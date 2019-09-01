Sparks in North London as Arsenal, Spurs clash

Local rivalries are a common feature in football, and today will be no different when North London foes, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur square up in the Premier League’s game of the weekend, reports Tunde Sulaiman

hey may be located in the same city, London, which happens to be the capital of the United kingdom, and only separated by 6.4 kilometres, but when it comes to the ‘beautiful game’ there is no love lost between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

And although both football clubs birthed in the last century (Arsenal in October of 1886 and Spurs in September 1882), their fortunes on the field of play have spiralled in vastly contrasting ways with both enjoying some periods of bountiful harvests and some periods drought.

For instance, while Spurs has only ever won the league title twice (they are yet to win the Premier League); Arsenal has been crowned champions 13 times with three of them being Premier League titles. However, the last time the Gunners climbed the summit of English football was way back in 2004.

Arsenal also holds the record when it comes to the FA Cup, with 13 victories, on the other hand Spurs has only won it eight times

However, a lot was to change with the arrival some five years ago to White Hart Lane (Spurs’ old home for more than 118 years) of one Argentinian called Mauricio Pochettino.

Although the impact of the man that arrived from Southampton was not immediately felt (as his first season results showed, Spurs finished fifth), however, the seeds of a seismic shift in the fortunes of the club had been sown by the former Espanyol manager.

And while the influence and ability of Arsene Wenger to ensure his Gunners were still the dominant force in the British capital waned; those of Pochettino grew.

So much so that from often being the cannon fodder for their Holloway, London, N5 foes, the Spurs began to not only match them but also supplant the Gunners as the dominant force in the capital city.

In fact while Arsenal has not qualified for Europe’s top competition since 2017, under Pochettino, Spurs has become a regular Champions League fixture and even made it all the way to the final last season where they lost to Liverpool.

Wenger on his part was now only winning the FA Cup and not even making the Champions League anymore prompting him to finally bow to pressure and quit after more than 22 years in charge in 2018.

And in his place came in a Spaniard in the person of Unai Emery.

Many Arsenal fans had hoped that the arrival of the man who had guided Sevilla to an unprecedented three consecutive Europa League victories would also jump start their club’s revival just like Pochettino had at Spurs.

Although it is still very early to judge the 47-year-old native of Hondarribia, Spain, however, in his first season in charge of the Gunners he did achieve a run of 11 wins in a row, their best run of form since 2007, in finishing the season in fifth.

This campaign he has tried to make the squad more too his liking by spending over £123million (N54, 120,000,000) in the transfer window in bringing in Nicolas Pepe, Daniel Ceballos, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney.

And although they did lose to Liverpool last weekend, there were clearly signs of an improvement in their performance and had Arsenal taken any of their early chances the outcome might have ended differently.

This afternoon though he can immediately bounce back into the good books of the fans by beating their cross city rivals, Spurs.

The Gunners do have a very decent home record against their rivals with 82 wins and only 64 loses and last December both of them served up a spectacle in a game that ebbed and flowed before finally finishing 4-2 in favour of Arsenal.

Incidentally, that was the first time that Arsenal had won a North London derby in the Premier League after trailing at half-time since September 15, 2007. It also meant that Tottenham’s poor run against their foes continued with them only winning one of their last 26 visits to Arsenal in the Premier League (they lost 15).

However, it was honours even in the return leg league clash which ended in a 1-1.

By the way, Spurs got their pound of flesh a few weeks later when they met in the League Cup and beat the Gunners 2-0.

But with both teams suffering defeats last weekend, a return to winning ways will be the best tonic to sooth the feelings of resistive fans who although know that the season is still young, are afraid that come May next year they may not be anywhere challenging for a top four finish.

Incidentally, no matter the disquiet amongst large sections of Arsenal fans, who are yet to be convinced of his suitability for the job, Emery still has a very decent record with only 16 defeats in 61 matches for a win rate of 60.7%.

On the other hand, his Spurs’ opposite number’s winning percentage is only slightly less at 55.6 and will love nothing more than to finally get the better of Arsenal on their own turf.

Then there will also be on display two of the league’s hottest strikers in Harry Kane, who has already scored two goals for Spurs this season, and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has already found the net four times this campaign.

Incidentally, the Gabon international has scored more goals since arriving Arsenal last season than the England skipper has.

In the 52 games both have played since last campaign, Aubameyang has scored 34 times while Kane has only managed 28 in the same period.

Both scored in the corresponding fixture last season and will be expected to again lead the charge for glory this afternoon.

The explosive nature of the fixture should ensure an afternoon of high drama for both sets of supporters.

In the second game of the day, 12th placed Everton will be hoping to bounce back from last Friday’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa when they welcome Wolves to Goodison Park.

Wolves, currently languishing in 15th place, was one of the sides tipped to possibly break into the top six this campaign; but many pundits are now afraid that their European exertions are now affecting them locally.

Minutes after his dramatic stoppage-time penalty rescued a point for Wolves in a 1-1 draw against Burnley last weekend, Raul Jimenez alluded to such when he said: “I think the travel is something special – too many games, too much travel – but we have to adapt.”

He was talking about the demands his team are facing this season as a result of their participation in the Europa League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side started their competitive campaign on July 25 in the second qualifying round and have already clocked up more than 7,500 Europa League air miles – in addition to visiting China in pre-season for the Asia Cup.

Managing the challenges thrown up by a first European campaign in 39 years is a new experience for this Wolves side which is yet to win any of their first three games.

They were also in action on Thursday against Torino of Italy who they beat 2-1 – a fact that will not be lost on Marco Silva who will definitely set up his team to exploit Wolves’ weakness.

When both teams met last season, Wolves lifted four points off the home team after drawing 2-2 at the Molineux before hammering the Toffees’ 3-1 right before their home fans.

Silva will be desperate to end this poor run against the team that clearly punched above its weight after gaining promotion last season.

