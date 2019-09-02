Sovereign Trust Insurance: Expenses hurt earnings

Chris Ugwu writes that Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc like its peers is grappling with high operational costs due to challenging operating environment.

overeign Trust Insurance Plc like its peers is grappling with high operational costs due to challenging operating environment. Chris Ugwu reports

The insurance industry is one sector that has fallen victim to the persistent macroeconomic headwinds that have weakened consumer purchasing power and eroded earnings of companies.

Nigerian insurers are grappling with reduced premium growth due to economic crunch, higher impairments from oil and gas exposures, and increasing regulatory capital requirements.

This is despite the fact that the industry has witnessed tremendous changes as a result of more reforms embarked upon by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), which include full implementation of risk based supervision, introduction of market conduct reforms, claims settlement reforms as well as financial inclusion, among others.

The initiatives are all geared towards enhancing transparency in the industry and improving the general perception and image of insurance business in Nigeria.

However, in spite of these measures, insurance sub-sector is still comatose.

The sub-sector has found itself battling variety of challenges as they work to improve profitability, grow and compete.

These challenges, which also include negative perception, have continued to weigh down on the bottom line of most of the companies in the sub-sector.

Contrary to expectation that the industry would be the next growth sector, it’s performance remains far below optimal.

Nigerian insurers face the same challenges as their counterparts in other emerging markets.

As a developing country, the challenges also include enforceability of insurance regulations.

Expectedly, the success of Nigeria’s insurance industry will depend largely on the resolution of the identified challenges, especially the enforcement of the Compulsory Insurance Act.

Other key success factors are prompt claim settlement, competent management and corporate governance, innovative products, human capital and technology.

Since the crash of the nation’s capital market in 2008, negative perception has trailed the sub-sector.

This has further been compounded by inability of more than 85 per cent of the operators in to pay dividend to shareholders for many years.

Market watchers attribute the inability of the sub-sector to rise above the nominal level to crisis of confidence.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is one of the companies that have got a fair share of the dwindling fortune of the sub-sector.

Not only is the firm struggling to swim the murky waters of harsh operating environment but like others the movement of share price has remained below 50 kobo courtesy of new price methodology that was implemented early in 2018.

The group, which had ended the financial year 2018 on an impressive and promising note, began recording decline at the first quarter of 2019 as the harsh operating environment continued to hurt earnings following increased expenses.

Hopes by market watchers that the company might sustain the good outings in 2018 were dashed as most key performance indices during the 2019 first and half year results recorded decline.

However, the extensive economic crisis has seen the company along with other insurance participants badly beaten with Sovereign Trust Insurance’s share price dropping to 20 kobo.

The share price, which closed at 23 kobo per share in September, 2018, decreased by 13 per cent or 3 kobo in value that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 20 kobo year to date.

Corporate profile

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc commenced business in January 1995 following the restructuring and recapitalisation of the then Grand Union Assurance Limited.

The company went into operation with an authorised and paid up capital of N30 million and N20 million respectively.

The company, currently having its Corporate Head Office at Victoria Island, Lagos with 17 other Branches spread across major cities and commercial centers in Nigeria, became a Public Limited Company (Plc) on April 17, 2004, and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 29th November, 2006.

Financials

Despite the challenging business environment in the year 2018, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc was able to record gross premium written of N10.5 billion representing a 23 per cent increase over the N8.5 billion recorded in 2017.

The net premium income equally grew by 31 per cent to N5.5 billion over the sum of N3.85 billion recorded in the corresponding year as it continue to improve on its business retention strategy.

In the same vein, the company recorded a profit before tax of N540 million as against N202 million recorded in year 2017, representing over 167 per cent increase.

Profit after tax also stood at N344 million, a 118 per cent increase when compared with the sum of N158 million recorded in 2017.

According to the company, this indicates the commitment to sustain the growth of both revenue and profitability.

Consequently, the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) recorded a positive performance of 9.29 per cent as against 1.87 per cent achieved in the corresponding year of 2017.

Similarly, the earning per share improved by 118 per cent from 1.89 kobo in 2017 to 4.13 kobo in 2018.

The size and quality of the insurer’s balance sheet improved by this performance for the year.

While its total assets rose from N10.8 billion to N11.3 billion, representing give per cent increase, the shareholders’ fund increased by six per cent from N5.5 billion in 2017 to N5.8 billion in 2018.

However, the insurance firm started the year 2019 on a disappointing note, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, it’s revenue declined by -19.15 per cent to N4.21 billion from N5.20 billion in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax declined by 44.91 per cent to N344.86 million from N625.970 million in 2018, while profit after tax declined by 44.91 per cent to N308.65 million from N560.243 million.

Underwriting expenses rose by 11.1 per cent to close at N798.108 million from N718.364 million in 2017.

However, net assets also grew by 5.31 per cent to N6.12 billion from N5.82 billion as at December 31, 2018.

The insurance firm sustained decline profile during the Q2’2019 following rising underwriting expenses.

The company reported 21 per cent decline in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2019 to N480.493 million from N611.902 million in 2018.

Profit before tax equally decreased by 21 per cent from N683.689 million in 2018 to N536.863 million in 2019. Gross premium declined by 4 per cent to N3.062 billion in 2019 from N3.198 billion in 2018.

Total underwriting expenses grew by 13.18 per cent to N1.193 billion from N1.054 billion in 2018.

Future outlook

The Chairman of the company, Mr. Oluseun Ajayi, while addressing shareholders at the 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM), said “the increasing competition in our industry has consistently re-engineered the firm’s strategies and that we will not rest on our oars.

“Our commitment to continuously take leadership in all our product lines remains unperturbed. The efforts of the tenacious Sovereign Trust team in achieving aggressive revenue generation is saluted.

“Our dear company has continued to affirm its commitment and capacity to honour all genuine claims as and when due. The company, in the past year settled claims totaling N4.2b to various insured spread across the country.

“The mandate to scale up our capital base is already at an advanced stage. Our program for capitalization will take off with the Issuance of Rights to existing shareholders of the company.

“According to the schedule, we will be issuing a total of 4,170,411,648 ordinary shares to our esteemed shareholders. This is expected to be finalized by the third quarter of 2019. I urge our esteemed shareholders to pick up your Rights to have a successful program.

“However, other capital raising options as advised by our financial advisors will be considered in the course of the year. This is basically to ensure that our company is set on a very solid and competitive platform in the industry.

“The new minimum wage bill recently passed and accented to by the Federal Government will to a great extent increase demand and supply in the economy. Insurance service is expected to benefit by the law in terms of premium generation as disposable income improves. In this regard, a few bespoke products will be introduced to the market in the course of the year. The products are expected to be affordable and deepen the retail end of our product lines.”

Last line

Effective risk management, alongside a tailored product offering, is vital to bringing more Nigerians into the market to boost insurance.

However, unless more focus is given to training new more hands, insurance firms will continue to bear the brunt of massive slow down in economic activities as revenue from premium income drops significantly.

