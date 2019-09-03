South-East APC Assembly candidates canvass support for Buhari

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly in the five South-East states in the 2019 general election yesterday pushed for a strong support-base for President Muhammadu Buhari in the zone.

The group under an umbrella of Conference of 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidates in the South-East stated that the APC-led Federal Government had done much in the South-East to win the confidence of the people of the area.

Its chairman, Mr. Afamefuna Ezenwafor made the appeal in Enugu while briefing journalists after his emergence as the leader of the group.

Ezenwafor said that they were confident in the policies of the Federal Government aimed at revamping the economy and placing it on the path of sustainable growth.

Ezenwafor, who mentioned the ongoing works at the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as some of the signature projects in the zone said that the social intervention programmes of the Federal Government had been beneficial to the youths in the area.

He said: “We have resolved to work with the party at various levels to promote the policies of the Federal Government in our respective constituencies.

“We will work with the leadership of the party in the South-East to begin to build a strong base for the party in future elections.”

