So, how did Osun prepare Rauf Aregbesola for Nigeria’s stability?
Trust Nigerians, hardly had he rounded off his first visit to the Ministry of Interiors than cartoonists, graphic artists went to work. In a jiffy, the tweeting facebooking and instagramming generation had gone to work to serve us different interpretations of what the new Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said shortly after his oath taking. “Interior Ministry for Beginners, Hard Copy, Soft Copy, Digital Editions Available” was one of those satirical pieces that got me laughing. And as usual too, the Nigerian media went out with different headlines: Buhari Has put me in a strange ministry-Aregbesola (Daily Post); “I don’t know Much About Interior Ministry” (PUNCH), “Except for Newspapers, I Have No Knowledge of my New Ministry” (Vanguard).
If you are one of those who had followed Aregbesola and his trajectory, you would have no qualms taking in these variants of interpretations of just one statement. For me, I laughed my head off. Don’t blame me! If I survived Aregbesola with all the possible darts he had received in his capacity as Governor of Osun, I doubt it any such blitz ( no matter how negative) could get my feet off grounds again. Just an example will do. Do you recall the former Governor after his famous interview at the Presidential Villa where he said the salary challenge in Osun was beyond him? Oh! Hell knew no worst media fury ever since.
A harmless opinion, genuine and critical to getting over the bad weather the national economy had run into was twisted to a campaign that Aregbesola must immediately vacate office because, according to the interpretations his critics would want to settle for, he had simply given up and had lost control of how to navigate out of the stormy financial weather in the state.
Such is the way, especially these days of gatekeeper-less media, any word, no matter how harmless, could easily become your greatest undoing by the time it passes through the crucibles of antagonistic wordsmiths. After eight good years, one should know better than being perturbed by the whimsical inclinations of ‘public affairs analysts’ bloggers, and writers who think first of traffic rather than truth. And the truth is that Aregbesola spoke the truth.
But the question here should be: How has Osun prepared Aregbesola for the tasks involved in internal security and other matters so interior to Nigeria? By the time the National Bureau of Statistics rated Osun as the safest state in Nigeria, it was obvious that certain government policies had impacted greatly on the state prompting others to look in the direction of the strategic approaches to solving societal problems. For security challenges, we are all more inclined to think that in guns and deployment of armed personnel to the field lie the solutions to national instability.
The experiment in Osun has proved that some more strategic policy frameworks are needed to create the atmosphere of peace and security required for smooth development to take place across the land. The pre-2010 Osun was fraught with insecurity, youths idleness and above all, despondency.
The ability to identify which segment of the society needed to be taken care of as a matter of priority became critical. Being able to achieve that, it then showed that creating opportunities for such segments such as the youths, the women and children and then the elderly would go far in eliminating elements that induce tension within the society. A scheme that took off 60,000 youths for some community engagements in three batches did more than reduce the lure into crimes in Osun.
The overall effects of re-orientations, value regenerations, skills acquisitions, realization of selfworth and potential were far more than token in effect on the psyche of the people. In addition to this were those specific programmes that engaged women such as the school-feeding programme for which women food vendors spread across the local governments were taken away from idleness.A number of Nigeria’s internal security challenges stem from vanishing values and good orientations.
Specifically, leadership programmes of the yore, which formed and baked future leaders from teen stages of their lives were practically lost. Characters became less important in dealings, culminating in criminal activities such as robberies, murders, suicides, rapes, advanced fee frauds, rituals, smugglings, bunkering, arsons and their ilk. And with those listed above, the challenges increase for the authorities to provide for internal security, which is threatened to the detriment of the law-abiding citizenry.
The society itself needs some review of its past with a view to bringing back some of the value-adding practices of old. A look at how leadership training strategies of the decades before now prepared citizens to be of good behaviours should give Nigeria the initiative that it is not only when security personnel are armed to their teeth that the people can sleep with their eyes full closed. Osun knew peace. Younger generation of the citizens in the state came under some new forms of re-orientations helping to produce the new man.
Apart from producing job opportunities, the Osun youths empowerment scheme reawakened the need for social responsibility. And in the same way, programmes such as calisthenics for younger minds willy-nilly, taught younger generation of Osun residents the beauty of collaboration, focus, concentration, commitment and dedication.
Were all these not to be missing in Nigeria’s national life, the issues that challenge us all today over internal security as listed above would have been halted at their manageable proportions. To sum it up, value re-orientation is pivotal to a new society where there is order and less criminality. Agencies such as the one for National Orientation, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development stand in very critical and good steads to help the Ministry of the Interiors step up engaging and positive youths activities to lure them away from crimes and other anti-social behaviours.
Even to be sure that no soul lived in Osun without being captured in the data base of the state, Aregbesola’s introduction of the Kaadi Omoluabi, a mode of identification for all in Osun with specific features went a long way to add to the overall task of securing the state.
Those saddled with leadership responsibilities must spot where the strengths lie in human capital resources. Of course, failure to do this has always in the past resulted in poor service delivery to the people. But where this is done, the people are always at the benefitting end. Aregbesola no doubt, left the workers in Osun with a lasting impression that a political office holder came and demonstrated an unrivaled penchant for spotting the best within the bureaucracy; motivating them to bring out the potential in them.
Even before Osun, it is on record that while Engr. Ganiyu Johnson served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State, it took Aregbesola’s eagle eye to spot Johnson’s competence, prompting him to ensure that rather than quit after his civil service years, he was headhunted to become a Special Adviser in the same ministry. Johnson later served as the Commissioner for Works in the state.
The current Senator representing Osun West district, Adelere Oriolowo, was Permanent Secretary, Rural Development before his retirement. Convinced of his vast experience in engineering and project management, Aregbesola did not hesitate to pull him back to serve as Project Coordinator for the Osun Rural Accessibility Mobility Programme (RAMP) a World Bank-funded development programme. In the same vein, at least, two permanent secretaries who had attained the peaks of their civil service careers – Fatai Kolawole and Lawrence Oyediran in the Ministry of Education were not allowed to go. While Kolawole was pulled back to head the State’s Universal Basic Education Board, Oyediran was pulled back to work at the State’s Education Quality Assurances Agency, an office created by his government specifically to monitor quality teachings and learning in the state’s public schools.
Whatever made Osun’s statistics to be such enviable in spite of the enormous financial challenges that administration faced must provide guides towards solving some of the national questions. Nigeria must rework her education policies such that the products are people who become assets, and not burdens to the society. It is only when peace is guaranteed internally through the combined strategies of the right value orientation, addition and focused social protection schemes that the economic potential of the country could be harnessed for the good of all.
•Semiu Okanlawon, Communication and Strategy Consultant writes via sokanlawon67@gmail.com
What exactly is the problem, South Africans?
Ask me which country is an ingrate; I will readily point to South Africa. Ask me which country lacks a modicum sense of history; South Africa will again fit the description. How can South Africans forget so soon the pivotal role played by Nigeria at a time when black skin was subjected to hatred, discrimination and even death when their country was enmeshed in apartheid? This is the thinking of average Nigerians, particularly those who remember the roles played by Nigeria when South Africa was an enclave of apartheid.
Surprisingly, old adversaries are now treated as beautiful brides and old friends are now treated with disdain and belligerence. If South African youths don’t have sense of history, have their elders who saw it all also lost their memories so soon that they cannot call their recalcitrant youths to order that biting the fingers that fed in your darkest hour is the worst kind of ingratitude? The recent xenophobic attacks whereby brutish South African youths who unleashed mayhem on Nigerians and other black Africans after the one that happened 2015, have shown that they harbour deep hatred and animosity towards Nigerians and will release their pent-up emotion at the slightest opportunity.
From 1960 to 1995, Nigeria spent billions of dollars to support the blacks who were strangers in their own land. The South African Institute of International Affairs at a time acknowledged that Nigeria was the highest donor to the anti-apartheid struggle.
It was as if Nigeria was waiting for its independence as the country immediately spearheaded the campaign to end apartheid just after October 1, 1960. At every given opportunity, Nigeria never hesitated to register its displeasure that apartheid was inhuman and degrading. It took risks and was dauntless in the face of backings given by the superpowers which endorsed apartheid and promoted minority whites against the majority blacks. On Apr 4, 1961, Nigeria under the leadership of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, wrote a letter to the African National Congress (ANC) assuring the then foremost anti-apartheid group of Nigeria’s unwavering support.
The ANC was an orphan ostracized and despised by the western world but encouraged by Nigeria and a few other African countries. For those who have a sense of history, they will understand the disappointment of former president Olusegun Obasanjo who in 2017 blamed the South African government for the bestiality of its youths who take delight in killing and maiming fellow Africans. Under ex-president Obasanjo as a military ruler, Nigeria contributed $3.7 million to the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SARF), which it established in 1976 basically to give support to black South Africans and promote their general wellbeing. Besides, the former president made a personal donation of $3,000.
Each member of his cabinet contributed $1,500 while all the civil servants and public officers in Nigeria donated two per cent of their monthly salary to the fund and Nigerian students skipped meals to contribute to the fund because they were determined to free South Africa from the white predators.
By June 1977, the fund better known by the sobriquet “Mandela tax” had reached $10.5 million. The will to contribute to the fund was a direct response to the 1976 Soweto uprising against apartheid in South Africa in which at least 700 black students were felled by callous white policemen who shot them during a protest against the changing of their education language to Afrikaans. Late Nigerian music icon, Sunny Okosuns, released a hit song, ‘Fire in Soweto’, a lyrical detail, on the massacre of the students described as one of the crudest and saddest chapters of the apartheid era.
The fund paved the way for the first set of 86 South African students to arrive in Nigeria in 1976 following the disruption of the education system in South Africa then. Hundreds of students also came into Nigeria to enjoy free education financed with the fund. Many others were welcomed here including the likes of former president Thabo Mbeki, who lived in Nigeria for seven years, from 1977 to 1984. At a time when the only thing that made apartheid government to seize the passports of over 300 blacks, was just the colour of their skin, Nigeria again came to their rescue by providing passports for hundreds of black South Africans to travel abroad.
It was also under the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed-Obasanjo regime that Nigeria nationalised British Petroleum and renamed it African Petroleum (AP) for supplying oil to the then South Africa’s apartheid regime. How can South Africa forget so soon how Nigeria spearheaded the boycott of the 1978 Commonwealth Games in protest against New Zealand over its sporting contact with the apartheid regime and in 1986, Before then, Nigeria, under Obasanjo, recalled its athletes from the Montreal Games, Canada,in 1976 because New Zealand maintained sporting contact with South Africa, and had undertaken a Rugby tour of the country just before the games. How about the secret military training and support that Nigeria’s Kaduna First Mechanised Army Division provided for the military wing of the ANC? Nigeria, with the support of other African countries, also lobbied for the creation of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid and chaired it for over 30 years, doing all it just to end apartheid.
The list is endless. But it seems all these efforts no longer matter to the South Africans. The argument that the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans are being carried out by a few may not really fly as there are no genuine and sincere efforts by the government to stop the perennial problem, which started in 2015, recurred in 2017 and now in 2019.
There were even cases where police were part of the conspiracy against the Africans by these unruly South African youths. Agreed that there are criminals among Nigerians living in South Africa, using crude and extra-judicial methods to deal with the situation cannot be an option in such a situation.
The average South African will rather give a clap to a Briton despite the atrocities Britain committed and the support it gave the minority white rulers while apartheid lasted even if such Briton committed a grevious crime in today’s South Africa. If there are evidences that Americans committed infractions in South Africa, would South Africans use jungle justice to deal with the Americans? Of course they won’t because they know how American government will react to such.
My assertion will be buttressed by a story told by a colleague, which was related to him by his friend. A Nigerian lady was in a queue at a supermarket in South Africa and when it was her turn to make payment for her purchase, the cashier, a black female South African, beckoned on a white man who was directly behind the Nigerian lady to jump the queue. Perhaps, what qualified the white to jump the queue was just the colour of his skin, a vestige of colonialism.
Of course, the Nigerian resisted the discrimination and stood her ground that it was her turn. Her resistance attracted a deafening silence at the supermarket, according to the story. A black who did that to a fellow black will jump at any opportunity to attack a fellow black. Unfortunately, the majority of Nigerians in South Africa or outside the shores of Nigeria will rather endure whatever insult comes their way even at the risk of their lives.
To such Nigerians, it is better the devil you know than the devil you don’t. They prefer to die in South Africa where basic amenities are available compared to their Nigeria where such amenities are a luxury. To such Nigerians and truly to a large extent there are no facilities at home, an attestation to the persistent failure on the part of successive Nigerian governments. I won’t be surprised if many Nigerians decline to board the plane sent to pick those who want to return home from South Africa on account of nothing to attract them home in terms of basic amenities. The dust of the on ongoing xenophobic attacks will settle albeit temporarily. The dog will always go back to its vomit.
The South Africans carry in their hearts a deep animosity, hatred and jealousy. They are only interested in looking for whom to blame for their ineptitude and mental laziness to work. In order to proffer a final solution to this recurring problem, we need to find out why black South Africans hate fellow black Africans. How sensitive are the foreigners to the plight of South Africans? A friend who is married to a German and lives in Germany once told me about how African migrants in Germany are attracting hatred and opprobrium on account of their ostentatious lifestyle, which they rubbed in on the indigenes. She said once the refugees get their allowances they go on shopping spree buying luxury items, which the indigenes cannot afford to buy and pay for the items at a go.
She said some Germans begin to develop hatred for such refugees wondering why the German government is giving them ‘so much support beyond what they need. We need to know exactly the grievances of black South Africans. However, there can’t be justification for the perennial xenophobic attacks and killings of Nigerians and other Africans just as it will amount to self-deceit that some Nigerians are not into crimes in South Africa just the way we have many Nigerians doing great and legitimate things there. Pretending that some Nigerians are not living large on crimes is like begging the issue. The Ozubulu killing was an eye opener to what some Nigerians do in South Africa.
No country will close its eyes to such nauseating occurrence. After these attacks, it is a matter of time before they will rise up again against their fellow Africans because there won’t be final solution until we know what exactly is the problem..
The disease burden on the naira; N100 denomination as the most debased!
The CBN recently requested the general public to return mutilated naira notes to their banks. This is a vindication of the position of my humble self having twice highlighted the sorry state of the medium of exchange via this platform.
Scene 1
A bus conductor calls out to passengers with a hemp/ethanol distorted voice at Iponri bus stop, Surulere, Lagos.
“Leventis, CMS! Leventis, CMS!!
As he does this aggressively, a discharge flew out from one of the nostrils!
Right there, he wiped the mucus with one hand and in turn wiped the implicated hand with a stinking N 100 naira note!!
Scene 2: A street hawker ran along to catch up with a potential patron in a yellow bus “ danfo” around Apogbon bridge
As she ran, she coughed at the same time. Unable to catch up, she gave up and coughed repeatedly, holding a naira note to her mouth!
Lamentations of the Naira
1. Fresh from the Mint I came,
Embraced like a newborn,
Smiles heralded my Coming,
I am the Naira.
2. Found my way to a Castle,
Handled with care I was,
Neatly arranged in a wallet,
With Confidence I stroll.
3. The trader went in a bus,
Out he gave me to the bus man,
Breathless I in his stinking pocket,
Somebody help me!
4. Nature called,
To a corner the Conductor ran,
Assaulted me with befouled hands,
I’m still…….the………Naira
5. The hawker through me aground,
In the sputum laced mud I swam,
The filth turned my regalia,
Am I still the Naira?
Definition:
The Naira is a medium of exchange for goods and services in Nigeria.
Re -Definition: The Naira is a medium of exchange for opportunistic pathogens, viruses, fungi/ fungal infections and parasites in Nigeria!
A Naira note could carry more germs than an average toilet seat!
Studies in Nigeria have shown that Currency counting machines yielded six different bacterial species (Salmonella typhi, Staphylococcus sp, Escherichia coli, Streptococcus sp, Enterococcus sp and Proteus sp) and four genera of fungi (Aspergillus sp, Mucor sp, Rhizopus sp. and Penicillium sp (Elumalai et al 2015)
Why Is Naira (Paper bills) a Reservoir of Infection?
It offers a large surface area for organisms and organic debris to collect.
Folds and/or deliberate depressions or projections specifically engineered into the bills’ design as anti-counterfeiting measure serve as settling sites for both organisms and debris which allow the microorganisms to live longer (Nepal Journal of Sc/Tech, 8; 161-166).
Bank notes weave their way through the population for many years before they come to rest.
The level of contamination depends on how long the notes have been in circulation and the place & activity the previous handler was involved in.
Listed below are some pathogens found in Bank notes
Staphylococcus spp:
The main species of medical importance is Staph. aureus.
Staph aureus
This species causes:
Abscesses, boils, styes, and impetigo
Conjunctivitis, especially of the new born.
Cross infections in hospitals.
Septicaemia, endocarditis, and osteomyelitis.
Pneumonia and empyema.
Mastitis.
Antibiotic associated enteritis.
Food poisoning from enterotoxin B produced by S. aureus in foods such as cooked meats and milk and milk- products (e.g.ice cream).
Scalded skin syndrome
Toxic shock syndrome
Bacillus spp
Bacillus cereus cause:
Food-poisoning
Occasionally pneumonia, bronchopneumonia, and infection of wounds.
Endocarditis
Meningitis
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Streptococcus pneumoniae causes:
Lobar pneumonia, bronchopneumonia, and bronchitis.
Meningitis
Endocarditis and pericarditis.
Middle ear infection, sinusitis, and conjunctivitis
Shigella spp:
Shigella species are found only in the human intestinal tract
Shigella species cause bacillary dysentery in humans
Escherichia coli:
E.coli causes:
Urinary tract infections including cystitis, pyelitis, and pyelonephritis.
E. coli is the commonest pathogen isolated from patients with urinary infection involving the bladder.
Wound infections, appendicitis, and peritonitis.
Infection of the gall bladder, bacteraemia, and meningitis especially of the new born.
Diarrhoeal disease especially in infants but also in adults.
Vibrio spp:
Vibrio cholerae causes cholera in humans
Vibrio parahaemolyticus causes food poisoning.
Marriage in The GAME OF THRONES (Part 1)
The word ‘Throne’ is “a special chair used by a ruler, especially a king or queen.” It is equally “the state of being a ruler.” The GAME OF THRONES started a long time ago. At the inception, “there was war in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels. And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven, And the great dragon was cast out; that old serpent, called the Devil and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world; he was cast out into the earth and his angels were cast out with him. And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the account of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night. And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death. Therefore, rejoice ye heavens and ye that dwell in them.
Woe to the inhabitants of the earth and of the sea! For the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time” (Revelations 12:7-12). The rebellion of Satan and his being chased away to have his throne was reflected also in Isaiah 14:12-15. “How you are fallen from Heaven O Lucifer, son of the morning. How you are cut down to the ground. You who weakened the nations! For you have said in your heart, I will ascend into Heaven. I will exalt my throne above the stars of God; I will also sit on the mount of the congregation. On the farthest sides of the north; I will ascend above the heights of the clouds.
I will be like the Most High. Yet, you shall be brought down to Sheol, to the lowest depths of the pit.” There is no throne without a king and every king protects his territory and contends consistently to ensure that none of his subjects are lost to another kingdom or king of another throne.
“A large population is a king’s glory” (Proverbs 14:28). So, the GAME OF THRONES in this world today is a battle of loyalty to either of the two controlling supernatural thrones- The throne of God Almighty and the throne of Satan, the devil. Unfortunately, one of these two thrones is headed by a liar, who presents photocopy as original, lies as truth, make-beliefs as reality, and so on (John 8:44). What is the occupation of this throne’s occupant? “The thief cometh not but to steal, kill and destroy…” (John 10:10).
His objective is to ensure that every loyalist to the heavenly throne denounces that loyalty, leaves the heavenly team with marvelous light and joins the loyalists of his kingdom of darkness. Satan’s presentations are easier to believe and he always has a gullible noisy crowd (Exodus 23:2). He is behind the evils that occur in the world today. He is where love for God waxes cold. He is responsible for broken homes, marriages and increased irresponsible acts of a husband or wife. Most visible occurrences today don’t happen by mistake.
They are controlled by either of the two spiritual powers. Now, the agents of the father of liars are likely to challenge this position or write-up by asking me why I should blame the devil for unsolicited problems. If you are one of them, you are also a victim of his captivity. Those who fight against devil’s enemies are loyal to the devil’s throne but fail to realize that there is a GAME OF THRONES going on. They have been hypnotized into slavery to the devil, who they think is winning this game and therefore, should be followed as “majority opinion looks like God’s opinion.” Jesus says: “verily verily I say unto you. Whosoever committed sin is the servant of sin” (John 8:34-35).
I define the word ‘TRUTH’ as “the root of every fruit.” Devilish and ungodly acts are motivated by the devil. “By their fruits, ye shall know them” (Matthew 7:16). Your refusal to accept Biblical truth is an expression of Satan’s captivity. So, those who claim to be atheists and naturalists are Satan’s blind captives who actually deserve pity and need deliverance. Unfortunately, rather than contend for loyalty to the heavenly throne they ought to defend, many ignorant church goers and religious propagators betray the master they profess by joining those of the Satanic Throne to castigate God’s loyalists. It is not their fault. They don’t know about the ongoing GAME OF THRONES.
Please, understand that it is Satan that tells you to hearken to your ungodly friends and restrict your love for your spouse. It is Satan that tells you to dupe or deceive your spouse. It is Satan that tells you to betray or kill your spouse. He is the one that tells you to go enjoy sex outside marriage.
He is responsible for the sudden disdain you have developed for your spouse after loving him or her for some time. “For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ. But I fear lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtility, so your mind should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ” (2nd Corinthians 11:2-4). To find joy or peace in your premarital or marital relationship, you must refuse to for any reason, deny your loyalty to God’s heavenly throne. When you do this, your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
Xenophobic attacks: A wake up call for our leaders
The pursuit of wealth is not a bad thing in itself because without the food and comforts which wealth provides, life will be penurious and drab. But always remember that any wealth accumulated on a selfish basis, at the expense of the State in defiance of social justice helps to create a disorganised society in which everybody will eat everybody, and no one person can be safe.’ -Chief Obafemi Awolowo
He may have left us more than 32 years ago, but the above quote from the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo is still profoundly relevant in Nigeria as recent violent events in some parts of the country have shown. Incidentally, what triggered off, which was clearly pent up frustration amongst the people, was not anything here in Nigeria; but events some 4,644 kilometres away in South Africa.
Last weekend a fresh round of xenophobic hysteria began in the Rainbow nation with foreigners being on the wrong end of frustration with lack of jobs and decent living conditions for millions of South Africans, which their government had failed to provide. And thus it has become easy for the citizens to take out their anger on non-South Africans with Nigerians often being on the receiving end. Although xenophobia is not really a new scourge in South Africa having even existed when apartheid was still the order of the day, however, after majority rule in 1994, contrary to expectations, the incidence of nationalism increased. According to Wikipedia, between 2000 and March 2008, at least 67 people died in what were identified as xenophobic attacks.
In May 2008, a series of attacks left 62 people dead; although 21 of those killed were South African citizens. In 2015, another nationwide spike in xenophobic attacks against immigrants in general prompted a number of foreign governments to begin repatriating their citizens. In fact in the run up to the 2010 World Cup, many had expressed fears over a possible outbreak of xenophobia during the tournament proper, and some even appealed to world football governing body, FIFA to move the competition away from South Africa – a plea FIFA flatly rejected. And despite assurances from the government of then President Jacob Zuma that teams and visitors would be safe, many who travelled to South Africa did so with a lot of trepidation.
This writer was opportune to have been one of the journalists from Nigeria to have covered the 2010 World Cup and I still vividly remembering how even before leaving we had counselled ourselves not to move about, alone but to go out in groups (‘strength in numbers’ I guess). Luckily the tournament held without any major untoward incident that would have embarrassed the organisers and FIFA.
But the six weeks or so that we were in South Africa afforded us to see first-hand the wide gulf between the Rainbow nation and the so-called “Giant of Africa” in terms of virtually everything – hotels, roads, communication, infrastructure, you name it they are light years ahead of Nigeria. Sadly it is this advancement that has acted like a magnet in attracting migrants from not only their immediate neighbours like Zimbabwe and Mozambique but from virtually all over the continent to South Africa in search of a better life. According to reports, between 2010 and 2017 the immigrant community in South Africa increased from 2 million people to 4 million people. It is only natural that such an influx is bound to cause resentment, especially amongst the locals, who wrongly or rightly will blame the migrants for whatever woes they are enduring.
A Pew Research poll conducted in 2018 showed that 62% of South Africans viewed immigrants as a burden on society by taking jobs and social benefits and that 61% of South Africans thought those immigrants were more responsible for crime than other groups.
While the hard working nature of many Nigerians and other foreigners meant that they were able to make themselves an important part of the productive workforce in South Africa, it is only human nature that those that do not have jobs (for whatever reasons) will view the migrants as being the ones denying them work –especially if the economy is struggling! After all that is what happened in 1983 when the then government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari told immigrants without proper immigration documents to leave the country. Most of the immigrants were West Africans and mainly Ghanaians. Over 2 million men, women and children were affected. Incidentally, in 1969 Ghana also expelled Nigerians from its country.
In 1969, Ghana enacted the Aliens Compliance Order in which hundreds of thousands of immigrants, most of which were Nigerians, were forcefully expelled from the country. So disdain towards foreigners is not a new thing on the continent, although the manner they are attacked and often killed in South Africa is a new low.
But what is happening now shows how far we have fallen as a nation of choice that people loved to flock to, to now one in which its own citizens are leaving in droves having lost all hope of a better life. So much so that South Africa has supplanted us as the new honey pot on the continent. Unfortunately the latest orgy of violence in South Africa was the final straw that broke the tolerance level of Nigerians who resulted into attacking South African business concerns in the country.
But in doing so it, is a classic case of our spiting our face in order to cut off our nose, because most of those majorly affected by the assault on Shoprite, MTN, Pep and other South African businesses are actually Nigerians! Yes, while the investors will equally feel the pinch the main burden will be on the everyday folk that wake up in the morning to go and work at Shoprite or MTN and at the end of the month get paid. Now there may be no money to pay them this month because of the actions of a few.
Ironically had our leaders gotten their acts together it should have been the other way round with Nigeria protesting attacks on her business concerns in South Africa. But rather than develop the nation, our leaders have been mainly busy feathering their individual nests to the detriment of the collective good of Nigeria. We should be ashamed that a nation that only gained “independence” in 1994 is now showing us the way in terms of how to operate successful businesses.
Many will recall that in the 70s and 80s we had our Shoprite in the form of Kingsway and UTC – but what happened to them? They were run aground. For those who do not want to travel so far back in time, what about the other satellite station that birthed in 2007 to the delight of many of us who were happy that at last Multichoice/DSTV now had a rival? On November 8, Multichoice will be celebrating her 26th birthday while its rival went bust barely after just four years of operations.
One can only hope that our leaders will look beyond recalling our High Commissioner to South Africa and boycotting the World Economic Summit (WES) and look at truly holistic ways of empowering their own citizens so that the need to “flee” the country will reduce. After all the former Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo had already said what might eventually happen if they do not!
100 days of achievements: Abiodun redefines governance in Ogun
It is now a convention in Nigeria’s evolving democracy for new government at all levels to celebrate 100 days in office. Ogun State is not an exception. In a few days’ time, precisely on September 6, the new administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun will perform the ritual ceremony of taking stock of its achievements. Coming at a time when the economy of the country is on a downward trend, the government has no doubt had its own share of the financial challenge.
But learning from elementary economic theory of scarcity, the governor has been able to strike a balance between the competing needs of the people and the available resources at his disposal. Despite the myraid of problems inherited from the immediate past administration, it is the resolve and commitment of the new APC-led administration to ensure that existing projects do not suffer neglect, regardless of who takes the credit.
In addressing the problems, the administration has come to terms with intents to ensure that abandoning such inherited decay in infrastructure would amount to waste of the meagre resources and management of the tax payers’ money. And in tandem with the philosophy of the new administration, it is poised to maintaining and upgrading the existing infrastructure.
While lending credence to the commitment of the administration, Abiodun, at a recent “Governor’s Dialogue with the Business Executives”, underscored the importance of the enablers and pillars that, existing infrastructure should not be made to suffer neglect, especially when it was discovered that most of them, like roads, health and school facilities, among others, were in bad shape.
At the back of the mind, with the mantra, “Building our future together”, and with a clear vision predicated on commitment to service, the focus of the administration encapsulates both the enablers and pillars respectfully.
They are good governance, security, ICT/Digital transformation, enabling business environment, agriculture and food security, health, education, power, housing, sports development, road infrastructure and environmental and physical planning, among others. All these are driving forces for effective, efficient and smooth service delivery. At a maiden parley with both the civil and public servants held at the Arcade Ground, shortly after his assumption of office as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state, Abiodun, who in his inauguration speech underscored the importance of the state workers as the prime resource, pledged that his administration would make do with available resources at the disposal of the state to be fair, open, just and equitable to all the workers and pensioners.
True to type, he has inaugurated a “committee on the review of appointments and promotions in the state civil service and enterprises between February 1 and May 20, 2019, a development which is aimed at repositioning both the civil and public service for effective and efficient service delivery. The Committee is chaired by Mr Dipo Odulate, erstwhile Head of Service (HoS) in the state.
Having been inundated with a torrent of requests, ranging from regular payment of salaries and leave bonuses, defrayment of the outstanding deductions, a total halt to partial and selective promotion exercises among the cadres, to regularisation of the dichotomy between HND and Bachelor degree holders, among others, the governor animated the day when he promised to live up to expectations with the regular payment of salaries.
“As parts of my social contract between me and the workers, whether the Federal Allocation Account (FAAC) or the Joint Allocation Account (JAAC) comes or not, we are going to ensure that your salaries are paid regularly on/or before the last working day of the month”, said the governor. To date, N4.8 billion pension arrears have been paid, while workers have equally enjoyed the same treatment of regular payment of their salaries.
The new administration has also offset salary arrears, remitted deductions to the Pension Funds Adminis-trators (PFA). In line with its commitment to prudence and frugality, the new administration has also blocked all leakages. In addition, in the health sector, the governor has approved the immediate recruitment of all categories and cadres of healthcare professionals, including resident doctors, nurses, pharmacists among others; rehabilitation of the State Hospital, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government; free medical outreach at Ilishan-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government, while in terms of the social welfare, 1,000 widows have been empowered by the First Lady, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun and the launch of “Ok’Owo Dapo” loan empowerment programme for market women.
Knowing the importance of security as an enabler for safety of lives and property, the government recently launched the State Security Trust Fund as a clear demonstration of its commitment to ensuring that the people have a good life and pursue their legitimate businesses in a secured environment. Essentially, the aim of the Fund, according to the governor, is to have a private sector-driven programme that would support the state government in addressing various security challenges facing the state.
The Fund has Mr Bolaji Balogun, an investment banker and Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc, as chairman, while Mr Yomi Agbaje would serve as Executive Secretary (ES) of the Fund. To this end, the administration has procured 1,000 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles for the police and other sister agencies; sourcing of helicopter from the Presidency for aerial surveillance; and the signing of the State Security Trust Fund bill into law and Board Inauguration.
In the area of investments, the governor has established the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA)/Ogun Investment Bill; Executive Order for the establishment of Ogun State Enabling Business Environment Council; Executive Order for the establishment of the Enterprise Development Agency (EDA); and the Executive Order for the Ogun State Economic Transformation.
Not left out, in the financial transparency, accountability, due process, efficiency and cost management, the new administration is placing premium on a Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEM); Executive Order for the establishment of the fiscal responsibility Commission; Prudential financial management of the state resources; efficient allocation of the public expenditure, revenue and debt management; long-term economic stability of the state; Public-Private Partnership Bill; Staff Biometrics and payroll audit; implementation of the Treasury management solution for single review and efficiency in treasury and payment processing; financial sustainability assessment; and the establishment of the Bureau of Public Procurement Council. On the incomes that are accruing into the coffers of the state, the administration is deft in introducing reforms in the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), automation and transformation; and informal sector enumeration and Residents registration. Employment opportunities and your empowerment programmes are key to sustaining economic growth and development.
The administration has established and launched a job portal; Ogun tech hub; and Agriculture Anchor Borrowers’ programme. By and large, as a pillar for driving economic growth and development, the administration is equally poised to ensure that all critical inter-state roads are fixed.
Hence, the government, through the Public Works Agency (PWA) has begun the immediate rehabilitation of the following abandoned road projects, Oru/Iperu, 4.5 kilometre Ijebu-Mushin/Ikija, 3.7 Kilometre Ogbogbo/Igbeba, 1.4 kilometre Balogun Kuku/Aje-Alapo, 7.65 Kilometre Ejirin/Imowo/Oluwalogbon, Ijebu-Ode/ Idowa/Ibefun/Itoikin, Sango/Abeokuta dual carriage ways, 32 Kilometre Sango/ Akute/Ajuwon/Ojodu-Abiodun, Osi/ Ita/Awolowo/Navy/AIT/Kola and a host of others. Others include the construction of Opako bridge at Adigbe, Abeokuta, culverts and gutters in certain parts of the ancient Ijebu-Ode community ravaged by the recent flood disaster.
Through a joint collaborative effort, Ogun and Lagos State Governors, Abiodun and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have received the blessing of the Presidency to undertake rehabilitation of the Lagos/ Sango/Abeokuta dual carriage ways (undertaken, but abandoned in 2001) and Sagamu/Ogijo/Ikorodu road to serve as alternative routes and also ease the traffic congestions often occasioned along Lagos/ Ibadan expressway. In the education sector, primary schools located in each of 236 ward wards have undergone rehabilitation to enhance conducive learning environment for the pupils.
The governor has also restored normalcy in the protracted crisis that engulfed the state-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ojere, Abeokuta. For well over two years, the institution has been enmeshed in crisis over the attempt by Amosun to convert the institution into a University status and the subsequent relocation of the students to Ipokia.
The same feat is equally being replicated in the state-owned Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, where a committee has been inaugurated to beam searchlight into the crisis rocking the institution. Also, as the wise saying goes, “health is wealth”, rehabilitation works have commenced in earnest in each of the primary healthcare centres that are spread across the 236 wards in the state.
Equally, the governor who shortly after, upon assumption of office, precisely on June 9, 2019, paid an unscheduled visit to the state-owned Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, to assess the deplorable conditions of the structural and obsolete equipment decay, had set up an administrative panel headed by Dr Yemi Onabowale, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Reddington Hospital, Lagos, to look into the numerous challenges facing the institution.
Consequently, the panel had submitted its report of recommendations to the governor on Thursday, September 5. In order to empower the youths through job creation, the government has opened a portal to help prospective applicants seeking employments, be it in the formal or informal sector of the economy.
Essentially, the rationale behind the scheme is to take stock of the data base of the unemployed youths in the state and to also afford them an opportunity to load vacancies free of charge. So far, no fewer than 75,000 prospective applicants have registered through the job portal. Also, no fewer than 100 companies domiciled in the state have resorted to the job portal to out-source for qualified unemployed young applicants to fill in vacant posts in their respective organisations.
Pursuance to its agricultural revolution, the state government through the “Ogun State Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme” the government has inaugurated a committee-led by Prof Peter Okunneye to oversee a programme designed to enhance self-sufficiency in food security, employment generation and poverty alleviation.
The primary target of the scheme is to produce enough food to attain self-sufficiency both in the short and long-term. The governor, Abiodun, noted that 10,000 farmers would benefit from the initial pilot scheme for the first one year, translating into having 40,000 beneficiaries in the four years tenure.
To serve as an incentive, each beneficiary will be alloted an hectare of farmland for a value chain of rice, cassava and maize and also placed on a regular upkeep allowance till the first harvest season. Other incentives, include the free provision of seedlings for the planting season and off-takers for the farm produce. According to Abiodun, at an official flag-off ceremony of the “FADAMA Graduate Unemployed Youths Scheme”, also known as “FADAMA Guys”, the 200 beneficiaries were offered automatic slots, thus, making the first set of the farmers to benefit from the grants from the Ogun State Anchor Borrowers’ programme.
Thus, the window of opportunity affords prospective applicants easy access to the scheme, while logging on into the “Ogun State job portal” for applying. However, in a bid to instill confidence and accord due respect to the traditional institution, the governor, on June 17, 2019, set up a “Chieftaincy Review Committee” led by Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland. After eight weeks of its submission term, the committee made recommendations for the reversal of the last minute appointments of well over 75 Baales who were elevated as Coronet Kings by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, at the tail end of his administration.
“We used to be first over the years, but soon afterwards, the traditional institution nosedived. We lost respect and dignity as a result of the politicisation of the traditional institution by political interference by political leaders. History is replayed there that bastardized the institution.
I will not mention names and those that decided to descend on the traditional rulers are either alive or dead. I want to admonish political leaders to leave the traditional rulers out of politics”, declared Oba Olugbenle. Of course, the race is not for the swift, but the monumental development and growth recorded in the last 100 days can’t be over-emphasised, as it is a clear testimony of the determination of the current administration to improve the lots of the people of the state with its welfarist programmes.
•Ogbonnikan is Media Consultant to the Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, MFR.
Digging deep to catch ‘bad boys’
Last week, the United States once again showed us (Nigeria) that when it comes to tackling crime, we still have a long way to go, when they went public with the fact that they had just snared a massive fraud syndicate involving about 80 of our citizens. A 252-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed on Thursday (August 23) named 80 defendants charged with defrauding victims of up to $10 million in one of the “largest cases of its kind in US history.”
The fraudsters used a variety of cyber fraud methods to attempt to steal $40 million in total from victims in 10 countries as well as the US. While 14 arrests have been made on American soil, the US’ lead agency in fighting national crime, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is hoping that her sister agencies (in this case Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other Nigerian security agencies) will corporate and help apprehend those that are in the West African country. US District Attorney, Nicola Hanna, who spoke at the press briefing, said the US will seek to extradite indicted defendants believed to be in Nigeria. The defendants face charges ranging from money laundering to identity theft and will likely face “decades in federal prisons” if convicted. Hanna mentioned that 57 individuals are also under indictment in the case.
The unsealed indictment showed the evolving tactics of online fraudsters, which has seen them continue to dupe unwitting victims despite numerous awareness campaigns about the online scams. In the past, internet scams associated with Nigerians (known locally as “Yahoo Boys”) were dominated by romance scams through dating sites as well as phony email business propositions from infamous “Nigerian princes,” but their current tactics appear to have changed. How the fraudsters operated was explained at a press briefing by Paul Delacourt, FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the Case, who said as part of the scam, fraudsters learn about key personnel in companies who are responsible for the payments as well as the protocols necessary to perform wire transfers in various companies, and then target businesses that regularly perform wire transfer payments.
The scams have become so rampant that in the first seven months of 2019 alone, the FBI received nearly 14,000 complaints reporting BEC scams (Business email compromise attacks) with a total loss of around $1.1 billion—a figure that nearly matches losses reported for all of 2018. In another recent high profile case, following a 13-month long investigation, the FBI arrested another Nigerian, Obinwanne Okeke in an $11 million BEC fraud case.
Before his arrest, Okeke had posed as a successful entrepreneur and was featured on a Forbes 30-under-30 list as well a BBC Focus on Africa program. However, for me one of the highlights of the briefing by Hanna was the fact that they (US agencies) had quietly started to investigate the matter as far back as 2016 and so by the time they started to round up their suspects they had virtually iron-clad cases against them. Although I will not boast to being an expert in these matters, but from what I have gleamed from watching movies and reading widely, the FBI would have done wiretaps on the suspects’ phones, checked their internet activities, have photographs of them going into banks and possibly ATM’s withdrawing money from their illicit dealings and in short make sure that they have covered every angle in generating the necessary evidence to build a solid case against those they have charged.
Before this latest expose, another even more daring operation had been carried out by a US agency determined to rid the nation of bad eggs, when the IRS, the United States Customs Service (now part of the Department of Homeland Security) and the Drug Enforcement Agency combined to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s Colombian drug cartel. Escobar, who is now late, was then the world’s biggest drug dealer and the US was determined to take him down.
And so federal agent, Robert Mazur, pulled off one of the biggest undercover operations of all time for two years in the mid-1980s by pretending to be Robert Musella, a moneylaundering, mob-connected businessman from New Jersey and getting into the inner sanctum of Escobar’s drug cartel. He created an entire life and career as Musella, working at a mortgage-broker business that was based in Florida but had a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.
He would entertain his “clients” (drug traffickers and corrupt bankers) at the most exclusive restaurants and clubs around the world and lavish them with other perks that came with the territory. He would even fly his clients up to New York on the company jet and take them right onto the floor of the stock exchange.
“It was pretty eye-popping for people in the financial underworld to be with somebody who could take them right onto the floor of the [stock] exchange,” Mazur explained. As an undercover agent, Mazur learned early on that the way to catch these guys was to follow the money — not the drugs. In fact, the operation was dubbed “CChase” — as in currency chase. Although in the end the operation did not finally snare Escobar, there were more than 3,100 pounds of cocaine seized and more than $600 million in fines and forfeitures as a result of this operation.
And BCCI, which was the seventh largest privately held bank in the world at that time, ultimately collapsed. So it is clear that if we really need to get a lid on insecurity which is spiralling out of control, there must be a concerted effort by security and law enforcement agencies to step up their intelligence gathering capabilities and the major way this can be done is by infiltrating the various criminal gangs dotted across the country.
And from the two examples mentioned above, this will not come cheap as there will be need to spend money in convincing the ‘bad guys’ that the person they are dealing with is actually crooked like they are. But if they are able to pull it off, it will reveal valuable information which can then be used to round them and disrupt their nefarious activities. Thus government should back them up with the required resources in able to carry such actions out.
Also our security outfits should also not be shy in seeking external assistance when need be as the FBI operation showed that crime is now global. It is, however, nice to hear that collaboration between the FBI and our Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has led to the recovery of large sums of money (both local and foreign currencies) and the arrest of over 200 people. But such international synergy needs to be extended to the other outfits including the military, which still has its hands full trying to degrade Boko Haram. For at the end of the day, Nigerians do not care who did what, but that they can carry out their normal lives in peace and tranquillity.
When Nigerians compete with crimes
Nigeria topped the list of countries with the greatest online fraud in 2007, according to a survey by the U.S.-based online payment security services vendor, Cybersource Corporation. It was the second time in a row that Nigeria was rated as the most dreaded country by online merchants to do e-commerce because of Internet scam. The annual survey, which was in its 9th year then stated that Nigeria received 27 per cent of mention by online merchants when they were asked to mention the country they dreaded most to do online business.
The survey had stated: “In the riskiest country category, Nigeria easily retained its position, as number one, with more than three times the vote of the next country.” The Director of Customer and Marketing Intelligence of Cybersource,
Doug Schqegman, had said: “Certainly, Nigeria’s persistent notoriety among e-commerce merchants is enhanced by the ubiquitous scam letters.” Surprisingly, the UK with 8 per cent mention was next to Nigeria, followed by Ghana (7 per cent),Indonesia (6 per cent) and China (5 per cent). Russia, which was among the riskiest in 2006, was missing on the list in 2007. “Russia dropping off the list this year (2007) may simply mean merchants have given up shipping even digital products to that country due to negative outcomes in the past. But the real message of these findings is that fraud remains a significant issue in the lives of ecommerce merchants.
To arrive at the survey, 318 American and Canadian e-commerce or Online merchants were asked about their experiences on Online trading. They were asked to respond to the question: ” What single major U.S or Canadian city presented the highest risk of On-line fraud?” They were also asked to name countries in the riskiest category. The city and country were part of a larger survey – the 9th Annual Cybersource Fraud Survey, commissioned by Cybersource Corporation and undertaken by Mindwave Research. The survey was conducted between September 13, 2007 and October 1,2007.
The sample was drawn from a database of companies involved in electronic commerce activities. Then among the cities in the United States, Miami was the most feared city by e-commerce merchants with 10 percent of mention. In 2006 New York was the riskiest. I recalled that the Nigeria Internet Registration Association had then disagreed with the rating of Nigeria as the riskiest. It said the rating was based on phobia and perception rather than the reality on the ground.
It argued that Nigeria did not have a conducive environment in terms of technology and infrastructure for internet and online fraud. Beyond patriotism, I doubt the sincerity of that argument. I didn’t follow subsequent ratings to know how we fared but if there’s a rating next year, it’s likely that Nigeria will be among the riskiest if not the riskiest going by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted list of 80 people, mostly Nigerians allegedly involved in internet scam. Although the few are not a true representation of who we are as Nigerians. There are many Nigerians doing great things abroad because we are known to be creative, intelligent and hardworking.
This is evidence in ground-breaking achievements recorded by Nigerians in the Diaspora in different human endeavours. But those few bad eggs will rub on so many innocent Nigerians because the dishonest few who had chosen crimes as way of life will cast a thick pall of gloom and innocent Nigerians maybe viewed from the prism of crimes. If a German once gave me a winter jacket just because I am a Nigerian from Jay Jay Okocha’s country, I could be treated as a criminal on account of some negative things done by some Nigerians in the Diaspora.
What earned me that jacket was the positivity that the former Super Eagles’ captain represented while playing football in the German Bundesliga. I could have been derided by the same Getman if what occurred to him when I introduced myself as a Nigerian was one negative deed by a Nigerian. For this reason, we need to be careful about the way we react to this negativity. The Fed eral Government has responded well by promising to cooperate with the U.S. and its agencies.
It has done well by asking that those indicted should be given a fair trial since indictment is not synonymous with guilt. It’s also a welcome development asking those indicted but still on the run to surrender themselves for questioning as a way of clearing their names, failure which they will be repatriated to the U.S.
While it’s expected that the U.S. justice system will be fair and devoid of manipulation, Nigeria can also give legal representation to those who cannot afford the services of legal practitioners so the innocent don’t unnecessarily suffer. It’s premature to assume that all those indicted are as guilty as charged. As an individual, some of our reactions are nauseating and disappointing. I listened to a radio programme and was shocked at the comments of some individuals blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for not providing jobs for Nigerians who went abroad in search of greener pastures. This category of people have by their comments sanctioned the alleged bad behaviour of those indicted Nigerians.
Let’s agree that our home government has not met our expectations, is that the reason why Nigerians will go abroad and get involved in crimes? I have watched the video of America’s abc News, an undercover investigation of one Nigerian, Eric Amoaka, who claimed to be a diplomat and used Davidson as a pseudonym to fool and defraud many Americans under the pretext that he had a chemical that could be used to ‘wash’ black papers and change same to dollars.
He blamed Americans who fell victims for being greedy and attempted to reap where they did not sow. I agreed with him that those who wanted to get rich quick by all means were the architects of their own misfortune. But his position won’t serve as an alibi for him when he gets to court. If he’s found guilty, he will be thrown into jail where criminals should be kept.
And whatever material things he acquired either in Nigeria or elsewhere and can be traced to proceeds of crimes will be seized because under the law, he is not expected to profit from illegality. Law is different from sentiment. Legitimate wiring of money and internet were created by the western world. I wonder why some criminally-minded individuals think they can beat them to this game?
The illegal activities of these few individuals are likely going to affect remittances. Remittances have to some extent cushion the effect of our bad economy. Some banks in the U.S. have stopped remitting money to Nigeria since the scandal broke out. The implication is that Nigerians who rely on remittances from friends or relatives won’t enjoy the gesture at least for now. Crimes do not pay. Even those who have legitimate income won’t be allowed to send money home for now. Every remittance will be first viewed as proceed from crime.
This is what an insignificant few have brought on us. Every holder of green passport may be suspected as a criminal outside the shores of Nigeria. This is why we must all condemn this few. But what I saw on social media appears to show that we don’t know or we pretend we don’t know the implications of what the bad eggs are doing to the rest of us. The different ethnic groups should not be competing with crimes. Just as it’s wrong to cast aspersions on one ethnic group because a few of them have been allegedly found wanting.
There are good men and women in every ethnic group just as they have bad people among them too. When Nigerians are arrested for running against the law of their host countries, law enforcement agencies of those countries won’t talk about their ethnic groups, it’s all about their nationality. When they left the shores of the country, they travelled with the Nigerian passports.
So, nobody cares a hoot about their ethnic groups. But each time we try to narrow names of those found wanting to their ethnic group, their people will respond. This explains why names of Nigerians who had committed crimes in other countries surfaced last week as if ethnic groups in Nigeria are competing with crimes to know which ethnic group soils our image abroad most. The FBI list calls for sober reflection and a wake-up call to change our orientation on acquisition of material things. This idea of open display of wealth and measuring of success through acquisition of material things alone and embracing people with sudden wealth without probing their sources of wealth, which is not in tandem with their sources of income will show that we are part of the crime. Life abroad is not a bed of roses.
Muscle cramps
The Jamaican team doctor said Usain Bolt had to pull up in the 4x100m relay due to cramp in his hamstring. Bolt’s superlative sprinting career ended in disappointment when he collapsed to the track injured while he ran the final leg in the 4x100m final.
The Great Britain quartet ended up beating the USA in a dramatic race while Bolt shrugged aside organisers who brought on a wheelchair for him and was able to limp across the line.
The deed was done, the god of the tracks was brought to his knees by muscle cramps!
Scene 2 Things are no longer at ease with Prof ICT, as a matter of fact, things are falling apart regarding his health. It’s as if he’s been pierced by the ‘’Arrow of God’’.
Every night, he groans in pain when unexplainable muscle cramps gets the better of him. He is ‘’A Man of the People’’ but muscle cramp is no respecter of persons. What it is A cramp is an involuntary and forcibly contracted muscle, which does not relax.
It is characterised by a sudden tight and intense pain, which remains for as long as the muscle is locked into spasm.
Muscles, which span two joints, are most prone to cramping and cramps can affect any muscle, or group of muscles, which are under our voluntary control (known as the skeletal muscles).
The process
• muscles are basically bundles of fibres, which contract and expand to produce movement. Stretching lengthens muscle fibres so that they can contract and tighten more effectively during exercise.
When someone with a poorly conditioned body embarks on a vigorous exercise programme without doing some form of stretching exercises beforehand, the inevitable result is muscle fatigue.
This, in turn, leads to an alteration in spinal neural reflex activity, so that the electrical signals are mixed up. • over-exertion causes a severe reduction in a muscle’s oxygen supply, which leads to a build-up of waste product and spasm.
When a cramp begins, the spinal cord stimulates the muscle to keep contracting, leading to severe pain.
• muscle cramps are much more likely to occur when exercising in very hot weather because sweating drains the body’s fluids and also depletes essential supplies of salt and minerals such as magnesium, potassium and calcium.
Loss of these essential nutrients can cause a muscle to go into spasm. Muscles affected
• back of lower leg/calf muscles – known as the gastrocnemius. • front of thigh muscles – known as quadriceps.
• inner thigh muscles – commonly referred to as hamstrings.
• It is also very common for people to experience cramps in the hands, arms, feet and abdomen and along the entire rib cage. feeling
• A cramped muscle may feel very hard to the touch and may even look visibly distorted beneath the skin.
The intense pain may last for only a few seconds or up to 15-20 minutes and there may be repeated bouts of cramp over a short period of time. Who is it likely to happen to? Muscle cramps can occur anywhere, anytime to anyone. It respects no one.
The young , old, active or sedentary could develop a muscle cramp doing just about anything.”
However, infants, the elderly, the overweight, and athletes are at the greatest risk for muscle cramps.
Older people are generally more susceptible, this is due to normal muscle loss due to the ageing process (known as atrophy) which begins in the mid-40s and accelerates with inactivity. With ageing, muscles are no longer able to work as hard or as quickly as they used to.
The body also loses some of its sense of thirst and its ability to sense and respond to changes in temperature.
Causes
• • Biomechanical. Leg cramps can be associated with flat feet or other structural abnormalities of the legs and feet. Cramps are also more common in people who spend too much time sitting, or standing on concrete flooring.
• • Neurological. Several neurological conditions can increase muscle cramping, especially Parkinson’s disease.
• • Dehydration. Dehydration from diuretics or excessive sweating may lead to muscle cramps.
• Electrolyte disorders. -Low blood levels of potassium, calcium or magnesium are associated with muscle cramping.
• Pregnancy. Muscle cramps are more common during pregnancy, possibly due to magnesium depletion.
• Metabolic disorders. – Diabetes, hypoglycemia, alcoholism, and thyroid disease are associated with muscle cramping.
• Peripheral artery disease. Peripheral artery disease can cause leg cramping during exercise, when the exercising muscles are not receiving sufficient blood flow.
• Dialysis (a form of treatment for sick kidneys) People on dialysis are extremely prone to muscle cramping, particularly during treatment.
• Athletic activity. Prolonged or strenuous athletic activity, especially during hot, humid weather, can trigger muscle cramps.
These are thought to be due to the dehydration and electrolyte disturbances that are common to this kind of activity. Acclimating to the heat, as well as staying well-hydrated (and sometimes, using electrolyte replacement) can help to prevent this type of muscle cramping.
• Idiopathic. (Unknown factor) The large majority of muscle cramps cannot be attributed to any identifiable cause.
When doctors don’t know the cause of a medical phenomenon, they say it is “idiopathic,” which sounds more sophisticated than saying, “I don’t know.”
Immediate actions to take Cramps usually go away on their own without medical intervention.
The first action to take is to stop doing whatever activity triggered the cramp – unless you were asleep in bed when your muscles went into spasm!
Then, gently stretch and massage the cramping muscle, holding it in the stretched position until the cramp stops. If the muscles are tight or tense, apply HEAT.
If they are sore or tender, apply COLD. Please visit your doctor for a comprehensive investigation into the cause(s) of your peculiar spasm.
When ‘all your mates’ are married (part 3)
You were once very lively and friendly but now, you have started withdrawing into your shell, detaching yourself from friends; refuse to be in any bridal train anymore, looking depressed. You are desperate.
These are the things that could actually make you begin to stink without knowing it. Before you know it, you are turning down requests to be in bridal trains because you think it is time for others to queue behind you too, after years of being chief bridesmaid to “your mates”. When as a single lady, you begin to give target dates for your marriage, even when you are yet to meet any prospective suitor; for instance, you say: “I must get married in six months time.”
Then, you begin to propose to all manner of guys that come your way. My dear, you don’t need all that. It may be true that all your mates are married. It does not mean that your own marriage will not happen at God’s own time. As a final year student of higher educational institution or a National Youth Service Corps member, because most of your course mates or colleagues are fixing wedding dates, you position your mind to say YES to just any guy that would come around to propose marriage. You just want to join the list of people that are wedding. Is it all about wedding?
Wedding ceremony is just what it is; a ceremony. It is a one-day event and is not as important as the life- time journey called marriage. When you become desperate to marry someone without a premarital courtship or wise assessment, you find yourself unconsciously concurring to whatever the person asks you to do. You even give responses like “whatever you say!!!” Sorry!
You are desperate and this desperation could lead you into a long sorrowful journey. Marriage is not an entry and exit affair. As a Christian marriage teacher, I can confidently tell you that many of all those who perceived and engaged marriage as an entry and exit affair have had their destinies truncated.
Their lives have never been the same. Forget the make-ups and coverups that they put up in public. If you are still single, you have a great opportunity to avoid a problematic future. I am not trying to scare you. Marriage has, and will always remain the very good thing that God has made it. Maybe your own case is that you are not desperate but have given up. You have prayed and prayed for a life partner.
Now, you are tired of this prayer point to the extent that you have deleted it from your list of prayer requests. Perhaps you have given up, to the extent that whenever a preacher in church, a close relative or a marriage counsellor is trying to raise your hopes in that direction, the words sound like a broken record.
You might have courted someone of the opposite sex for a period long enough to get married, only to be jilted, disappointed or duped, leaving you with a broken heart and a personal oath never to think of marriage again.
You may have fasted and prayed or you have spent money so much on someone, hoping to marry the person, only to be disappointed at the end. By the way, there is a mix-up here. If you want to assist someone by training the person in school, offering money for business investment or assisting the person with a loan, it should not be tied to marital relationship.
Don’t use monetary offer or assistance as a condition for marriage. It is a very wrong foundation. Maybe there is nothing you have not done to get married. You have spent time on the internet, searching for someone to propose marriage to you. No result. In this destiny matter, help does not come from the internet. It comes from above. “My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:2).
While you trust God and wait for God’s time, you need brains. You need a vision. You need a career. You need a life. If you do not have these things before marriage, you may face terrible problems, even if you marry. All your mates might have gotten married.
Not all your mates are happy in marriage. Not all your mates are destined to get married. As a matter of fact, none of your mates was created with you. Every individual was created specially by God and differently with different calendars and syllabuses. So, my dear! Next time the devil or his agents attempt to mock you about marrying or not marrying someone, resist the devil and he will flee from you. If you give the devil attention, he will give you direction.
UNICAL Inaugural Lecture: Prof. Akpagu highlights discrimination in Francophone Afro-Caribbean nations
August 26, will remain historic for Zana Akpagu, a professor of Caribbean and African Literature in French and Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar (UNICAL). It was the day that he delivered the university’s 88th inaugural lecture and celebrated the Diamond birthday of 60 years.
Delivery of inaugural lecture has remained the pride of university teachers, and in the main, professors Akpagu acknowledged this when he described inaugural lecture as a peculiar intellectual activity provided by the university system for professors to showcase themselves.
He said the lecture among other things, provided official recognition of a lecturer’s promotion to the rank of a professor. Prof. Enefiok Essien (SAN), and vice chancellor of the University of Uyo, who chaired the occasion, called on professors to find time to deliver inaugural lecture, as failure to do so meant that they owed the university.
Akpagu’s lecture titled, “L’autre: Otherness, Alienation and Protest in Francophone Afro-Caribbean Novels”, was a unique mirror of the origin of enslavement, discrimination, forced labour and suffering of black people in the Caribbean and the protest of these tendencies in the region over time.
The Caribbeans also known as Antilles (French for Antilleans) occupy the entire West Indian archipelago aside the Bahamas. These include Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and the adjacent small islands. Also are the Netherland Antilles, Venezuelan Islands, Trinidad and Tobago. There are also the Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the French islands of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guiana and the Iles-Sous-Le-Vent in French Polynesia. As a university teacher, Akpagu has for two decades been involved in research and teaching on their struggle against slavery, suppression, victimisation and seclusion by the white race among them. Before arrival of the Europeans, these islands were inhabited by the Caribs, the proud warriors who eliminated the original native Arawaks.
According to Akpagu, the struggle against discrimination and slavery began soon after 1502, when the Spanish explorer, Christopher Columbus “discovered” the West Indies and Pierre Belain d’Esnambuc and other European conquistadors invaded the “New World” in search of gold and other precious minerals, which paved the way for Caribbean colonisation by Spain, Great Britain and France. When the Europeans failed to get minerals in the Caribbean soil they ventured into agriculture.
Africans were brought for slave labour after a Spanish missionary, Bartolome de Las Casas (1474-1566) suggested the replacement of Red Indians on the farms with blacks because “the labour of a Negro is more profitable than those of four Red Indians combined.” Tracing the origin of blacks segregation in the Caribbean, Akpagu noted that the demographic configuration of the Antilles with time became highly multiracial and hierarchical comprising black descendants of slaves, white “creoles” or “bekes” -: descendants of English, French, Spanish and German slave masters or “coolies” – migrants of Indian origin, Asians, mulattos or hybrid resulting from mixed marriages.
He said: “The white creoles constituted themselves into a dominant in-group who interiorised, discriminated and constructed differentiation or “otherness” out of the black population – the dominant out-group.”
This, he said, resulted in racial discrimination, enslavement, systematic inferiorisation, brainwash and protest that have been rampant in the Caribbean. He said the black Antillean is the one referred to as “other” because of his ethnic origin and his religious, linguistic, political, racial and cultural peculiarities while the discrimination led the black to experience an excruciating psychological trauma and a painful feeling of alienation, oppression and denigration, leaving him as one without identity. Akpagu said the black Antillean protested his situation with violent and passive resistance and an assertion of selfidentity.
Akpagu, it can be said, used the Caribbean situation to sound a warning against tendencies of “otherness” as practised elsewhere in the world. He said in Nigeria, refering to another as Yoruba, Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, Ibibio, Efik, E j e g h a m , Atam, etc, was a display of *otherness “. he also said he plans to carry out extensive scholarship on the affinities and relationships that exist between the African continent and Africans and their Antillean descendants. Akpagu, UNICAL’s 10th vice chancellor, is the first alumnus of the institution to hold the position.
He was the deputy vice chancellor (administration) during the tenure of Professor James Epoke, his predecessor. Born in Obudu Local Government of Cross River State, Akpagu holds a Bachelor of Arts (Second Class Upper Division) and a Master’s degree in French from University of Calabar, obtained in 1982 and 1985 respectedly and a Ph.D from University of Benin, Benin City.
He also obtained Diplome Superieur d’Etudes Francaises (DSEF) from Universite de Grenoble, France. His working experience includes that of Graduate Assistant in then University of Cross River State, Uyo; Lecturer 1 at University of Benin, 1994; Senior Lecturer, University of Calabar, 1998; and professor in 2007. In UNICAL, Akpagu has been head of Department of Modern Languages and Translation; dean of Students Affairs; dean, Faculty of Arts and an elected member of Governing Council. He has had some good time in politics.
He served as commissioner for Education in Cross River State between 2001 and 2003 during which time he midwifed the establishment of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) and established 27 new secondary schools in the state.
He also served as Special Adviser on inter-governmental duties to then Governor Liyel Imoke from 2007 to 2012. •Akpaekong, a former senior associate editor of Newswatch, studied French at the University of Uyo
