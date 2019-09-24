SPD to INEC: You can’t disqualify us from Kogi guber

Mr. Charles Idahosa is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former Political Adviser to ex-governor of the state and presently National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. In this interview, he speaks on the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor over the Edo House of Assembly and other issues. CAJETAN MMUTA reports

You have spent about four decades in politics. What is the experience like?

It is 40 years that I have been in politics. I was lucky to have been the reporter attached to the governorship candidate of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in 1979; that is late Prof. Ambrose Alli. That gave me the opportunity of interacting with him and touring the whole of the then Bendel State. By the time he won, he made me a Publicity Consultant. I have been old in this business and I have never looked back since then, it was easy for me because my father, late Chief Robinson Idahosa, was a politician too. He was the leader of old Orhionmwon, so that interest was always there.

My grandmother, Enagbona Ezomo Oshodin, was the first female councilor in Benin in the 40s and 50s, and my mother, late Comfort Idahosa, was the woman leader of the UPN in old Orhionmwon. I have fought many battles and it might interest you to know that I have never lost any battle. However, things have changed. In our days, when we started politics, the governors, senators, commissioners, political office holders were servants to the leaders, the leaders were in charge, but today, the reverse is the case. Now, immediately they put governors, leaders start running after them. In those days, the leaders own the parties, so that is the difference between then and now.

What is your reaction to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s recent interview in which he said that Governor Godwin Obaseki will need a miracle to win a second term?

I was a bit disappointed because the main issue between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has not been brought to the fore. Obaseki and Oshiomhole as far as I am concerned are one. Obaseki is a creation of Oshiomhole. In that same interview, I read where he said he nominated only one commissioner. I was disappointed because I knew he was lying. I have said it before that Oshiomhole brought the deputy governor, he brought the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), he brought chairman of the party, he brought the Secretary of the party. All these are not hearsay.

The most annoying part of it is that they put the blame on the media because when Obaseki visited Oshiomhole in Iyamho, Oshiomhole attacked the press and accused it of being the one creating factions and servicing the factions. But, I want to assure you that nobody can stop Obaseki from doing his two terms. I am behind him morning, night and day, Uhunmwonde people are behind him. He said Obaseki is not carrying people along, I don’t know what he meant by that but I just discovered that this whole thing will not end now. If two friends are quarreling and you cannot settle the quarrel, there must be something behind it that nobody can talk about and that is envy and jealousy.

There are no two ways two friends can come and during quarrel and one will say I am jealous, I am envious of him, nobody will say so; what is happening is that Oshiomhole is envious and jealous of Obaseki’s achievements, there is no way he is going to come out boldly to say that is why they are quarrelling. Oshiomhole was governor here for eight years nobody challenged him. The ones that tried it, he messed them up thoroughly. He brought Dr. Samuel Ogbemduia and messed him up; he brought Chief John Odigie=Oyegun and messed him up.

In the state expanded caucus of the party, he messed him up thoroughly, I was there and in anger I just walked away, not to talk of Lucky Igbinedion or Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who were the ones that brought him to power with their resources. Obaseki has not opened his mouth to insult anybody or Oshimhole. How can Oshiomhole in an interview say that Obaseki brought people with computer to be collecting revenue? Does he prefer a situation where some bunch of illiterates will use sticks, iron and break people’s head in the name of collecting revenue? Do you prefer that to the sanity in ring road now?

Oshiomhole said in one interview that there are four million people in Edo and he is just one and that when he leaves government, he will not intrude, but today what is he doing? He said the governor should take care of politicians, how many are we? We are less than 20 per cent of the total population of the state; the people outside are happy. Today you don’t see pensioners sleeping on the streets with mattresses; they don’t block roads anymore, is that not enough to make him happy. As the national chairman of the APC, he has 36 states to supervise; why is he more interested in Edo? Why does he want to continuously be the governor of Edo State, when he has completed his tenure?

When Oshiomhole came, 30 per cent was a pass mark; there was nothing, so he became an instant hero. Edo South produced somebody who scored 20 per cent and Oshiomhole managed to score 45 per cent, Obaseki within three years has scored 85 per cent with a year to go, so jealousy and envy entered. I sympathize with the priest who tried to settle them in the Anglican Church, but until Oshiomhole agrees that he is jealous and envious, the issue cannot be resolved because Obaseki’s records are so intimidating. He has made Oshiomhole look ordinary, go and see what Obseki is doing around the state.

APC is preparing for the election with this situation on ground. Do you see the party winning the poll?

The state is still safe under APC, so we will still win. One thing you must understand is that the politicians that are making noise now are not up to 20 per cent. Will you tell me that Obaseki is not popular? Look at Edo State Traffic Management Agency, now under Obaseki and then under Oshiomhole; peoples’ cars were vandalised, screens were smashed and thugs were all over the place in the name of many mushroom associations extorting money from the ordinary people, but now we don’t have that kind of thing because Obaseki said he doesn’t want it.

What are your thoughts on the crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly?

Some say Obaseki did not inaugurate some members and are calling on the National Assembly to come and take over. Well, to their disappointment, APC won all the cases in court. To answer your question, the crisis will not affect the party. What you are seeing now is what is called the noise of a newspaper vendor. So, Obaseki will win because we are determined and the people are with him. As a party we have 24/24, Oshiomhole could not make 24/24, he scored 21. That 24/24 is a referendum on Obaseki.

In truth, Oshiomhole was very popular, but he could not make 24/24 in the House of Assembly. Now that we have 24/24, we are having problems with ourselves. It doesn’t make any sense. They accused the governor of doing wrong things; look I was Oshiomhole’s political adviser, when we gave out money to remove the roof of the Assembly. Which one will you take, removing roof of the Assembly or inaugurating the House of Assembly in the evening or at night? Which one is better, do you know how much it costs to replace those zinc?

So, what would be your reaction to the recent court judgement on the matter?

I am not a lawyer, but I think it is clear enough. The man said there cannot be a second proclamation. If he does that, he will be extending the tenure of the Assembly and Obaseki has no power to do that. The judgement also said that the National Assembly has no powers to instruct the police or DSS to seal anywhere and that only the court can instruct the National Assembly to take over the House of Assembly. As far as I am concerned, they should go on appeal, it is the rule of law, but the House of Assembly is functioning. When Bukola Saraki’s case happened in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari did not issue a second proclamation.

Some people in the state seem to be politicising the constitution of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board. What is your take on that?

Former deputy governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu, is eminently qualified to be the president of this country; he is also eminently qualified to be chairman of the NDDC, but the quarrel is the process, the lack of respect for a sitting governor of an oil producing state and an oil producing local government area. Why will Oshiomhole undermine a sitting governor, who is of the same party with him? You will appoint two people into NDDC without his input.

What do you make of President Buhari’s cabinet?

You can see from all indications that Buhari means well. He has just inaugurated the Economic Advisory Council; that shows that he is really taking us to the next level. Don’t forget that it took him six months to form his cabinet in his first time, but this time, within 100 days, he has done that and there are quality people there. So, he will do well.

How do you feel at 66?

There have been a lot of disappointments, betrayals here and there from people, but thank God I am alive. There are threats here and there. You know that in politics, people are planning to do many things, I have had threats of assassination, I have been attacked for my beliefs, but one thing you must know is that people fear the truth. When you say the truth, people just concoct all kinds of things. Recently an attempt was made on me here in this house, but I didn’t want to make it public, this is an opportunity to make so. I have conquered death, I am not scared. As far as I know, I am on the part of truth. At 66, I have doubled the age of Jesus Christ, who the whole world is worshiping. He was 33 and I am now 66, so I thank God for that.

Politically, I am happy that in a state of about four million people, I was elected as council chairman; I have been a commissioner and a member of the state executive council. I have been a special adviser; I have been chairman of a federal board; I have been director general, Liaison Office; I tried Senate, but was pushed aside; I tried governorship, I was pushed aside, but I will give myself a pass mark.

