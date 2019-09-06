South Africa closes Lagos, Abuja offices

The South African Government has closed its High Commission in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos, following threats of reprisals on business interests and offices linked to South Africa in Nigeria.

Minister of the Department of International Relation and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, who announced the closure, expressed disappointment over the decision.

Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, Ambassador Bobby Moroe, yesterday, confirmed the closure of the country’s missions in Nigeria.

Moroe said that all consular activities would be suspended until the security situation improved in Nigeria.

On her part, Pandor said the closure “followed the receipt of threats against mission staff as well as the property of South Africa.”

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders as well as a security assessment of threats, the mission and the department took the decision to close the offices.

“At this point, there has been no direct physical threat to any of our diplomats and citizens.

“However, we view their safety as a priority and have thus taken the precautionary measure of closing while the situation remains somewhat unpredictable.”

The minister expressed displeasure at misleading reports circulating on social media about a direct physical attack on the acting head of mission.

She described the reports as totally false.

“Our acting head of mission is in constant communication with the department and with the authorities in Nigeria, who are providing extra security at South African offices.

“The department has received reports of marches by demonstrators to South African companies as well as attempts to attack them.

“We are communicating with businesses that have branches in Nigeria and have requested their senior managers to remain in close contact with the department and the ministry,” she said.

She said tradition in foreign policy provides that diplomatic missions enjoy protection from host countries, but added that the department remained perturbed at threats directed at the mission.

“We are grateful to note that the security forces and the government of Nigeria are upholding this long-established practice of foreign policy,” the minister said.

She confirmed directive to the mission that links be encouraged between the youth of South Africa and Nigeria and that the Nigerian students’ association visits South Africa.

She said that several meetings with students’ organisation were held at the mission and that a committee had been established to sustain their dialogue and work towards the proposed visit.

There were reports of protests at the South African High Commission in Abuja yesterday but New Telegraphlearnt that the protest was later put off as the closure order became public knowledge.

