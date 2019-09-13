Siasia: I’m scared of my mother’s health

…laments insecurity in the country

A former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has berated the deplorable state of security in the country following the inability of the police to track the abductors of his mother.

Siasia’s mother, Ogere Siasia, was kidnapped about two months ago and the former international on Wednesday said it was a shame that the security operatives had no traces of the abductors so far.

The 76-year-old Madam Ogere Siasia, was abducted on July 14 this year at about 2:00 a.m. in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, according to her son and the footballer’s brother, Dennis Siasia.

This is not the first time Siasia’s mother will be abducted, she was earlier taken in November 2015 and held for 13 days, when her son was then in Gambia preparing for the U-23 team for the U-23 African qualifiers for the2016 Rio Olympics but millions were paid out as ransom for her release.

Speaking on a radio programme on Kennis FM anchored by ace journalist, Mitchell Obi, Siasia said it was sad that there were no facilities to track the abductors in the past weeks.

“The country is something else. I don’t know why they are after my mother, she is not the only person in Bayelsa State and I wonder why this is happening constantly. The police are reassuring that she would be out but it is close to two months now, and no valid sign of her getting out from the abductors

“I am worried about her health and mental state because she is an old woman. This is really frustrating and terrible.”Siasia said.

This time the kidnappers are demanding for a ransom of N70m for the release of the woman.

Two weeks ago, Siasia was also banned for life from all football related activities by the world Football body, for bribery and manipulation of matches at the international level, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics. And Siasia was also handed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000, 46,000 euros).

“I have sent an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, and I am optimistic I will be vindicated. I did nothing. I was busy and did not check my mails for sometime and that is what FIFA is using against me. I will come out clean,” Siasia said.

Like this: Like Loading...