wait and see what the university management will do before we take any step, because we consider it as a grievous mistake on the part of the university”.
On a telephone call to the family of one of the deceased, Blessing Torhile, 20, one of three girls in a family of five, her elder brother, Terungwa Torhile said: “We are on our way to Tse’tohile in Katsina Allah Local Government of Benue State with her remains for burial on Friday (August 9) in our village.” He added that: “For now, we have nothing to say to the university authorities or any other person until after her burial. Even then we will wait to hear from the university before any action.”
How we delivered 10-year-old rape victim of her baby –Doctor
The news about a 10-year-old orphaned girl displaced by Fulani herdsmen attack, and who delivered a baby girl after having been raped hit the airwaves recently Little Masenengen Targba is one of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge in Jor Fada, one of the unofficial camps not captured by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on the outskirts of North Bank area of Makurdi metropolis.
The victim got impregnated by a paedophile, Terna Taga, after relocating along with her uncle to the North Bank area of Makurdi. It was here she was allegedly raped and got her pregnant. It was gathered that Masenengen was in labour for three days before her uncle took her to the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi, where a Good Samaritan took her photograph and posted her story on the social media. Her story immediately caught the attention of Ukan Kurugh, a humanitarian activist, who alongside other activists went to the hospital and transferred her to the Foundation Hospital in Makurdi where she was delivered of her baby weighing 2.5kg through Caesarean Section.
Our correspondent spoke to some humanitarian activists, Chief Medical Director of Foundation Hospital and the Police. He also captures the contribution of the Benue State government in providing assistance to the little girl. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph, the Chief Medical Director of the Foundation Hospital, Dr. Michael Ijiko, said even though the girl was small, she could still breastfeed her baby.
Dr. Ijiko, a gynaecologist, said the little girl was in labour for three days when she was first brought to the General Hospital at North Bank and dumped there with nobody to take care of her. “She began to have some challenges and because of the peculiarity of the case, some humanitarians who got to know about the issue brought her to this hospital. It was about midnight and when I came, a surgery was done and we finished about 3am the next day”. “It was a sad situation indeed.
We did the surgery because there was no way that baby could have come out because the girl is small; she couldn’t have delivered through the vagina and as at the time we saw her, she was already developing some complications.
The bladder was already overstretched, and at any time it could have given way and that could have caused her VVF which is another difficult situation. “We understand that she had not done any form of antenatal, the pregnancy was not supervised though it was uneventful because it only came at the time she was in labour. The surgery was however successful and she is doing everything fine. The baby too is very fine, but the problem with the baby is that it stayed in the birth canal for too long.” When asked whether it is possible for the girl to breastfeed her baby at that age, Dr. Ijiko said she could do so.
“Yes, she can. You know, child birth is a physiological thing. Pregnancy, labour and child birth are all physiological phenomenon so the body gets to adjust itself. A lot of people have been raising issues concerning the age but we have seen a scenario these days where younger females are beginning to menstruate at very young ages. In the past, you see a woman first sees her menstrual period may be while in the secondary school but nowadays, it keeps going down and it is about eight, nine or 10 years now.
“For her, at least she started seeing her menses quite early and when that starts, pregnancy becomes possible because you have begun to ovulate. So that was what happened because once you are pregnant, all the organs begin to go down and hormones that are secreted in pregnancy that also help the breast to become mature even beyond what it should have been based on the age, are heightened. So, she has a well-developed chest and so she can breastfeed her baby.”
Meanwhile, National Coordinator of Jireh Doo Foundation, Mrs. Josephine Habba, a civil society activist, who was at the hospital told Saturday Telegraph that the victim (Masenengen) has named the perpetrator. Mrs. Habba said she had written to the state government requesting the governor and his wife to take custody of the two children and look after them until they grow up.
“I have written to the Ministry of Women Affairs for the immediate takeover of this case by the governor and his wife because it is unfortunate to have a 10-year-old girl who is an orphan, give birth in the state. “In fact, the whole state should support this girl to become the hero that she is meant to be. And my own advice is that the governor and his wife should take over these two children and look after them up till the time that they will be very proud to be identified with this story.” Meanwhile, the Governor’s wife through her pet project, the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, (ESLF) has offset the medical bills of the child-mother.
Mrs. Ortom who was represented by the Foundation’s board member, Dr. Magdalyne Dura, explained that the action was in furtherance of ESLF’s commitment to supporting most needy persons to live healthy and decent lives. Expressing displeasure over the abuse of a 10-year-old leading to her pregnancy and delivery of a child, the ESLF founder stated that her Foundation would work closely with the Ministry of Women Affairs among other partners to bring the perpetrator to justice. Noting rising cases of sexual and genderbased violence, the governor’s wife said c o n c r e t e actions inc l u d i n g advoc a cy and sensitisation would be deepened to arrest the trend.
In the meantime, the Police in Makurdi have confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old man, Terna Taga, who allegedly defiled and impregnated the girl. Benue Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said that Taga was arrested in North Bank area of Makurdi. She said the suspect was in custody for further investigations.
“The command will decide on the next line of action after full interrogation and investigation into the case, she said.” Speaking with journalists after he was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police alongside 14 other suspected criminals, the alleged rapist, Terna Taga, an SS1 student of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nasarawa State, confirmed that she he slept with the minor ‘only two times.’ Terna, who hails from Gwer West Local Government area of the state, narrated to Saturday Telegraph how it happened.
Taga said: “Masenengen came to my house and said she was hungry but didn’t have money to buy food and eat, I gave her money but did not have sex with her that day.” “The next day, she came and slept in my house because according to her, she had nowhere to sleep that night because her parents locked the house and threw her outside. “It was towards December last year that I slept with her. I slept with her two times. So, when my brother said the girl mentioned my name as the person that raped and impregnated her, I decided to go to the hospital to see her and that was where the police arrested me.”
UNICEF, NOA, mobilizing for essential family practices
I
t is one thing to conceive a lofty programme but entirely a different ball game to reach the target audience with the effective implementation of the programme.
Unlike other government and institutional programmes, which fail at the level of implementation, the message of the Essential Family Practice, EFP, of the UNICEF using the National Orientation Agency (NOA), as vehicle for awareness creation, has been enthusiastically received by the women which explained its permeation in most communities and families in Abia State.
Women have been known to be effective mobilisers in the community and family naturally. Any programme that gets the support of women will to a large extent succeed. The partnership between UNICEF and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has successfully taken the enlightenment on the essential family practices to several communities and women groups in Abia State.
The Social Mobilisation Technical Committee (SOMTEC) of the Community Governance Structure (CGS), led by the Abia State Director of NOA, Mrs. Ngozi Okechukwu, took the campaign to Igbere in Bende Council Area and the Deeper Life Bible Church, region headquarters, Umuahia last week, where the women and the church held their meeting.
Addressing the gathering at Igbere, Mrs Okechukwu said the programme targets chairmen, women leaders, and youth leaders of selected town unions.
According to the NOA boss: “The continual repetition of this project indicates that changes in the structure of community governance demand renewed strategies to drive the UNICEF sensitization at the grassroots.”
She explained that community governance structures are leaders of the communities who have enormous powers that can “affect policy outcomes that suit the needs of the community.”
She observed and rightly so, that though community leadership and community governance were strategic to developmental projects, they were often neglected.
“Over the years, different structures and platforms engaged in dialogue predominantly centred on material infrastructures such as roads, electricity and water supply across different spectra of the community,” she observed, but lamented that such discussions were not focused on child development and maternal health, a development which she noted posed a serious challenge to the adoption of the essential family practices by communities.
It is against this backdrop and the need to raise the profile of child survival and development that UNICEF in collaboration with the NOA and other partners is convening high profile community influencers across the state this year.
The expectation is that the convened community leaders/influencers have adequate knowledge of at least five essential practices and pass it across to other community members.
The major thrust of the five EFPs is: Exclusive breastfeeding, immunization, antenatal and postnatal care, adequate health care for sick children and proper waste excreta disposal.
To achieve the set target, UNICEF mandated NOA to ensure that at least 31,999 women across the state are properly sensitised to memorize the five essential family practices.
It must be emphasized that raising and nurturing healthy children is the cornerstone of human progress, of overcoming the obstacles that poverty, violence, disease, ignorance and discrimination place in a child’s way.
It is expected that at the end of the programme mothers and caregivers would have adequate knowledge of the five essential family practices and achieve significant increase in knowledge, attitude and skills of childbearing mothers, caregivers, parents and grandmothers of EFPs, among others.
She also told the participants at the Deeper Life Bible Church weekly prayer meeting that the programme was born out of UNICEF’s concern for the health of mother and child.
Taking the sessions on safe motherhood, immunization, proper child healthcare and antenatal care, the Abia State Health Educator, Mrs Meg Onwu, warned against patronizing traditional birth attendants who she said lacked the requisite training to handle emergencies and birth complications.
She urged the child bearing mothers to register at the nearest health centre soon after conception.
Onwu said pregnant women should visit a health centre at least four times before the delivery date.
“The first time she visits, she is given tetanus toxide, which prevents convulsions on mother and child. The second visit will be a month after, and she will be vaccinated against infections. This vaccination protects for three years. The third visit protects for five years while the fourth will protect the mother for 10 years,” she said.
The fifth visit, she explained will protect the woman throughout the childbearing age.
Onwu told the women that immunization begins as soon as the child is born, “six hours from the labour room.”
The first immunization, she further explained, protects the child against infection from the first contact with the environment and people.
The child should be given OPV to prevent poliomyelitis, BCG vaccine to prevent tuberculosis which she said was the cause of hunchback.
She also emphasized the need to complete the immunization dosage and to ensure it is not given on the buttocks but the laps. For instance, the complete dose of yellow fever vaccine is six times and at nine months.
“The danger of not completing the dosage is that when there is an outbreak even the immunized children would be affected,” she told them.
Mrs Chinwe Eke, State Baby Friendly Initiative Coordinator, took the gathering on breastfeeding insisting that the baby be fed with the first yellowish breast milk with cholesterol 30minutes after birth.
She said the first breast milk helps the baby to pass the first black excreta and also protects against infection. It also helps the placenta to come out easily.
Mothers were reminded of the need to do exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months. She explained that the water the baby needs is also in the breast milk, so no water should be given to the baby.
“Immediate feeding of the baby with breast milk helps the breast to flow early and faster,” she pointed out.
Eke also taught the women the proper position to carry the baby during breastfeeding as well as ensure that one breast is sucked dry before offering the next one.
Mr Theophilus Opara, of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), stressed the need for proper human waste/faecal disposal.
He took the women through the proper conduct required for healthy living for every member of the family, especially women and children, saying families should build toilets that can be flushed with water but preferably ventilation improved pit, VIP, toilet.
At the end of the day, the women and participants were excited with the enlightenment session and promised to carry the message home for implementation.
Mrs Felicia Dimgba, President General of the home branch of the Ezumezu Iyom Igbere, said she was delighted with the programme.
“As a matter of fact, the programme is all embracing. It is so important because most of our women do not know what to do about child birth” she said, and promised to carry the message home to those who did not attend the course.
Another women leader, Rose Ekeoma, said the programme was in line with the “same message I have been preaching to them, yet some of them will refuse. Some will come when the pregnancy is already nine months.”
Ekeoma, from Amiyi Igbere autonomous community, promised like the Secretary of the Igbere women, Mrs Mercy Ejieke, to cascade the message to other women in the community.
Also, at the end of the session in Deeper Life Bible Church, the Region Overseer, Pastor Nduka Ifeanyi, thanked the group for the programme and prayed for them.
